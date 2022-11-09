Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curiosity

145 E 900 E #3

Salt Lake City, UT 84111

Beer- To Go

Busty Lush

$3.25

Wellbeing

$3.75

Gruvi -Golden Lager

$3.25

Untitled Art

$4.25

Brew Dog- Hazy AF

$4.00

Mikkeller

$4.50

Athletic Brewing

$3.00

Big Drop

$3.75

Wine- To Go

Blurred Vines- Sharp

$27.00

Blurred Vines- Spark

$27.00

Gruvi- Dry Secco

$5.00

Gruvi-Bubbly Rose

$5.00

Naughty- Red

$25.00

Null- Garnacha

$34.00

Null- Sparkling Rose

$29.00

Null- Verdejo

$36.00

Null-Burgander

$27.00

Null-Prickly Red

$32.00

Prima Pave- Blanc de Blancs

$26.00

Prima Pave- Rose Brut

$26.00

Prima Pave- Rose Dulce

$26.00

SOVI

$8.00

SOVI- Rose 4 Pack

$30.00

SOVI- White 4 Pack

$30.00

Surely- Brut Can

$7.50

Surely- Rose Bottle

$26.00

Surely- Sav Blanc

$25.00

Surely-Rose Can

$7.50

Surely-Sparkling White

$26.00

Wander And Found

$25.00

Zeero Sangevise

$25.00

Spirits- To Go

Amass

$45.00

Bonbuz

$55.00

DHOS- Bittersweet

$30.00

DHOS- Gin

$30.00

DHOS- Orange

$30.00

Figlia

$48.00

Free Spirit- Bourbon

$37.00

Free Spirit- Tequila

$37.00

Ghia- Aperitif

$38.00

Gnista

$35.00

ISH- Agave

$35.00

Kin- Dreamlight

$39.00

Kin- High Rhode

$39.00

Monday

$42.00

Optimist

$35.00

Pathfinder

$42.00

Seedlip

$35.00

Three Spirit

$50.00

Wilfreds- Bittersweet Aperitif

$34.00

Amaretti

$50.00

Rumish

$35.00

Sparkling- To Go

Casamara

$5.00

De Soi Bottles

$25.00

De Soi Can

$7.00

Droplet

$5.00

Drupefruit

$22.00+

Figlia Can

$7.00

Ghia

$6.50

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Kin Can

$4.75

Lola Hops

$4.00

NON

$30.00

Parch

$7.50

Phony Negroni

$7.50

Recess

$4.25

Root Elixir

$8.00

Topo Chico

$2.50

De Soi 4 Pack

$26.00

Cocktails

Afterall Spritz

$11.00

Custom Cocktail

$11.00

Garden Gnome

$10.50

Livener Margarita

$10.50

Man In A Hat

$12.00

Nick & Nori

$9.50

Nightcap Old Fashioned

$10.00

Nuova Negroni

$9.00

Ponyboi

$12.00

Rosemary Lan

$11.00

Tai Curious

$11.00

Yellow Jacket

$10.00

Bauhaus Buzz

$12.00

Pixie Punch

$11.00

BEER

Athletic Brewing

$5.00

Big Drop

$6.00

Brew Dog

$6.00

Busty Lush

$5.00

Gruvi

$5.00

Mikkeller

$8.50

Untitled Art

$8.00

Wellbeing Brewing

$6.75

BOTW

$7.50

WINE

Gruvi

$7.50

Rose Pour

$8.00+

Sparkling Pour

$7.00+

Sovi

$9.00

Surely

$10.00

Red Wine

$9.00

White Pour

$8.50

SLDW

$6.00

SPARKLING

Recess

$7.00+

Droplet

$7.00+

Ghia-Ginger

$8.50

Kin

$8.00+

De Soi- Purple Lune

$8.00+

De Soi- Golden Hour

$8.00+

De Soi- Champignon Dreams

$8.00+

Ginger Beer

$7.00

Casamara Club- Alta

$6.00

Casamara Club- Como

$6.00

Casamara Club- Onda

$6.00

Casamara Club- Como

$6.00

Drupefruit

$6.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Casamara Club- Sera

$6.00

Parch- Paloma

$9.00

Parch Pinarita

$9.00

Non

$8.00

Spark

$8.00

Phony Negroni

$9.00

Spirit Pours

Livener

$7.50

Nightcap

$7.50

Social

$7.50

Gnista Barreled

$8.00

Gnista- Wormwood

$8.00

Ghia- Aperitif

$8.00

Kin- Lightwave

$7.00

Kin- High Rhode

$7.00

Pathfinder

$8.00

Monday

$7.50

+ Sparkles

$1.00

Tea

Matcha

Herbal Tea

$4.00

Kava Chai

$6.50

Coffee

Pour Over

$5.00

Espresso & Milk

$4.00+

Espresso

$3.50

Cold Brew

$4.50

Kava Chai

$6.50

Chai

$5.00

Boards & Bites

Cheese Board

$19.00

Chocolate & Berry Board

$17.00

Warmed Olives

$8.50

Hummus & Crudités

$14.00

Tasters

Taster

$2.00

Coffee Bags

DATERRA

$22.00

LOS RODRIGUEZ

$24.00

Halo

$24.00

PALANDAS

$22.50

Takesi

$25.00

Keinni

$23.00

Buena Vista

$28.00

Kangoi Kenya

$26.00

Lahab

$45.00

Vista Hermosa

$23.00

Love Handle Mug

$48.00

Chocolate

Ocelot Femme

$6.00

Ocelot White Almond

$6.00

Ocelot Violet Milk

$6.00

Cuna De Piedra, Mezcal Mexican Cacao

$10.00

Pump Street, Jamaica Chocolate

$10.00

Tarot Night

Tarot & Pixie Punch

$35.00

Reading

$25.00
