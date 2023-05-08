Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curly Que BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

1450 E Sunshine

Springfield, MO 65804

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Appetizers

Loaded Fries

$11.00

Fries, cheese, smoked meat, fried jalapeno, bbq sauce, ranch

Loaded BBQ Nachos

$11.00

Tortilla Chips, nacho cheese, smoked meat, fried jalapeno, bbq sauce, ranch

CQ Calamity

$10.50

Cheesy potatoes, smoked meat, bbq sauce, and ranch

Wings

Wing Individual

$1.50

Smoked And Fried Chicken Wings

6 Piece Wing Combo

$11.00

6 piece wing, 1 side

8 Piece Wing Combo

$13.50

8 piece wing, 1 side

10 Piece Wing Combo

$15.50

10 piece wing 1 side

Salads

BBQ Cobb Salad

$12.50

iceburg,corn,black beans, bacon, cheese, boiled egg, dressing.

Smoked Chicken Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine, smoked chicken, parmesan, dressing

Side Salad

$4.00

Iceburg, tomato, cucumber, cheese, dressing

Sandwich

BBQ Grilled Cheese

$11.50

Grilled Cheese, Smoked Meat, bbq sauce, 1 side

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$12.50

, 1 side

Mini Piggly

$11.50

, 1 side

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Bun ,Pulled Pork, 1 side

Smoked Chicken Buffalo Sandwich

$11.50

, 1 side

Smoked Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Bun Smoked Chicken, 1 side

Burgers

All American Burger

$11.00

Bun, burger, cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, 1 side

Piggly Wiggly

$12.50

Bun, burger,cheese, pulled pork, bacon jam, onion ring, lettuce tomato, onion, pickle, 1 side

Brisket Burger

$13.50

Bun, Burger, brisket, cheese, cole slaw, onions, and pickles, 1 side

Pickled Cow

$12.00

Bun, burger, cheese, fried pickles, ranch, veggies, 1 side

Clucking Cow

$12.00

Bun, burger, cheese, fries, over easy egg, 1 side

Curly Que Melt

$12.00

Rye Bread, burger, grilled onions, cheese, 1000 island, 1 side.

Paradise Burger

$12.50

Bun, burger,cheese, grilled red onions, grilled pineapple, paradise sauce, 1 side.

Grilled Cheese Cheeseburger

$12.50

2 Grilled cheeses, burge, cheese, veggies, 1 side

Plates

1 Meat Plate

$12.50

1 meat, 2 sides, texas toast

2 Meat Plate

$15.50

2 meats, 2 sides, texas toast.

3 Meat Plate

$18.75

3 meats, 2 sides, texas toast

Dark Meat Fried Chicken Plate

$12.50

1 thigh, 1 leg 2 sides texas toast

White Meat Fried Chicken PLate

$10.50

1 breast 2 sides texas toast

Mix Fried Chicken Plate

$13.50

1 breast and 1 leg or thigh, 2 sides, texas toast

Half Rack ribs plate

$15.50

half rack ribs, 2 sides, texas toast

Tacos

Tri-Tip Taco

$5.00

tortilla, tri-tip, cilantro crema, cotiha cheese

Burnt End Taco

$5.00

tortilla, burnt ends, guacamole, pico, cotija cheese

Smoked Chicken Quessadilla

$10.00

large tortilla, chicken, oaxan cheese, gaucamole

Pound

Brisket 1 Pound

$27.00

1 pound brisket

Pulled Pork 1 Pound

$17.50

1 pound pulled pork

Chicken 1 pound

$17.50

1 pounf chopped chicken

Burnt Ends 1 Pound

$30.00

1 pound burnt ends

Full Rack Ribs

$27.00

Full Rack ribs

Sides

French Fries

$3.00

Cheesy Potatoes

$3.00

Baked Beans

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Creamy Corn

$3.00

Fried Okra

$3.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Fried Pickles

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Cheese Curds

$5.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Fried Zucchini

$4.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Fried Mac n Cheese

$5.00

Sweet Corn Nuggets

$5.00

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$5.00

Reeses Pie

$5.00

Carrot cake

$5.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Drinks

Soda and Tea

$2.50

Domestic On Tap

$4.50

Craft on Tap

$5.50

Domestic bottle

$4.00

Craft bottle

$5.00

Steaks

Ribeye Meal

$33.00

KC Strip Meal

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local Family owned and Operated. Thank you for your business!

Website

Location

1450 E Sunshine, Springfield, MO 65804

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

