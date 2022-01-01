Current 200 Pearl Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

200 Pearl Street

review star

No reviews yet

200 Pearl Street

La Crosse, WI 54601

Bottled beer

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Busch Light

$4.00

Coors Banquet

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Leines Honey Weiss

$5.00

Michelob Golden

$4.00

MIchelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller 64

$4.00

Miller High Life

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

Moon Man

$5.00

NG Strawberry Rhubarb

$4.00

Pearl Street Linalool

$4.00

Stella Artois

$5.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

VooDoo

$5.00

Can Beer

Busch

$3.00

Busch NA

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Guiness

$5.00

PBR

$5.00

Draft beer

Angry Orchard

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Deschutes IPA

$5.00

Mango Cart

$5.00

Pearl Street DTB

$5.00

Samuel Adams

$5.00

Spotted Cow

$5.00

Wisconsin Amber

$5.00

Soda & Juice

Cherry Coke

$2.00

Coke

$2.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Grapefruit Juice

$2.00

Mello Yellow

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Orange Soda

$2.00

Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Pink Lemonade

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00+

S.F. Red Bull

$3.00

Sprite

$2.00

Tomato Juice

$2.00

Brandy

Rail Brandy

$5.00+

Korbel

$6.00+

Gin

Bombay Saphire

$6.00+

Hendricks

$9.00+

Organic Gin

$7.00+

Rail Gin

$5.00+

Tanqueray

$7.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$7.00+

Bacardi Limon

$7.00+

Captain Morgan

$7.00+

Malibu

$6.00+

Rail Rum

$5.00+

Tequilla

Don Julio

$8.00+

Espolon

$7.00+

Jose Cuervo

$6.00+

Milagaro

$7.00+

Patron

$9.00+

Vodka

Absolut

$8.00+

Bakon Vodka

$6.00+

Cucumber Vodka

$7.00+

Fig

$6.00+

Grey Goose

$8.00+

Kettle One

$7.00+

NA Pink

$6.00+

NA Regular

$6.00+

Organic Vodka

$7.00+

Rail Vodka

$5.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

UV Blue Rasp

$5.00+

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

Black Velvet

$6.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$7.00+

Canadian Club

$6.00+

Crown Apple

$8.00+

Crown Royal

$8.00+

Dewars Scotch

$8.00+

Drambuie

$8.00+

Jack Apple

$7.00+

Jack Daniels

$7.00+

Jack Fire

$7.00+

Jack Honey

$7.00+

Jack Winter

$7.00+

Jameson

$8.00+

Jim Beam

$7.00+

Johnnie Walker

$8.00+

Makers Mark

$9.00+

McCallan

$12.00+

MT Royal

$6.00+

New Riff Kentucky Bourbon

$8.00+

Old Thompson

$6.00+

Rail Whiskey

$5.00+

Revelstoke Pecan

$7.00+

Segrams 7

$6.00+

Skrewball

$8.00+

Southern Comfort

$7.00+

Templeton Rye

$8.00+

Tullamore Dew

$8.00+

Uncle Nearest

$10.00+

Wild Turkey

$7.00+

Windsor

$6.00+

Yukon jack

$7.00+

Red Wine

Benzinger Merlot

$7.00

KJ Cab

$7.00

Meiomi PN

$7.00

Bottle Benzinger

$23.00

Bottle KJ Cab

$24.00

Bottle Meiomi PN

$22.00

White Wine

KJ Chard

$7.00

Bonterra SB

$7.00

J Vineyards PG

$7.00

Bottle Bonterra SB

$15.00

Bottle KJ Chard

$24.00

Bloody Mary

Other Vodka Bloody

$8.00

Rail Bloody

$6.00

Mani, Cosmo, Olf, Marti, Margs, Gimlets

Brandy OF

$7.00

Cuervo Margarita

$8.00

Korbel OF

$9.00

Makers OF

$9.00

Patron Magarita

$10.00

Rail Cosmo

$6.00

Rail Manhattan

$8.00

Rail Martini

$7.00

Titos Cosmo

$9.00

Whiskey OF

$7.00

Mimosa's

Mimosa's

$5.00

Moscow Mule

Fig Moscow

$7.00

Jameson Moscow

$8.00

Rail Vodka Moscow

$6.00

Truly Punch

Truly Berry Punch

$5.00

Truly Citrus

$5.00

Truly Fruit Punch

$5.00

Truly Tropical Punch

$5.00

White Claw

WC Black Cherry

$5.00

WC Mango

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

Long island

$9.00

LIQUEUR

Amaretto

$5.00+

Baileys

$8.00+

Butterscotch Schnapps

$5.00+

Dekyper Amaretto

$5.00+

Doctor Cherry

$5.00+

Doctor Regular

$5.00+

Dubliner Honeycomb

$8.00+

Grand Mariner

$10.00+

Kahlua

$6.00+

Kinky Aloha

$5.00+

Kinky Pink

$5.00+

Midori

$5.00+

Peach Schnapps

$5.00+

Peppermint Schnapps

$5.00+

Sloe Gin

$5.00+

Shots

Cherry Bombs

$8.00

Cherry Doctor

$5.00

Fireball

$5.00

Goldschlager

$5.00

Jager

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$8.00

Peppermint

$5.00

Polish

$5.00

Regular Doctor

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.00

Rum Chata Limon

$5.00

Rumple Minze

$5.00

Sambuca

$500.00

Double

$3.00

NA MISC

Busch NA

$5.00

Seedlip

$6.00

Beer

6 Pack Domestic

$12.00

12 Pack Domestic

$18.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Modern take with a classic location!

Location

200 Pearl Street, La Crosse, WI 54601

Directions

