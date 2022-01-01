Dessert & Ice Cream
Current 200 Pearl Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Modern take with a classic location!
Location
200 Pearl Street, La Crosse, WI 54601
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in La Crosse
Recovery Room Sports Pub and Grill - 901 7th St
4.5 • 323
901 7th St La Crosse, WI 54601
View restaurant