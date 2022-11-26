Bluefox 2355 S 4th Ave
No reviews yet
2355 S 4th Ave
Yuma, AZ 85364
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Soup
Salad
Young Green Poached Pears Salad
Mix of young lettuce leaf marinated in house made dressing and slow cooked in red wine.
Five Spice Grilled Chicken Salad
Baby Green mix Lettuce with homemade dill leaf and yogurt dressing
Cucumber Tzatziki Saffron Tulie Salad
Baby Green mix Lettuce with homemade dill leaf and yogurt dressing
Fruit Salad
Seasonal fruit cut, served with house made orange dressing
Appetizers
Peri Peri Chicken
Chicken breast cubes marinated in peri peri paste and house spices and slow roasted in a pan
Beer Battered Fish
Filled with basa marinated and fried with beer batter served with homemade chips
Batter Fried Potato
Battered fried potato strips sautéed in house-made chili sauce.
Mushroom Crostini
Chopped mushrooms, sautéed in fresh herbs and cream, served on homemade bread.
Potato jacket
Half a slice of potato marinated and cooked in an oven stuffed with Indian paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in house made Indian spices.
Clay oven lamb chops
Lamb chops marinated in house spices and cooked in Indian style clay oven, served with Mint chutney.
Chicken satay
Chicken tenders marinated with Thai spices and cooked on a charcoal grill.
Fried Cheese Ball
Fried Cheese balls with house spices, stuffed with fresh mozzarella.
Citrus Tiger Prawns
Tiger prawns marinated in lemon, orange zest and juice with fresh herbs cooked in a clay oven.
BlueFox Cigars
Stuffed with Indian cheese with different house made Indian spices with a tangy Sauce
Bread Basket / Cheese Dip
Assortment of bread served in a basket
BlueFox Samosa
Stuffed with Indian cheese cooked in house spices.
Bluefox Combo
"A Combination of different mouthwatering delicacies. BlueFox Cigars, Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken, Potato Jacket, Mushroom Crostini.
Entree
Gold beach filled salmon
Fillet salmon marinated and cooked with fresh herbs and served with champagne sauce and asparagus.
Russian Polglase Pork Loin
Pork loin marinated and chargrilled with red wine glaze, garnished with sun dried tomato
Seafood Cake
Ground seafood meat marinated and seasoned with chef's special spices, grilled and served with lemon creamy Tangerine Butter sauce.
Tea smoke meat roulade
Ground Pork, chicken and beef seasoned and cooked smoked with tea flavor and served with demi glace sauce.
Clay Oven Chicken Breast
Chicken breast marinated in Indian spices and yogurt sauce stuffed with spinach and shiitake mushroom. Served with tangy and creamy tomato base sauces.
Moroccan spice grilled chicken
Whole chicken breast marinated in clove - paprika - garlic powder, spices and fresh herbs, served with chef special thai sauce
Grilled Chicken Platter
Grilled chicken, salad and pilaf rice.
Grilled Caribbean Mahi Mahi
Fish marinated in BlueFox spices grilled on chargrilled, served with porcini sauce and tomato confit.
Sizzler
Kaffir Lime Grilled Chicken
Chicken breast marinated in BlueFox kaffir lime pesto, and herbs, served with rice and sauce.
Drums of Heaven
Chicken drumsticks marinated in Indian spices and yogurt sauce come with rice and tandoori sauce.
Seafood Sizzler
Seafood marinated in BlueFox spices, the assortment of Tiger Prawns, Scallops, and Calamari.
Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken
Steak
Filet Mignon
Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".
NewYork Striplion
Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".
Ribeye Steak
Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".
Sides
Dipping Sauce
Open Item
Beef Lasagna
BlueFox Cocktail
The Zoo
Tequila, gin, vodka, rum, orange liqueur, with a mix of orange juice and grenadine
Mexican Dragan
Silver tequila, Grand marnier, ginger of the indies, lime & lemon juice, ginger syrup
The Lucky Nut
Johnny walker black,passion fruit puree, pineapple juice and a dash of bitters
Scorille
Jalapeno infused vodka, fresh sliced cucumber, top up with soda water to give a refreshing taste
Red Sangria
Our house cabernet wine with peach and blackberry syrup, pomegranate syrup, triple sec, splash of sprite
Yuma Cooler
Absolut vodka, almond liqueur, sweet & sour, soda water, splash of sprite
Raspberry Romance
Our house prosecco, chambord, raspberry puree to make your romance stronger
Fruits of the Fox
Our house prosecco, blend of three berries, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry puree
Blue Bounty
A tasty mix of Barcadi white rum, coconut rum, Bacardi oakheart, Cruzan dark rum, sweet & sour, blue curacao, pineapple and splash of coke
Rio de Janeiro
One of the Brazilian drinks which makes you crazy by its look and taste is Skyy vodka, orange juice and a float of blue curacao
Jolly Swin
Pernod, banana liqueur, Chambord, pineapple juice, sweet & sour to make it jolly Bombay sapphire gin, apple schnapps with fresh cucumber and mint, splash of soda water
Arizona Cooler
It is a refreshing drink with Bombay sapphire gin, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice
Downtown Breeze
Coconut rum, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree
Seawitch Steam
As a beer lover try woodford reserve whiskey, sea witch beer, lime juice and splash of bitters
Moscow Mule
Tito’s vodka, ginger lemongrass syrup, lime juice, simple syrup and finish with bubbly ginger beer
Yuma Lover
As a lover of yuma try coconut rum, banana liqueur, melon liqueur, pineapple juice and sweet & sour mix
Heat Running
Bacardi white rum, banana liqueur, blackberry brandy, pineapple juice, simple syrup and grenadine
North Shore
Bacardi white rum, blue curacao, pina colada mix, pineapple juice and simple syrup
Bluefox Sangria
Try our signature fox sangria with sweet white wine, Grand marnier, Cointreau, blue Curacao with fresh tropical fruits and a splash of soda
Apirol Beach Smash
John jacob rye, Apirol, simple syrup, with mint flavor
Scooby Snack
Let's try a scooby snack with coconut rum, melon liqueur, heavy cream and to finish it with whipped cream
Sicilian Kiss
Almond flavored liqueur, Kahlua, Baileys irish cream, Skyy vodka and cream
Tree Berry
As a mix of blackberry brandy, strawberry mix, raspberry puree, Bacardi oakheart rum
Sweet John
Our house prosecco, Bacardi 8 dark rum, peach liqueur, simple syrup and fresh mint
Jack-a-loupe
Appleton rum, Kahlua, almond liqueur, crème de cacao & pineapple juice
Ultimate cooler
A cold summer drink with Grey Goose vodka, watermelon syrup, passion fruit puree and cranberry juice
Caribic
Martini
Classic Martini’s
Your choice of Three olives vodka, Grey Goose vodka, Bombay sapphire gin served to perfection, straight up or on the rocks
Cable Car
Kraken rum, orange juice, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and with lemon twist
Milky Way Tini
Absolut vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s irish cream
Mint Chocolate Tini
GreyGoose vodka, creme de cacao white, peppermint schnapps
Dunes
Coconut rum, melon liqueur, banana liqueur, pineapple juice and shaked with sweet & sour
Hershey’s Kiss
Skyy vodka,Creme de cacao dark and kahlua
Baileys Raspberry Tini
Baileys Irish cream,Absolut vodka and Chambord
Ocean 11
Crown royal rye whiskey,dry martini vermouth and cranberry juice
Baccarat
Absolut raspberry vodka,Frangelico,blackberry brandy and heavy cream
Black Orchid
Creme de cacao dark,blackberry brandy and heavy cream
Blue Angel
Beefeater gin,blue curacao and sweet & sour mix
French Tini
Grey Goose vodka,Chambord mix with pineapple juice
Blood and sand
Dewar’s 12 years scotch whiskey,cherry brandy,orange juice and splash of sweet vermouth
Flirtini
Our house sparkling wine,Skyy vodka,cranberry juice
Flamingo Tini
Apple schnapps,Midori melon liqueur,cranberry juice
Pomegranate Tini
Skyy vodka,pomegranate syrup,cranberry juice
Stardust
Our house sparkling wine,Grey Goose vodka,simple syrup,and fresh green grapes
Japanese Slipper
Melon liqueur,Cointreau and fresh lemon juice
Open Item
Margarita
Smoky Drinks
Shot & Shooters
Mocktails
Liqour
Chopin
Grey Goose
Belvedere
Ciroc
Ketal One
Absolute lime
Absolute Vanilla
Absolute Watermelon
House Vodka
Tito's
Feni
Beefeater
Bombay Sapphire
Tanqueray
Tanqueray No 10
Aviation
Gilbey's London Dry
Gordons
Empress
House Gin
Jaisalmer
Bacardi White
Bacardi Gold
Captain Morgan
Goslings
Ron Zacapa
Old Monk
Malibu
Cruzan Dark Rum
House Rum
Cazadores
Hornitos
Hornitos Black
Tres Generaciones
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Anejo
House Tequila
Lagavulin 16 Years
Oban 14 Years
Talisker 10 Years
Laphroaig 10 Years
Dalmore 15 Years
Aberfeldy 12 Years
Buchanan's 12 Years
Glenlivet 12 Years
Glenlivet 14 Years
Glenlivet 15 Years
Blue Label
Red Label
Black Label
Double Black
Jameson
Dewar's 12 Years
Chivas Regal
Jim Beam
Crown Royal
Crown Royal Apple
Jack Daniel's Apple
Woodford Reserve
Knob Creek
Maker's Mark
Gentleman Jack
Bulleit
American Honey
Rampaur
Black Dog
Signature
After Dark
8 PM
Luxardo Cherry
Midori
Frangelico
Kalhua
Baileys
Grand Marnier
Carolans
Lemoncello
Pernod
D.O.M
Jagermeister
St. German
Absente
Martini Bianco
Martini Dry
Martini Rosso
Campari
Pimm's
Aperol
Courvoisier
Hennessy VSOP
Hennessy VS
Martell VS
Beer
Large Budlight
Small Budlight
Large Budweiser
Small Budweiser
Large Michelob Ultra
Small Michelob Ultra
Large Stella
Small Stella
Large ACE Pineapple
Small ACE Pineapple
Large ACE Perry
Small ACE Perry
Large Space Dust
Small Space Dust
Large Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Small Sierra Nevada Pale Ale
Large Coors Light
Small Coors Light
Large Miller Lite
Small Miller Lite
Large Blue Moon
Small Blue Moon
Large Dos Equis
Small Dos Equis
Large Modelo
Small Modelo
Large Pacifico
Small Pacifico
Large 805
Small 805
Large Lagunitas
Small Lagunitas
Large Kilt Lifter
Small Kilt Lifter
Large Angry Orchard
Small Angry Orchard
Corona
Heineken
Taj Mahal
Asahi
Tsingtao
1947
WoodPecker
Flying Horse
KingFisher
Bira
Old Monk 1000
Haywards 5000
Heineken 0.0
Wine
Chardonnay bottle
Sauvignon Blanc bottle
Riesling bottle
Chenin Blanc bottle
Pinot Grigio bottle
Merlot bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon bottle
Pinot Noir bottle
Syrah bottle
Malbec bottle
Merlot
Cabernet sauvignon
Syrah
Malbec
Pinot noir
Chardonnay
Sauvignon Blanc
Riesling
Chenin Blanc
Pinot Grigio
Brut Champagne
Sparkling Wine
Rose Champagne
Soda
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 1:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
2355 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364