Restaurant header imageView gallery

Bluefox 2355 S 4th Ave

review star

No reviews yet

2355 S 4th Ave

Yuma, AZ 85364

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Soup

Lemongrass Soup

$6.00

Fresh vegetable with lemon grass vegetable

Roasted Pumpkin Soup

$6.00

Roasted pumpkin puree with fresh herbs and cream

Tomato Basil Soup

$6.00

Roasted tomatoes with fresh basil and cream

Prawn Saffron Soup

$8.00

Saffron flavored seafood broth with shrimp

Salad

Young Green Poached Pears Salad

Young Green Poached Pears Salad

$10.00

Mix of young lettuce leaf marinated in house made dressing and slow cooked in red wine.

Five Spice Grilled Chicken Salad

Five Spice Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.00

Baby Green mix Lettuce with homemade dill leaf and yogurt dressing

Cucumber Tzatziki Saffron Tulie Salad

Cucumber Tzatziki Saffron Tulie Salad

$10.00

Baby Green mix Lettuce with homemade dill leaf and yogurt dressing

Fruit Salad

Fruit Salad

$10.00

Seasonal fruit cut, served with house made orange dressing

Wings

Szechuan Pepper Wings

$10.00

Asian Spicy Wings

$10.00

Korean Barbecue

$10.00

Appetizers

Peri Peri Chicken

Peri Peri Chicken

$12.00

Chicken breast cubes marinated in peri peri paste and house spices and slow roasted in a pan

Beer Battered Fish

Beer Battered Fish

$14.00

Filled with basa marinated and fried with beer batter served with homemade chips

Batter Fried Potato

Batter Fried Potato

$10.00

Battered fried potato strips sautéed in house-made chili sauce.

Mushroom Crostini

Mushroom Crostini

$12.00

Chopped mushrooms, sautéed in fresh herbs and cream, served on homemade bread.

Potato jacket

Potato jacket

$12.00

Half a slice of potato marinated and cooked in an oven stuffed with Indian paneer (cottage cheese) cooked in house made Indian spices.

Clay oven lamb chops

Clay oven lamb chops

$22.00

Lamb chops marinated in house spices and cooked in Indian style clay oven, served with Mint chutney.

Chicken satay

Chicken satay

$15.00

Chicken tenders marinated with Thai spices and cooked on a charcoal grill.

Fried Cheese Ball

Fried Cheese Ball

$13.00

Fried Cheese balls with house spices, stuffed with fresh mozzarella.

Citrus Tiger Prawns

Citrus Tiger Prawns

$24.00

Tiger prawns marinated in lemon, orange zest and juice with fresh herbs cooked in a clay oven.

BlueFox Cigars

BlueFox Cigars

$12.00

Stuffed with Indian cheese with different house made Indian spices with a tangy Sauce

Bread Basket / Cheese Dip

Bread Basket / Cheese Dip

$9.00

Assortment of bread served in a basket

BlueFox Samosa

BlueFox Samosa

$12.00

Stuffed with Indian cheese cooked in house spices.

Bluefox Combo

Bluefox Combo

$25.00

"A Combination of different mouthwatering delicacies. BlueFox Cigars, Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken, Potato Jacket, Mushroom Crostini.

Entree

Gold beach filled salmon

Gold beach filled salmon

$24.00

Fillet salmon marinated and cooked with fresh herbs and served with champagne sauce and asparagus.

Russian Polglase Pork Loin

Russian Polglase Pork Loin

$18.00

Pork loin marinated and chargrilled with red wine glaze, garnished with sun dried tomato

Seafood Cake

Seafood Cake

$26.00

Ground seafood meat marinated and seasoned with chef's special spices, grilled and served with lemon creamy Tangerine Butter sauce.

Tea smoke meat roulade

Tea smoke meat roulade

$24.00

Ground Pork, chicken and beef seasoned and cooked smoked with tea flavor and served with demi glace sauce.

Clay Oven Chicken Breast

Clay Oven Chicken Breast

$18.00

Chicken breast marinated in Indian spices and yogurt sauce stuffed with spinach and shiitake mushroom. Served with tangy and creamy tomato base sauces.

Moroccan spice grilled chicken

Moroccan spice grilled chicken

$18.00

Whole chicken breast marinated in clove - paprika - garlic powder, spices and fresh herbs, served with chef special thai sauce

Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$16.00

Grilled chicken, salad and pilaf rice.

Grilled Caribbean Mahi Mahi

Grilled Caribbean Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Fish marinated in BlueFox spices grilled on chargrilled, served with porcini sauce and tomato confit.

Desserts

Bounty Chocolate Cake

$8.00

New York Cheese Cake

$8.00

Flourless Almond Cake

$8.00

Sizzler

Kaffir Lime Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Chicken breast marinated in BlueFox kaffir lime pesto, and herbs, served with rice and sauce.

Drums of Heaven

$18.00

Chicken drumsticks marinated in Indian spices and yogurt sauce come with rice and tandoori sauce.

Seafood Sizzler

$30.00

Seafood marinated in BlueFox spices, the assortment of Tiger Prawns, Scallops, and Calamari.

Honey Mustard Grilled Chicken

$17.00

Steak

Filet Mignon

$50.00

Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".

NewYork Striplion

$32.00

Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".

Ribeye Steak

$42.00

Meat marinated with chef's special BlueFox spices, "Seasonal vegetables saffron mashed potato, Green peas mashed potato, Oyster mushroom sauce Green peppercorn sauceRed wine juice".

Sides

Seasonal Vegetables

$6.00

Saffron Mash Potato

$4.00

Basmati Rice

$4.00

Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Grilled Beef

$9.00

Grilled Shrimp

$7.00

Grilled Pork Loin

$9.00

Dipping Sauce

Honey Mustard

$2.00

Mint Mayonnaise

$2.00

Balsamic Mayonnaise

$2.00

Orange Marmalade

$2.00

Tangy Tomato Chilli Jam

$2.00

Open Item

Open Food

Pasta

Spaghetti

$12.00

Fettuccine

$12.00

Penne

$12.00

Beef Lasagna

Ground Beef cooked in BlueFox spices and served with BlueFox Signature sauce.

Beef Lasagna

$19.00

BlueFox Cocktail

The Zoo

$12.00

Tequila, gin, vodka, rum, orange liqueur, with a mix of orange juice and grenadine

Mexican Dragan

$12.00

Silver tequila, Grand marnier, ginger of the indies, lime & lemon juice, ginger syrup

The Lucky Nut

$12.00

Johnny walker black,passion fruit puree, pineapple juice and a dash of bitters

Scorille

$12.00

Jalapeno infused vodka, fresh sliced cucumber, top up with soda water to give a refreshing taste

Red Sangria

$12.00

Our house cabernet wine with peach and blackberry syrup, pomegranate syrup, triple sec, splash of sprite

Yuma Cooler

$12.00

Absolut vodka, almond liqueur, sweet & sour, soda water, splash of sprite

Raspberry Romance

$12.00

Our house prosecco, chambord, raspberry puree to make your romance stronger

Fruits of the Fox

$12.00

Our house prosecco, blend of three berries, blackberry, blueberry and raspberry puree

Blue Bounty

$12.00

A tasty mix of Barcadi white rum, coconut rum, Bacardi oakheart, Cruzan dark rum, sweet & sour, blue curacao, pineapple and splash of coke

Rio de Janeiro

$12.00

One of the Brazilian drinks which makes you crazy by its look and taste is Skyy vodka, orange juice and a float of blue curacao

Jolly Swin

$12.00

Pernod, banana liqueur, Chambord, pineapple juice, sweet & sour to make it jolly Bombay sapphire gin, apple schnapps with fresh cucumber and mint, splash of soda water

Arizona Cooler

$12.00

It is a refreshing drink with Bombay sapphire gin, cranberry juice and grapefruit juice

Downtown Breeze

$12.00

Coconut rum, cranberry juice, pineapple juice, passion fruit puree

Seawitch Steam

$12.00

As a beer lover try woodford reserve whiskey, sea witch beer, lime juice and splash of bitters

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Tito’s vodka, ginger lemongrass syrup, lime juice, simple syrup and finish with bubbly ginger beer

Yuma Lover

$12.00

As a lover of yuma try coconut rum, banana liqueur, melon liqueur, pineapple juice and sweet & sour mix

Heat Running

$12.00

Bacardi white rum, banana liqueur, blackberry brandy, pineapple juice, simple syrup and grenadine

North Shore

$12.00

Bacardi white rum, blue curacao, pina colada mix, pineapple juice and simple syrup

Bluefox Sangria

$12.00

Try our signature fox sangria with sweet white wine, Grand marnier, Cointreau, blue Curacao with fresh tropical fruits and a splash of soda

Apirol Beach Smash

$12.00

John jacob rye, Apirol, simple syrup, with mint flavor

Scooby Snack

$12.00

Let's try a scooby snack with coconut rum, melon liqueur, heavy cream and to finish it with whipped cream

Sicilian Kiss

$12.00

Almond flavored liqueur, Kahlua, Baileys irish cream, Skyy vodka and cream

Tree Berry

$12.00

As a mix of blackberry brandy, strawberry mix, raspberry puree, Bacardi oakheart rum

Sweet John

$12.00

Our house prosecco, Bacardi 8 dark rum, peach liqueur, simple syrup and fresh mint

Jack-a-loupe

$12.00

Appleton rum, Kahlua, almond liqueur, crème de cacao & pineapple juice

Ultimate cooler

$12.00

A cold summer drink with Grey Goose vodka, watermelon syrup, passion fruit puree and cranberry juice

Caribic

$12.00

Martini

Classic Martini’s

$12.00

Your choice of Three olives vodka, Grey Goose vodka, Bombay sapphire gin served to perfection, straight up or on the rocks

Cable Car

$12.00

Kraken rum, orange juice, simple syrup, fresh lime juice and with lemon twist

Milky Way Tini

$12.00

Absolut vodka, Kahlua, Bailey’s irish cream

Mint Chocolate Tini

$12.00

GreyGoose vodka, creme de cacao white, peppermint schnapps

Dunes

$12.00

Coconut rum, melon liqueur, banana liqueur, pineapple juice and shaked with sweet & sour

Hershey’s Kiss

$12.00

Skyy vodka,Creme de cacao dark and kahlua

Baileys Raspberry Tini

$12.00

Baileys Irish cream,Absolut vodka and Chambord

Ocean 11

$12.00

Crown royal rye whiskey,dry martini vermouth and cranberry juice

Baccarat

$12.00

Absolut raspberry vodka,Frangelico,blackberry brandy and heavy cream

Black Orchid

$12.00

Creme de cacao dark,blackberry brandy and heavy cream

Blue Angel

$12.00

Beefeater gin,blue curacao and sweet & sour mix

French Tini

$12.00

Grey Goose vodka,Chambord mix with pineapple juice

Blood and sand

$12.00

Dewar’s 12 years scotch whiskey,cherry brandy,orange juice and splash of sweet vermouth

Flirtini

$12.00

Our house sparkling wine,Skyy vodka,cranberry juice

Flamingo Tini

$12.00

Apple schnapps,Midori melon liqueur,cranberry juice

Pomegranate Tini

$12.00

Skyy vodka,pomegranate syrup,cranberry juice

Stardust

$12.00

Our house sparkling wine,Grey Goose vodka,simple syrup,and fresh green grapes

Japanese Slipper

$12.00

Melon liqueur,Cointreau and fresh lemon juice

Open Item

Barman Special

Margarita

Tree Citrus Rita

$12.00

Choco & Chili Rita

$12.00

Beergarita

$12.00

24K Gold

$12.00

Sweet & Smokey Rita

$12.00

Melon Berry Rita

$12.00

Blueberry & BlackPepper Rita

$12.00

Classic Rita

$10.00

Smoky Drinks

Trouble Maker

$12.00

Jam Jaker

$12.00

Merito

$12.00

Shot & Shooters

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

American Flag

$7.00

Love Potion No. 9

$7.00

Nothing Finer

$7.00

Silk Panties

$7.00

Walk of shame

$7.00

Woo Woo

$7.00

B52

$7.00

Bazooka Joe

$7.00

Between the Sheets

$7.00

The Zsarlotta

$7.00

China White

$7.00

Desperate Housewife

$7.00

Black Jack

$7.00

Mocktails

Berry Banana

$5.00

Grape Orange Punch

$5.00

Key West Cooler

$5.00

Kiwi & passioon Fruit

$5.00

Mango Blend

$5.00

Sunshine

$5.00

Ocean water

$5.00

No-Jito

$5.00

Summer tune

$5.00

Pick me Up

$5.00

Tropical Ginger

$5.00

BlueFox Smoothie

$5.00

Barman Special

Beverly Hills Ice Tea

$12.00

Bullfrog

$12.00

Tequila Warning Ice Tea

$12.00

Liqour

Chopin

Grey Goose

Belvedere

Ciroc

Ketal One

Absolute lime

Absolute Vanilla

Absolute Watermelon

House Vodka

Tito's

Feni

Beefeater

Bombay Sapphire

Tanqueray

Tanqueray No 10

Aviation

Gilbey's London Dry

Gordons

Empress

House Gin

Jaisalmer

Bacardi White

Bacardi Gold

Captain Morgan

Goslings

Ron Zacapa

Old Monk

Malibu

Cruzan Dark Rum

House Rum

Cazadores

Hornitos

Hornitos Black

Tres Generaciones

Don Julio Blanco

Don Julio Anejo

House Tequila

Lagavulin 16 Years

Oban 14 Years

Talisker 10 Years

Laphroaig 10 Years

Dalmore 15 Years

Aberfeldy 12 Years

Buchanan's 12 Years

Glenlivet 12 Years

Glenlivet 14 Years

Glenlivet 15 Years

Blue Label

Red Label

Black Label

Double Black

Jameson

Dewar's 12 Years

Chivas Regal

Jim Beam

Crown Royal

Crown Royal Apple

Jack Daniel's Apple

Woodford Reserve

Knob Creek

Maker's Mark

Gentleman Jack

Bulleit

American Honey

Rampaur

Black Dog

Signature

After Dark

8 PM

Luxardo Cherry

Midori

Frangelico

Kalhua

Baileys

Grand Marnier

Carolans

Lemoncello

Pernod

D.O.M

Jagermeister

St. German

Absente

Martini Bianco

Martini Dry

Martini Rosso

Campari

Pimm's

Aperol

Courvoisier

Hennessy VSOP

Hennessy VS

Martell VS

Beer

Large Budlight

$9.00

Small Budlight

$5.00

Large Budweiser

$9.00

Small Budweiser

$5.00

Large Michelob Ultra

$9.00

Small Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Large Stella

$9.00

Small Stella

$5.00

Large ACE Pineapple

$9.00

Small ACE Pineapple

$5.00

Large ACE Perry

$9.00

Small ACE Perry

$5.00

Large Space Dust

$9.00

Small Space Dust

$5.00

Large Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$9.00

Small Sierra Nevada Pale Ale

$5.00

Large Coors Light

$9.00

Small Coors Light

$5.00

Large Miller Lite

$9.00

Small Miller Lite

$5.00

Large Blue Moon

$9.00

Small Blue Moon

$5.00

Large Dos Equis

$9.00

Small Dos Equis

$5.00

Large Modelo

$9.00

Small Modelo

$5.00

Large Pacifico

$9.00

Small Pacifico

$5.00

Large 805

$9.00

Small 805

$5.00

Large Lagunitas

$9.00

Small Lagunitas

$5.00

Large Kilt Lifter

$9.00

Small Kilt Lifter

$5.00

Large Angry Orchard

$9.00

Small Angry Orchard

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Taj Mahal

$6.00

Asahi

$6.00

Tsingtao

$6.00

1947

$6.00

WoodPecker

$6.00

Flying Horse

$10.00

KingFisher

$6.00

Bira

$10.00

Old Monk 1000

$10.00

Haywards 5000

$10.00

Heineken 0.0

$4.00

Wine

Chardonnay bottle

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc bottle

$35.00

Riesling bottle

$35.00

Chenin Blanc bottle

$35.00

Pinot Grigio bottle

$35.00

Merlot bottle

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon bottle

$35.00

Pinot Noir bottle

$35.00

Syrah bottle

$35.00

Malbec bottle

$35.00

Merlot

$8.00

Cabernet sauvignon

$8.00

Syrah

$8.00

Malbec

$8.00

Pinot noir

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Riesling

$8.00

Chenin Blanc

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Brut Champagne

$40.00

Sparkling Wine

$35.00

Rose Champagne

$40.00

Soda

Coca-Cola

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Coke Zero

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Unsweetened Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Fresh Lime Soda

$4.00

Monster

$4.00

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$4.00

Dr.Pepper

$3.00

Kids Menu

Chicken Slider

$10.00

Grounded and light seasoning meat or veg grilled and served with curly fries

Cheese Ball

$10.00

Small Shell Pasta

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:30 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2355 S 4th Ave, Yuma, AZ 85364

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Crossing Grill & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
2690 S 4TH AVE Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Birreria El Gordo
orange starNo Reviews
362 W 32nd St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Curries
orange starNo Reviews
711 E 32ND ST Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Chretin's Restaurant & Cantina - Yuma NEW - 505 E 16th St
orange starNo Reviews
505 E 16th St Yuma, AZ 85365
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Yuma

Takos & Beer
orange star4.6 • 1,904
2071 S 4th Ave Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Prison Hill Brewing Company
orange star4.2 • 1,200
278 S Main St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman - 1951 W 25th St
orange star4.2 • 285
1951 W 25th St Yuma, AZ 85364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Yuma
Julian
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
La Quinta
review star
No reviews yet
Indio
review star
Avg 3.7 (4 restaurants)
Buckeye
review star
Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Lake Havasu City
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Palm Desert
review star
Avg 5 (16 restaurants)
Rancho Mirage
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Goodyear
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
El Cajon
review star
Avg 4.1 (18 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston