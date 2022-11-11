Seafood
Currituck Crab Pot Company
All hours
|Sunday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
501 Kempsville Road, Unit 103, Chesapeake, VA 23320
