Seafood

Currituck Crab Pot Company

review star

No reviews yet

501 Kempsville Road

Unit 103

Chesapeake, VA 23320

Order Again

Popular Items

ShrabPot
1 Lb. Mussels
Hush Puppies

Pots

All pots include smoked sausage, corn on the cob, and potatoes.
CrabPot

CrabPot

$40.95

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. Add 1lb crab for $20

ShrimpPot

ShrimpPot

$27.95

1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.

ComboPot

ComboPot

$50.95

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound of Shrimp, 1/2 Pound of Mussels, 1/2 Pound of Clams, Corn on the Cob, Smoked Sausage, and Potatoes.

ShrabPot

ShrabPot

$33.95

1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes.

Wing Pot

Wing Pot

$22.95Out of stock

1 Lb. of jumbo air fried wings! Tossed in your choice of sauce in a pot with corn on the cob, potatoes, sausage. These things are fall off the bone tender!

Lobster & Shrimp Pot for 2

Lobster & Shrimp Pot for 2

$49.99

1 lb. EZ Shrimp & 2 lobster tails. Includes steamed potatoes, corn, and sausage.

Alaskan King Crab Pot

Alaskan King Crab Pot

$69.95Out of stock

1 Pound Alaskan King Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.

Dungeness Crabpot

Dungeness Crabpot

$43.99Out of stock

1 Pound Dungeness Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes.

Big Ol’ Pot

Big Ol’ Pot

$94.95

2 pounds ez peel shrimp 2 pounds snow crab 6 mini corn 24 ounces (1 1/2 pounds) potatoes 2 sausage links 2 sides

Crazy Crabpot

Crazy Crabpot

$59.00Out of stock

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs,1 pound dungeness crab, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. Add 1lb crab for $20

Shellpot

$26.95

By the Pound

1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs

1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs

$25.99

1 Pound steamed snow crab legs

5 Lb. Snow Crab Special

$75.99
1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp

1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp

$17.95

1 Pound steamed shrimp

1 Lb. Clams

1 Lb. Clams

$10.99

1 Pound steamed clams

1 Lb. Mussels

1 Lb. Mussels

$10.00

1 Pound steamed mussels

Dungeness Crab

Dungeness Crab

$33.99Out of stock

1 Pound steamed dungeness crab legs tossed in your choice of seasoning or sauce.

1 Lobster Tail

1 Lobster Tail

$15.99

Wings

Comes with side of celery & carrots as well as your choice of dipping sauce.
4 Count

4 Count

$7.00Out of stock
8 Count

8 Count

$12.00Out of stock
12 Count

12 Count

$16.00Out of stock

Other

Chicken tenders and Fries

Chicken tenders and Fries

$12.95Out of stock
Fish bites and Fries

Fish bites and Fries

$12.95Out of stock
Coconut Shrimp

Coconut Shrimp

$12.95Out of stock
Wasabi Bites

Wasabi Bites

$12.95

Sides

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$5.00Out of stock
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$5.00
Steamed Potatoes

Steamed Potatoes

$5.00
Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$5.00
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.00Out of stock
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.00

Half dozen hush puppies with butter

1\2 Pound Shrimp

1\2 Pound Shrimp

$10.00
Mac N Cheese

Mac N Cheese

$5.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$5.00Out of stock

Mac Bites

$5.00

Soft Drinks

Bottle Pepsi

Bottle Pepsi

$2.00
Bottle Diet Pepsi

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.00
Bottle Mtn Dew

Bottle Mtn Dew

$2.00
Bottle Orange Crush

Bottle Orange Crush

$2.00
Bottle Pink Lemonade

Bottle Pink Lemonade

$2.00
Bottle Lemonade

Bottle Lemonade

$2.00
Bottle Dr. Pepper

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00
2L Pepsi

2L Pepsi

$2.99
2L Diet Pepsi

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99
2L Dr. Pepper

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock

2L Diet Dr.Pepper

$2.99
2L Mtn Dew

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99

Crab Tools

Hammers

Hammers

$4.99
Crackers

Crackers

$4.99
Pickers

Pickers

$4.50

Seasoning

Buttery Garlic

Old Bay

Spicy Old Bay

House Blend

Cajun

Hats

Currituck Crab Hat

$6.00
All hours
Sunday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday2:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

501 Kempsville Road, Unit 103, Chesapeake, VA 23320

