Currituck Crab Pot Company

Restaurant info

With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us. We are a locally owned restaurant with take out and delivery service, serving the Moyock area. We source our fresh seafood and vegetables locally when available ! Fresh fish, crabs, muscles, oysters, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and potatoes