Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Salad

Currituck Crab Pot Company

review star

No reviews yet

716 Caratoke hwy

Moyock, NC 27958

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

ShrimpPot
1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs
CrabPot

Pots

CrabPot

CrabPot

$31.95

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

ShrimpPot

ShrimpPot

$24.95

1 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. Add 1lb of Shrimp for $14.99 **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

ShellPot

ShellPot

$24.95Out of stock

1 Pound of Mussels, 1 Pound of Clams, Smoked Sausage, Corn of the Cob, and Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

ComboPot

ComboPot

$44.95Out of stock

1 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound of Shrimp, 1/2 Pound of Mussels, 1/2 Pound of Clams, Corn on the Cob, Smoked Sausage, and Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

ShrabPot

ShrabPot

$29.95

1/2 Pound Snow Crab Legs, 1/2 Pound EZ-Peel Shrimp, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the Cob, and Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

Wing Pot

Wing Pot

$15.95Out of stock

8 jumbo air fried wings! Tossed in your choice of sauce in a pot with corn on the cob, 12 oz. of potatoes, 5 oz. of sausage. These things are fall off the bone tender!

CrawfishPot

CrawfishPot

$29.95

2 Pounds Crawfish, Smoked Sausage, Corn on the cob, & Potatoes. **Please note** Crab, shrimp, mussels, clams, & crawfish are all portioned by weight. Quantities may vary pot to pot due to size differences.

Dungeness Pot

$39.95

Scallop and Shrimp For 2

$59.95
Crazy Crabpot

Crazy Crabpot

$59.95

1 lb. Snow Crab Legs, 1 lb. Dungeness Crab Legs. Includes steamed potatoes, corn, and sausage.

Ultimate Crab Pot

$47.65Out of stock

Kids Meal

$13.99

Kids meal 8 steamed shrimp 1 corn 5 potatoes and a kids seafood creature ! collect them all

Baskets

Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$12.95

18 piece shrimp basket served with potato wedges, hushpuppies, and cocktail sauce.

Oyster Basket

Oyster Basket

$13.95

12 fried oysters served with potato wedges, hushpuppies and cocktail sauce.

Tender Basket

Tender Basket

$12.95

6 chicken tender served with potato wedges, hushpuppies and your choice of dipping sauce.

By the Pound

1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs

1 Lb. Snow Crab Legs

$24.99

1 Pound steamed snow crab legs

1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp

1 Lb. EZ-Peel Shrimp

$17.99

1 Pound steamed shrimp

1 Lb. Clams

1 Lb. Clams

$11.00Out of stock

1 Pound steamed clams

1 Lb. Mussels

1 Lb. Mussels

$10.00Out of stock

1 Pound steamed mussels

1 Lb. Dungeness Crab

1 Lb. Dungeness Crab

$32.95

1 Pound steamed dungeness crab legs

1 Dozen local crabs

1 Dozen local crabs

$27.99Out of stock

Dozen fresh local Currituck #1 Crabs .

Oyster Rockefeller

Oyster Rockefeller

$21.99Out of stock

A dozen yummy Oyster Rockefeller straight out of the oven

WEDNESDAY 99 cent shrimp SPECIAL

WEDNESDAY 99 cent shrimp SPECIAL

$18.50

20 Large steamed shrimp with your choice of sauce . Wednesday only

Lobster Tail

Lobster Tail

$15.00

Scallops

$35.95

Crawfish Pound

$12.95

Sides

Macaroni Salad

Macaroni Salad

$5.99
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$5.99
Corn on the Cob

Corn on the Cob

$5.99
Steamed Potatoes

Steamed Potatoes

$5.99
Sausage Link

Sausage Link

$5.99
Cole Slaw

Cole Slaw

$5.99Out of stock
Hush Puppies

Hush Puppies

$5.99

Half dozen hush puppies with butter

Cornbread 2 Slices

Cornbread 2 Slices

$6.00

2 large pieces of yummy corn bread with butter

Pasta Salad

$5.99

Mac & Cheese

$5.99

Soft Drinks

Bottle Pepsi

Bottle Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Diet Pepsi

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Dr. Pepper

Bottle Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

Bottle Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Mtn Dew

Bottle Mtn Dew

$2.00Out of stock

Bottle Diet Mtn Dew

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Crush

Bottle Crush

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Sierra Mist

Bottle Sierra Mist

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Cheerwine

Bottle Cheerwine

$2.00Out of stock
Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.00Out of stock
2L Pepsi

2L Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock
2L Diet Pepsi

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.99Out of stock
2L Dr. Pepper

2L Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock
2L Diet Dr. Pepper

2L Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.99Out of stock
2L Mtn Dew

2L Mtn Dew

$2.99Out of stock
2L Diet Mtn Dew

2L Diet Mtn Dew

$2.99Out of stock

Gatorade

$2.00Out of stock

Beer & Wine

Bud Light Can 6 pack

Bud Light Can 6 pack

$12.95Out of stock
Mich Ultra Can 6 pack

Mich Ultra Can 6 pack

$12.95Out of stock
Bud Light Lime Can 6 pack

Bud Light Lime Can 6 pack

$12.95Out of stock
El Guapo 16oz. 4 pack

El Guapo 16oz. 4 pack

$18.99Out of stock
Bud Light can

Bud Light can

$2.66Out of stock
Mich Ultra can

Mich Ultra can

$2.66Out of stock
Bud Light Lime can

Bud Light Lime can

$2.66Out of stock
El Guapo can

El Guapo can

$5.00Out of stock
Miller Lite can

Miller Lite can

$2.66Out of stock
Coors Light can

Coors Light can

$1.00Out of stock
Coors Light 6 pack

Coors Light 6 pack

$5.00Out of stock
Miller Lite 6 pack

Miller Lite 6 pack

$12.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Moscato

Canyon Road Moscato

$14.99
Canyon Road Chardonnay

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$14.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$14.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Merlot

Canyon Road Merlot

$14.99Out of stock
Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

Canyon Road Cabernet Sauvignon

$14.99Out of stock

Thursday Domestic $2 Beer special

$2.00Out of stock

Crab Tools

Hammers

Hammers

$2.99
Crackers

Crackers

$3.99
Pickers

Pickers

$3.50

Desserts

Raspberry swirl cheesecake

Raspberry swirl cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla cheesecake

Vanilla cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock
Vanilla and Chocolate cheesecake

Vanilla and Chocolate cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock
Chocolate chip cheesecake

Chocolate chip cheesecake

$2.50Out of stock

Kids menu

kids tender basket

$6.95

kids shrimp basket

$6.95

Hats & Shirts

Currituck Crab Hat

$6.00

Currituck Crab Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us. We are a locally owned restaurant with take out and delivery service, serving the Moyock area. We source our fresh seafood and vegetables locally when available ! Fresh fish, crabs, muscles, oysters, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and potatoes

Location

716 Caratoke hwy, Moyock, NC 27958

Directions

Gallery
Currituck Crab Pot Company image
Currituck Crab Pot Company image
Currituck Crab Pot Company image
Currituck Crab Pot Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Itza Boutza Pizza in Elizabeth City NC
orange star5.0 • 1
109 S Hugh’s Blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurantnext
Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456
orange starNo Reviews
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View restaurantnext
Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
orange star4.4 • 1,534
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurantnext
Wicker's Crab Pot Seafood
orange star4.3 • 3,918
4201 Indian River Rd Chesapeake, VA 23325
View restaurantnext
Steinhilber's
orange star4.4 • 1,502
653 Thalia Rd Virginia Beach, VA 23452
View restaurantnext
Cure Norfolk
orange star4.7 • 82
503 Botetourt St Norfolk, VA 23510
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Moyock

Pollard's Chicken- Truck 4 - NNSY 2 (NEW)
orange star4.3 • 1,686
109 Briton Way Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurantnext
Eagle Creek Golf Club and Grill
orange star4.6 • 575
109 Green View Rd Moyock, NC 27958
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Moyock
Elizabeth City
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Chesapeake
review star
Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (169 restaurants)
Corolla
review star
No reviews yet
Portsmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)
Norfolk
review star
Avg 4.3 (73 restaurants)
Suffolk
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Kitty Hawk
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Hampton
review star
Avg 4.6 (32 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston