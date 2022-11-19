Seafood
Salad
Currituck Crab Pot Company
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
With 20 years of experience cooking in the finest restaurants, our chef is excited to present their vision to you and all our guests. Our caring and committed staff will ensure you have a fantastic experience with us. We are a locally owned restaurant with take out and delivery service, serving the Moyock area. We source our fresh seafood and vegetables locally when available ! Fresh fish, crabs, muscles, oysters, shrimp, snow crab legs, corn and potatoes
Location
716 Caratoke hwy, Moyock, NC 27958
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Itza Boutza Pizza in Elizabeth City NC
5.0 • 1
109 S Hugh’s Blvd Elizabeth City, NC 27909
View restaurant
Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456
No Reviews
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117 Virginia Beach, VA 23456
View restaurant
Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
4.4 • 1,534
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154 Virginia Beach, VA 23454
View restaurant