CHEESY HUB
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
|Sunday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:45 am - 10:00 pm
A BYO CAFE "Build Your Own" restaurant is a takeout/delivery focused concept where customers customize their own meal using the menu options, ingredients and sauces provided by the restaurant. The menu includes a variety of raw ingredients such as meats, vegetables, grains, and sauces. Customers select the ingredients they want and the kitchen prepares them for takeout & delivery. The concept offers a convenient and customizable delicious meal experience, as customers are able to create a meal that fits their individual tastes and dietary needs. The atmosphere of the restaurant is designed to be fast-paced and efficient, with a focus on providing high-quality ingredients and easy takeout options for customers on-the-go & fast delivery at the customer's location.
7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222