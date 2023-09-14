Curry Hyuga- Cupertino
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Curry Hyuga is a hidden gem in the San Francisco Bay Area! Our authentic Japanese curry is made fresh daily from a special blend of aromatic spices and sweetened with caramelized onions. Our delicious curry has a balanced and layered flavor with a beautiful texture that is thick and robust without being too heavy.
Location
19650 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA 95014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Tiger Sugar - Cupertino
No Reviews
19620 STEVENS CREEK BLVD., SUITE 180 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Legends Pizza - Cupertino - 19732 Stevens Creek Blvd
4.5 • 169
19732 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Sweet Maple - Cupertino - 20010 Steven Creek Blvd.
No Reviews
20010 Steven Creek Blvd. Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Bon Mot Bar and Restaurant - 19429 Stevens Creek Blvd
No Reviews
19429 Stevens Creek Blvd Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Cupertino
Curry Pizza House - 05 - Cupertino
4.5 • 4,420
20080 Stevens Creek Boulevard 106 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant
Chicken Meets Rice (Cupertino)
4.8 • 1,402
10445 S De Anza Blvd Ste 101 Cupertino, CA 95014
View restaurant