Food Trucks
Indian

Curry in a Hurry

8387 Bink Place

Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Popular Items

Chicken Tikka Masala w/ rice
Curry Combo
Chicken Madras w/ rice

Chicken Tikka Masala w/ rice

$10.00

This is perhaps the most popular dish in England, made with Chicken breast (cut into bite size pieces). The chicken is marinated in yoghurt and spices overnight and then cooked with a little coconut and a touch of cream for a deliciously mild but aromatic curry.

Chicken Madras w/ rice

$10.00

A Lovely, rich, robust medium heat Chicken curry, made with the finest chicken breast. A fresh ginger, garlic and tomato sauce along with a little fresh chili forms the base along with the spice mix which is a combination of cumin, cilantro, chili and garam masala.

Beef Vindaloo (Organic ground beef) w/ rice

$10.00

Rich, Spicy, and Hot!! This one is the "mouth-tingler', beautiful flavor and depth.

Aloo Gobi (Cauliflower and potato curry) w/ rice

$8.00

A fresh mild, aromatic, light vegetarian curry made with potato and cauliflower and a blend of spices including ginger, garlic, black mustard seeds, cumin seeds, turmeric and paprika. A great vegetarian favorite which can also be served as a side dish.

Tarka Dhall w/ rice

$7.00

Lentils, garlic, ginger, and onions (just like a soup)

Curry Combo

$10.00

Pick any 2 of the above curries for the chance to enjoy a bit of variety.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
Curry in a Hurry ....well, here we are, this is my passion – curry, Not just any curry, but British Indian Restaurant Style curry. I've been eating this food since I was 5, making this delightful food since I was 15, and now feel it’s time to share the delights with the good people of Richmond. Over the past 60 years curry has become the #1 take-away food in England and is now regarded as the “national dish”. Ask anyone you may know who comes from England, what they most miss apart from the pubs, they may well tell you it’s the curry! We hope you will "love" our curry!! "follow your heart" they said. "do something you have a passion for".... Available for: -Corporate Events - Food Truck for business lunches -Private parties/catering **We will be making appearances at local events/festivals in the Richmond area!! Contact us, Comment, or book our services www.curryinahurryrva.com 804-980-0985 admin@curryinahurryrva.com /curryinahurryrva/nd enjoy!

8387 Bink Place, Mechanicsville, VA 23111

Directions

Curry in a Hurry image
Curry in a Hurry image

