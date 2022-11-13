  • Home
  • /
  • Raleigh
  • /
  • Curry In A Hurry Food Hall - 411 W. Morgan St.
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curry In A Hurry Food Hall 411 W. Morgan St.

review star

No reviews yet

411 W. Morgan St.

Raleigh, NC 27603

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

SAMOSAS
GREEN CHICKEN

ENTREES

BUTTER CHICKEN

$14.95

GREEN CHICKEN

$14.95

LAMB CURRY

$16.95

CHANNA MASALA

$13.95

SMALL BUTTER CHICKEN

$11.95

SMALL GREEN CHICKEN

$11.95

SMALL LAMB CURRY

$13.95

SMALL CHANNA MASALA

$10.95

LAMBWICH

$14.95

CHICKEN KATI ROLL

$13.95

PANEER KATI ROLL

$13.95

SAMOSAS

$6.95

GARLIC NAAN

$2.95

PLAIN NAAN

$2.45

Beverages

Fountain Drink

$1.85

Bottled Water

$1.85
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

411 W. Morgan St., Raleigh, NC 27603

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Makus Empanadas
orange starNo Reviews
411 W Morgan Street Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
State of Beer
orange star4.5 • 16
401 A Hillsborough St Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Plates Neighborhood Kitchen
orange star4.5 • 2,482
301 Glenwood Ave Suite 100 Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Tobacco Road Sports Cafe - Raleigh
orange starNo Reviews
505 W Jones Str. Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
Hibernian Pub Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
311 Glenwood Avenue Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext
42nd St. Oyster Bar & Seafood Grill
orange starNo Reviews
508 West Jones Street Raleigh, NC 27603
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Raleigh

Vivo Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Vivo Ristorante - DO NOT USE
orange star4.7 • 5,058
7400 Six Forks Rd-Suite 2 Suite 2 Raleigh, NC 27615
View restaurantnext
Bida Manda
orange star4.7 • 4,645
222 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
Brewery Bhavana
orange star4.8 • 3,325
218 S Blount St Raleigh, NC 27601
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Raleigh NC
orange star4.5 • 3,245
3100 Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27609
View restaurantnext
BUFFALO BROTHERS PIZZA & WING CO
orange star4.3 • 2,909
3111 CAPITAL BLVD RALEIGH, NC 27604
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Raleigh
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Wake Forest
review star
Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston