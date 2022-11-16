Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curry & Kababs 3492 North Tamiami Trail

3492 North Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33952

Vegetarian Appetizer

Vegetable Samosa

$4.99

A pastery stuffed with spiced potatos and green peas

samosa chaat

$6.99

Masala pappad (2pcs) vegan

$3.99

Vegetable Pakoda

$5.99

Vegetable Munchurian

$10.99

cauliflower,baby corn or mushroom

Chilli Paneer

$11.99

Kale chaat

$7.99

Gobi Munchurian

$9.99

Peanut Masala

$7.99

Non Vegetarian Appetizer

Chicken lollipop

$10.99

Sesame Chicken

$10.99

Chicken65

$8.99

Chicken Pakoda

$7.99

Chilli Chicken

$11.99

Garlic Shrimp

$16.99

Soup

Mulligatawny

$4.99

Tomato Dhaniya Shorba

$4.99

Spinach and corn

$4.99

Rasam

$3.99

Salads

Indian Salad

$4.99

Green Salad

$4.99

Sides

Raita

$3.50

Pickle

$3.50

Mango Chutney

$2.99

Rice

$1.99

Steamed Vegetables

$3.99

Plain Yogurt

$1.99

Fried Pappad

$1.99

Extra Sauce

$5.99

Baked Bread

Naan

$2.50

Garlic Naan

$2.99

Kashmiri Naan

$3.99

Keema Naan

$4.99

Onion Kulcha

$2.99

Paneer Kulcha

$3.99

Aloo Paratha

$3.99

Tandoori Roti

$1.99

Chicken Tikka Naan

$4.50

Chilli Naan

$3.99

Poori

$3.50

Paneer and Chilli Naan

$3.99

Bhatura

$3.99

Cheese Naan

$4.99

Vegetarian Specialities

Vegetable Malai Kofta

$12.99

Paneer Butter Masala

$13.99

Paneer Kurchan

$13.99

Vegetable Makhani

$12.99

saag

$12.99

Navaratan Korma

$12.99

Methi Malai Paneer

$12.99

Mushroom Matar Makhani

$12.99

Ooty Mushroom

$12.99

Shahi Paneer

$13.99

Vegan Specialities

Jeera Aloo

$10.99

Aloo Pepper Fry

$10.99

Aloo Gobi Masala

$11.99

Bhindi Do Pyaza

$11.99

Balti Baingan

$11.99

Chana Masala

$11.99

South Indian Daal

$11.99

Vegetable Phaal

$11.99

Daal Saag

$11.99

Vegetable Madras

$12.99

Chicken specialities

chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Chicken Vindaloo

$14.99

chicken Chutneywala

$14.99

Dahi Murgh

$14.99

Chicken saag

$14.99

Chicken Madras

$14.99

Chicken Phaal

$14.99

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Korma

$14.99

Butter Chicken

$14.99

Chicken Chettinadu

$14.99

Chicken Mango Curry

$14.99

Chicken Pepper fry

$14.99

Kerala Chicken Curry

$14.99

Methi Malai Chicken

$14.99

Lamb Specialieties

Lamb Rogan Josh

$17.99

Lamb Vindaloo

$17.99

lamb Balti gosht

$17.99

Lamb Shahi korma

$17.99

Lamb Madras

$17.99

Lamb Neelgiri Korma

$17.99

Lamb Saag

$17.99

Lamb Phaal

$17.99

Lamb Pepper Fry

$17.99

Lamb Tikka Masala

$17.99

Lamb Chettinadu

$17.99

Goat Specialities

Goat Rogan Josh

$17.99

Goat Vindaloo

$17.99

Goat Balti Gosht

$17.99

Goat Shahi Korma

$17.99

Goat Madras

$17.99

Goat Nilgiri Korma

$17.99

Goat Saag

$17.99

Goat Phaal

$17.99

Goat Pepper Fry

$17.99

Goat Tikka Masala

$17.99

Goat Chettinadu

$17.99

Shrimp & Fish Specialities

Shrimp Mappas

$16.99

Shrimp Vindaloo

$16.99

Shrimp Phaal

$16.99

Shrimp Jalfrezi

$16.99

Kerala Fish Curry

$14.99

Shrimp Bhuna

$16.99

Shrimp Mango Curry

$16.99

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$16.99

Tandoori & Grill

Tandoori Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Tikka

$14.99

Chicken Hariyali

$14.99

Chicken Malai Kabab

$14.99

Tandoori Mix Grill

$23.99

Tandoori Shrimp

$16.99

Lamb Boti Kabab

$19.99

Salmon Tikka

$16.99

Paneer Tikka

$14.99

Tandoori Lamb Rack

$28.99

Rice And Biriyani

Tamarind Rice

$6.99

Coconut Rice

$7.99

Lemon Rice

$6.99

Jeera Rice

$6.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.99

Egg Fried Rice

$9.99

Vegetable Fried rice

$9.99

Vegetable Dum Biriyani

$11.99

Chicken Dum Biriyani

$14.99

Lamb Dum Biriyani

$16.99

Goat Dum Biriyani

$16.99

Shrimp Dum Biriyani

$16.99

Egg Biriyani

$10.99

Medley Biriyani

$16.99

Paneer Biriyani

$13.99

Desserts

Rice Pudding

$4.50

Rasmalai

$5.99

Gulab Jamun

$4.50

Gajar Halwa

$4.50

Indian Drinks

Masala Chai

$2.99

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Sweet Lassi

$3.50

Salted Lassi

$3.50

Beer

Taj Mahal

$6.99

Hunter

$6.99

Power 10000

$6.99

Flying Horse

$6.99

Kingfisher !2oz

$3.99

Non Alcoholic Beer

$3.99

Wine

Wine

$4.99

Soda

Coke

$1.99

Diet Coke

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Lemonade

$1.99

Sweet tea

$1.99

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Sparkling Water

$3.99
All hours
Sunday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday 10:30 am - 2:00 pm, 4:45 pm - 9:00 pm
3492 North Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33952

