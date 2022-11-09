Main picView gallery

Curry Patta NEW 187 Main Street

review star

No reviews yet

187 Main Street

Altamont, NY 12009

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Garlic Naan
Butter Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala

Appetizers

Appetizer Sampler

Appetizer Sampler

$18.00

Chicken samosas, aloo tikki and pakoras. Served with green raita or mango chutney

Chicken Samosas

$9.00

Vegetable Samosas

$8.00
Aloo Tikki

Aloo Tikki

$9.00

Potato cutlets marinated with cumin seeds and cilantro

Pani Puri

$9.00

Samosa Chaat

$9.00

Pakoras

$9.00

Chick Pea Salad

$9.00

Chick peas with cucumbers, green onions, cilantro and cumin seeds

Chicken Tikka Nachos

$13.00

Qeema Nachos

$13.00

Tandoori Chicken Wings

$15.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers with Cheddar Cheese

$8.00
Qeema Fries

Qeema Fries

$12.00

Cajun fries served with ground chicken then drizzled with Mayo and ketchup. Garnished with onions, tomatoes and cilantro

Fried Ravioli

$7.00

Fried Eggplant

$8.00

Chukander salad

$9.00

Wing Flight

$15.00

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$11.00Out of stock

Onion Petals

$5.00

Mozz Logs

$11.00Out of stock

Calamari

$11.00

Pretzels

$9.00Out of stock

Shami Paratha

$10.00

Chicken Tikka Philly

$14.00

Mac And Cheese Bites

$8.00

Entrees

Achar Chicken

$18.00

Beef Chapli Kabab

$20.00

Boneless Chicken Tikka

$18.00

Butter Chicken

$18.00

Chicken 65

$18.00

Chicken Chapli Kabab

$18.00

Chicken Qorma

$18.00

Chicken Shashlik

$18.00

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.00

Curry Patta Paratha Roll Sampler

$20.00Out of stock

Curry Patta Platter

$60.00

Full Tandoori Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Kabab Karahi

$18.00

Lamb Chops

$28.00

Lamb Roast

$32.00

Nihari

$22.00

Chicken Seekh Kababs

$18.00

Thaali

$45.00

Lamb Palak

$28.00

Koftas

$18.00

Lamb Karahi

$28.00

Chicken Palak

$18.00

Helderburger

$11.00

Fettuccini Alfredo

$11.00

Caesar Salad

$11.00

Chicken Tikka Philly

$14.00

Beef Seekh Kabab

$20.00

Beef Kabab Karahi

$20.00

Dry Qeema

$18.00

Vegetarian

Aloo Gobi

$14.00

Bhindi Masala

$14.00

Channa Masala

$14.00

Palak Paneer

$16.00

Paneer Makhni

$16.00

Daal Tadka

$14.00

Vegetarian Qorma

$14.00

Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$18.00

Vegetable Biryani

$14.00

Paneer Biryani

$18.00

Lamb Biryani

$26.00

Seafood

Salmon Masala

$24.00

Tandoori Shrimp

$24.00

Fried Fish

$18.00

Manchurian Chili Shrimp

$26.00

Breads

Plain Naan

$4.00

Butter Naan

$4.00

Cheese Naan

$5.00

Garlic Naan

$4.00

Onion Naan

$4.00

Sesame Naan

$4.00

Paratha

$4.00

Bread Basket

$15.00

Paratha Basket

$12.00

Jalapeno Naan

$3.00

Aloo Naan

$8.00

Qeema Naan

$8.00

Desserts

Gulab Jaman

$6.00

Sooji Ka Halwa

$6.00

Strawberry Cheesecake Naan

$7.00

Banana Nutella Naan

$7.00

Cannoli Naan

$7.00

Cheesecake

$5.00

Chocolate Cake

$5.00

Creme Brulée

$6.00

Creme Brulee Naan

$9.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Mousse Naan

$9.00

Sides

Raita

$2.00

Achar

$2.00

Cajun Seasoned Fries

$4.00

White Basmati Rice

$3.00

Sweet Yogurt

$3.00

Pasta And Butter

$6.00

Tamarind Sauce

$2.00

Mango Sauce

$2.00

Kids Menu

Tenders and Fries

$8.00

Nuggets with Fries

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Pancakes

$9.00Out of stock

N/A Beverages

Lassi

$5.00

Mango Juice

$4.00

Guava Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Ilachi Chai

$3.00

Coke

$2.99

Seltzer

$3.00

Shamrock Shake

$12.00

Water

Kids Drink

$3.00

Bottle Water

$3.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pina Colada Virgin

$7.00

Straw Daquiri Virgin

$7.00

Virgin Mango Margarita

$7.00

Strawbenny

$5.00

Chili Lime Pineapple

$12.00

Summer Cooler

$10.00

Mango Fizz

$12.00

Belly Dancing Event

Buffet

$40.00

Entertainment Service Charge

$5.00

Gift Card

Gift Card $25

$25.00

Gift Card $50

$50.00

Gift Card $100

$100.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

187 Main Street, Altamont, NY 12009

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Main Street Cafe & Bakery
orange starNo Reviews
192 Main Street Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Orchard Creek Golf Club - 6700 Dunnsville Road
orange starNo Reviews
6700 Dunnsville Road Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Northern Barrell Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
--10 North Main Street Building 6 Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Gracie's Kitchen - Voorheesville
orange star4.6 • 22
39 Voorheesville Ave Voorheesville, NY 12186
View restaurantnext
Wagon Train BBQ - New York
orange star4.5 • 2,057
671 Mariaville Rd. Schenectady, NY 12306
View restaurantnext
Orchard Tavern West
orange star3.8 • 181
2050 Western Ave Guilderland, NY 12084
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Altamont

Farmhouse Tap + Tavern
orange star4.5 • 319
186 Main Street Altamont, NY 12009
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Altamont
Schenectady
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Albany
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Latham
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Clifton Park
review star
Avg 3.9 (11 restaurants)
Rensselaer
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Troy
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
East Greenbush
review star
Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Saratoga Springs
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston