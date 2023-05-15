Cheesy Hub

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Dumonde Cake Slice

Dumonde Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 3 layers of chocolate cake. Filling with white mousse and chocolate mousse. Frosting with chocolate ganache topped with chocolate pieces.


STARTERS

Chicken Pakora

Chicken Pakora

$10.99

Boneless chicken pieces are marinated with spices, ginger garlic paste, and lime juice and then coated with a mixture of chickpea flour, rice flour, cornstarch, and egg.

Fish Pakora

$12.99

Chunks of fish fried with chickpeas flour and spices.

Paneer Pakora

$10.99

Cottage cheese cubes dipped in chickpea batter, served with chutney.

Samosa (2PC)

Samosa (2PC)

$8.99

Traditional Indian pastries stuffed with potatoes, peas, and light spices

Shrimp Pakora

$12.99

Shrimp fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter.

Veggie Pakora

$8.99

Mixed Vegetable fritters cooked in chickpea flour batter

NAAN

Garlic Naan

Garlic Naan

$4.99

Leavened bread topped with roasted garlic and baked in oven.

Onion Kulcha

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

Leavened bread stuffed with onions and spices and baked in the oven.

Plain Naan

Plain Naan

$3.99

Leavened bread baked in the oven and buttered.

TANDOORI

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$21.99

Delicious boneless chicken breast chunk meat marinated in spices and yogurt and cooked in the oven.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$21.99

Chicken with bone marinated with on spices, yogurt. It's baked in the oven to make sure juicy and tender.

VEGGIE DISHES

Aloo Gobi Masala

Aloo Gobi Masala

$16.99

Green peas, potato, cauliflower, onion, and tomatoes with herbs.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$16.99

Whole chick peas with herbs, onions, and tomatoes with a touch of tamarind.

Daal Tadka

Daal Tadka

$15.99

Yellow lentil curry cooked with onions, tomatoes and spices.

Gobi Manchurian

Gobi Manchurian

$16.99

Batter-fried cauliflower cooked with curry leaves, onion, and green pepper special spices Indo-Chinese style.

Matar Paneer

Matar Paneer

$17.99

Fresh peas cooked in a light onion sauce with homemade cheese and cream sauce.

Paneer Tikka Masala

Paneer Tikka Masala

$17.99

Paneer peace cooked with onion, tomato, and mild creamy sauce.

Saag Paneer

Saag Paneer

$17.99

Homemade cheese simmered in creamed spinach.

Vegetable Korma

Vegetable Korma

$17.99

Mixed vegetables cooked in light cream and cashew sauce.

CHICKEN DISHES

Butter Chicken

$18.99
Chicken Chilli

Chicken Chilli

$18.99

Chili chicken is a sweet, spicy & slightly sour crispy appetizer made with chicken, bell peppers, garlic, chili sauce & soya sauce.

Chicken Curry

Chicken Curry

$18.99

Fresh boneless chicken pieces cooked with Indian herbs, spices and onion sauce.

Chicken Korma

Chicken Korma

$18.99

Boneless chicken simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Chicken Saag

Chicken Saag

$18.99

Boneless pieces of chicken cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Chicken Tikka Masala

Chicken Tikka Masala

$18.99

White boneless chicken pieces cooked with tomatoes and mild sauce.

Chicken Vindaloo

Chicken Vindaloo

$18.99

Tender piece of chicken and potatoes cooked in a hugely spiced curry sauce.

LAMB DISHES

Lamb Curry

Lamb Curry

$20.99

Cubes of lamb cooked with Indian herbs, onions & tomato sauce.

Lamb Korma

Lamb Korma

$20.99

Boneless lamb simmered in mild cashew sauce and garnished with raisins and cashews.

Lamb Saag

Lamb Saag

$20.99

Boneless pieces of lamb cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

Lamb Tikka Masala

$20.99

Pieces of lamb cooked with onions and butter sauce.

Lamb Vindaloo

Lamb Vindaloo

$20.99

Lamb and potatoes cooked in highly spiced curry sauce.

SHRIMP DISHES

Shrimp Curry

Shrimp Curry

$20.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with special onions and tomato sauce.

Shrimp Korma

Shrimp Korma

$20.99

Shrimp simmered in mild cashew sauce, garnished with raisins and cashews.

Shrimp Masala

$20.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with green peppers, onions and butter sauce.

Shrimp Saag

$20.99

Pieces of shrimp cooked with creamed spinach and spices.

BIRYANI

Caddy Special Biryani

Caddy Special Biryani

$22.99

Basmati rice, lamb, chicken and shrimp with herbs.

Chicken Biryani

Chicken Biryani

$18.99

Basmati rice and chicken flavored with saffron.

Lamb Biryani

Lamb Biryani

$20.99

Basmati rice and lamb flavored with saffron.

Shrimp Biryani

$20.99

Basmati saffron rice cooked with shrimp in mild spices.

Vegetable Biryani

Vegetable Biryani

$16.99

Basmati rice and vegetables flavored with saffron.

MOMO & CHOWMEIN

Chicken Momo

Chicken Momo

$12.99

Traditional steamed dumplings made of chicken, veggies and spices

Chili Momo

$14.99

(Mild, Medium, Spicy): Steamed dumplings sorted with green pepper over chilli sauce

Chicken Chowmein

Chicken Chowmein

$17.99

Stir-fried noodles & mix vegetables with chicken.

Lamb Chowmein

$19.99

Stir-fried noodles & mix vegetables with lamb.

Shrimp Chowmein

$19.99

Stir-fried noodles & mix vegetables with shrimp.

Vegetable Chowmein

Vegetable Chowmein

$15.99

Stir-fried noodles & mix vegetables.

Caddy Special Chowmein

$21.99

FRESH SALADS

Made from fresh vegetables. Served with garlic bread stick. Choice of two dressings on side included.

Avocado Chicken Salad

$13.99

Avocado, marinated grilled chicken, walnuts, cranberries, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, green peppers, & choice of dressing over our tossed salad

Blackened Chicken Salad

$13.99

Blackened chicken over garden salad.

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Romaine lettuce, Parmesan cheese, Croutons served with Caesar dressing. You can add the choice of your proteins top of the Caesar salad.

Chef Salad

$13.99

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, boiled egg, over our garden salad topped with mozzarella cheese

Cobb Salad

$13.99

Blue cheese crumbles, bacon, grilled chicken, avocado & mix cheese over garden

Crab Cake Salad

$26.99

6oz. crab cake over garden salad.

Garden Salad

Garden Salad

$9.99

Iceberg, romaine, tomatoes, green pepper, red onions, cucumber, carrots.

Greek Salad

$13.99

Feta cheese, olives, pepperoncini peppers over our garden salad served with greek dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$13.99

Our garden salad topped w/grilled chicken, Cheddar, and egg

Shrimp Salad Salad

$14.99

Shrimp salad over garden salad.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$13.99

Hand breaded fried chicken tenders dipped in buffalo sauce topped over our garden salad with croutons & cheddar mozzarella cheese

Tuna Salad Salad

Tuna Salad Salad

$14.99

Tuna salad over garden salad.

DESSERTS

All the signature cake slices are from Yia Yia's Bakery. Rice Pudding is home made. Enjoy the delicious desserts and make your day so sweet.
Carrot Cake Slice

Carrot Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 2 layers of chocolate cake. Filling with chocolate custard. Frosting with chocolate ganache and chocolate buttercream topped with maraschino cherries.

Cheesecake Cup

This cake cup is from Yia Yia's Bakery.

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

Chocolate Fudge Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 4 layers of chocolate cake. Fudge filling. Chocolate buttercream frosting with chocolate chips.

Dumonde Cake Slice

Dumonde Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 3 layers of chocolate cake. Filling with white mousse and chocolate mousse. Frosting with chocolate ganache topped with chocolate pieces.

Gulab Jamun

Gulab Jamun

$3.99

Gulab jamun is a beloved Indian dessert consisting of fried balls of a dough made from milk solids and semolina are soaked in a syrup flavored with cardamom, rose water, saffron, and cloves.

Rice Pudding

Rice Pudding

This is home made Rice Pudding. Basmati rice cooked in whole milk & sugar. Topped with cinnamon powder.

Smith Island Cake Slice

Smith Island Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 7 layers of yellow cake. Fudge filling. Frosting with fudge icing topped with vanilla and chocolate crunchies.

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup

Strawberry Cheesecake Cup

This cake cup is from Yia Yia's Bakery.

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

Strawberry Shortcake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 4 layers of yellow cake. Filling with fresh strawberry slices. Whipped cream frosting with sliced almonds.

Super Atomic Cake Slice

Super Atomic Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 2 layers of chocolate cake and 1 layer of yellow cake. Filling with 1 layer of cheesecake and one layer of chocolate mousse. Frosting with whipped cream covered with chocolate ganache and topped with fresh glazed strawberries.

Three Milk Cake Slice

Three Milk Cake Slice

This cake slice is from Yia Yia's Bakery. 1 layer of yellow cake soaked in 3 different milks. Whipped cream frosting topped with fresh glazed strawberries.

DRINKS

Add a choice of your drinks to make a complete meal.

2-Liter Drink

$3.49

Bottle Drink

$2.49

Can Drink

$1.49
Mango Lassi

Mango Lassi

$3.99
All hours
Sunday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cheesy Hub is a carry out and delivery restaurant that specializes in a variety of delicious and cheesy options. Their menu includes pizza, wings, subs, burgers, sandwiches, and salads, all made with high-quality ingredients and served with a side of satisfaction. Whether you're in the mood for a classic pepperoni pizza or a tasty chicken sub, Cheesy Hub has something for everyone. With their convenient carry out and delivery options, you can enjoy our mouth-watering dishes from the comfort of your own home.

Location

7620 German Hill Road, Dundalk, MD 21222

Directions

