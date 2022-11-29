A map showing the location of Currying Flavors- Thousand Oaks 382 W Hillcrest DrView gallery

Currying Flavors- Thousand Oaks 382 W Hillcrest Dr

382 West Hillcrest Drive

Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

Order Again

Build Your Bowl

Build Your Bowl

$13.00

Build your own bowl with your choice of a base, curry, protein, and toppings!

Entrees

Byriani

$13.00

Mixed Rice Dish with choice of chick or lamb

Tandoori Chicken Skewers

$13.00

Marinated, grilled white mean served with rice and raita

Seekh Kabab Skewers

$13.00

Apps & Sides

Samosas

$4.00

Chicken 65

$6.00

Spicy deep fried nuggets. Served with Raita and mint chutney

Naan

$3.00

Traditional Flatbread

Garlic Naan

$3.50

Naan glazed with garlic butter

Drinks & Desserts

Mango Lassi

$4.00

Bottled Water

$1.75

Canned Coke

$1.75

Canned Diet Coke

$1.75

Canned Sprite

$1.75

Canned Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Canned Fanta

$1.75

Hot Masala Chai

$3.00

Pumpkin Lassi

$4.00

Condiments

Raita

$1.00

Mint Chutney

$1.00

Tamarind Chutney

$1.00

Sambal Hot Sauce

$1.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

382 West Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360

