Curry N Cake
No reviews yet
2015 E Arbors Dr
Charlotte, NC 28262
Bakery
Biryani and Rice
Carrot Peas Rice
Almonds and cashew-nuts makes this pulao rich rice preparation.
Jeera Rice
Jeera rice is an Indian rice and cumin seeds dish
Chicken Biryani
Marinated chicken and spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat
Chicken 65 Biryani
Vijayawada Chicken Biryani
Paneer Biryani
Paneer fried and cooked with delicious spices and rice.
Mutton Biryani
Goat with bone & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat
Vegetable Biryani
Curry n cake SpecialMixed vegetables & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat
Bread And Naan
Aloo paratha
Butter Naan
Light bread baked in tandoor with butter
Cheese Naan
Cheese Stuffed Naan is traditionally baked in a tandoor oven with cheese
Chicken kothu parotha
Chicken kothu parotha with goat salan
Chilli Garlic Naan
Egg Kothu Parotta
Garlic Naan
Light bread baked in tandoor stuffed with fresh garlic and cilantro
Gobi Paratha
Cauliflower and onion masala stuffed in paranthas.
Kalahari Tawa Paratha
Kids Cheese Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with cheese
Kids Plain Dosa
Onion Kulcha
flat breads called kulchas are stuffed with onion
PaneerKulcha
flat breads kulchas are stuffed with paneer and onion
Plain Naan
Light bread baked in tandoor
Puri
Wheat bread deep fried.
Tandoori Roti
Whole wheat flour bread traditionally cooked in a tandoor
Vegetable KothuParatha
Shredded Parathas, Seasoned with Spices and Masala
Cakes 6" & 8" inch & 1/4 Sheet
Cakes Half and Full Sheets
Chaat Items
AlooTikkiChaat
Urad dal stuffed potato pattice, panfried and served with yogurt and chutney
Bhel Puri
Bhel Puri
DahiPuri
Triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas topped with chickpeas and tamarind sauce.
PaniPuri
Small hollow crisp puri stuffed with potato, onion, chili and chickpeas served with flavored water
Samosa
2 pieces triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas.
Samosa Chaat
Triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas topped with chickpeas and tamarind sauce.
Vada paw
Potato fritter served in Indian slider bun with garlic and green chutney
Desserts
Black ForestPineapple
Butterscotch
Chocolate Mousse
Chocolate Pyramid
Chocolate Truffle
DilPasandMangoMooseRasamalai Pastry
GulabJamoon
GulabJamoon Pastry
Madras CoffeeMasala Chai
Mango
Mango Lassi
Mango MooseRasamalai Pastry
Pistachio
Plain Chai
Rasamalai
Rasamalai Cake piece
Rasamalai Pastry
Red VelvetTresLeches
Strawberry
Drink
Family Pack Briyani
Indo Chinese
Chicken Fried Rice
Rice fried with chicken, eggs and vegetables cooked in soy sauce
Chicken Hakka Noodles
Hakka style noodles made with chicken
Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice
Schezuan Fried Rice is a delectable blend of spicy flavors with chicken that are sure to tease your palate
Egg Fried Rice
Egg fried rice is made from steamed rice stirfriedwith eggs
Egg Noodles
Hakka style noodles made with egg
Gobi Manchurian Fried Rice
Cauliflower florets are batter fried &sauteed with chopped onions peppers & red chilly paste
Gobi Manchurian Noodles
Cauliflower florets are batter fried &sauteed with chopped onions peppers & red chilly paste
Gobi Manchurin Hakka Noodles
Paneer Fried Rice
Rice fried with paneer cooked in soy sauce.
Paneer Noodles
Hakka style noodles made with paneer.
Veg Fried Rice
Rice fried with vegetables cooked in soy sauce
Veg Hakka Noodles
Hakka style noodles made with vegetables
Veg Schezuan Fried Rice
Non Veg Appetizer
Chicken 65
Tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy masala
Chicken Manchurian
Tender boneless chicken stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion and special sauce
Chicken Pepper Fry
hecken pieces fried with pepper and spices
Chicken Sukka
Dry chicken cooked with Indian spices and Herbs
Chilly Chicken
Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper,onion and spicy house sauce
Egg Pakora
Egg fritters batter fried and topped with onion masala
Goat pepper fry
Goat fried with pepper and spices
Goat Sukka
Dry Goat cooked with Indian spices and Herbs
Kodi Vepudu
Schezuan Chicken
Tender boneless chicken tossed in spicy schezuan sauce
Non Veg Curries
Butter Chicken
Chicken Chettinad
Chicken cooked in pepper sauce
Chicken Saagwala
Boneless Chicken cooked in spinach and mild spices
Chicken Shahi Korma
Boneless Chicken cooked with curry sauce
Chicken Tikka Masala
Marinated boneless cubes of chicken breast cooked in a delicious creamy sauce
Chicken Vindaloo
A delicious combination of chicken marinated in vinegar, hot pepper,potato and spices
Goat chettinad
Goat Curry
Goat cooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in tomato,onion gravy
Goat Roganjosh
Goat cooked with aromatic herbs and spices, yogurt and nutmeg
Gongura Chicken Curry
Chickencooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in gongura and onion gravy.
Gongura Goat curry
Kadai Chicken
Boneless Chicken cooked with fresh tomatoes, onion,garlic and cilantro
Kodi Igru
KodiIguru is a dish of semidry consistency and chicken is usually cooked in its own juices without adding any water
Quick snacks
South Indian
Chicken 65 Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with chicken 65 and served with sambar& chutneys
Chicken Uttapam
Seasoned rice pan cake topped with chicken strips, capsicum, green coriander and green chili
Chili Cheese Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with cheese, hot chillies and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys
Chilly Chicken Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with chilly chicken and served with sambar& chutneys
DahiVada
Vada with Yogurt and Chutney
Egg Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with eggs and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys
Idly Sambar
Idly 4 pieces with karam on top serves with sambar and chutney.
Masala Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
Mysore Dosa
Served with red chutney over the dosa, with generous butter topping and masalas stuffed
Mysore Masala Dosa
Parantha with egg,onion,chillies,ginger,cilantro,tomato served with goat curry.
Onion Dosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with onions and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys
Onion Uttapam
Thick crepe of lentil & rice stuffed with onion and cilantro and served with sambar& chutney
PaneerDosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with onions and cilantro served with cheese sambar& chutneys
Plain Dosa
A plain rice crepe served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney
Podi Idly
Idly with podi on top served with sambar and chutney
PodiDosa
A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with special masala served with sambar& chutneys
Poori Bhaji
Potato and species stuffed in paranthas
Rava Masala Dosa
Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney
Rava Onion Masala Dosa
Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney
RavaDosa
Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes and served with sambar& chutney
SambarVada
Sambarvada is a slight variation, where warm vadas are soaked in hot sambar
Vegetable Uttapam
Thick crepe of lentil & rice stuffed with vegetables and served with sambar& chutney
Tandoori Kebab
Chicken Tikka Kabab
Paneer Tikka Kabab
Chicken chunks marinated in special spices and grilled on skewers in a clay oven
Tandoor Chicken (Half)
Chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with yogurt and spices
Tandoori Chicken (Full)
Chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with yogurt and spices
Veg Apetizers
Chilli Gobi
Cauliflower florets blended in chili sauce.
Chilly Paneer
Fried paneer tossed with green peppers, onion and spicy house sauce.
Gobi 65
A dry preparation of cauliflower pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy masala.
Gobi Manchurian
Cauliflower florets stir fried with hot chilies, ginger, garlic and spring onion in a special sauce.
MirchiBhaji
Chili fritters batter fried and topped with onion masala.
Mixed Vegetable Pakora
Assorted vegetable fritters.
Onion Pakora
Delicious spiced onion fritters.
Paneer Manchurian (Dry)
Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies,ginger,garlic,spring onion in a special sauce.
Paneer Salt & Pepper
Tossed paneer cubes with crushed pepper and hints of soya.
Spinach Pakora
Deliciously spiced spinach fritters
Vegetable Manchurian
Vegetable dumpling cooked in a special soya based dry sauce.
Veg Curries
Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onion & tomato
Bhindi Masala
Lightly spiced okra cooked in gravy
Chana Masala
Chick Pesa simmered in a lightly spiced tomato stew
Chana Saag
Chickpeas simmered in lightly cooked gravy with spinach and spices
ChholeBhature
A tasty Indian bread served with chickpeas
Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked and tempered with seasoning
Gobi Manchurian Gravey
KadaiPaneer
Cottage cheese & spices cooked in Kadai
MalaiKofta
Home made cheese balls simmered in a creamy sauce
Mixed Vegetable Korma
Mixed Vegetables cooked in Tomato and Coconut
Mutter Paneer
A delicious creamy gravy with peas and cottage cheese
PalakPaneer
Cottage cheese cooked in spinach based gravy & spices
Paneer Butter Masala
Butter Paneer masala is a recipe of delicious and hot thick gravy made with pieces of paneer mixed in a buttery sauce of tomatoes
Paneer Manchurian Curry
Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies,ginger,garlic,spring onion in a special gravy sauce
Paneer Tikka Masala
Cottage cheese cubes cooked with flavorful sauce
Veg Chettinad
Veg-Manchurian Curry
Vegetable dumpling cooked in a special soya based gravy sauce
