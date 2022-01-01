Main picView gallery

Curry N Cake

review star

No reviews yet

2015 E Arbors Dr

Charlotte, NC 28262

Order Again

Bakery

Almond cookie

$3.99

Cashew Cookie

$3.99

Coconut Cookie

$3.99

Dil pasand

$4.99

Fruit cake

$6.99

Plum cake

$6.99

Biryani and Rice

Carrot Peas Rice

$10.99

Almonds and cashew-nuts makes this pulao rich rice preparation.

Jeera Rice

$10.99

Jeera rice is an Indian rice and cumin seeds dish

Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Marinated chicken and spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat

Chicken 65 Biryani

$13.99

Vijayawada Chicken Biryani

$13.99

Paneer Biryani

$14.99

Paneer fried and cooked with delicious spices and rice.

Mutton Biryani

$15.99

Goat with bone & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat

Vegetable Biryani

$13.99

Curry n cake SpecialMixed vegetables & spices cooked with basmati rice on a low heat

Bread And Naan

Aloo paratha

$4.99

Butter Naan

$3.49

Light bread baked in tandoor with butter

Cheese Naan

$3.99

Cheese Stuffed Naan is traditionally baked in a tandoor oven with cheese

Chicken kothu parotha

$14.99

Chicken kothu parotha with goat salan

$16.99

Chilli Garlic Naan

$3.79

Egg Kothu Parotta

$13.99

Garlic Naan

$3.99

Light bread baked in tandoor stuffed with fresh garlic and cilantro

Gobi Paratha

$4.99

Cauliflower and onion masala stuffed in paranthas.

Kalahari Tawa Paratha

$2.99

Kids Cheese Dosa

$9.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with cheese

Kids Plain Dosa

$8.99

Onion Kulcha

$4.99

flat breads called kulchas are stuffed with onion

PaneerKulcha

$5.99

flat breads kulchas are stuffed with paneer and onion

Plain Naan

$3.49

Light bread baked in tandoor

Puri

$3.49

Wheat bread deep fried.

Tandoori Roti

$2.99

Whole wheat flour bread traditionally cooked in a tandoor

Vegetable KothuParatha

$16.99

Shredded Parathas, Seasoned with Spices and Masala

Cakes 6" & 8" inch & 1/4 Sheet

1/4 Sheet Eggless Premium

$70.00

1/4 Sheet Eggless Special

$75.00

1/4 Sheet Premium with Egg

$63.00

1/4 Sheet Special with Egg

$70.00

6" inch Premium

$25.00

8" Eggless Premium

$40.00

8" Eggless Special

$44.00

8" Premium with Egg

$34.00

8" Special with Egg

$40.00

Cakes Half and Full Sheets

1/2 Eggless Premium

$120.00

1/2 Eggless Special

$130.00

1/2 Premium with Egg

$105.00

1/2 Special with Egg

$120.00

Full Eggless Premium

$210.00

Full Eggless Special

$230.00

Full Premium with Egg

$190.00

Full Special with Egg

$215.00

Chaat Items

AlooTikkiChaat

$8.99

Urad dal stuffed potato pattice, panfried and served with yogurt and chutney

Bhel Puri

$8.99

Schezuan Fried Rice is a delectable blend of spicy flavors that are sure to tease your palate

DahiPuri

$7.99

Triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas topped with chickpeas and tamarind sauce.

PaniPuri

$5.99

Small hollow crisp puri stuffed with potato, onion, chili and chickpeas served with flavored water

Samosa

$5.99

2 pieces triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas.

Samosa Chaat

$8.99

Triangle pastry stuffed with potatoes and green peas topped with chickpeas and tamarind sauce.

Vada paw

$5.99

Potato fritter served in Indian slider bun with garlic and green chutney

Desserts

Black ForestPineapple

$4.49

Butterscotch

$4.49

Chocolate Mousse

$4.49

Chocolate Pyramid

$4.49

Chocolate Truffle

$4.49

DilPasandMangoMooseRasamalai Pastry

$4.49

GulabJamoon

$4.99

GulabJamoon Pastry

$4.49

Madras CoffeeMasala Chai

$3.99

Mango

$4.49

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Mango MooseRasamalai Pastry

$4.49

Pistachio

$4.49

Plain Chai

$2.00

Rasamalai

$4.49

Rasamalai Cake piece

$4.49

Rasamalai Pastry

$4.49

Red VelvetTresLeches

$4.49

Strawberry

$4.49

Drink

Coke

$1.99

Madras Coffee

$2.99

Mango Lassi

$3.99

Masala Chai

$2.99

Plain Chai

$1.99

Sprite

$1.99

Thumsup

$2.99

Water Bottle

$2.49

Family Pack Briyani

Chicken 65 Briyani - Family Pack

$33.99

Chicken Sum Briyani - Family Pack

$33.99

Mutton Briyani - Family Pack

$34.99

Pander Briyani - Family Pack

$34.99

Veg Dum Briyani - Family Pack

$31.99

Vijayawada Chicken Briyani - Family Pack

$33.99

Indo Chinese

Chicken Fried Rice

$12.99

Rice fried with chicken, eggs and vegetables cooked in soy sauce

Chicken Hakka Noodles

$13.99

Hakka style noodles made with chicken

Chicken Schezuan Fried Rice

$12.99

Schezuan Fried Rice is a delectable blend of spicy flavors with chicken that are sure to tease your palate

Egg Fried Rice

$11.99

Egg fried rice is made from steamed rice stirfriedwith eggs

Egg Noodles

$12.99

Hakka style noodles made with egg

Gobi Manchurian Fried Rice

$12.99

Cauliflower florets are batter fried &sauteed with chopped onions peppers & red chilly paste

Gobi Manchurian Noodles

$12.99

Cauliflower florets are batter fried &sauteed with chopped onions peppers & red chilly paste

Gobi Manchurin Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Paneer Fried Rice

$13.99

Rice fried with paneer cooked in soy sauce.

Paneer Noodles

$14.99

Hakka style noodles made with paneer.

Veg Fried Rice

$11.99

Rice fried with vegetables cooked in soy sauce

Veg Hakka Noodles

$12.99

Hakka style noodles made with vegetables

Veg Schezuan Fried Rice

$12.99

Non Veg Appetizer

Chicken 65

$12.99

Tender boneless chicken pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy masala

Chicken Manchurian

$12.99

Tender boneless chicken stir fried with hot chillies, ginger, garlic, spring onion and special sauce

Chicken Pepper Fry

$12.99

hecken pieces fried with pepper and spices

Chicken Sukka

$13.99

Dry chicken cooked with Indian spices and Herbs

Chilly Chicken

$12.99

Diced boneless Chicken tossed with green bell pepper,onion and spicy house sauce

Egg Pakora

$10.99

Egg fritters batter fried and topped with onion masala

Goat pepper fry

$15.99

Goat fried with pepper and spices

Goat Sukka

$15.99

Dry Goat cooked with Indian spices and Herbs

Kodi Vepudu

$12.99

Schezuan Chicken

$12.99

Tender boneless chicken tossed in spicy schezuan sauce

Non Veg Curries

Butter Chicken

$13.99

Chicken Chettinad

$12.99

Chicken cooked in pepper sauce

Chicken Saagwala

$13.99

Boneless Chicken cooked in spinach and mild spices

Chicken Shahi Korma

$13.99

Boneless Chicken cooked with curry sauce

Chicken Tikka Masala

$14.99

Marinated boneless cubes of chicken breast cooked in a delicious creamy sauce

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.99

A delicious combination of chicken marinated in vinegar, hot pepper,potato and spices

Goat chettinad

$16.99

Goat Curry

$16.99

Goat cooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in tomato,onion gravy

Goat Roganjosh

$16.99

Goat cooked with aromatic herbs and spices, yogurt and nutmeg

Gongura Chicken Curry

$13.99

Chickencooked with aromatic herbs and spices cooked in gongura and onion gravy.

Gongura Goat curry

$16.99

Kadai Chicken

$14.99

Boneless Chicken cooked with fresh tomatoes, onion,garlic and cilantro

Kodi Igru

$13.99

KodiIguru is a dish of semidry consistency and chicken is usually cooked in its own juices without adding any water

Quick snacks

Chicken puff

$4.99

Egg puff

$3.99

Veg puff

$3.99

South Indian

Chicken 65 Dosa

$13.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with chicken 65 and served with sambar& chutneys

Chicken Uttapam

$9.99

Seasoned rice pan cake topped with chicken strips, capsicum, green coriander and green chili

Chili Cheese Dosa

$13.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with cheese, hot chillies and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys

Chilly Chicken Dosa

$13.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with chilly chicken and served with sambar& chutneys

DahiVada

$8.99

Vada with Yogurt and Chutney

Egg Dosa

$12.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with eggs and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys

Idly Sambar

$8.99

Idly 4 pieces with karam on top serves with sambar and chutney.

Masala Dosa

$12.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with potato masala served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney

Mysore Dosa

$12.99

Served with red chutney over the dosa, with generous butter topping and masalas stuffed

Mysore Masala Dosa

$13.99

Parantha with egg,onion,chillies,ginger,cilantro,tomato served with goat curry.

Onion Dosa

$12.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with onions and cilantro served with sambar& chutneys

Onion Uttapam

$9.99

Thick crepe of lentil & rice stuffed with onion and cilantro and served with sambar& chutney

PaneerDosa

$13.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with onions and cilantro served with cheese sambar& chutneys

Plain Dosa

$10.99

A plain rice crepe served with sambar, coconut and tomato chutney

Podi Idly

$8.99

Idly with podi on top served with sambar and chutney

PodiDosa

$12.99

A plain lentil & rice crepe stuffed with special masala served with sambar& chutneys

Poori Bhaji

$9.99

Potato and species stuffed in paranthas

Rava Masala Dosa

Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney

Rava Onion Masala Dosa

$14.99

Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes, onions, cilantro and served with sambar& chutney

RavaDosa

$13.99

Crepe made from cream of wheat and rice flour stuffed with potatoes and served with sambar& chutney

SambarVada

$8.99

Sambarvada is a slight variation, where warm vadas are soaked in hot sambar

Vegetable Uttapam

$9.99

Thick crepe of lentil & rice stuffed with vegetables and served with sambar& chutney

Tandoori Kebab

Chicken Tikka Kabab

$15.99

Paneer Tikka Kabab

$16.99

Chicken chunks marinated in special spices and grilled on skewers in a clay oven

Tandoor Chicken (Half)

$15.99

Chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with yogurt and spices

Tandoori Chicken (Full)

$27.99

Chicken roasted in a clay oven cooked with yogurt and spices

Veg Apetizers

Chilli Gobi

$13.99

Cauliflower florets blended in chili sauce.

Chilly Paneer

$14.99

Fried paneer tossed with green peppers, onion and spicy house sauce.

Gobi 65

$13.99

A dry preparation of cauliflower pieces marinated in yogurt and spicy masala.

Gobi Manchurian

$13.99

Cauliflower florets stir fried with hot chilies, ginger, garlic and spring onion in a special sauce.

MirchiBhaji

$7.99

Chili fritters batter fried and topped with onion masala.

Mixed Vegetable Pakora

$7.99

Assorted vegetable fritters.

Onion Pakora

$6.99

Delicious spiced onion fritters.

Paneer Manchurian (Dry)

$14.99

Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies,ginger,garlic,spring onion in a special sauce.

Paneer Salt & Pepper

$14.99

Tossed paneer cubes with crushed pepper and hints of soya.

Spinach Pakora

$6.99

Deliciously spiced spinach fritters

Vegetable Manchurian

$13.99

Vegetable dumpling cooked in a special soya based dry sauce.

Veg Curries

Aloo Gobi

$12.99

Cauliflower and potatoes cooked with onion & tomato

Bhindi Masala

$13.99

Lightly spiced okra cooked in gravy

Chana Masala

$13.99

Chick Pesa simmered in a lightly spiced tomato stew

Chana Saag

$13.99

Chickpeas simmered in lightly cooked gravy with spinach and spices

ChholeBhature

$13.99

A tasty Indian bread served with chickpeas

Dal Tadka

$11.99

Yellow lentils cooked and tempered with seasoning

Gobi Manchurian Gravey

$14.99

KadaiPaneer

$14.99

Cottage cheese & spices cooked in Kadai

MalaiKofta

$14.99

Home made cheese balls simmered in a creamy sauce

Mixed Vegetable Korma

$13.99

Mixed Vegetables cooked in Tomato and Coconut

Mutter Paneer

$14.99

A delicious creamy gravy with peas and cottage cheese

PalakPaneer

$14.99

Cottage cheese cooked in spinach based gravy & spices

Paneer Butter Masala

$14.99

Butter Paneer masala is a recipe of delicious and hot thick gravy made with pieces of paneer mixed in a buttery sauce of tomatoes

Paneer Manchurian Curry

$14.99

Paneer cubes stir fried with hot chillies,ginger,garlic,spring onion in a special gravy sauce

Paneer Tikka Masala

$14.99

Cottage cheese cubes cooked with flavorful sauce

Veg Chettinad

$13.99

Veg-Manchurian Curry

$13.99

Vegetable dumpling cooked in a special soya based gravy sauce

Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy delicious of Indian foods and cakes

Website

Location

2015 E Arbors Dr, Charlotte, NC 28262

Directions

