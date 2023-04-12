Restaurant header imageView gallery

Curt Got Crabs

review star

No reviews yet

28175 Haggerty Road

Novi, MI 48377

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Food

Signature Crab Boil

Signature Crab Boil

$40.00
Salmon Sliders

Salmon Sliders

$15.00
Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00
Angus Cheeseburgers & Fries

Angus Cheeseburgers & Fries

$15.00

Seafood Boil Kabob

$12.00

Waffle Fries

$6.00

Seafood Gumbo

$10.00
Crab & Crowder

Crab & Crowder

$10.00

Open Food

Drinks

Pop

$2.00

Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

28175 Haggerty Road, Novi, MI 48377

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

TopUp Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
39490 w14 mile rd Commerce Township, MI 48390
View restaurantnext
Picasso Deli
orange star4.4 • 492
39915 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
11/11 Burgers & Fries - Novi
orange starNo Reviews
39601 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Sbarro - Twelve Oaks
orange star3.8 • 192
27298 Novi Rd Space 105A Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Snack Bar | BonaVenture Skating - BonaVenture Snack Bar
orange starNo Reviews
24505 Halsted Road Farmington Hills, MI 48335
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Novi

Masala Indian Kitchen - Novi Town Center
orange star4.6 • 1,719
43168 Grand River Avenue Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Sedona Taphouse - Novi, MI
orange star4.3 • 1,449
27466 Novi Rd. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Genji Novi
orange star4.2 • 921
27155 S. Karevich Dr. Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Novi Coffee and Tea
orange star4.3 • 600
47490 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48374
View restaurantnext
Buddy's Pizza of Novi
orange star4.5 • 549
44225 West 12 Mile Road Novi, MI 48377
View restaurantnext
Picasso Deli
orange star4.4 • 492
39915 Grand River Ave Novi, MI 48375
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Novi
Walled Lake
review star
Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)
Northville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Farmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Plymouth
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Livonia
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
West Bloomfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Redford
review star
Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Southfield
review star
Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston