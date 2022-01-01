Cushman Market and Cafe
No reviews yet
491 Pine St
Amherst, MA 01002
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Coffee Bar
Small HOT Coffee
Large HOT Coffee
ICED COFFEE
LATTE
Lattes, maple, pumpkin & more.
MOCHA
Hot and Iced Mocha
CHAI
Chai Drinks (house made Cushman chai)
ICED TEA
High Mountain Black, Strawberry Basil Shrub w/Black, Herbal- Magic of Roses, Herbal- Magic of Roses w/ Raspberry Shrub
HOT Tea
Lots and lots and lots of loose leaf tea.
Tea LATTE
Earl Grey and Matcha Tea Lattes, hot and iced
Jasmine Honey Tea Latte SPECIAL
Jasmine green tea with honey and milk.
Golden Milk Latte
Turmeric Gold Tea with Honey
COCO-ffee
Hot Chocolate & Coffee
Americano
Lemonade
Lemonade, plus Rose, Lavender, Matcha, Maple
Arnold Palmer
Black or Herbal Tea with Lemonade
Speckled Hen (Steamer)
Steamed milk with a flavor shot.
CIDER
Hot & Cold Local Cider, Caramel Hot Cider, Hibiscus Rose tea infused cider.
CHAI-Der
Hot Chai and Cider
ITALIAN SODAS
Rose, Lavender, Almond, Coconut, Raspberry, Hazelnut, Caramel, Peppermint, and more...
SWITCHELS & SHRUBS
Iced Drinks- Switchel is a traditional apple cider vinegar based drink. Shrubs are concentrates made from a combination of fruit, sugar, vinegar, and herbs.
Orange Juice
CAPPUCINO
AU LAIT
Red Eye
Hot and Iced Coffee with a shot of espresso.
Seeing Double
Coffee with a double shot of espresso
HOT Chocolate
Hot Chocolate with whipped cream & if you insist we have Raspberry Hot Choco, Hazelnut Hot Choco, Orange Hot Choco.
London Fog
Earl Grey Latte with vanilla shot
Golden Cider
Turmeric Gold Tea infused w/hot apple cider & honey
SLUSHIES
Strawberry Lemon or Blueberry Lemon
CHAI-Der
Hot Chai and Cider
SMOOTHIES
Fresh Baked Goods
Banana Chocolate Chip Walnut Bread
Blueberry Muffin
Loaded with Maine blueberries, baked from scratch every morning
Pumpkin Muffin
Chocolate Croissants
Cookie- Chocolate Chip
Brownies (W/ Walnut)
Cinnamon Raisin Scone
Raspberry Almond Bars
Rosemary Apricot Bars
Vanilla Biscotti
Cookie- M&M
Quiche
Granola Bar
Coffee Cake - Walnut
Coffee cake with apples, walnuts and raisons
Cookie- Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chip
Pecan Sticky Bun
Buckeyes
Chocolate covered Peanut butter drops with an unfortunate name
Cookie- Chocolate Walnut (gf)
Pear Sunflower Muffin (Mon and Wed only)
Almond Croissant (Mon and Wed only)
Plum Torte
Lemon Blueberry Cake
Chocolate Biscotti
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread
Bottled Drinks
BREAKFAST
Blueberry Pancakes (Weekends Only)
3 buttermilk blueberry pancakes served with local maple syrup.
Breakfast Burrito
Breakfast burrito with 2-eggs, pepper jack cheese, black beans, red onion, avocado with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Vegan Breakfast Burrito
Burrito with Tofu, black beans, avocado, red onion and vegan cheese served with side of salsa
Alamo
3 egg omelet with andouille sausage, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese served with roasted potatoes, multigrain toast & jam
Belcanto
2 eggs scrambled with hot-sopressata and caramelized onions served w/ roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast and jam
By the Sea
3 farm fresh eggs scrambled w/ smoked salmon and caramelized onions served & toasted bagel & cream cheese
Daily
Two eggs any style served w/ multi-grain toast. Add bacon, andouille, turkey or soy sausage +$2.75
Jolly Rabbit
3 egg omelet filled with spinach, cheddar cheese and roasted red peppers served with roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast & jam
Mariner
Smoked salmon plate w/ toasted bagel, plain or scallion cream cheese, sliced smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, & red onion and capers
Sweet Sue
Challah french toast grilled to golden brown and dusted w/ powdered sugar & served w/ local maple syrup and topped with seasonal fruit
SweetMex
Cushman style Huevos Rancheros made with two eggs served with black beans, pepper-jack cheese, salsa and our homemade cornbread
X Press
Two large farm fresh eggs any style with rosemary roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast Add bacon, andouille, turkey or soy sausage +$2.75
EGG on a ROLL
1 Egg on a Roll
1 Egg w/Cheese
1 Egg w/Bacon
1 Egg w/Bacon & Cheese
1 Egg w/Turkey Sausage
1 Egg w/Cheese & Turkey Sausage
2 Eggs on a Roll
2 Eggs w/Cheese
2 Eggs w/Bacon & Cheese
Baby
1-egg w/ pesto, goat cheese & tomato
Boss
1-egg w/bacon, cheddar & avocado
Carl Joseph
2-eggs w/hot sopressato & cheddar
Cousin Elmer
1-egg w/turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese & tomato
Marc Antony
1-egg w/grilled turkey, avocado & cheddar
Mardi Gras
1-egg w/ andouille, cheddar, & remoulade sauce
Pa Pa
1-egg w/hash brown patty, hot sopressata & cheddar
Primose (v)
Fakin bacon w/hash brown patty, vegan american cheese, tomato & spinach on toasted sourdough
Smitty
1-egg w/bacon, hash brown patty & cheddar
Stella
1-egg w/hash brown patty, kale, cheddar & remoulade sauce
Texas Moon
1 egg w/ avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & chipotle sauce
Top Dog
1 egg w/ tomato, caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar
Turtle
1-egg w/canadian bacon, spinach, cheddar and chipotle
Wise Bird
1-egg w/ spinach, cheddar & tomato
BAGELS
Bagel w/Jam
Bagel w/Butter
Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Bagel w/Scallion Cream Cheese
Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato & Red Onion
Loxy Bagel
Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion & cream cheese on a toasted bagel
Vegan Bagel w/Cream Cheese
Vegan Bagel w/cream Cheese, Tomato & Red Onion
Whole Bagel to go-go
Plain, Sesame and Everything.
HOBO
Right-O-Way Hobo
Bowl of roasted potatoes, andouille sausage, kale, tomato, pepper- jack cheese topped w/ an egg over-easy and remoulade sauce
Flyer Hobo
Bowl of roasted potatoes, black beans, spinach, tomato, cheddar, avocado topped w/ an egg over-easy and a lil’Tabasco
Pullman Hobo (vegan)
Bowl of roasted potatoes, black beans, spinach, tomato, american cheese, avocado w/ grilled tofu & a lil’Tabasco
Locomotive Hobo
Bowl of roasted potatoes, Canadian bacon, cheddar, corn bread and kale, topped w/ an egg over-easy and chipotle sauce
Avocado Toast
Avocado Toast
Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with olive oil and harissa
Avocado Toast w/Egg
Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with olive oil and harissa topped with one egg over-easy
Pesto Avocado Toast
Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with pesto
Pesto Avocado Toast w/Egg
Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with pesto topped with one egg over-easy
Avocado Toast (vegan)
Avocado on sourdough toast with olive oil and harissa
Avocado Deluxe
Avocado on multi-grain with local goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and harissa
Avocado Deluxe w/Egg
Avocado on multi-grain with local goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and harissa with one egg over-easy
SANDWICH
Black Bean Bacon Cheeseburger
Black bean burger with bacon, cheddar, red cabbage slaw, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a roll served with chips and a pickle.
Best Strike
Our Italian Hoagie: Black forest ham, sliced turkey, sopressata, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and slaw on a baguette
Big Fred
Turkey Reuben w/ oven roasted sliced turkey, swiss cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing grilled on rye
Bishop
Bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado with mayo on toasted wheatberry
Bishop w/Turkey
Bacon, lettuce , turkey, tomato and avocado with mayo on toasted wheatberry
Champ
Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on wheatberry or a wrap
Cosmos (V)
Reuben w/ grilled tofu, vegan american cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing on rye
Coyote
Blackbean veggie burger w/ pepper-jack cheese, housemade slaw, lettuce, & chipotle sauce on a roll
Greenspot
Goat cheese, baby spinach, avocado, slaw w/ tomato, pickled onion, balsamic vinegar on toasted ciabatta
Jo Jo
Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, vermont cheddar, lettuce, roasted red peppers, red onion & creamy chipotle dressing on a baguette
Kathy Anne
Vegetarian reuben made w/grilled tofu, local OG saurkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing on rye
Lady Rowena
Goat cheese, pesto, tomato & green leaf lettuce with a splash of balsamic vinegar on a baguette
Life
Salmon Burger- Wild caught Alaskan salmon w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & lemon-dill mayo sauce on a roll
Lily (v)
Fakin bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo w/ avocado on sourdough
Rover (v)
Blackbean burger w/ vegan american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a roll
Royal Flush
BLT: Bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheatberry served with chips
Safe Hit
Oven roasted turkey breast, sharp Vermont cheddar, red onion, lettuce and cranberry mayo on wheatberry served with chips
SPECIAL Beet & Goat Cheese Toast
SPECIAL Vegan Beet & Kale Burger
PANINIS & GRILLED CHEESE-(bagels or baguette not available as bread option)
Big J
Grilled Vermont cheddar, bacon, tomato & caramelized onion w/ stone-ground mustard on wheatberry
Four Friends
Grilled Vermont cheddar w/ bacon, tomato and avocado on sourdough bread
Mustang
Grilled Vermont cheddar w/ caramelized onions, tomato and stone-ground mustard on wheatberry
Nino
Grilled Vermont cheddar & tomato on wheatberry
Razorback
Grilled pepper-jack cheese with smoked andouille sausage, sliced apple & mustard on sourdough bread
Valley Rose
Grilled Vermont cheddar, local goat cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers & caramelized onion on sourdough bread
Donatello Panini
Oven roasted turkey, caramelized onion, sharp vermont cheddar and honey mustard
Maximo Panini
Spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and pesto w/ a splash of balsamic vinegar
Rizzo Panini
Tuna salad, sharp vermont cheddar and tomato
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Cafe and Market, by the tracks.
491 Pine St, Amherst, MA 01002