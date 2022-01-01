Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cushman Market and Cafe

491 Pine St

Amherst, MA 01002

Order Again

Popular Items

LATTE
Smitty
CHAI

Coffee Bar

Small HOT Coffee

Small HOT Coffee

$2.75
Large HOT Coffee

Large HOT Coffee

$2.95
ICED COFFEE

ICED COFFEE

$4.25
LATTE

LATTE

$3.95+

Lattes, maple, pumpkin & more.

MOCHA

MOCHA

$4.50+

Hot and Iced Mocha

CHAI

CHAI

Chai Drinks (house made Cushman chai)

ICED TEA

ICED TEA

$3.00+

High Mountain Black, Strawberry Basil Shrub w/Black, Herbal- Magic of Roses, Herbal- Magic of Roses w/ Raspberry Shrub

HOT Tea

HOT Tea

Lots and lots and lots of loose leaf tea.

Tea LATTE

Earl Grey and Matcha Tea Lattes, hot and iced

Jasmine Honey Tea Latte SPECIAL

$4.25+

Jasmine green tea with honey and milk.

Golden Milk Latte

$4.50+

Turmeric Gold Tea with Honey

COCO-ffee

$3.00+

Hot Chocolate & Coffee

Americano

Americano

Lemonade

Lemonade

$3.25+

Lemonade, plus Rose, Lavender, Matcha, Maple

Arnold Palmer

Arnold Palmer

$3.00+Out of stock

Black or Herbal Tea with Lemonade

Speckled Hen (Steamer)

Speckled Hen (Steamer)

$2.75+

Steamed milk with a flavor shot.

CIDER

Hot & Cold Local Cider, Caramel Hot Cider, Hibiscus Rose tea infused cider.

CHAI-Der

$3.75+

Hot Chai and Cider

ITALIAN SODAS

ITALIAN SODAS

$2.40+

Rose, Lavender, Almond, Coconut, Raspberry, Hazelnut, Caramel, Peppermint, and more...

SWITCHELS & SHRUBS

SWITCHELS & SHRUBS

$0.00+

Iced Drinks- Switchel is a traditional apple cider vinegar based drink. Shrubs are concentrates made from a combination of fruit, sugar, vinegar, and herbs.

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.25
CAPPUCINO

CAPPUCINO

$4.00+

AU LAIT

$3.00+
Red Eye

Red Eye

$3.00+

Hot and Iced Coffee with a shot of espresso.

Seeing Double

$3.50+

Coffee with a double shot of espresso

HOT Chocolate

HOT Chocolate

$3.25+

Hot Chocolate with whipped cream & if you insist we have Raspberry Hot Choco, Hazelnut Hot Choco, Orange Hot Choco.

London Fog

$4.25+

Earl Grey Latte with vanilla shot

Golden Cider

$5.00+Out of stock

Turmeric Gold Tea infused w/hot apple cider & honey

SLUSHIES

SLUSHIES

$3.75Out of stock

Strawberry Lemon or Blueberry Lemon

CHAI-Der

$3.75+

Hot Chai and Cider

SMOOTHIES

SMOOTHIES

$5.50+

Fresh Baked Goods

Banana Chocolate Chip Walnut Bread

$3.75Out of stock
Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$3.25Out of stock

Loaded with Maine blueberries, baked from scratch every morning

Pumpkin Muffin

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Croissants

Chocolate Croissants

$3.00Out of stock
Cookie- Chocolate Chip

Cookie- Chocolate Chip

$3.25
Brownies (W/ Walnut)

Brownies (W/ Walnut)

$4.25
Cinnamon Raisin Scone

Cinnamon Raisin Scone

$3.15Out of stock
Raspberry Almond Bars

Raspberry Almond Bars

$3.15Out of stock
Rosemary Apricot Bars

Rosemary Apricot Bars

$3.15
Vanilla Biscotti

Vanilla Biscotti

$2.50Out of stock
Cookie- M&M

Cookie- M&M

$3.25Out of stock

Quiche

$3.75Out of stock
Granola Bar

Granola Bar

$3.25
Coffee Cake - Walnut

Coffee Cake - Walnut

$3.75

Coffee cake with apples, walnuts and raisons

Cookie- Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chip

Cookie- Oatmeal Walnut Chocolate Chip

$3.25
Pecan Sticky Bun

Pecan Sticky Bun

$3.95Out of stock
Buckeyes

Buckeyes

$1.95Out of stock

Chocolate covered Peanut butter drops with an unfortunate name

Cookie- Chocolate Walnut (gf)

$2.75
Pear Sunflower Muffin (Mon and Wed only)

Pear Sunflower Muffin (Mon and Wed only)

$3.25Out of stock
Almond Croissant (Mon and Wed only)

Almond Croissant (Mon and Wed only)

$3.65Out of stock

Plum Torte

$3.75Out of stock

Lemon Blueberry Cake

$3.25Out of stock
Chocolate Biscotti

Chocolate Biscotti

$2.50

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Bread

$2.95Out of stock

Bottled Drinks

Box Water (no plastic)

Box Water (no plastic)

$2.00

NO to Plastic!

La Croix

La Croix

$1.50
Boylan- Root Beer

Boylan- Root Beer

$2.75
San Pelligrino

San Pelligrino

$2.50
Coca Cola

Coca Cola

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50
Topo-Chico

Topo-Chico

$3.00

Goldthread

$4.95

BREAKFAST

Everything made to order. Yummy and oh so good!

Blueberry Pancakes (Weekends Only)

$10.50+

3 buttermilk blueberry pancakes served with local maple syrup.

Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Breakfast burrito with 2-eggs, pepper jack cheese, black beans, red onion, avocado with a side of salsa and sour cream.

Vegan Breakfast Burrito

$9.50

Burrito with Tofu, black beans, avocado, red onion and vegan cheese served with side of salsa

Alamo

Alamo

$10.50

3 egg omelet with andouille sausage, caramelized onions and cheddar cheese served with roasted potatoes, multigrain toast & jam

Belcanto

$10.50

2 eggs scrambled with hot-sopressata and caramelized onions served w/ roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast and jam

By the Sea

$12.00

3 farm fresh eggs scrambled w/ smoked salmon and caramelized onions served & toasted bagel & cream cheese

Daily

$7.75

Two eggs any style served w/ multi-grain toast. Add bacon, andouille, turkey or soy sausage +$2.75

Jolly Rabbit

Jolly Rabbit

$10.50

3 egg omelet filled with spinach, cheddar cheese and roasted red peppers served with roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast & jam

Mariner

Mariner

$11.25

Smoked salmon plate w/ toasted bagel, plain or scallion cream cheese, sliced smoked salmon, lettuce, tomato, & red onion and capers

Sweet Sue

Sweet Sue

$10.25+

Challah french toast grilled to golden brown and dusted w/ powdered sugar & served w/ local maple syrup and topped with seasonal fruit

SweetMex

$10.00

Cushman style Huevos Rancheros made with two eggs served with black beans, pepper-jack cheese, salsa and our homemade cornbread

X Press

$8.75

Two large farm fresh eggs any style with rosemary roasted potatoes, multi-grain toast Add bacon, andouille, turkey or soy sausage +$2.75

EGG on a ROLL

Fresh local eggs on a soft bulkie roll with lots of other goodies.

1 Egg on a Roll

$3.50

1 Egg w/Cheese

$4.25

1 Egg w/Bacon

$4.75

1 Egg w/Bacon & Cheese

$5.50

1 Egg w/Turkey Sausage

$6.25

1 Egg w/Cheese & Turkey Sausage

$6.75

2 Eggs on a Roll

$4.25

2 Eggs w/Cheese

$4.75

2 Eggs w/Bacon & Cheese

$6.00
Baby

Baby

$6.50

1-egg w/ pesto, goat cheese & tomato

Boss

Boss

$6.50

1-egg w/bacon, cheddar & avocado

Carl Joseph

Carl Joseph

$6.25

2-eggs w/hot sopressato & cheddar

Cousin Elmer

Cousin Elmer

$7.00

1-egg w/turkey sausage, chipotle sauce, pepper jack cheese & tomato

Marc Antony

Marc Antony

$6.50

1-egg w/grilled turkey, avocado & cheddar

Mardi Gras

Mardi Gras

$6.50Out of stock

1-egg w/ andouille, cheddar, & remoulade sauce

Pa Pa

Pa Pa

$6.25

1-egg w/hash brown patty, hot sopressata & cheddar

Primose (v)

Primose (v)

$6.50Out of stock

Fakin bacon w/hash brown patty, vegan american cheese, tomato & spinach on toasted sourdough

Smitty

Smitty

$6.00

1-egg w/bacon, hash brown patty & cheddar

Stella

Stella

$6.00

1-egg w/hash brown patty, kale, cheddar & remoulade sauce

Texas Moon

Texas Moon

$6.25

1 egg w/ avocado, tomato, pepper jack cheese & chipotle sauce

Top Dog

Top Dog

$6.75

1 egg w/ tomato, caramelized onions, bacon & cheddar

Turtle

Turtle

$6.25

1-egg w/canadian bacon, spinach, cheddar and chipotle

Wise Bird

Wise Bird

$5.75

1-egg w/ spinach, cheddar & tomato

BAGELS

Fresh New York bagels. Choice of Everything, Sesame or Plain.

Bagel w/Jam

$2.25

Bagel w/Butter

$2.25

Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.25

Bagel w/Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel w/ Cream Cheese, Tomato & Red Onion

$3.75

Loxy Bagel

$8.75

Smoked salmon, tomato, red onion & cream cheese on a toasted bagel

Vegan Bagel w/Cream Cheese

$3.00

Vegan Bagel w/cream Cheese, Tomato & Red Onion

$3.75

Whole Bagel to go-go

$1.75

Plain, Sesame and Everything.

HOBO

Right-O-Way Hobo

Right-O-Way Hobo

$10.95

Bowl of roasted potatoes, andouille sausage, kale, tomato, pepper- jack cheese topped w/ an egg over-easy and remoulade sauce

Flyer Hobo

Flyer Hobo

$10.50

Bowl of roasted potatoes, black beans, spinach, tomato, cheddar, avocado topped w/ an egg over-easy and a lil’Tabasco

Pullman Hobo (vegan)

Pullman Hobo (vegan)

$10.95

Bowl of roasted potatoes, black beans, spinach, tomato, american cheese, avocado w/ grilled tofu & a lil’Tabasco

Locomotive Hobo

Locomotive Hobo

$10.95

Bowl of roasted potatoes, Canadian bacon, cheddar, corn bread and kale, topped w/ an egg over-easy and chipotle sauce

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with olive oil and harissa

Avocado Toast w/Egg

$6.50

Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with olive oil and harissa topped with one egg over-easy

Pesto Avocado Toast

$6.50

Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with pesto

Pesto Avocado Toast w/Egg

$7.50

Avocado on multi-grain toast drizzled with pesto topped with one egg over-easy

Avocado Toast (vegan)

$5.50

Avocado on sourdough toast with olive oil and harissa

Avocado Deluxe

Avocado Deluxe

$6.50

Avocado on multi-grain with local goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and harissa

Avocado Deluxe w/Egg

$7.50

Avocado on multi-grain with local goat cheese, cherry tomatoes, olive oil and harissa with one egg over-easy

SANDWICH

Pastrami Reuben with organic sauerkraut on rye. served with chips and a pickle

Black Bean Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Black bean burger with bacon, cheddar, red cabbage slaw, lettuce, tomato and mayo on a roll served with chips and a pickle.

Best Strike

$9.75

Our Italian Hoagie: Black forest ham, sliced turkey, sopressata, swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and slaw on a baguette

Big Fred

Big Fred

$9.75

Turkey Reuben w/ oven roasted sliced turkey, swiss cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing grilled on rye

Bishop

Bishop

$9.50

Bacon, lettuce , tomato and avocado with mayo on toasted wheatberry

Bishop w/Turkey

$10.50

Bacon, lettuce , turkey, tomato and avocado with mayo on toasted wheatberry

Champ

$9.25

Homemade tuna salad with lettuce and tomato on wheatberry or a wrap

Cosmos (V)

$9.25

Reuben w/ grilled tofu, vegan american cheese, local OG saurkraut & russian dressing on rye

Coyote

Coyote

$9.50

Blackbean veggie burger w/ pepper-jack cheese, housemade slaw, lettuce, & chipotle sauce on a roll

Greenspot

$9.75

Goat cheese, baby spinach, avocado, slaw w/ tomato, pickled onion, balsamic vinegar on toasted ciabatta

Jo Jo

Jo Jo

$9.75

Oven roasted turkey breast, bacon, vermont cheddar, lettuce, roasted red peppers, red onion & creamy chipotle dressing on a baguette

Kathy Anne

Kathy Anne

$9.75

Vegetarian reuben made w/grilled tofu, local OG saurkraut, swiss cheese & russian dressing on rye

Lady Rowena

$9.00

Goat cheese, pesto, tomato & green leaf lettuce with a splash of balsamic vinegar on a baguette

Life

Life

$9.50

Salmon Burger- Wild caught Alaskan salmon w/ lettuce, tomato, red onion & lemon-dill mayo sauce on a roll

Lily (v)

$8.75Out of stock

Fakin bacon, lettuce, tomato and mayo w/ avocado on sourdough

Rover (v)

$9.50

Blackbean burger w/ vegan american cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion & mayo on a roll

Royal Flush

$8.00

BLT: Bacon, green leaf lettuce, tomato and mayo on wheatberry served with chips

Safe Hit

$9.25

Oven roasted turkey breast, sharp Vermont cheddar, red onion, lettuce and cranberry mayo on wheatberry served with chips

SPECIAL Beet & Goat Cheese Toast

$7.50Out of stock

SPECIAL Vegan Beet & Kale Burger

$10.50Out of stock

PANINIS & GRILLED CHEESE-(bagels or baguette not available as bread option)

Note: bagels or baguette not available as bread options

Big J

$8.75

Grilled Vermont cheddar, bacon, tomato & caramelized onion w/ stone-ground mustard on wheatberry

Four Friends

Four Friends

$9.75

Grilled Vermont cheddar w/ bacon, tomato and avocado on sourdough bread

Mustang

Mustang

$7.00

Grilled Vermont cheddar w/ caramelized onions, tomato and stone-ground mustard on wheatberry

Nino

$6.00

Grilled Vermont cheddar & tomato on wheatberry

Razorback

$9.50

Grilled pepper-jack cheese with smoked andouille sausage, sliced apple & mustard on sourdough bread

Valley Rose

$9.50

Grilled Vermont cheddar, local goat cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers & caramelized onion on sourdough bread

Donatello Panini

Donatello Panini

$9.95

Oven roasted turkey, caramelized onion, sharp vermont cheddar and honey mustard

Maximo Panini

$9.95

Spinach, roasted red peppers, goat cheese and pesto w/ a splash of balsamic vinegar

Rizzo Panini

$9.95

Tuna salad, sharp vermont cheddar and tomato

All hours
Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cafe and Market, by the tracks.

Location

491 Pine St, Amherst, MA 01002

