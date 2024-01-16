Cushnoc Brewing Company 243 WATER ST
243 Water St
Augusta, ME 04330
BEER
Draft Beer
Beer To Go
FOOD
Snacks
- Buttered Popcorn$4.00
Fresh, buttered popcorn.
- Special Popcorn$4.00
Rotating flavor.
- Fresh Pickled Vegetables$6.00
Cucumbers, carrots, cauliflower, red onion.
- Fire Roasted Nuts$4.00
Sweet, spicy, and seriously addictive bar nuts. *contains eggs, soy*
- Marinated Olives$3.00
Whole olive mix (with pits), evoo, orange zest, rosemary.
- Nachos$13.00
Tortilla chips, cheddar jack cheese, scallions, red bell peppers, olives, black beans, jalapenos. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Salads
- Side House$5.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, grated carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Side Caesar$6.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, crispy pancetta, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing. *dressing contains fish*
- B.L.A.T.$13.00
Romaine mix, hard boiled egg, avocado, apple wood smoked bacon, red onions, cherry tomatoes, creamy herb vinaigrette.
- Our House$9.00
Mixed greens, red cabbage, cucumbers, grated carrots, sun-dried tomatoes, scallions, pepitas, balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
- Caesar$10.00
Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, crispy pancetta, shaved parmesan, caesar dressing. *dressing contains fish*
Pizzas
- Build Your Own$15.00
Choose your sauce and up to 5 toppings.
- Bond Street$19.00
Spicy chorizo, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, red sauce, spicy honey drizzle, mozzarella.
- Capital City$19.00
Roasted chicken with honey BBQ sauce, red onion, red sauce, mozzarella. *contains honey*
- Cony High$17.00
Sausage, IPA caramelized onions, red sauce, mozzarella.
- Crab Rangoon$22.00
Crab claw meat, cream cheese sauce, scallions, crispy wonton strips, sweet chili garlic drizzle. *contains shellfish, honey, soy*
- Diner Closes at 2$19.00
Yukon gold potatoes, apple wood smoked bacon, aged cheddar cheese, scallions, smoked ricotta cream sauce, maple syrup drizzle, topped with 2 eggs.
- Fort Western$18.00
Sauteed mushrooms, crispy pancetta, fresh arugula, herbed white sauce, mozzarella.
- Mill Park$18.00
Roasted butternut squash, bacon, shaved brussels sprouts, balsamic drizzle, mozzarella.
- Sand Hill$18.00
Genoa salami, pepperoncini, fresh basil, red sauce, mozzarella.
- Pepperoni$16.50
- Plain Cheese$15.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
243 Water St, Augusta, ME 04330