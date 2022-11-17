Cushwa Brewing Co.

4 Pack Back To The Rock

$15.00

Back To The Rock- Cold IPA We had the pleasure recently of hosting our good friends from Scituate, MA Untold Brewing. A few months back we got together at their place and brewed a Cold IPA, which was a first for us. We fell in love with the beer so much, we had to bring them down to run it back. Our first Cold IPA produced here at Cushwa uses a special thiolized R&D lager yeast strain, fermented warm. Then we hit it with a hop trio of Amarillo, Bru-1, and Strata. The result is the perfect hybrid of styles. Clean, crisp, and refreshing like you would expect out of a lager. Then a bouquet of stone fruit and dankness coming from the hops. It’s always a good time getting to catch up with Mike and Matt from Untold, and we can’t wait to do it again. Until then, enjoy our first foray into the Cold IPA world