Cushwa Brewing Co.
10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010
Williamsport, MD 21795
4 Pack 13 Emojis
13 Emojis- TIPA Time to fire up those “100” and “bomb” emojis. This TIPA is jam packed with two of our favorite hops, Citra and Nelson. This hop combo creates a big sweet, tropical citrus aroma. The flavor follows with strong notes of orange rinds and mango, that pop with the beer’s full-bodied mouthfeel. All the aroma and flavor in this beer play together to hide the 10% ABV.
4 Pack Back To The Rock
Back To The Rock- Cold IPA We had the pleasure recently of hosting our good friends from Scituate, MA Untold Brewing. A few months back we got together at their place and brewed a Cold IPA, which was a first for us. We fell in love with the beer so much, we had to bring them down to run it back. Our first Cold IPA produced here at Cushwa uses a special thiolized R&D lager yeast strain, fermented warm. Then we hit it with a hop trio of Amarillo, Bru-1, and Strata. The result is the perfect hybrid of styles. Clean, crisp, and refreshing like you would expect out of a lager. Then a bouquet of stone fruit and dankness coming from the hops. It’s always a good time getting to catch up with Mike and Matt from Untold, and we can’t wait to do it again. Until then, enjoy our first foray into the Cold IPA world
4 Pack Boltz Blueberry Lemon Cake
Boltz Blueberry Lemon Cake- Fruited Sour Boltz is the easier drinking sidekick to our smoothie sour series, Electrofruit. This version is a refreshingly tart ale base fermented with juicy blueberry puree, with aromas and flavors of angel cake, sweet frosting, and hints of lemon.
4 Pack Captain Cuvee
Captain Cuvee- Smoothie Sour A collaborative sour ale done with 450 North, Pontoon Brewing, Urban South Brewery, and Imprint Beer Co. Our version is conditioned on blueberry, raspberry, blue raspberry hard candies, and blue raspberry non-dairy ice cream. *THIS BEER DOES NOT CONTAIN LACTOSE*
4 Pack Cush
Cush- IPA Our hazy, crushable flagship IPA. Hopped with our two favorites, Simcoe and Mosaic, the aroma is a bouquet of fruit, berries, and pine. The flavor is lightly jammy and rounded out with a bready malt backbone. The flavor is then coupled with that classic Cushwa mild bitterness and slightly dry finish. This beer serves as both the perfect introduction to our vast IPA portfolio, and also as the ultimate daily crusher that you will want to keep coming back to again and again.
4 Pack Electro. Mixed Berry
Electrofruit Mixed Berry Cream Cheese Crepe- Smoothie Sour Our house sour ale conditioned on blueberry, raspberry, strawberry, cream cheese, crepes, and vanilla ice cream. *THIS BEER DOES CONTAIN DAIRY*
4 Pack Electro. Orange Grapefruit Upside Down Cake
Electrofruit Orange Grapefruit Upside Down Cake- Smoothie Sour Our house sour ale conditioned on orange, grapefruit, cherry, brown sugar, marshmallow, cake batter, and non-dairy vanilla ice cream. *DOES NOT CONTAIN LACTOSE*
4 Pack Electro. Passionfruit Guava Cheesecake
Electro. Passionfruit Guava Cheesecake- Smoothie Sour Our house sour ale conditioned on passionfruit, guava, cream cheese powder, and graham cracker. *THIS BEER DOES CONTAIN DAIRY*
4 Pack Electro. Pineapple Cupcake
Electrofruit Pineapple Cupcake- Smoothie Sour Our house sour ale conditioned on pineapple, white cake, butter cream frosting, and non-dairy vanilla ice cream. *THIS BEER DOES NOT CONTAIN LACTOSE*
4 Pack Fraction Of Friction
Fraction Of Friction- IPA Brewed with Motueka, Mosaic, and Nelson hops, this beer showcases notes of stonefruit, melon, and passionfruit. It has a medium-light body with a soft mouthfeel.
4 Pack Geographically Challenged
Geographically Challenged- DIPA Time to pull out your GPS and set your coordinates to Cushwa. We’re coming from all directions with a new DIPA. Hopped with Nelson, Bru-1, and Kohatu this trio creates a fruit-forward aroma and flavor of white wine grapes, peaches, and pineapple. Backed with a low-end bitterness, and a deceptively smooth 8.5% ABV, this beer is a sneaky sipper. So, you might not be able to point out Nauru on a map, we’re all a little Geographically Challenged at times.
4 Pack Glimpse Of Light
Glimpse Of Light- DIPA Hopped with a jamming trio of El Dorado, Mosaic, and Citra. We get an aroma and taste of bright pineapple, peaches, and melon all creating the ultimate fruit juice cocktail.
4 Pack Gummy Frontman
Gummy Frontman- DIPA Time to warm up those pipes, cause we’re coming at you blasting a new banger. Gummy Frontman is a DIPA rocking out with Citra, Mosaic, and Strata. These three jamming hops lend to a face melting tropical aroma. The flavor turns into a chorus of white gummy bears. The mouthfeel is soft, with a low bitterness playing in harmony to round out this track. We’re excited to share this new smash hit with you!
4 Pack Peace Among Worlds
Peace Among Worlds- DIPA Our collaboration with White Rabbit Gastropub in Frederick, MD was brewed to commemorate our one year anniversary. This hazy DIPA is loaded with Citra, Mosaic, Vic Secret, and Enigma hops.
4 Pack Return Of Tai Chi
Return Of Tai Chi- West Coast IPA We recently had our award-winning friends from San Diego, North Park Beer Company, stop in for a little martial arts class. Okay, maybe we didn’t do martial arts, but we for sure brewed up a West Coast IPA that has an East Coast chop to it. Using new age techniques and hop products, we hit this beer with a flurry of CTZ, Simcoe, Chinook, Mosaic Cryo, Citra Incognito, Strata, and some special estate grown Comet from Crosby Hop Farm. What we get is the perfect yin and yang between East Coast and West Coast IPAs. Bright citrus and tropical flavors that are rounded out by a mild dankness, that pop with the beer’s crispness. We had a great time hanging out with the crew at North Park Beer Company, and an even better time learning from the masters of all things West Coast.
4 Pack Rich Strike
Rich Strike- Kentucky Common Ale The odds of us brewing a Kentucky Common were 80-1, but guess what, here we are. This ale pours a clear amber color. On the aroma you’ll pick up some malt sweetness and a touch of breadiness. The flavor hits you with a mix of caramel, toffee, and biscuit notes, then that light body hits the homestretch with a nice dry finish. This is one style we’re definitely glad we bet on.
4 Pack Situational Awareness
Situational Awareness- DIPA Hopped with Galaxy, Motueka, and Citra hops. This beer is soft on the palate with a medium body. You'll get aromas of peach and light white wine grape. The flavor carries a light fruity, gummy candy sweetness.
4 Pack Stars In The Distance
Stars In The Distance- Hazy IPA For this new IPA we turned our heads up to the sky and used the stars to guide us along a path of exploration. Using a dry-hop trio of Belma, Grungeist, and Topaz, this beer forms a constellation of red berries. In both the aroma and flavor, this red berry profile is enhanced with added notes of sweet jam and a light pine. This is all rounded out by a soft mouthfeel and firm bitterness.
4 Pack Stick Me For My Paper
Stick Me For My Paper- DIPA Hold on, I hear something coming. We brewed up a banger of a collab with are homie Will from Dream State Brewing. They’re blowin up like nitro, so it’s only right we did something B.I.G. for this one. We teamed up and hit this 8.5% DIPA with Citra, Citra Incognito, Riwaka, Mosaic Spectrum, and a first for us Nectaron. What you think all the hops are for? Full on saturation of pineapple, resinous grapefruit, with a touch of subdued mango. With a nice, lush mouthfeel to accompany, and just the right amount of bitterness to keep it balanced, this is going to be one you put on repeat.
4 Pack Tasty Licks
Tasty Licks- American Stout Once the heat breaks from the summer those peanut butter stouts just hit different. Coming at you with a new peanut butter stout, we are introducing Tasty Licks. This stout has a big peanut butter aroma. The taste is slightly more subdued, layering in notes of chocolate with just enough peanut butter to back it up, reminiscent of your favorite candy cup. Combined with a medium body and tight carbonation level, this is one jam you’re going to want to keep putting on repeat.
4 Pack West Coast Dank Pursuit
Dank Pursuit- West Coast DIPA We took one of our OG beers, Dank Pursuit, and gave it a little West Coast face lift. Hopped with a barrage of Falconer’s Flight, Simcoe, Citra, and Mosaic, we then strayed from the norm with this recipe and fermented it with a West Coast ale strain. All the same dank, pine, citrus notes from the OG, just with a crisper finish.
6 Pack 56 Nights
56 Nights- Munich Dunkel This Dunkel was brewed to be traditional in style. This Munich Dunkel, a German dark lager, pours light caramel in color. The beer is driven by a smooth malty flavor. The low ABV makes it inviting to return for another.
6 Pack Back To Earth
Back To Earth- Czech Pilsner The aroma is full of rich complex malt notes, backed up with floral and spice notes from the Saaz hops. There are vibrant malt flavors, balanced with a soft bitterness.
6 Pack Cali Cush
Cali Cush- West Cost IPA We took our flagship IPA, Cush, and decided to create a companion that uses more of an old school approach. Cali Cush is an ode to easy drinking, crushable West Coast IPAs. Still packed with a charge of Mosaic and Simcoe, we replaced our house ale strain, and fermented it out with a more traditional California ale strain. The result is a more crisp and clear beer. Amped up with extra pine notes, and a lingering, welcoming bitterness, this is a fun classic twist on our classic beer.
6 Pack Cush
6 Pack Face Chop
Face Chop- DIPA This all Citra Double IPA is bright with a strong tropical citrus aroma and notes of pineapple and papaya for days. We went heavy handed with each dry hop addition while still giving this beer a smooth and delicate backend finish you crave.
6 Pack Helles Yeah
Helles Yeah- Helles Lager Brewed in the Helles style, this beer is bready on the palate and uses traditional German hops that provide a pleasant floral/herbal aroma.
6 Pack Kolschman
Kölschman- Kölsch Brewed traditionally to the German style, this beer pours straw yellow in color, with a bright clearness to it.
6 Pack Liquid Bread
Liquid Bread- Doppelbock We brewed this to be true to style, so this beer is rich with just enough traditional German hops to keep the malt in check. It showcases a bready flavor with a malt derived sweetness and is relatively easy to drink considering the ABV.
6 Pack Patchwork Mosaic
Patchwork Mosaic- IPA Brewed with Mosaic hops the flavor is very tropical with papaya and passion fruit.
6 Pack Tenuous Pawn
Tenuous Pawn- English Brown Ale This is a relatively complex beer that is malty, rich, and nutty on the palate. The aroma presents a light caramel sweetness with a hint of dark fruit.
Beer Cheddar - 8 oz.
Our beer cheddar is made by Palmyra Farm's using milk from their award winning Ayrshires cows.
Grab a bag of our Lock 44 signature blend to enjoy at home. This medium roasted coffee showcases bold flavors of dark chocolate, light berry, and a hint of pepper on the finish.
Pint Glass
The industry standard pint glass. Originally designed as a shaker or mixing glass for bartenders. This utilitarian glass is durable, versatile and well balanced.
Mug
A fun little coffee mug with a funky angled handle. Featuring a flared lip, rolled base and made of insulating ceramic, it’s perfect for whatever hot or cold beverage you’re in the mood for.
Gray/Navy Trucker
Gray trucker with navy mesh and logo patch.
Black Trucker Hat
Black trucker with mesh and logo.
Navy Beanie
Narrow rib beanie with cuff and logo.
Blue Active Hat
UV Lite Runner Hat Low Crown / Structured / Flat Visor.
Maroon Active Hat
UV Lite Runner Hat Low Crown / Structured / Flat Visor.
Black Snapback Hat
All black cloth snapback with logo patch.
Yellow/Blue Trucker
Yellow brim trucker with light blue mesh and logo patch.
Dog Bowl
The portable design, great for traveling. It's easy to pop it up and fold it. The bowls include color-matching carabiners.
Dog Collar
Our 1" wide woven Logo pet collar.
Golf Balls
Custom branded Noodle golf balls.
Koozie
Don’t let your tall boy cans suffer inside an ill-fitting coolie; protect and insulate them with this tall boy-sized coolie. It protects and insulates 16 ounce cans all the way up to the top. Sublimated printing achieves vibrant, all-over decoration. This full color coolie is made of premium 1/8” thick Scuba foam and is collapsible for easy storage and transport.
Lip Balm
This Vanilla Mint balm contains natural beeswax, aloe, vitamin E. and is paraben-free. SPF-15
Playing Cards
Cushwa branded playing cards.
Socks
Cushwa logo, calf high dress socks.
Black 5th Anny Tee
Our Limited 5th Anniversary t-shirt. Available in Solid Black.
Charcoal Black Logo Tee
Our soft vintage Logo t-shirt. Available in Heather Charcoal Black.
Gray Logo Tee
Our soft vintage Logo t-shirt. Available in Heather Gray.
Gray Muscle Tank
Our Electrofruit muscle tank features a crew neck and cutoff sleeves with wide armholes. Available in Heather Gray.
Navy Zip Hoodie
Our full zip Logo hoodie made from extremely soft premium fleece. Available in Navy.
Perform Hoodie
Our Retro Microfiber Performance Hoodie with moisture management, anti-microbial, and a wrinkle resistant finish. UPF 50+ protection. Available in Steel Gray.
Red Retro Tee
Our soft vintage Retro t-shirt. Available in Heather Red.
Royal Retro Tee
Our soft vintage Retro t-shirt. Available in Heather Royal.
Cushwa Brewing Company is a microbrewery located along the C&O Canal in Williamsport, MD. We are passionate in creating innovative beer offerings that we are proud for you to experience and share with friends. Our mission is simple: Exceptional Beer. Positive Impact. Respect
10210 Governor Lane Boulevard Suite 2010, Williamsport, MD 21795