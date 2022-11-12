Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream

Custard's Last Stand

review star

No reviews yet

308 SE 291 Hwy.

Lees Summit, MO 64063

Popular Items

Quart Frozen Custard Specialty Flavor
Medium Concrete
Papa Specialty Concrete

Custard

Kiddie Concrete

$3.49

A Kiddie Concrete is a 8 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Mini Concrete

$4.59

A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Medium Concrete

$5.49

A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Papa Concrete

$6.39

A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

SMALL 🍧 Sundae

$4.59

A 12 oz Sundae with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.

Regular Sundae🍧

$5.59

A 16 oz. Sundae with our award-winning vanilla frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.

Kiddie SpecltyConcrete

$3.99

A Kiddie Specialty Concrete is 8 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Mini Specialty Concrete

Mini Specialty Concrete

$5.29

A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Medium Speclty Concrete

$6.19

A Medium Specialty Concrete is 16 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Papa Specialty Concrete

$7.09

A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Small Specialty Sundae

$5.29

Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.

Regular Speclty Sundae

Regular Speclty Sundae

$6.29

Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.

Junior Custard CUP

$1.99
Smoothie

Smoothie

$5.49

Single Custard CUP

$2.99

Double Custard CUP

$4.49

Triple Custard CUP

$5.49

Chocolate Shake

$4.59+

Chocolate Malt

$4.59+

Oreo Shake

$4.59+

Oreo Malt

$4.59+

Strawberry Shake

$4.59+

Strawberry Malt

$4.59+

Vanilla Shake

$4.59+

Vanilla Malt

$4.59+

Custom Shake

$4.59+

Other MALT

$4.59+

Butterscotch Shake

$4.59+

Butterscotch Malt

$4.59+

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$4.59+

EGG NOGG SHAKE

$4.59+

Small RB Float

$3.65
Large RB Float

Large RB Float

$4.59

Small Butterbeer Float

$3.65

Large Butterbeer Float

$4.59

Small Rainbow Float

$3.65

Large Rainbow Float

$4.59

Traditional Banana Split

$8.19

Chocolate frozen custard, strawberry ice cream, vanilla frozen custard topped with chocolate syrup, strawberry topping, and pineapple topping and a cherry on top.

Little Big Horn

Little Big Horn

$3.59
Clown Cone

Clown Cone

$3.59

Pup Cup

$1.79

Something special for your pup. This is a 3 oz serving of Vanilla Frozen Custard with a dog bone on top.

Empty Chocolate Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Oreo Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Sprinkle Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Nut Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Cake Cone

$0.15

Empty Sugar Cone

$0.15

Empty Plain Waffle Cone

$0.75

Chocolate Banana With Nuts

$1.99

Chocolate Banana Without Nuts

$1.99
Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard

Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard

$6.59

Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard

$6.59

Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard with 1 Topping

$7.29

Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard with 1 Topping

$7.29

Quart Frozen Custard Specialty Flavor

$7.99

Blue Bell

Jr. Blue Bell Cup

$1.99

Small Blue Bell Sundae

$4.59

Regular Blue Bell Sundae

$5.59

Quart Blue Bell Ice Cream

$7.99

Sgl Blue Bell Cup

$2.99

Dbl Blue Bell Cup

$4.49

Triple Blue Bell Cup

$5.49

Small BB Shake

$4.59

Large BB Shake

$5.49

Cake Cone on Side

Popcorn Bags

Small Caramel Popcorn

$3.65

Small Cheese Popcorn

$3.65

Small Cinnamon Popcorn

$3.65

Small Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$3.65

Medium Caramel Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Cheese Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Cinnamon Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$6.89

Large Caramel Popcorn

$14.99

Large Cheese Popcorn

$14.99

Large Cinnamon Popcorn

$14.99

Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$14.99

X-Large Caramel Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Cheese Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Cinnamon Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$21.99

Drinks

Cherry Limeade🍒

$2.69

Strawberry Limeade🍓

$2.69

Plain Limeade

$2.69

Bottled Water

$0.99
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Serving Award Winning Frozen Custard and Gourmet Popcorn Since 1989

Location

308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit, MO 64063

Directions

Gallery
Custard's Last Stand image
Custard's Last Stand image
Custard's Last Stand image

