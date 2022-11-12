Dessert & Ice Cream
Custard's Last Stand
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info
Serving Award Winning Frozen Custard and Gourmet Popcorn Since 1989
Location
308 SE 291 Hwy., Lees Summit, MO 64063
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Paul's Drive In - 10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
No Reviews
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd Kansas City, MO 64134
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Lees Summit
PepperJax Grill - 12 - Lee's Summit
4.4 • 2,200
1720 NW Chipman Road Lee's Summit, MO 64081
View restaurant
El Potro Lee's Summit - 210 sw Greenwich dr
4.5 • 842
210 sw Greenwich dr Lees Summit, MO 64082
View restaurant