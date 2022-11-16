Restaurant header imageView gallery

Custard's Last Stand

2,516 Reviews

$

1950 NW STATE ROUTE 7

BLUE SPRINGS, MO 64014

Custard

Kiddie Concrete

$3.49

A Kiddie Concrete is a 8 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Mini Concrete

$4.59

A Mini Concrete is a 12 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Medium Concrete

$5.49

A Medium Concrete is a 16 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Papa Concrete

$6.39

A Papa Concrete is a 22 oz. thick and creamy concoction made with our award-winning frozen custard and 1 of our many toppings listed below and blended together in a cup. You can create your own flavor by choosing your favorite toppings. 1 topping is included in the price and additional toppings for extra charge.

Small Sundae

$4.59

A 12 oz Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.

Regular Sundae

$5.59

A 16 oz. Sundae with our award-winning frozen custard with your favorite topping drizzled over the top.

Kiddie Specialty Concrete

$3.99

A Kiddie Specialty Concrete is 8 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Mini Specialty Concrete

$5.29

A Mini Specialty Concrete is 12 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Medium Specialty Concrete

$6.19

A Medium Specialty Concrete is 16 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Papa Specialty Concrete

$7.09

A Papa Specialty Concrete is 22 oz. with one of our signature flavor combinations that have been our most popular over the years.

Small Specialty Sundae

$5.29

Our 12 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.

Regular Specialty Sundae

$6.29

Our 16 oz. small Signature Sundaes have been the most popular choices for enjoying the combination of bursting flavors on top of our fresh frozen custard for years.

Junior Custard Cup

$1.99

Smoothie

$5.49

Single Custard Cup

$2.99

Double Custard Cup

$4.49

Triple Custard Cup

$5.49

Chocolate Shake

$4.59+

Chocolate Malt

$4.59+

Oreo Shake

$4.59+

Oreo Malt

$4.59+

Strawberry Shake

$4.59+

Strawberry Malt

$4.59+

Vanilla Shake

$4.59+

Vanilla Malt

$4.59+

Custom Shake

$4.59+

Peppermint Shake

$4.59+

Pumpkin Spice Shake

$4.59+

EGG NOGG SHAKE

$4.59+

Small RB Float

$3.65
Large RB Float

$4.59

Small Butterbeer Float

$3.65

Large Butterbeer Float

$4.59

Small Rainbow Float

$3.65

Large Rainbow Float

$4.59

Traditional Banana Split

$8.19

Chocolate frozen custard, strawberry ice cream, vanilla frozen custard topped with chocolate syrup, strawberry topping, and pineapple topping and a cherry on top.

Little Big Horn

$3.59
Clown Cone

$3.59

Pup Cup

$1.79

Something special for your pup. This is a 3 oz serving of Vanilla Frozen Custard with a dog bone on top.

Empty Chocolate Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Oreo Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Sprinkle Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Nut Waffle Cone

$1.79

Empty Cake Cone

$0.15

Empty Sugar Cone

$0.15

Empty Plain Waffle Cone

$0.75

Empty Helmet

$0.80

Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard

$6.59

Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard

$6.59

Quart Vanilla Frozen Custard with 1 Topping

$7.29

Quart Chocolate Frozen Custard with 1 Topping

$7.29

Quart Frozen Custard Specialty Flavor

$7.99

Blue Bell

Jr. Blue Bell Cup

$1.99

Small Blue Bell Sundae

$4.59

Regular Blue Bell Sundae

$5.59

Quart Blue Bell Ice Cream

$7.99

Sgl Blue Bell Cup

$2.99

Dbl Blue Bell Cup

$4.49

Triple Blue Bell Cup

$5.49

Small BB Shake

$4.59

Large BB Shake

$5.49

Popcorn Bags

Small Caramel Popcorn

$3.65

Small Cheese Popcorn

$3.65

Small Cinnamon Popcorn

$3.65

Small Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$3.65

Medium Caramel Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Cheese Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Cinnamon Popcorn

$6.89

Medium Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$6.89

Large Caramel Popcorn

$14.99

Large Cheese Popcorn

$14.99

Large Cinnamon Popcorn

$14.99

Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$14.99

X-Large Caramel Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Cheese Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Cinnamon Popcorn

$21.99

X-Large Mixed Popcorn Flavors

$21.99

Drinks

Sm Pepsi

$1.49

Lg Pepsi

$1.89

Sm Dr. Pepper

$1.49

Lg Dr. Pepper

$1.89

Sm Mtn Dew

$1.49

Lg Mtn Dew

$1.89

Bottled Water

$0.99

Cherry Limeade

$2.69

Strawberry Limeade

$2.69

Plain Limeade

$2.69
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy our award winning frozen custard and gourmet popcorn!

