Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Custer Wolf Food & Drink

review star

No reviews yet

506 Mt Rushmore Rd.

Custer, SD 57730

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Specials

Waygu

$25.00

beef strog

$18.00Out of stock

Melt

$11.00Out of stock

Cup Chili Tko

$4.00Out of stock

Cup Chowder Tko

$4.00Out of stock

Chili Mac

$10.00

Sausage

Out of stock

Appetizers

FLATBREAD

$12.00

Green Beans

$9.00

cowboy caviar

$9.00

Sandwiches & Burgers

Walleye Po'Boy

$14.00

Pub Sandwich

$13.00

Wolf Burger

$14.00

Bacon Cheddar Jalapeno Burger

$16.00

Falafel Burger

$13.00

REUBEN

$14.00

Trout BLT

$13.00

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Entrees

Fish n Chips

$16.00

ALFREDO

$21.00

Tenders

$13.00

Walleye Chermoula

$25.00

BULGOGI

$17.00

Chorizo Shrimp Pasta

$21.00

VEG MEDLEY

$18.00Out of stock

Salads

Side Salad

$4.00

CAESAR SALAD

$13.00

Chicken House Salad

$13.00

Kids Menu

Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

Mac n Cheese

$8.00

Kids CheeseBurger

$8.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.00

kids drink

$1.00

Sides

Side Salad

$4.00

Cup Soup

$4.00

Bowl Soup

$8.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Rice

$4.00

Side Chips

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

No Side

Vegg

$4.00

Cup Chili

$4.00

SMASHERS

$4.00

cheesy bread

$3.00

SIDE CAESAR

$4.00

bowl chili

$8.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$6.50

mousse

$5.00

mousse special

Out of stock

bread pudding special

$6.50

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Soda

$2.50

Coffee

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$1.00

kids drink

$1.00

Breakfast Drinks

Michelada

$5.00

Mimosa

$4.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

506 Mt Rushmore Rd., Custer, SD 57730

Directions

Gallery
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK image
THE CUSTER WOLF FOOD & DRINK image

Similar restaurants in your area

Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop & Grill
orange star4.5 • 392
512 Mt Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Gold Pan Saloon - 508 Mount Rushmore Rd
orange starNo Reviews
508 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
The Custer Beacon
orange star4.8 • 286
351 Washington St Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Miner's Cup Coffee Co
orange starNo Reviews
1021 Mount Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mill
orange star4.7 • 454
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Feel Good Café
orange star5.0 • 7
907 N 5th St Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Custer

Sage Creek Grille
orange star4.5 • 1,371
611 Mount Rushmore Road Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Pizza Mill
orange star4.7 • 454
904 Mt Rushmore Rd PO BOX 128 Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Calamity Jane's Coffee Shop & Grill
orange star4.5 • 392
512 Mt Rushmore Rd Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
The Custer Beacon
orange star4.8 • 286
351 Washington St Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Feel Good Café
orange star5.0 • 7
907 N 5th St Custer, SD 57730
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Custer
Rapid City
review star
Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Casper
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Cheyenne
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
Laramie
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
North Platte
review star
Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)
Fort Collins
review star
Avg 4.4 (102 restaurants)
Windsor
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Greeley
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston