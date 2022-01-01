A map showing the location of Cuszos 8815 N BROADWAYView gallery

Cuszos 8815 N BROADWAY

No reviews yet

8815 N BROADWAY

Saint Louis, MO 63147

Popular Items

Catfish Fillet Combo (3)
4 Piece Wing Combo
Creamy Cajun Salmon Pasta

Breakfast

Turkey Bacon Egg Sandwhich

$5.50

Sourdough, Texas toast, croissant

Turkey Sausage Egg Sandwhich

$5.50

Sourdough, Texas toast, croissant

French Toast Combo

$9.99

Bacon, egg, smothered potatoes

Pancake Combo

$9.99

sausage, egg, smothered potatoes

Chicken& Waffle Combo

$11.49

chicken egg smothered potatoes

Chicken Egg Cheese Sandwhich

$6.99

chicken breast fried/grilled with egg

Smothered potatoes

$3.49

Turkey bacon

$3.89

Turkey sausage

$2.49

Rice

$2.49

Pancakes (3)

$2.99

Belgian waffle (1)

$2.89

Egg

$0.90

Steak n eggs breakfast

$12.99

Fruity pebbles French toast combo

$12.49

Breakfast sand combo

$8.69

Breakfast upcharge

$0.95

Cuszos Sandwiches and Burritos

Shrimp Philly Combo

$10.99

sautéed green peppers onions

Turkey Club

$8.75

turkey bacon swiss tomato lettuce onion

Charbroiled Grilled Chicken Sandwhich

$8.99

lettuce tomato pickles

Turkey club combo

$10.50

Chicken Philly

$9.99

Philly cheesesteak combo

$9.99

Turkey tip philly combo

$11.99

Ribeye steak sandwhich

$7.99

Shrimp philly sandwhich

$8.64

Cuszos Wings

Za-Wings

$10.99

Served with smothered potatoes hot

4 Piece Wing Combo

$6.99

served with fries and bread

6 Piece Wing Combo

$8.99

Served with fries and bread

8piece wing combo

$9.99

6 piece tender

$8.99

5 tenders only

$6.99

Za wing 8

$8.99

10 pc wing combo

$11.59

Chicken and fish combo

$13.99

Chargrilled wing combo

$11.49

Charbroiled Burgers

Cheese Burger Combo

$8.99

lettuce tomato onion pickle

Turkey Burger Combo

$9.99

lettuce tomato onion pickle

Hamburger

$6.05

Turkey burger

$7.05

Double hamburger

$9.75

Double hamburger combo

$12.25

Bacon cheese burger combo smothered potatoes

$10.35

Turkey bacon burger combo

$10.75

Double turkey cheeses burger

$13.99

Turkey bacon burger

$8.35

So burger

$8.49

Cuszos Seafood

Catfish Fillet Combo (3)

$11.99

Jumbo Shrimp Combo (8)

$11.99

Grilled Tilapia/Shrimp Meal

$15.99

served with lemon garlic rice and broccoli

Swai combo (2)

$8.99

Catfish breakfast

$12.49

Swai sandwhich

$7.35

Catfish single

$4.15

Tilapia/cheese fries

$10.25

Catfish sand

$7.49

Salmon over lemon garlic white rice

$12.99

Side shrimp (6)

$8.49

Shrimp and fish combo

$14.89

Salmon dinner

$18.25

Grilled salmon combo

$15.99

6oz salmon fillet

$11.99

Catfish nugget dinner

$11.99

Whole jack

$10.99

Cuszos Pasta

Spicy Blackened Chicken Pasta

$13.99

served with garlic bread

Creamy Cajun Salmon Pasta

$17.99

served with garlic bread

Cajun Shrimp Pasta

$14.29

served with garlic bread

Pan chic pasta. Feed 6

$54.99

Pan sal pasta feed 6

$62.99

Pan shrim pasta feed 6

$61.99

Add protein

$4.79

Lamb pasta

$21.99

Alfredo cheese side

$2.29

Steak pasta

$14.99

Half veggie pasta

$7.99

Cajun Shrimp Pasta (Copy)

$13.99

served with garlic bread

Cuszos Salads

Cobb Salad

$9.50

romaine cheese crouton egg tomato

Chicken Caesar Salad

$9.00

romaine grated Parmesan bacon

House Salad

$5.50

lettuce cheese tomato crouton

Pan salad ceasar

$21.60

Salmon salad

$14.99

Shrimp salad

$10.50

Specials

Flame Charbroiled Ribeye Steak Meal

$16.99

baked potatoes broccoli side salad

Soul Food Combos

$18.99

entree 2 sides

Charbroiled Lamb Chop Meal

$25.99

entree 2sides

Soul Food Combos (Copy)

$17.99

entree 2 sides

Soul Food Combos (Copy)

$17.99

entree 2 sides

Grilled cheese sandwhich

$3.50

Turkey flat combo

$16.99Out of stock

Lamb rack 1

$4.49

Side lamb

$19.99

Steak and shrimp combo

$14.29

Lambchop soul food spe

$27.99

Ribeye sandwhich

$8.29

Sides

Cheese slice

$0.90

Ranch

$0.50

Hotsauce

$0.50

A1

$0.50

Cheese fries

$3.49

Turkey burger

$7.75

Cheese burger

$6.50

Za wings

$8.75

Mac n cheese

$2.99

Collards

$2.99

Yams

$2.99

Garlic toast

$0.50

Fries

$2.89

Brocolli

$2.89

Substitution

$0.95

Cookie

$1.25

8oz ribeye

$8.99

Upcharge

$1.75

Large za

$2.99

Cuszos tacos

Chicken, steak, shrimp (3)

$9.99

3 flavorful tacos

Veggies/soul food sides

Lettuce

Tomato

Red onion

Pickle

Grilled onion

$0.50

Cheese slice

$0.90

Yams

Spicy cabbage

Collards

Cuszos mac

Pizza toppings

Hamburger

Shredded chicken

Turkey bacon

Turkey sausage

Green pepper

Onion

Jalapenos

Whole wings

Steak egg and cheese bagel

$6.99

25 whole wings w large fries

$30.99

20 whole wings 10 fish large fry

$46.99

15 whole wings large fry

$19.99

Wing

$1.25

50 wing family combo

$57.99

Deserts

Cookies

$1.19

N/A Beverages

Water bottle

$1.00

Root beer, 7up sprite, Pepsi

$0.89

Fritz beverages

$1.99

Adult Drinks

Margarita small

$5.75

Cassmigos shot

$2.99

Sauces

Za sauce

$0.95

Smothered potatoes

$3.65

Turkey bacon

$2.29

Turkey sausage

$2.69

Taco1

$3.25

Ranch/ ceasar/French/a1/hotsauce/tarter sauce

$0.50

Cheese

$0.85

A1 steak

$95.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

8815 N BROADWAY, Saint Louis, MO 63147

Directions

