Cut Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Welcome to Cut Cafe! We serve up delicious burgers, Fresh salads, hearty sandwiches, mouthwatering pizza and so much more! Come enjoy a satisfying meal with us today!
Location
8050 Edison st. NE, Louisville, OH 44641