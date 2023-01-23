Cut132
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Cut132 Columbus
Location
4188 Brighton Rose Way, Columbus, OH 43219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Black Box Fix Easton - 4037 Fenlon street
No Reviews
4037 Fenlon street Columbus, OH 43219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Columbus
Matt and Tony's Kitchen x Tavern - 340 E Gay St
4.5 • 8,008
340 E Gay St Columbus, OH 43215
View restaurant
Eddy's Chicken and Waffles - Eddy's Noe Bixby
4.3 • 7,694
3252 Noe Bixby Rd Columbus, OH 43232
View restaurant