Cut132

review star

No reviews yet

4188 Brighton Rose Way

Columbus, OH 43219

Starters

Beef Carpaccio

$21.00

Arugula , parmsean cheese, truffle oil, capers, horseradish cream and toasted foccaccia

Calamari

$18.00

Fried with peppers, served with lemon aioli

Chartuerie Board

$14.00+Out of stock

DA Meatballs

$24.00Out of stock

Glazed Pork Belly

$19.00Out of stock

Frisee, mustard vinaigrette

Hamachi Crudo

$28.00Out of stock

Jalapeno, radish, cucumber, citrus, lime and evoo

Lump Crabcake

$28.00Out of stock

Remoulade, charred lemon, jumbo lump and chives

Osetra Caviar

$210.00Out of stock

Eggs, capers, onion, toast, creme fraise, lemon

Oysters

$24.00Out of stock

East and West coast with cocktail sauce, RW mignonette, lemon

Roasted Bone Marrow

$24.00

Miso galze, horseradish gremolata, onion chutney

Shellfish Platter

$89.00Out of stock

Oysters, shrimp, lobster tail, lump crab cocktail, lemon aioli

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Lemon ailoi, cocktial sauce

Tuna Tartar

$24.00

Ginger citrus vin,cilantro, avocado mousse, crispy wontons, sesame oil, black sesame seeds

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Roasted Bone Marrow Single

$12.00

Mains

1/2 Rost. Chicken

$27.00Out of stock

12oz Filet

$66.00

Prime cut topped with steak butter

16oz Ribeye

$62.00

Prime cut topped with steak butter

18oz Bone-In Strip

$68.00Out of stock

Prime cut topped with steak butter

20oz Porterhouse

$89.00

Prime cut topped with steak butter

24oz Ribeye

$75.00Out of stock

Prime cut topped with steak butter

6oz A7 Waygu Beef

$140.00Out of stock

Japanese A7 Waygu Strip

8oz Filet

$51.00

Prime cut topped with steak butter

Burger

$17.00

DA burger topped with arugula, Iris Cheddar, truffled mushrooms, garlic aioli on Brioche bun

Chilean Seabass

$52.00

Roasted vegetables, dashi broth

Long Bone Tomahawk 40 oz

$135.00Out of stock

Prime cut topped with steak butter

NY Strip

$55.00

Prime cut topped with steak butter

Roasted Veggies

$24.00

Salmon

$36.00

Sea Scallops

$42.00

Short Rib

$49.00

Surf and Turf

$76.00Out of stock

8oz Filet with Two 4 oz tails

Soups and Salads

Ceasar Salad

$12.00

Romaine lettuce tossed with croutons, parmsean cheese and ceasar dressing

Crab Bisque

$16.00

Bisque topped with creme fraise and basil oil

French Onion Soup

$13.00

Beef broth with onions and croutons topped with gruyere

Tomato Salad

$14.00

Cucumber, tomato, mozzarella, balsamic vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce topped with bacon, bleu cheese, tomato, and blue cheese dressing

Sides

Baked Sweet Potato

$14.00

Maple buttle & bruleed marshmallow

Hand Cut Fries

$10.00Out of stock

Honeyed Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Lobster Mac & Cheese

$29.00Out of stock

Mac & Cheese

$17.00Out of stock

Gouda, Irish cheddar, black truffle oil, bread crumbs

Mashed Potatoes

$11.00

Roasted garlic & herbs

Potato & Leek Gratin

$14.00

Topped with Irish cheese

Roasted Cauliflower

$12.00

Extra virgin olive oil & parmesan

Sauteed Mushrooms

$13.00

Mixture of wild mushrooms

Truffle Fries

$15.00Out of stock

Kids

Buttered Pasta

$9.00

Chicken Tenders with fries

$11.00

Grilled Cheese with fries

$11.00

Grilled Chicken & Mash

$11.00

Kids Burger with fries

$11.00

Desserts

vanilla bean cheesecake, morello cherry compote, whipped cream

Apple Tart

$12.00

Cheesecake

$12.00Out of stock

Topped with Blue berry Compote

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$12.00

Topped with hazelnut chocolate ganache and toasted hazelnuts.

Ice Cream

$8.00

PB&J

$12.00Out of stock

Royal Tokaji

$22.00

Sorbet

$10.00

Taylor Fladgate

$16.00

Toppers and Sauces

Bearnaise Sauce

$5.00

Blue Cheese Top

$7.00

Bordelaise

$5.00

Cappella

$10.00

Carmalized onions and mushrooms

Chimichurri

$5.00

Forestiere

$5.00

Horadish Cream Sauce

$5.00

Lobster Style

$21.00Out of stock

4 oz lobster tail with bernaise and bordolaise

Lobster Tail

$21.00Out of stock

Oscar Style

$14.00Out of stock

4oz lump crab with bernaise and bordolaise

Peppercorn Sauce

$5.00

Pitule

$5.00

Peppercorn crust

Trio of Sauces

$15.00

Truffled Butter

$7.00

Brunch Sides

Bacon

$10.00

Egg

$4.00

Home fries

$10.00

Multi Grain Toast

$5.00

Brunch Drinks

Bellini

$14.00

Prosecco, peach puree

Bloody Mary

$14.00

Skyy vodka, bloody mary mix, horseradish, celery, olive, lemon

Mary's Pearls

$10.00

A fresh shucked oyster with a shot of bloody mary

Mimosa

$14.00

Prosecco, orange juice

Kid's Brunch

Mini Platter

$10.00

Eggs, toast, bacon

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Cut132 Columbus

4188 Brighton Rose Way, Columbus, OH 43219

