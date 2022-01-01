Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cut Foil Wine Bar & Bistro: Coffee and Tea House

review star

No reviews yet

20801 Gulf Fwy Suite #24

Webster, TX 77598

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Special

Valentine's Day Special

$65.00

Cocktails

2 oz Gin .5 oz Grenadine .5 Lemon Juice 1 Egg White Shake & Strain in martini glass Garnish w/ cherry

Pink ladies

Gold Rush

Spring Fling

Entrée

CF Tacos

Dessert

Sensation

$30.00

Lavender Panna Cotta

$30.00

Take Home

BBJ Jar

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Exclusive Wine Bar hidden in the Webster Area. Amazing atmosphere, delicious food, and great wine selection. Perfect for date night or a night out with friends. Come let us create a memorable experience for you!!

Website

Location

20801 Gulf Fwy Suite #24, Webster, TX 77598

Directions

Gallery
Cut Foil image
Cut Foil image
Cut Foil image

Similar restaurants in your area

Fat Shack - Webster, TX
orange starNo Reviews
1020 W NASA PARKWAY WEBSTER, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
La Familia Mexican Restaurant - 20710 Gulf Freeway
orange starNo Reviews
20710 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Texas Pit Stop Prime - 20794 Gulf Frwy
orange starNo Reviews
20794 Gulf Frwy Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Scoop Craft Creamery
orange starNo Reviews
937 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q - 215-NASA
orange starNo Reviews
21361 Gulf Freeway Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Webster

BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.4 • 2,182
1039 W. Bay Area Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Space City Pizza - Webster
orange star4.5 • 282
435-6 El Dorado Blvd Webster, TX 77598
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston