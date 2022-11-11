Main picView gallery

Cutler Cookie Co. Bountiful

review star

No reviews yet

120 W 500 S

Bountiful, UT 84010

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Cookies

PB Bar (Thursday)

$2.15

Dozen Cookies

$19.95

1/2 Dozen Cookies

$10.25

Single Cookie(s)

Sandwiches

B-Town Club

Ciabatta Bun, Pesto, Lettuce, Tomato, Mesquite Turkey, Bacon, Provolone,

BLT

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon

Chicken Salad Sandwich

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Seeds, Chicken Salad

Classic Turkey

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey

Deluxe Vegetarian

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Seeds, Avocado, Swiss, American

Egg Salad Sandwich

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Egg Salad

French Dip

$8.95

Hoagie Roll, Roast Beef, Swiss, Red Onions, Sweet Pepper Jelly, Au Jus(on the side)

Grilled Cheese

Pick your Bread, Pick your Cheese

Ham and Swiss

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Ham, Swiss

Holiday Sandwich

Mayo, Cranberry, Turkey, Stuffing

Pastrami

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Pastrami

PB & Grape

Peanut Butter, Jelly

PB & Straw

Peanut Butter, Jelly

Pepperjack Roast Beef

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Roast Beef, Pepperjack

Roast Beef

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Roast Beef

Spicy California

Spicy Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Turkey-Ham, Salami, Swiss

Spicy Pastrami

Spicy Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Banana Peppers, Pastrami, Salami, Swiss

Tuna

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Tuna Salad

Turkey Avocado

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Avocado

Turkey Bacon Avocado

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss, Avocado

Turkey Club

Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Turkey, Bacon, Swiss

Turkey Cranberry

Mayo, Lettuce, Cranberry, Turkey

Turkey, Ham and Swiss

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Turky-Ham, Swiss

Vegetarian

Dressing, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Seeds, Swiss, American

Test

Soups/Salads

Chicken Noodle

$4.95+Out of stock

Loaded Baked Potato

$4.95+Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Noodle

$4.95+Out of stock

Chicken Fiesta

$4.95+Out of stock

Cheesy Broccoli

$4.95+Out of stock

Chicken and Wild Rice

$4.95+Out of stock

Cheesy Potato

$4.95+Out of stock

Tomato Basil Bisque

$4.95+Out of stock

Creamy Chicken Gnocchi

$4.95+

Lasagna Soup

$4.95+Out of stock

Ham and Potato

$4.95+Out of stock

Clam Chowder

$4.95+Out of stock

Chili

$4.95+

Ham and Bean

$4.95+Out of stock

Potato Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Pasta Salad

$4.95Out of stock

Fresh Garden Salad

$4.95

Bread Slice

$0.75

Garlic Bread

$0.95

Make it a COMBO

#1 Cookie or Chips

$1.35

#2 Cookie or Chips & Drink

$3.35

#3 Cup of Soup or Salad

$4.65

Drinks/Extras

Chips

$1.85

Reg Fountain Drink (22oz)

$2.35

Large Fountain Drink (32oz)

$2.65

Canned Soda

$1.29

Bottled Water

$1.29

Courtesy Water

Large Water

$0.35

$0.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Serving the Best Cookies, Sandwiches, and Soups for Over 40 Years!

120 W 500 S, Bountiful, UT 84010

Main pic

