Cutlets Sandwich Co 213 West 35th Street





213 West 35th Street

New York, NY 10001



Order Again

Breakfast Sandwiches

B.E.C.

B.E.C.

$8.00

Cage Free Eggs, Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp White American

B.E.C.H

B.E.C.H

$9.00

Cage Free Eggs, Cutlets' Hash Brown, Thick Cut Bacon, Sharp White American

T.E.C.

T.E.C.

$8.00

Cage Free Eggs, Herb Roasted Turkey Breast, Sharp White American

CC.E.C.

CC.E.C.

$9.00

Cage Free Eggs, Chicken Cutlet, Sharp White American

Breakfast Burrito

Breakfast Burrito

$10.00

Two Eggs Over Easy, Cutlets' Hash Brown, Sharp White American, Pico De Gallo, and your Choice of Thick Cut Bacon OR Herb Roasted Turkey

Create Your Own Egg Sandwich

Create Your Own Egg Sandwich

$6.00

3 eggs cooked over medium.

Breakfast Plates

Breakfast Platter

Breakfast Platter

$8.00

Two Eggs any style, Cutlets' Hash Brown, and your Choice of Thick Cut Bacon, Herb Roasted Turkey, or Avocado

Cutlets' Creations

Everything Bagel Hot Sauce Hero

Everything Bagel Hot Sauce Hero

$16.00

In Collaboration with our friends @SecretHandshakeFoods we bring you the Everything Bagel Hot Sauce Hero: Chicken Cutlet, Shredded Iceburg Lettuce, Beefsteak Tomato, Roasted Red Peppers, Secret Handshake Everything Bagel Hot Sauce and Ranch

Sides and Such

Half of a Sour Pickle

Half of a Sour Pickle

$1.00

Half of a Patriot Pickle Sour Pickle.

Cape Cod Original

Cape Cod Original

$2.00
Cape Cod Sea Salt and Vinegar

Cape Cod Sea Salt and Vinegar

$2.00
Cutlets' Spicy Cavatelli

Cutlets' Spicy Cavatelli

$5.00

Made with Cream, Pomi Marinara, and Tutto's Calibrian Pepper Spread.

Cutlets' House Salad

Cutlets' House Salad

$5.00

Arugula, Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Fresh Mozzarella, and Cutlets' Balsamic Vineagrette

Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip

Tiny Tates Chocolate Chip

$4.00
Just Cutlets (2 Cutlets)

Just Cutlets (2 Cutlets)

$9.00
Just Eggplant (3 Pieces of Eggplant Cutlet)

Just Eggplant (3 Pieces of Eggplant Cutlet)

$8.00
Half Pound of Turkey

Half Pound of Turkey

$9.00

Half Pound of our Herb Roasted Turkey Breast.

Beverages

Cutlets' Cold Brew

Cutlets' Cold Brew

$4.00
Poland Spring 16 Oz.

Poland Spring 16 Oz.

$2.00
Ito En Unsweetened Green Tea

Ito En Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00
Hal's Seltzer - Lemon

Hal's Seltzer - Lemon

$3.00
Hal's Seltzer - Lime

Hal's Seltzer - Lime

$3.00
Hal's Seltzer - Original

Hal's Seltzer - Original

$3.00
Brooklyn Best Peach Palmer

Brooklyn Best Peach Palmer

$3.50
Brooklyn Best Peach Tea

Brooklyn Best Peach Tea

$3.50
Brooklyn Best Lemonade

Brooklyn Best Lemonade

$3.50

Boylan's Black Cherry

$3.50

Boylan's Cane Cola

$3.50

Boylan's Diet Cola

$3.50

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.50

Boylan's Grape Cola

$3.50

Tractor Certified Organic Hibiscus Rose

$4.00

Hibiscus, Rose, Orange

Tractor Certified Organic Lemonade

$4.00

Lemon, Lemon Peel, Tumeric

Tractor Certified Organic Mandarin Cardamom

$4.00

Mandarin Cardamom Tumeric

Ruby Organic Sparking Hibiscus Unsweetened

$3.50

Ruby Organic Sparkling Hibiscus Concord Grape

$3.50

Ruby Organic Sparkling Hibiscus Blood Orange

$3.50

Cutlets' Appetizers

Cutlets' Caprese Salad

Cutlets' Caprese Salad

$9.00

Beefsteak Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, EVOO

Cutlets' Buffalo Strips

Cutlets' Buffalo Strips

$9.00

2 Cutlets' tossed in Cutlets' Buffalo Sauce and served with a side of Ranch.

Cheesy Cutlets' Curlys

Cheesy Cutlets' Curlys

$8.00

Curly Fries with melted Sharp White American

Cutlets' Parms

The Classic

The Classic

$21.00

Pomi Marinara, Melted Mozzarella

Vodka

Vodka

$21.00

Vodka Sauce, Melted Mozzarella

Tie Dye

Tie Dye

$23.00

Pomi Marinara, Vodka Sauce, Cutlets' Basil Pesto, Melted Mozzarella

Spicy Marinara

Spicy Marinara

$23.00

Pomi Marinara, Calabrian Chiles, Melted Mozzarella

Spicy Vodka

Spicy Vodka

$23.00

Vodka Sauce, Calabrian Chiles, Melted Mozzarella

Buffalo

Buffalo

$21.00

Cutlets' Buffalo Sauce, Ranch, Melted Sharp White American

Balsamico

Balsamico

$21.00

Cutlets' Balsamic Glaze, Melted Mozzarella

Number Twelve

Number Twelve

$21.00

Roasted Red Peppers, Broccoli Rabe, Melted Mozzarella

Milanese

Milanese

$21.00

Fresh Lemon, Wild Arugula, Maldon Salt

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nationalize Cutlets!

213 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001





