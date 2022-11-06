Cutlets Sandwich Co 213 West 35th Street
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Nationalize Cutlets!
Location
213 West 35th Street, New York, NY 10001
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Fresca Bowl & Poke Make 5th Ave NY
No Reviews
261 5th Avenue\nSuite 101 New York, NY 10016
View restaurant