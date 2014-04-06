Cutriver Grill imageView gallery
Cutriver Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1136 E Higgins Lake Drive

Roscommon, MI 48653

Starters

(2)Salmon Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

(3)Salmon Cakes

$10.00Out of stock

Add Chicken

$4.00

Add On Pizza Topping

$1.00

Add Pork

$4.00

Arancini

$12.00Out of stock

Bacon Mac N Cheese

$6.00Out of stock

BBQ Pork Sliders

$14.00

Bean And Bacon Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Beef Tenderloin Kabobs

$15.00

BLT Pizza

$12.00

Brussel Bacon Parm

$15.00Out of stock

Buttered Noodleß

$6.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Chicken Dumpling Soup

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Kabobs

$12.00Out of stock

Chili W/cornbread

$9.00

Chips And Salsa

$7.00

Crab Rangoon Pizza

$12.00

Crab Spin Dip

$15.00Out of stock

Extra Pita

$3.00

Farmer's Plate Cheese

$19.00

French Onion

$7.00Out of stock

Fries

$4.00

Garden Chipos N Salsa

$10.00Out of stock

It Wed Meatball Soup

$8.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

Mussels

$16.00

Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00

Poke Tuna Wonton

$12.00

Pork Kimchi Nachos

$10.00Out of stock

Salmon Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Seafood Chowder

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.00

Shrimp Ragu Pizza

$14.00

Shrimp Skewers

$17.00

Shrimp Tacos

$16.00

Smoked Salmon Dip

$12.00

Spin Dip

$9.00

Toasted Baguette

$1.00

Truffle Fries

$12.00Out of stock

Veggie Kabobs

$6.00Out of stock

Walleye Dip

$12.00

Wings, Caribb Jerk Chicken (6)

$12.00

Salmokn Dip

$12.00

Wings Garlic

$12.00

Potato And Leek Soup

$8.00

Handhelds

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00Out of stock

Roast Beef Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Veggie Wrap

$8.00Out of stock

Chicken Waldorf Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Tenderloin Kabob

$12.00Out of stock

Sushi

Tuna Sushi Roll

$12.00

Crab Sushi Roll

$14.00

Shrimp Sushi Roll

$12.00

Veggie Sushi Roll

$8.00

Salmon Sushi Roll

$14.00

King Roll

$20.00Out of stock

Entrees

1/2 Rack BBQ Ribs

$18.00Out of stock

1/4 Rack BBQ Ribs

$14.00Out of stock

12 Oz Prime Rib

$30.00Out of stock

2 Pc Cod N Ff

$13.00

3 Pc Cod N FF

$16.00

5 Pc Perch N FF

$18.00

Add 3 Grilled Shrimp

$9.00

Add Fries

$4.00

Add Lobster Tail

$35.00Out of stock

Alfredo With Shrimp

$20.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$12.00Out of stock

Beef Stroganoff Pasta

$16.00Out of stock

BLT

$12.00

Bonfire Burger

$16.00

Captain's Platter

$30.00

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Chicken Pot Pie

$14.00

Clam Strips W/FF

$18.00

Elk Burger W/FF

$19.00Out of stock

Filet Mignon

$36.00

French Dip

$16.00

Fried Shrimpw/ff

$18.00

Fried Smelt W/FF

$16.00

Fried Walleye N FF

$22.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Salmon

$25.00

Grouper

$26.00Out of stock

Kim-Chi Grilled Cheese

$13.00

Lmn Ppr Cod W/bkd Pot

$13.00Out of stock

Lobster Dinner

$39.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Dinner

$26.00Out of stock

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

New York W/gmash N Brocc

$19.00

Olive Burger

$15.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Philly

$12.00Out of stock

Rainbow Trout

$18.00Out of stock

Ribeye 12oz

$28.00

Ruby Red Trout

$22.00Out of stock

Sea Bass

$26.00Out of stock

Sea Scallops

$42.00Out of stock

Shrimp Pappardelle

$22.00

Steakhouse Burger

$14.00

Twin Tail Lobster

$69.00Out of stock

Veggie Kabob

$6.00

Veggie Side

$3.00

Waldorf Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Walleye

$22.00

Whitefish Encrusted

$22.00Out of stock

Yeti Grinder

$19.00Out of stock

Brunch

Paul Bunyon Plate

$16.00

Crab Omelet

$16.00

Brkfst Burrito

$9.00

Buttermilk Pankakes (3)

$9.00

American Fries

$4.00

Toast Side

$2.00

Western Omelet

$12.00

Omelet Construct

$12.00

Blueberry Pancakes(3)

$12.00

Bacon Side (3)

$4.00

Sausage Link Side(3)

$4.00

Sausage Patty Side

$4.00

Margherita Pizza

$12.00

French Toast

$9.00

Eggs Benedict

$12.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Sd English Muffin

$1.00

One Order Of 3 Biscuits N Gravy

$8.00

Berries N Cream

$5.00

Belgianb Waffles

$9.00

An Order Of 4 Bisc N Gravy

$9.00

Ribeye And Eggs

$28.00

One Egg

$1.00

Breakfast Pizza

$13.00

One Pancake

$3.00

Ham N Eggs

$15.00

Monte Cristo

$12.00

Corn Beef Hash Side

$4.00

New York N Eggs

$19.00

Lunch

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.00

BBQ Pork Sliders

$14.00

Bonfire Burger

$16.00

Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Steakhouse Burger

$12.00

Oklahoma Burger

$14.00

Farmer Burger

$16.00

Sweatshirts

Sweatshirt

$40.00

Hoodie

$45.00

Grey Lite Fullzip

$45.00

Black Fullzip

$55.00

Black Quarter Zip

$55.00

Long Sleeve Tees

$25.00

Weatherproof Quarter Zip

$60.00

T Shirt

$25.00

Express Truck Beverage's

Pepsi

$2.83

Diet Pepsi

$2.83

Mt Dew

$2.83

Juice

$1.89

Bottled Water

$1.89

Coffee

$1.89

Lg Hot Choc

$1.89

Express Truck Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.49

(3)Biscuits N Gravy

$7.55

Blueberry Pancakes

$11.32

Side Brkfst Meat (3)

$3.77

Egg (1)

$0.94

Hashbrown

$3.77

Brkfst Sandwich

$6.60

2Cinn Rolls

$5.66

Donuts (2)

$2.83

Whole Pie

$15.09

3 Egg 3 Meat

$7.55
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy the Cut River Grille Experience!

Location

1136 E Higgins Lake Drive, Roscommon, MI 48653

Directions

Gallery
Cutriver Grill image

