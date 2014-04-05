A map showing the location of Cuts Italian 60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NEView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Cuts Italian 60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE

review star

No reviews yet

60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

APPETIZERS

Zuppa Del Giorno

$8.00

Risotto Fritters

$16.00

Chef's Antipasto Platter

$26.00

Roasted peppers, mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto di Parma, and cacciatorina soppressato

Sicilian Style Meatballs

$16.00

Stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, gaeta olives, capers, and anchovy

Shrimp Fra Diavolo

$18.00

Roasted Eggplant Bruschetta

$15.00

Thin slices of eggplant stuffed with a ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano-Reggiano filling baked in a tomato sauce with prosciutto

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Romaine with olives, tomatoes, sliced beets, celery, and cucumbers served with a balsamic vinaigrette

Burrata Caprice

$18.00

Iceberg, arugula, pimientos, tomatoes, and anchovy

Arugula Salad

$14.00

Arugula, endive, and radicchio

Cuts Side Salad

$7.00

PASTAS

Steakhouse Bolognese

$28.00

Crushed red peppers added to our marinara sauce and simmered to a fiery finish

Sweet Potato Gnocchi

$29.00

Spirali pasta mixed with ricotta and fileto sauce, and topped with meat sauce

Chicken Pesto Penne

$27.00

Shrimp Scampi

$30.00

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$22.00

Pasta Pomodoro

$16.00

ENTREES

Iron Seared Salmon

$35.00

Filet Marsala

$39.00

Amish chicken (half) cut into small pieces and fried with garlic, mushrooms, red peppers and potatoes (boneless chicken may be substituted)

Lamb Osso Bucco

$36.00

Vegetable Lasagna

$25.00

Chicken Parm

$28.00

Beef Lasagna

$29.00

Steak Alla Milanese

$35.00

SIDES

Mashed Potato

$7.00

Broiled with butter, garlic, and lemon—served with spaghetti

Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.00

Garlic Spinach

$7.00

Poached in a light sauce of garlic, tomato, and white wine

Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Oven-roasted fillet grilled with Dijon mustard sauce.

Featured Vegetable

$7.00

Atalian Polenta

$7.00

SWEETS

Classic Cheesecake

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00

Birthday Brownie

Creme Brulee

$10.00

Brownie

$10.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Scoop Icecream

$3.00

Kids

Kids Pasta

$9.00

Kids Spaghetti Meatball

$12.00

FEATURES

Frutti Di Mare Ravioli

$34.00Out of stock

Vegan Aglio & Olia Pasta

$29.00

Lemon Butter Shrimp

$28.00Out of stock

Clams Linguine

$26.00Out of stock

Cuts Steak Bits

$20.00Out of stock

Pappardelle Primavera

$28.00Out of stock

Squid Ink Pasta

$29.00Out of stock

Smoked Salmon Ravioli

$15.00

Risotto Primavera

$17.00Out of stock

Crab Fritters

$22.00Out of stock

Tenderloin Milanese

$38.00

Limoncello Cheesecake

$5.00

Polenta Cakes

$15.00Out of stock

Chicken Milanese

$30.00

Salmon Ragu

$26.00

Branzino

$38.00

Shrimp & Crab Pappardelle

$34.00

Braised New York Strip Cannelloni

$32.00

Steak Bites

$20.00

ADD ON'S

ADD Grilled Chicken

$10.00

ADD Salmon

$15.00

ADD Shrimp

$18.00

Side Marinara Sauce

$4.00

Side Bolognese Sauce

$6.00

Side Pesto Sauce

$4.00

CUTS ITEMS

12oz Filet

$59.00

Ribeye 14 Oz

$52.00

Filet Petite

$49.00

Cuts Ribeye

$48.00

NY 13 Oz

$45.00

NY Prime

$59.00

Ribeye Prime

$65.00

Lamb Rack

$48.00

Event Chicken

$58.00

Event Salmon

$58.00

Event Pork Ribs

$58.00

Event Stk Tips

$58.00

Fries Plain

$7.00

Lobster Tail Broiled

$33.00

N/A Beverages

Americano

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cappuccino DCF

$5.50

Cherry Coke

$3.25

Cherry Sprite

$3.25

Coke

$3.25

Coke Zero

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

DCF Americano

$3.00

DCF Espresso Latte

$5.50

DCF Exp Macchiato

$5.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Double Cappuccino

$6.50

Double Espresso

$7.00

Double Espresso DCF

$7.00

Espresso

$4.50

Espresso DCF

$4.50

Espresso Latte

$5.50

Espresso Macchiato

$5.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Macchiato

$5.50

Juice Punch

$4.50

Large Mt. Valley Sparkling

$8.00Out of stock

Large Mt. Valley Spring

$8.00Out of stock

LG Acqua Panna

$8.00

LG Pellegrino

$8.00

Milk

$2.95

Mocktail

$8.00

Orange Juice

$4.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Redbull

$5.00

SM Acqua Panna

$5.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.00

Small Mt. Valley Spring

$5.00Out of stock

Small Mt. Valley Spring

$5.00Out of stock

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

GLASS / WHITE

Banfi Rosa Regale Split

$16.00

Chandon Brut Split

$18.00

Ca' Furlan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"

$14.00

Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"

$14.00

Castello di Quertceto Vin Santo

$18.00

Peter Zimmer Pinot Grigio

$14.00

Pieropan Soave Classico

$14.00

Arnaldo Caprai Grechetto "Grecante"

$15.00

J. Lohr Riesling "Bay Mist"

$13.00

Tenuta Ammiraglia Rose "Alie"

$17.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$13.00

Hess Shirtail Creek Chardonnay

$15.00

Raymond Reserve Chardonnay

$19.00

GLS La Fete Du Rose

$16.00

GLASS / RED

Umani Ronchi Montepulciano "Podere"

$13.00

Franco Serra Pinot Noir

$13.00

Chianti Classical Cultusboni "RS

$15.00

Tormaresca Primitivo "Salento"

$14.00

Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni

$15.00

Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"

$15.00

Ala Vecchia Super Tusan "Lagone"

$17.00

Avalon Cabernet

$15.00

Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet

$17.00

Grahams 10 Port

$15.00

Graham's 20 Port

$22.00

BTL SPARKLING SWEET

Banfi Rosa Regale

$50.00

Ca' Fulan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"

$42.00

Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"

$42.00

Ferrari Brut Rose

$85.00

Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"

$175.00

Moet & Chandon Champagne

$195.00

Dom Perignon Champagne

$495.00

BTL LIGHT-BODIED WHITE & ROSE

Peter Zimmer Pinot Grigio

$42.00

Pieropan “Soave” Classico

$42.00

Arnaldo Caprai “Grechetto”Grecante

$45.00

Pecorino "Velodoro" Umani Ronchi

$51.00

Domaine Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

J. Lohr Riesling "Bay Mist"

$39.00

Eroica Riesling

$55.00

Tenuta Ammiraglia Rose "Alie"

$51.00

La Fete du Rose

$55.00

BTL CHARDONNAY

Backstory Chardonnay

$39.00

Hess Shirtail Creek Chardonnay

$45.00

Raymond Reserve Chardonnay

$60.00

Iron Horse Chardonnay

$65.00

Matanzas Creek Chardonnay

$75.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$92.00

Rombauer Carneros Chardonnay

$95.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$99.00

BTL LIGHT-BODIED REDS

Umani Ronchi Montepulciano

$42.00

Drumheller Merlot

$39.00

Franco Serra Pinot Noir

$39.00

BTL Argyle Pinot Noir

$51.00

Solena "Grande Cuvee" Pinot Noir

$65.00

Clos Troteligotte Malbec

$55.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$65.00

BTL MEDIUM-BODIED RED

Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"

$45.00

Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel

$48.00

Salcheto Montepulciano

$51.00

Riva Leone Barbaresco

$65.00

Jacopo Sangiovese "Sassoalloro"

$85.00

Mazzei Chianti Classico Riserva

$95.00

Viberti Barolo "Buon Padre"

$130.00

Poggio Landi Brunello di Montepluciano

$145.00

Allegrini Amarone della Valpolicella

$165.00

BTL BORDEAUX & MERITAGE BLENDS

Tormaresca Primitivo "Salento"

$42.00

Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni

$55.00

Jean Luc Colombo

$55.00

Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"

$42.00

Ala Vecchia Super Tuscan "Lagone

$51.00

Chateau Haut la Pereyre Bourdeaux

$55.00

Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva

$60.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$75.00

Taken Red Blend

$85.00

Graci Etna Rosso

$95.00

Cantine Manimurci "Poema"

$125.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda "Promis"

$135.00

Shafer TD9 Red Blend, Napa Valley

$140.00

Tenuta San Guido "Guidalberto"

$145.00

BTL FULL-BODIED REDS

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$45.00

Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$48.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$51.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$65.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00

Stuhlmuller Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$105.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$120.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$155.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$195.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$205.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$215.00

Corkage Fee

$25.00

Chardonnay

Flowers "Sonoma Coast" Chardonnay BTL

$85.00

Newton Chardonnay “Unfiltered” BTL

$120.00

Venge "Brown Ranch Vineyard" Carneros, BTL

$125.00

Shafer “Red Shoulder Ranch” Chardonnay, Carneros BTL

$135.00

Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Chardonnay, Russian River BTL

$140.00

Alain Chavy Puligny Montrachet Blanc, Burgundy BTL

$180.00

Pinot Noir

Patz & Hall “Sonoma Coast” Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast BTL

$100.00

Bergström “Cumberland Reserve” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley BTL

$105.00

Domaine Serene “Yamhill Cuvée” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley BTL

$140.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir, Russian River BTL

$145.00

Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Pinot Noir, Russian River BTL

$160.00

Hirsch Vineyard “San Andreas Fault” Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast BTL

$165.00

Merlot

Raymond Reserve Merlot, Napa Valley BTL

$100.00

Rombauer Merlot, Carneros BTL

$125.00

Malbec

Catena “High Mountain” Malbec, Mendoza BTL

$75.00

Paul Hobbs “Bramare” Malbec, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza BTL

$110.00

RhÔne Valley

Clos St. Jean Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône Valley BTL

$175.00

Chateau St. Cosme Cote Rotie, Rhône Valley BTL

$210.00

Italian Reds

Produttori dei Barbaresco “Torre” Barbaresco, Piedmont BTL

$115.00

Avignonesi “Desiderio” Merlot, Tuscany BTL

$125.00

Camigliano Brunello Di Montalcino, Montalcino BTL

$135.00

Cabernets and Meritage Wines

J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL

$99.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL

$115.00

J, Lohr "Carol's Vineyard", Napa Valley BTL

$130.00

Château Batailley, Pauillac, Bordeaux BTL

$150.00

Segla, Margaux, Bordeaux BTL

$200.00

Palazzo Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley BTL

$225.00

Shafer One Point Five, Stags Leap, Napa Valley BTL

$250.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL

$275.00

Bevan Cellars "Ontegony" Meritage, Napa Valley BTL

$300.00

Overture by Opus One, Napa Valley BTL

$425.00

Continuum, Napa Valley BTL

$450.00

Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon Hillside Select BTL

$550.00

Opus One, Napa Valley BTL

$700.00

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$6.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Corona

$6.00

Guiness

$6.50

Budweiser

$5.00

Heineken 0 N/A

$6.00

Moretti Lager

$6.00

Red Strip

$6.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$35.00+

Angel’s Envy

$18.00+

Basil Hayden

$20.00+

Blanton's

$20.00+

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$16.00+

Chattanooga Whiskey

$15.00+

Crown Apple

$13.00+

Crown Reserve

$17.00+Out of stock

Crown Royal

$15.00+

EH Taylor Rye

$22.00+Out of stock

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$18.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00+

Elijah Craig BP

$25.00+

Elijah Craig 18

$45.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig SB

$15.00+

Elmer T. Lee

$15.00+Out of stock

Hibiki Japanese Whiskey

$35.00+

High West Campfire

$20.00+

High West Double Rye

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jameson

$15.00+

Knob Creek

$16.00+

Larceny Bourbon

$16.00+

Maker's 46

$20.00+

Maker's Mark

$16.00+

Michter's Rye

$17.00+

Michter's SB

$17.00+

Old Fitzgerald

$45.00+Out of stock

Old Soul 13yr.

$45.00+Out of stock

Pikesville Rye

$15.00+

Rebel Yell

$12.00+Out of stock

Rittenhouse

$12.00+

Sagamore Signature Rye

$18.00+

Seagram's VO

$12.00+

Suntory Hibiki

$35.00+

Suntory Toki

$15.00+

Wathens Bourbon

$20.00+

Well Bourbon

$12.00+

Weller Reserve 7yr

$15.00+Out of stock

Whistle Pig 6yr

$15.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$13.00+

Willett RSV

$22.00+

Woodford Batch PR

$45.00+Out of stock

Woodford Double Oaked

$20.00+Out of stock

Woodford Master

$45.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$17.00+

Woodinville

$15.00+

Tenjaku Japanese

$18.00+

Willett Bourbon

$18.00

Cordials / Brandy

Absente

$14.00

Amaretto

$10.00

Amaretto diSaronno

$16.00

Amaro Q Dell Etna

$12.00

Aperol

$12.00

Averna Amaro Siciliano

$12.00

B&B

$15.00

Bailey's

$18.00+

Borghetti

$12.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$11.00Out of stock

Cio Ciaro Amaro

$12.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Courvosier VS

$18.00+

Courvosier VSOP

$25.00+

D'usse

$26.00+

Del Capo

$12.00

Drambuie

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva White Chocolate

$15.00+

Goldschlager

$15.00

Grandmarnier

$15.00

Grappa Moscato

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00+

Hennessy XO

$45.00+

Hine VSOP

$15.00+

Honey Liqueur

$12.00

Jager

$9.00

Kahlua

$12.00

Lazaroni Amare

$10.00

Limoncello

$12.00

Martini & Rossi Bitter Riserva

$12.00

Montenegro Amaro

$12.00

Mulassano Dry Vermouth

$12.00

Mulassano Sweet Vermouth

$12.00

Nonino Amaro

$16.00

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00+

Romana Sambuca

$12.00

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Sfumato Amaro

$12.00

St. Germaine

$11.50

Strega Liquore

$12.00

Vecchia Romagna Brandy

$12.00

Poli Grappa

$18.00

Draft Beer

Peroni

$8.00

Gin

Beefeater

$12.00Out of stock

Bombay

$12.00

Hendrick's

$14.00

Roxor

$13.00

Sapphire

$14.00

Tanqueray

$12.00

Well Gin

$9.00

Aviation

$13.00

Sipsmith

$14.00

Engine Gin

$12.00

Piucinique Gin

$13.00

Empress 1908

$18.00

Botanist

$15.00

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Cruzan Coconut

$10.00

Myers's

$13.00

Well Rum

$9.00

Bacardi Anejo

$14.00

Scotch

Chivas 12

$15.00+Out of stock

Chivas 18

$20.00+Out of stock

Cragganmore 12

$22.00+

Dewar's 12

$15.00+

Dewar's 18

$18.00+

Dewar’s 12 Year

$15.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00+

Glengoyne 10

$15.00+

Glengoyne 15

$18.00+Out of stock

Glengoyne 18

$45.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+

Glenlivet 12 Double Oak

$20.00+

Glenlivet 15

$22.00+

Glenlivet 16 Nadurra

$25.00+

Glenlivet 18

$32.00+

Glenmorangie 10

$18.00+

Glenmorangie 12 Lasanta

$22.00+

Glenmorangie 18

$45.00+

Glenrothes

$22.00+

Jonnie Walker Black

$18.00+

Jonnie Walker Blue

$65.00+

Jonnie Walker Red

$13.00+

Macallan 12

$22.00+

Macallan 15

$45.00+Out of stock

Macallan Cut

$45.00+

Macallan Double Cast 12YR

$28.00+

Macallen Dub Cast 15 YR

$45.00+

Oban 14

$18.00+

Oban 18

$30.00+

Well Scotch

$12.00+

Lagavulin Scotch 16

$24.00

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$15.00

1800 Silver

$15.00

Casamigo Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$25.00

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00

Cincoro Reposado

$18.00

Cincoro Silver

$16.00

Cuervo Gold

$12.00

Herradura Anejo

$18.00

Herradura Reposado

$18.00

Herradura Silver

$18.00

Patron Silver

$18.00

Well Tequila

$9.00

Corazon

$13.00

Don Julio Silver

$18.00

Don Julio Reposado

$20.00

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Ocho Plata

$15.00

San Matias X Anejo

$20.00

Adictivo Anejo

$40.00

Lobos Joven

$18.00

Lobos Reposado

$18.00

818 Tequila Blanco

$18.00

Casamigos Reposado

$28.00

Teremana Blanco

$18.00

Teremana Reposado

$22.00

Azul Reposado

$45.00

Equipment

Band

$925.00

SIGNATURE DRINKS (Copy)

CUTS Manhattan

$15.00

CUTS Rye Old Fashioned

$15.00

Georgia Peach Tea

$15.00

Island Breeze

$13.00

Prosecco Fresco

$13.00

Sexy 7 Sangria

$13.00

Tropical Rum Punch

$14.00

GL Spellbound Petite Sirah

$13.00

GL Whitehaven SB

$13.00
