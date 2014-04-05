- Home
Steakhouses
American
Cuts Italian 60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE
No reviews yet
60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
APPETIZERS
Zuppa Del Giorno
$8.00
Risotto Fritters
$16.00
Chef's Antipasto Platter
$26.00
Roasted peppers, mozzarella, provolone, prosciutto di Parma, and cacciatorina soppressato
Sicilian Style Meatballs
$16.00
Stuffed with breadcrumbs, garlic, gaeta olives, capers, and anchovy
Shrimp Fra Diavolo
$18.00
Roasted Eggplant Bruschetta
$15.00
Thin slices of eggplant stuffed with a ricotta, mozzarella, and Parmigiano-Reggiano filling baked in a tomato sauce with prosciutto
SALADS
PASTAS
ENTREES
SIDES
SWEETS
FEATURES
Frutti Di Mare Ravioli
$34.00Out of stock
Vegan Aglio & Olia Pasta
$29.00
Lemon Butter Shrimp
$28.00Out of stock
Clams Linguine
$26.00Out of stock
Cuts Steak Bits
$20.00Out of stock
Pappardelle Primavera
$28.00Out of stock
Squid Ink Pasta
$29.00Out of stock
Smoked Salmon Ravioli
$15.00
Risotto Primavera
$17.00Out of stock
Crab Fritters
$22.00Out of stock
Tenderloin Milanese
$38.00
Limoncello Cheesecake
$5.00
Polenta Cakes
$15.00Out of stock
Chicken Milanese
$30.00
Salmon Ragu
$26.00
Branzino
$38.00
Shrimp & Crab Pappardelle
$34.00
Braised New York Strip Cannelloni
$32.00
Steak Bites
$20.00
ADD ON'S
CUTS ITEMS
N/A Beverages
Americano
$3.00
Arnold Palmer
$3.25
Cappuccino
$5.50
Cappuccino DCF
$5.50
Cherry Coke
$3.25
Cherry Sprite
$3.25
Coke
$3.25
Coke Zero
$3.25
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
DCF Americano
$3.00
DCF Espresso Latte
$5.50
DCF Exp Macchiato
$5.50
Diet Coke
$3.50
Double Cappuccino
$6.50
Double Espresso
$7.00
Double Espresso DCF
$7.00
Espresso
$4.50
Espresso DCF
$4.50
Espresso Latte
$5.50
Espresso Macchiato
$5.50
Fresh Lemonade
$3.00
Ginger Ale
$3.25
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.25
Iced Macchiato
$5.50
Juice Punch
$4.50
Large Mt. Valley Sparkling
$8.00Out of stock
Large Mt. Valley Spring
$8.00Out of stock
LG Acqua Panna
$8.00
LG Pellegrino
$8.00
Milk
$2.95
Mocktail
$8.00
Orange Juice
$4.50
Peach Lemonade
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.50
Redbull
$5.00
SM Acqua Panna
$5.00
SM Pellegrino
$5.00
Small Mt. Valley Spring
$5.00Out of stock
Small Mt. Valley Spring
$5.00Out of stock
Soda Water
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$2.95
Tonic
$3.25
Unsweet Tea
$2.95
Water
GLASS / WHITE
Banfi Rosa Regale Split
$16.00
Chandon Brut Split
$18.00
Ca' Furlan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"
$14.00
Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"
$14.00
Castello di Quertceto Vin Santo
$18.00
Peter Zimmer Pinot Grigio
$14.00
Pieropan Soave Classico
$14.00
Arnaldo Caprai Grechetto "Grecante"
$15.00
J. Lohr Riesling "Bay Mist"
$13.00
Tenuta Ammiraglia Rose "Alie"
$17.00
Backstory Chardonnay
$13.00
Hess Shirtail Creek Chardonnay
$15.00
Raymond Reserve Chardonnay
$19.00
GLS La Fete Du Rose
$16.00
GLASS / RED
Umani Ronchi Montepulciano "Podere"
$13.00
Franco Serra Pinot Noir
$13.00
Chianti Classical Cultusboni "RS
$15.00
Tormaresca Primitivo "Salento"
$14.00
Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni
$15.00
Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"
$15.00
Ala Vecchia Super Tusan "Lagone"
$17.00
Avalon Cabernet
$15.00
Beringer Knights Valley Cabernet
$17.00
Grahams 10 Port
$15.00
Graham's 20 Port
$22.00
BTL SPARKLING SWEET
BTL LIGHT-BODIED WHITE & ROSE
BTL CHARDONNAY
BTL LIGHT-BODIED REDS
BTL MEDIUM-BODIED RED
Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"
$45.00
Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel
$48.00
Salcheto Montepulciano
$51.00
Riva Leone Barbaresco
$65.00
Jacopo Sangiovese "Sassoalloro"
$85.00
Mazzei Chianti Classico Riserva
$95.00
Viberti Barolo "Buon Padre"
$130.00
Poggio Landi Brunello di Montepluciano
$145.00
Allegrini Amarone della Valpolicella
$165.00
BTL BORDEAUX & MERITAGE BLENDS
Tormaresca Primitivo "Salento"
$42.00
Tenuta Frescobaldi di Castiglioni
$55.00
Jean Luc Colombo
$55.00
Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"
$42.00
Ala Vecchia Super Tuscan "Lagone
$51.00
Chateau Haut la Pereyre Bourdeaux
$55.00
Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva
$60.00
Orin Swift Abstract
$75.00
Taken Red Blend
$85.00
Graci Etna Rosso
$95.00
Cantine Manimurci "Poema"
$125.00
Gaja Ca' Marcanda "Promis"
$135.00
Shafer TD9 Red Blend, Napa Valley
$140.00
Tenuta San Guido "Guidalberto"
$145.00
BTL FULL-BODIED REDS
Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$45.00
Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$48.00
Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$51.00
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$65.00
Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon
$85.00
Stuhlmuller Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$105.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$120.00
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$155.00
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$195.00
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$205.00
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon BTL
$215.00
Corkage Fee
$25.00
Chardonnay
Flowers "Sonoma Coast" Chardonnay BTL
$85.00
Newton Chardonnay “Unfiltered” BTL
$120.00
Venge "Brown Ranch Vineyard" Carneros, BTL
$125.00
Shafer “Red Shoulder Ranch” Chardonnay, Carneros BTL
$135.00
Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Chardonnay, Russian River BTL
$140.00
Alain Chavy Puligny Montrachet Blanc, Burgundy BTL
$180.00
Pinot Noir
Patz & Hall “Sonoma Coast” Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast BTL
$100.00
Bergström “Cumberland Reserve” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley BTL
$105.00
Domaine Serene “Yamhill Cuvée” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley BTL
$140.00
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir, Russian River BTL
$145.00
Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Pinot Noir, Russian River BTL
$160.00
Hirsch Vineyard “San Andreas Fault” Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast BTL
$165.00
Malbec
RhÔne Valley
Italian Reds
Cabernets and Meritage Wines
J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL
$99.00
Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL
$115.00
J, Lohr "Carol's Vineyard", Napa Valley BTL
$130.00
Château Batailley, Pauillac, Bordeaux BTL
$150.00
Segla, Margaux, Bordeaux BTL
$200.00
Palazzo Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley BTL
$225.00
Shafer One Point Five, Stags Leap, Napa Valley BTL
$250.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley BTL
$275.00
Bevan Cellars "Ontegony" Meritage, Napa Valley BTL
$300.00
Overture by Opus One, Napa Valley BTL
$425.00
Continuum, Napa Valley BTL
$450.00
Shafer Cabernet Sauvignon Hillside Select BTL
$550.00
Opus One, Napa Valley BTL
$700.00
Bottle Beer
Bourbon / Whiskey
Angel's Envy Rye
$35.00+
Angel’s Envy
$18.00+
Basil Hayden
$20.00+
Blanton's
$20.00+
Buffalo Trace
$15.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$16.00+
Chattanooga Whiskey
$15.00+
Crown Apple
$13.00+
Crown Reserve
$17.00+Out of stock
Crown Royal
$15.00+
EH Taylor Rye
$22.00+Out of stock
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$18.00+
EH Taylor Small Batch
$15.00+
Elijah Craig BP
$25.00+
Elijah Craig 18
$45.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig SB
$15.00+
Elmer T. Lee
$15.00+Out of stock
Hibiki Japanese Whiskey
$35.00+
High West Campfire
$20.00+
High West Double Rye
$15.00+
Jack Daniels
$13.00+
Jameson
$15.00+
Knob Creek
$16.00+
Larceny Bourbon
$16.00+
Maker's 46
$20.00+
Maker's Mark
$16.00+
Michter's Rye
$17.00+
Michter's SB
$17.00+
Old Fitzgerald
$45.00+Out of stock
Old Soul 13yr.
$45.00+Out of stock
Pikesville Rye
$15.00+
Rebel Yell
$12.00+Out of stock
Rittenhouse
$12.00+
Sagamore Signature Rye
$18.00+
Seagram's VO
$12.00+
Suntory Hibiki
$35.00+
Suntory Toki
$15.00+
Wathens Bourbon
$20.00+
Well Bourbon
$12.00+
Weller Reserve 7yr
$15.00+Out of stock
Whistle Pig 6yr
$15.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$13.00+
Willett RSV
$22.00+
Woodford Batch PR
$45.00+Out of stock
Woodford Double Oaked
$20.00+Out of stock
Woodford Master
$45.00+Out of stock
Woodford Reserve
$17.00+
Woodinville
$15.00+
Tenjaku Japanese
$18.00+
Willett Bourbon
$18.00
Cordials / Brandy
Absente
$14.00
Amaretto
$10.00
Amaretto diSaronno
$16.00
Amaro Q Dell Etna
$12.00
Aperol
$12.00
Averna Amaro Siciliano
$12.00
B&B
$15.00
Bailey's
$18.00+
Borghetti
$12.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$11.00Out of stock
Cio Ciaro Amaro
$12.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Courvosier VS
$18.00+
Courvosier VSOP
$25.00+
D'usse
$26.00+
Del Capo
$12.00
Drambuie
$12.00
Fireball
$9.00
Frangelico
$12.00
Godiva White Chocolate
$15.00+
Goldschlager
$15.00
Grandmarnier
$15.00
Grappa Moscato
$18.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00+
Hennessy VSOP
$25.00+
Hennessy XO
$45.00+
Hine VSOP
$15.00+
Honey Liqueur
$12.00
Jager
$9.00
Kahlua
$12.00
Lazaroni Amare
$10.00
Limoncello
$12.00
Martini & Rossi Bitter Riserva
$12.00
Montenegro Amaro
$12.00
Mulassano Dry Vermouth
$12.00
Mulassano Sweet Vermouth
$12.00
Nonino Amaro
$16.00
Remy Martin VSOP
$20.00+
Romana Sambuca
$12.00
Rumplemintz
$9.00
Sfumato Amaro
$12.00
St. Germaine
$11.50
Strega Liquore
$12.00
Vecchia Romagna Brandy
$12.00
Poli Grappa
$18.00
Draft Beer
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Chivas 12
$15.00+Out of stock
Chivas 18
$20.00+Out of stock
Cragganmore 12
$22.00+
Dewar's 12
$15.00+
Dewar's 18
$18.00+
Dewar’s 12 Year
$15.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$20.00+
Glengoyne 10
$15.00+
Glengoyne 15
$18.00+Out of stock
Glengoyne 18
$45.00+
Glenlivet 12
$18.00+
Glenlivet 12 Double Oak
$20.00+
Glenlivet 15
$22.00+
Glenlivet 16 Nadurra
$25.00+
Glenlivet 18
$32.00+
Glenmorangie 10
$18.00+
Glenmorangie 12 Lasanta
$22.00+
Glenmorangie 18
$45.00+
Glenrothes
$22.00+
Jonnie Walker Black
$18.00+
Jonnie Walker Blue
$65.00+
Jonnie Walker Red
$13.00+
Macallan 12
$22.00+
Macallan 15
$45.00+Out of stock
Macallan Cut
$45.00+
Macallan Double Cast 12YR
$28.00+
Macallen Dub Cast 15 YR
$45.00+
Oban 14
$18.00+
Oban 18
$30.00+
Well Scotch
$12.00+
Lagavulin Scotch 16
$24.00
Tequila
1800 Reposado
$15.00
1800 Silver
$15.00
Casamigo Blanco
$16.00
Casamigos Mezcal
$25.00
Cincoro Anejo
$40.00
Cincoro Reposado
$18.00
Cincoro Silver
$16.00
Cuervo Gold
$12.00
Herradura Anejo
$18.00
Herradura Reposado
$18.00
Herradura Silver
$18.00
Patron Silver
$18.00
Well Tequila
$9.00
Corazon
$13.00
Don Julio Silver
$18.00
Don Julio Reposado
$20.00
Don Julio Anejo
$25.00
Don Julio 1942
$50.00
Ocho Plata
$15.00
San Matias X Anejo
$20.00
Adictivo Anejo
$40.00
Lobos Joven
$18.00
Lobos Reposado
$18.00
818 Tequila Blanco
$18.00
Casamigos Reposado
$28.00
Teremana Blanco
$18.00
Teremana Reposado
$22.00
Azul Reposado
$45.00
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
60 Andrew Young International Blvd. NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
