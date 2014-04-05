- Home
Steakhouses
American
Cuts Steakhouse
3,426 Reviews
$$$
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30303
APPETIZERS
HOUSE SPECIALS
SALADS
STEAKS
PRIME STEAKS
SIDES
Mashed Potatoes
$8.00
Day Vegetable
$8.00
Mac & Cheese
$9.00
Asparagus
$10.00
Thyme Onions
$8.00
Baked Potato
$7.00
Grits
$8.00
Cilantro Fries
$8.00
Mushrooms
$10.00
Broccoli
$8.00
Spinach
$8.00
Plain Fries
$7.00
Rice
$8.00
Cuts Sauce
$4.00
Béarnaise Sauce
$4.00
Peppercorn Sauce
$4.00
Rack Of Lamb Piece
$9.00
Root Veggies
$8.00
Au Poirvre Sauce
$4.00
Broiled Shrimp
$20.00
Side Salmon
$18.00
Lobster Tail
$33.00
Side Chicken
$16.00
SWEETS
ADD ON
Blue Cheese Crust
$6.00
Broiled Shrimp
$20.00
Lobster Tail
$33.00
Grilled Salmon
$18.00
Chicken Breast
$16.00
Lump Crab Meat
$22.00
Oscar Style
$27.00
Add Cheese
$2.00
Add Tomato
$1.00
Add Onions
$1.00
Fried Goat Cheese Ball
$5.00
Add Bacon
$2.00
Add Scallions
$1.00
Extra Chips
$2.00
Extra Crostini
$1.00
Stuffed Olives Side
$2.00
Add Egg
$4.00
Horseradish
$3.00
WHITE / GLASS
Banﬁ Rosa Regale
$16.00
Chandon Brut
$18.00
Ca' Furlan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"
$14.00
Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"
$14.00
Warres Ruby Port
$15.00
Graham's Port Tawny 10yr
$17.00
Graham's Port Tawny 20yr
$20.00
Riﬀ Pinot Grigio
$13.00
Manu Sauvignon Blanc
$16.00
J. Lohr Riesling
$13.00
Tenuta Rose "Alie"
$17.00
Backstory Chardonnay
$13.00
Chateau St. Michelle "Mimi"
$15.00
Hess "Shirtail Creek Ranches"
$15.00
Raymond Reserve
$19.00
Italian Port
$18.00
RED / GLASS
Drumheller Merlot
$13.00
Franco Serra Pinot Noir
$13.00
Meomi Pinot Noir
$16.00
Argyle Pinot Noir
$17.00
Amalaya Malbec
$14.00
Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"
$15.00
Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel "Santa Margarita Ranch"
$16.00
Salcheto Vino Nobile
$17.00
Troublemaker Red Blend
$15.00
Ala Vecchia ST "Lagone"
$17.00
Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon
$13.00
Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon
$15.00
Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon
$17.00
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon
$19.00
WHITE / BOTTLES
Ca' Fulan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"
$42.00
Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"
$42.00
Ferrari Brut Rose
$85.00
Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Champagne Brut
$99.00
Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"
$175.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut
$195.00
Moet & Chandon Imperial "Rose"
$195.00
Dom Perignon Champagne Brut
$495.00
Riﬀ Pinot Grigio
$39.00
Attems Pinot Grigio
$48.00
Manu Sauvignon Blanc
$48.00
Umani Ronchi Pecorino "Veledoro"
$51.00
Domaine Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc
$55.00
J. Lohr Riesling
$39.00
Eroica Riesling
$55.00
Tenuta Ammiraglia Rose :Alie"
$51.00
Whispering Angel Rose
$55.00
Backstory Chardonnay
$39.00
Chateau Ste. Michelle "Mimi" Chardonnay
$45.00
Hess "Shirtail Creek Ranches" Chardonnay
$45.00
Robert Mondavi Chardonnay
$55.00
Rodney Strong Chardonnay
$55.00
Raymond Reserve Chardonnay
$60.00
Iron Horse Chardonnay
$65.00
Matanzas Creek Chardonnay
$80.00
Orin Swift "Mannequin" Chardonnay
$95.00
Jordan Chardonnay
$92.00
Rombauer "Carneros" Chardonnay
$95.00
Cakebread Chardonnay
$99.00
RED / BOTTLES
Drumheller Merlot
$39.00
Franco Serra Pinot Noir
$39.00
Lyric Pinot Noir
$42.00
Meomi Pinot Noir
$48.00
Argyle Pinot Noir
$51.00
Solena Grande Cuvee Pinot Noir
$65.00
The Four Graces Pinot Noir
$85.00
Amalaya Malbec
$42.00
Clos Troteligotte Malbec
$55.00
Luigi Bosca Malbec
$65.00
Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"
$45.00
Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel
$48.00
Salcheto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano
$55.00
Qupe Syrah
$55.00
Riva Leone Barbaresco
$60.00
Jacopo Biondi-Santi Sagiovese
$85.00
Mazzei Chianti Classico Riserva
$95.00
Viberti Barolo "Buon Padre"
$130.00
Poggio Landi Brunello di Montepluciano
$145.00
Allergrini Amarone della Valpolicella
$165.00
Troublemaker Red Blend
$45.00
Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"
$48.00
Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan
$51.00
Chateau Haut la Pereyre Bordeaux
$55.00
Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva
$60.00
Orin Swift Abstract
$75.00
St. Cosme Cotes du Rhone
$80.00
Taken Red Blend
$85.00
Graci Etna Rosso
$95.00
Cantine Manimurci Taurasi Riserva "Poema"
$125.00
Gaja Ca' Marcanda "Promis"
$135.00
Shafer "TD9" Red Blend
$140.00
Tenuta San Guido "Guidoalberto"
$145.00
Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon
$39.00
Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon
$45.00
Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon
$48.00
Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon
$51.00
Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon
$55.00
Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon
$65.00
Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon
$75.00
Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon
$85.00Out of stock
Stuhlmuller Cabernet Sauvignon
$105.00
Faust Cabernet Sauvignon
$120.00
Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon
$140.00
Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon
$155.00
Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon
$175.00
Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon
$195.00
Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon
$205.00
Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon
$215.00
Cosentino "The Cab" Cabernet Sauvignon
$50.00
Corkage Fee
Chardonnay
Flowers "Sonoma Coast" Chardonnay
$85.00
Venge " Brown Ranch Vineyard" Carneros, Napa Valley
$120.00
Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Chardonnay, Russian River
$125.00
Newton “Unfiltered”, Napa Valley
$135.00
Shafer “Red Shoulder Ranch” Chardonnay, Carneros
$140.00
Alain Chavy Puligny Montrachet Blanc, Burgundy
$180.00
Pinot Noir
Patz & Hall “Sonoma Coast” Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast
$100.00
Bergström “Cumberland Reserve” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
$105.00
Domaine Serene “Yamhill Cuvée” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley
$140.00
Merry Edwards Pinot Noir, Russian River
$145.00
Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Pinot Noir, Russian River
$160.00
Hirsch Vineyard “San Andreas Fault” Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast
$165.00
Malbec
RhÔne Valley
Italian Reds
Cabernets and Meritage Wines
J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$99.00
Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$115.00Out of stock
J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Carol's Vineyard
$130.00
Segla, Margaux, Bordeaux
$150.00
Palazzo Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley
$200.00
Château Batailley, Pauillac, Bordeaux
$225.00
Shafer One Point Five
$250.00
Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$275.00
Bevan Cellars "Ontogeny" Red Wine, Napa Valley
$300.00
Overture by Opus One, Napa Valley
$425.00Out of stock
Continuum, Napa Valley
$450.00Out of stock
Shafer "Hillside Select" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley
$550.00Out of stock
Opus One, Napa Valley
$700.00Out of stock
Bottle Beer
Bud Light
$5.00
Budweiser
$5.00
Coors Light
$5.00Out of stock
Corona
$6.00
Corona Light
$6.00Out of stock
Dos Equis XX
$6.00Out of stock
Guiness
$6.00
Heineken
$6.00
Heineken 0 N/A
$6.00
Michelob Ultra
$5.00
Miller Lite
$5.00Out of stock
Moretti Lager
$6.00
Peroni
$6.00Out of stock
Red Stripe
$6.00
White Claw
$5.00Out of stock
Yuengling
$5.00
Bourbon / Whiskey
Angel's Envy Rye
$35.00+
Angel’s Envy
$18.00+
Basil Hayden
$20.00+
Blanton's
$20.00+Out of stock
Buffalo Trace
$15.00+
Bulleit Bourbon
$15.00+
Bulleit Rye
$18.00+
Canadian Club
$13.00+
Chattanooga Whiskey
$15.00+
Chattanooga Whiskey 111 Proof
$20.00+
Crown Apple
$13.00+
Crown Reserve
$17.00+
Crown Royal
$13.00+
EH Taylor Rye
$22.00+
EH Taylor Single Barrel
$18.00+
EH Taylor Small Batch
$15.00+
Elijah Craig BP
$25.00+
Elijah Craig 18
$45.00+Out of stock
Elijah Craig SB
$15.00+
Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel
$25.00+
Elmer T. Lee
$15.00+Out of stock
Four Roses
$15.00+
Heaven Hill 7yr Bib
$18.00+
High West Campfire
$20.00+
High West Double Rye
$15.00+
Jack Daniels
$13.00+
Jameson
$12.00+
Jameson Black
$14.00+
Jim Beam Black
$14.00+
Knob Creek
$16.00+
Knob Creek Rye
$18.00+Out of stock
Larceny Barrel Proof
$25.00+
Larceny Bourbon
$15.00+
Maker's 46
$20.00+
Maker's Cask
$16.00+
Maker's Mark
$15.00+
Michter's Rye
$15.00+
Michter's SB
$15.00+
Mitcher's 10yr
$45.00+Out of stock
Old Fitzgerald
$40.00+Out of stock
Old Fitzgerald 17yr Spring
$45.00+
Old Forester Rye
$15.00+Out of stock
Old Soul 13yr
$45.00+
Old Soul Lake & Oak BBQ
$18.00+
Old Soul SB
$15.00+
Pikesville Rye
$15.00+
Pinhook Bourbon
$14.00+Out of stock
Pinhook Rye
$14.00+Out of stock
Rebel Yell
$12.00+
Rittenhouse
$12.00+
Sagamore Signature Rye
$18.00+
Seagram's VO
$12.00+
Smoke Wagon SB Bourbon
$18.00+
Smoke Wagon Uncut Bourbon
$22.00+
Suntory Hibiki
$35.00+
Suntory Toki
$15.00+
Tenjaku Japanese Whiskey
$18.00+
The Irishman
$14.00+
Thomas Handy Rye
$45.00+Out of stock
Uncle Nearest 1884 SB
$20.00+
Wathen's Bourbon
$40.00
Well Bourbon
$10.00+
Weller Reserve 7yr
$15.00+
Whistle Pig Piggyback 6yr
$16.00+
Wild Turkey 101
$14.00+
Willet Small Batch
$18.00+
Willett 8yr
$52.00+Out of stock
Willett Family Estate
$18.00+
Willett RSV
$35.00+Out of stock
Woodford Batch PR
$45.00+Out of stock
Woodford Double Oaked
$20.00+Out of stock
Woodford Master
$45.00+Out of stock
Woodford Reserve
$17.00+
Woodinville
$15.00+
Cordials / Brandy
Absinthe
$14.00+
Amaretto
$10.00+
Amaretto diSaronno
$16.00+
Amaro Montenegro
$15.00
Aperol
$12.00
B&B
$15.00
Bailey's
$15.00+
Bailey's Pumpkin
$12.00
Brandy
$10.00
Campari
$12.00
Chambord
$11.00
Cointreau
$12.00
Courvosier VS
$18.00+
Courvosier VSOP
$25.00+
D'usse
$26.00+
Dissarono
$14.00+
Drambuie
$12.00
Fernet Branca
$12.00
Fireball
$9.00+
Frangelico
$12.00
Godiva
$15.00+
Goldschlager
$15.00+
Grand Gala
$9.00
Grand Marnier
$15.00+
Grappa Moscato
$18.00
Hennessy VS
$16.00+
Hennessy VSOP
$25.00+
Hennessy XO
$50.00+
Hine VSOP
$15.00+
Honey Liqueur
$12.00
Irish Cream
$9.00
Jager
$9.00+
Kahlua
$12.00
Lazaroni Amare
$10.00
Limoncello
$10.00
Maison VSOP
$15.00Out of stock
Midori
$12.00
Remy 1738
$26.00+
Remy Martin VSOP
$20.00+
Romana Sambuca
$14.00+
Rumplemintz
$9.00
Southern Comfort
$10.00
St. Germaine
$12.00
Strega
$12.00
Draft Beer
Gin
Rum
Scotch
Chivas 12
$15.00+Out of stock
Chivas 18
$20.00+Out of stock
Cragganmore 12
$22.00+
Dalmore 12yr
$22.00+
Dalmore 15yr
$28.00+
Dalmore Sherry 12 YR.
$28.00+Out of stock
Dalwhinnie 15 YR.
$28.00+
Dalwhinnie 15yr
$17.00+
Dewar's 18
$18.00+Out of stock
Dewar’s 12
$15.00+
Glenfiddich 12
$20.00+
Glengoyne 10
$15.00+
Glengoyne 15
$18.00+
Glengoyne 17
$18.00+
Glengoyne 18
$28.00+
Glenlivet 12
$18.00+Out of stock
Glenlivet 12 Double Oak
$20.00+
Glenlivet 15
$22.00+
Glenlivet 16 "Nadurra"
$25.00+
Glenlivet 18
$27.00+
Glenmorangie 18
$30.00+Out of stock
Glenmorangie 10
$18.00+
Glenmorangie 12 "Lasanta"
$22.00+Out of stock
Glenmorangie 18yr
$30.00+
Glenrothes
$25.00+
Jonnie Walker Black
$18.00+
Jonnie Walker Blue
$60.00+
Jonnie Walker Red
$13.00+
Lagavulin 16 YR.
$25.00+
Lagavulin 6 YR.
$22.00+
Macallan 12 Double Cast
$28.00+
Macallan 12
$22.00+
Macallan 15
$45.00+Out of stock
Macallan Cut
$45.00+Out of stock
Macallen 15 Double Cast
$45.00+Out of stock
Oban 14
$18.00+
Oban 18
$30.00+
Well Scotch
$10.00+
Tequila
1800 Reposado
$15.00+
1800 Silver
$15.00+Out of stock
818 Tequila Blanco
$18.00+
Adictivo Anejo
$40.00+
Casamigo Blanco
$18.00+
Casamigos Mezcal
$25.00+
Casamigos Reposado
$28.00+
Cincoro Anejo
$40.00+Out of stock
Cincoro Reposado
$22.00+Out of stock
Cincoro Silver
$18.00+
Clase Azul
$40.00+
Corazon
$13.00+
Cuervo Gold
$13.00+
Don Julio 1942
$50.00+
Don Julio Anejo
$25.00+
Don Julio Reposado
$22.00+
Don Julio Silver
$20.00+
Herradura Anejo
$18.00+
Herradura Reposado
$18.00+
Herradura Silver
$18.00+
Lobos Joven
$18.00+
Lobos Reposado
$18.00+Out of stock
Ocho Plata
$15.00+
Patron Silver
$18.00+
San Matias X Anejo
$20.00+
Teremana Blanco
$18.00+
Teremana Reposado
$22.00+
Well Tequila
$12.00+
SIGNATURE DRINKS
A to L Cocktails
Absolut Stress
$15.00
Amaretto Sour
$12.00
Apple of my Eye
$14.00
Bahama Mama
$12.00
Bama Slammer
$12.00
Band on the Rum
$14.00
Bay Breeze
$13.00
Bellini
$15.00
Black Russian
$13.00
Bloody Mary
$12.00
Blue Hawaiian
$12.00
Blue Rita
$12.00
Cape Cod
$13.00
Cucumber Mint Martini
$16.00
Cucumber Mint Mojito
$15.00
Cupid's Arrow
$15.00
French 75
$14.00
French Connxn
$22.00
Fuzzy Navel
$13.00
Georgia Peach
$15.00
Godiva Martini
$12.00
Grasshopper
$11.00
Hollywood
$13.00
Irish Coffee
$14.00
Island Breeze
$13.00
Kahlua Coffee
$15.00
Kamikaze
$12.00
LIT
$15.00
Long Beach
$15.00
Love Struck
$14.00
French Martini
$15.00
M to Z Cocktails
Mai Tai
$15.00
Margarita
$11.00
Martini Classic
$15.00
Mimosa
$13.00
Mind Eraser
$13.00
Mojito
$13.00
Moscow Mule
$11.50
Negroni
$13.00
Rum Punch
$15.00
Rum Runner
$12.50
Rye OFS
$15.00
Salty Dog
$13.00
Screwdriver
$13.00
Sea Breeze
$13.00
Sex on the Beach
$13.00
Sexy 7 Sangria
$13.00
Slow Gin Fizz
$12.00
Spice Old Fashion
$15.00
Strawberry Basil Pal
$14.00Out of stock
Tequila Sunrise
$13.00
Texas Rita
$18.00
Tom Collins
$13.00
Top Shelf LIT
$20.00
Top Shelf Margarita
$25.00
Whiskey Sour
$14.00
White Russian
$14.00
N/A Beverages
Americano
$4.50
Arnold Palmer
$3.75
Cappuccino
$5.50
Cappuccino DCF
$5.50
Cherry Coke
$3.75
Cherry Sprite
$3.75
Coke
$3.75
Cranberry Juice
$4.50
DCF Americano
$4.50
DCF Espresso Latte
$5.50
DCF Exp Macchiato
$5.50
Diet Coke
$3.75
Double Cappuccino
$7.25
Double Espresso
$7.25
Double Espresso DCF
$7.00
Espresso
$4.50
Espresso DCF
$4.50
Espresso Latte
$5.50
Espresso Macchiato
$5.50
Fresh Lemonade
$3.75
Ginger Ale
$3.75
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Grapefruit Juice
$4.50
Hot Tea
$3.75
Iced Macchiato
$5.50
Juice Punch
$4.50
LG Acqua Panna
$8.00
LG Pellegrino
$8.00
Milk
$3.75
Orange Juice
$4.50
Peach Lemonade
$4.00
Pineapple Juice
$4.50
Redbull
$5.00Out of stock
SM Acqua Panna
$5.00
SM Pellegrino
$5.00
Soda Water
$3.25
Sprite
$3.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$4.00
Sweet Tea
$2.95
Tonic
$3.25
Unsweet Tea
$2.95
Water
Coke Zero
$3.25
STEAK KNIFE or WINE GLASS
Attributes and Amenities
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Romantic
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Restroom
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303
Gallery
