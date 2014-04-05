Cuts Steakhouse imageView gallery
Steakhouses
American

Cuts Steakhouse

3,426 Reviews

$$$

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE

Atlanta, GA 30303

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

APPETIZERS

Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Risotto Fritters

$16.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$22.00

Seared Tuna

$22.00

Smoked Salmon

$19.00

Spinach Dip

$19.00

Green Tomatoes

$18.00

Bacon Steak

$19.00Out of stock

Lump Crab Cake

$22.00

HOUSE SPECIALS

Herb Grilled Chicken Breast

$33.00

Shrimp & Grits

$34.00

Iron Seared Ponzu Salmon

$33.00

Southern Fried Lobster Tail

$72.00

Pork Ribs

$33.00

Lamb Shank

$45.00

Rack of Lamb

$49.00

CUTS Steak Burger

$22.00

Surf & Turf

$89.00

Steak Au Poivre

$42.00

CUTS Ribeye 12oz

$52.00

SALADS

Arugula Salad

$19.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$17.00

Iceberg Wedge

$17.00

Burrata Caprice

$22.00

Side Caesar

$9.00

Side Wedge

$9.00

STEAKS

Petite Filet* 8-ounce

$51.00

Filet Mignon* 12-ounce

$64.00

New York Strip* 13-ounce

$48.00

Ribeye* 14-ounce

$58.00

Cowboy Ribeye* 22-ounce

$68.00

PRIME STEAKS

Prime New York

$62.00

Prime Ribeye

$68.00

SIDES

Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Day Vegetable

$8.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Asparagus

$10.00

Thyme Onions

$8.00

Baked Potato

$7.00

Grits

$8.00

Cilantro Fries

$8.00

Mushrooms

$10.00

Broccoli

$8.00

Spinach

$8.00

Plain Fries

$7.00

Rice

$8.00

Cuts Sauce

$4.00

Béarnaise Sauce

$4.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$4.00

Rack Of Lamb Piece

$9.00

Root Veggies

$8.00

Au Poirvre Sauce

$4.00

Broiled Shrimp

$20.00

Side Salmon

$18.00

Lobster Tail

$33.00

Side Chicken

$16.00

SWEETS

Warm Pecan Fudge Brownie

$14.00

Georgia Style Cheesecake

$12.00

Apple Cobbler

$14.00

Ice cream

$3.50

Cake Fee

$2.00

ADD ON

Blue Cheese Crust

$6.00

Broiled Shrimp

$20.00

Lobster Tail

$33.00

Grilled Salmon

$18.00

Chicken Breast

$16.00

Lump Crab Meat

$22.00

Oscar Style

$27.00

Add Cheese

$2.00

Add Tomato

$1.00

Add Onions

$1.00

Fried Goat Cheese Ball

$5.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Scallions

$1.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Extra Crostini

$1.00

Stuffed Olives Side

$2.00

Add Egg

$4.00

Horseradish

$3.00

WHITE / GLASS

Banﬁ Rosa Regale

$16.00

Chandon Brut

$18.00

Ca' Furlan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"

$14.00

Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"

$14.00

Warres Ruby Port

$15.00

Graham's Port Tawny 10yr

$17.00

Graham's Port Tawny 20yr

$20.00

Riﬀ Pinot Grigio

$13.00

Manu Sauvignon Blanc

$16.00

J. Lohr Riesling

$13.00

Tenuta Rose "Alie"

$17.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$13.00

Chateau St. Michelle "Mimi"

$15.00

Hess "Shirtail Creek Ranches"

$15.00

Raymond Reserve

$19.00

Italian Port

$18.00

RED / GLASS

Drumheller Merlot

$13.00

Franco Serra Pinot Noir

$13.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$16.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$17.00

Amalaya Malbec

$14.00

Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"

$15.00

Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel "Santa Margarita Ranch"

$16.00

Salcheto Vino Nobile

$17.00

Troublemaker Red Blend

$15.00

Ala Vecchia ST "Lagone"

$17.00

Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon

$13.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$15.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$19.00

WHITE / BOTTLES

Ca' Fulan Prosecco "Cuvee Beatrice"

$42.00

Marenco Moscato d'Asti "Strev"

$42.00

Ferrari Brut Rose

$85.00

Piper-Heidsieck Cuvee Champagne Brut

$99.00

Veuve Clicquot "Yellow Label"

$175.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial Brut

$195.00

Moet & Chandon Imperial "Rose"

$195.00

Dom Perignon Champagne Brut

$495.00

Riﬀ Pinot Grigio

$39.00

Attems Pinot Grigio

$48.00

Manu Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Umani Ronchi Pecorino "Veledoro"

$51.00

Domaine Paul Buisse Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

J. Lohr Riesling

$39.00

Eroica Riesling

$55.00

Tenuta Ammiraglia Rose :Alie"

$51.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$55.00

Backstory Chardonnay

$39.00

Chateau Ste. Michelle "Mimi" Chardonnay

$45.00

Hess "Shirtail Creek Ranches" Chardonnay

$45.00

Robert Mondavi Chardonnay

$55.00

Rodney Strong Chardonnay

$55.00

Raymond Reserve Chardonnay

$60.00

Iron Horse Chardonnay

$65.00

Matanzas Creek Chardonnay

$80.00

Orin Swift "Mannequin" Chardonnay

$95.00

Jordan Chardonnay

$92.00

Rombauer "Carneros" Chardonnay

$95.00

Cakebread Chardonnay

$99.00

RED / BOTTLES

Drumheller Merlot

$39.00

Franco Serra Pinot Noir

$39.00

Lyric Pinot Noir

$42.00

Meomi Pinot Noir

$48.00

Argyle Pinot Noir

$51.00

Solena Grande Cuvee Pinot Noir

$65.00

The Four Graces Pinot Noir

$85.00

Amalaya Malbec

$42.00

Clos Troteligotte Malbec

$55.00

Luigi Bosca Malbec

$65.00

Cultusboni Chianti Classico "RS"

$45.00

Ancient Peaks Red Zinfandel

$48.00

Salcheto Vino Nobile di Montepulciano

$55.00

Qupe Syrah

$55.00

Riva Leone Barbaresco

$60.00

Jacopo Biondi-Santi Sagiovese

$85.00

Mazzei Chianti Classico Riserva

$95.00

Viberti Barolo "Buon Padre"

$130.00

Poggio Landi Brunello di Montepluciano

$145.00

Allergrini Amarone della Valpolicella

$165.00

Troublemaker Red Blend

$45.00

Cantine Colosi Rosso "Terre Siciliane"

$48.00

Aia Vecchia Lagone Super Tuscan

$51.00

Chateau Haut la Pereyre Bordeaux

$55.00

Sella & Mosca Cannonau Riserva

$60.00

Orin Swift Abstract

$75.00

St. Cosme Cotes du Rhone

$80.00

Taken Red Blend

$85.00

Graci Etna Rosso

$95.00

Cantine Manimurci Taurasi Riserva "Poema"

$125.00

Gaja Ca' Marcanda "Promis"

$135.00

Shafer "TD9" Red Blend

$140.00

Tenuta San Guido "Guidoalberto"

$145.00

Backstory Cabernet Sauvignon

$39.00

Avalon Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

Louis M Martini Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Beringer Cabernet Sauvignon

$51.00

Earthquake Cabernet Sauvignon

$55.00

Educated Guess Cabernet Sauvignon

$65.00

Emblem Cabernet Sauvignon

$75.00

Scattered Peaks Cabernet Sauvignon

$85.00Out of stock

Stuhlmuller Cabernet Sauvignon

$105.00

Faust Cabernet Sauvignon

$120.00

Frank Family Cabernet Sauvignon

$140.00

Jordan Cabernet Sauvignon

$155.00

Rombauer Cabernet Sauvignon

$175.00

Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon

$195.00

Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon

$205.00

Cakebread Cabernet Sauvignon

$215.00

Cosentino "The Cab" Cabernet Sauvignon

$50.00

Corkage Fee

Corkage Fee

$36.00

Chardonnay

Flowers "Sonoma Coast" Chardonnay

$85.00

Venge " Brown Ranch Vineyard" Carneros, Napa Valley

$120.00

Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Chardonnay, Russian River

$125.00

Newton “Unfiltered”, Napa Valley

$135.00

Shafer “Red Shoulder Ranch” Chardonnay, Carneros

$140.00

Alain Chavy Puligny Montrachet Blanc, Burgundy

$180.00

Pinot Noir

Patz & Hall “Sonoma Coast” Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$100.00

Bergström “Cumberland Reserve” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$105.00

Domaine Serene “Yamhill Cuvée” Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley

$140.00

Merry Edwards Pinot Noir, Russian River

$145.00

Paul Hobbs “Russian River” Pinot Noir, Russian River

$160.00

Hirsch Vineyard “San Andreas Fault” Estate Pinot Noir, Sonoma Coast

$165.00

Merlot

Raymond Reserve Merlot, Napa Valley

$100.00

Rombauer Merlot, Carneros

$125.00

Malbec

Catena “High Mountain” Malbec, Mendoza

$75.00

Paul Hobbs “Bramare” Malbec, Lujan de Cuyo, Mendoza

$110.00Out of stock

RhÔne Valley

Clos St. Jean Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône Valley

$175.00

Chateau St. Cosme Cote Rotie, Rhône Valley

$210.00

Italian Reds

Produttori dei Barbaresco “Torre” Barbaresco, Piemonte

$115.00

Avignonesi “Desiderio” Super Tuscan, Tuscany

$125.00

Brunello Di Montalcino

$135.00

Cabernets and Meritage Wines

J. Lohr "Hilltop" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$99.00

Honig Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$115.00Out of stock

J. Lohr Cabernet Sauvignon Carol's Vineyard

$130.00

Segla, Margaux, Bordeaux

$150.00

Palazzo Cabernet Franc, Napa Valley

$200.00

Château Batailley, Pauillac, Bordeaux

$225.00

Shafer One Point Five

$250.00

Paul Hobbs Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$275.00

Bevan Cellars "Ontogeny" Red Wine, Napa Valley

$300.00

Overture by Opus One, Napa Valley

$425.00Out of stock

Continuum, Napa Valley

$450.00Out of stock

Shafer "Hillside Select" Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley

$550.00Out of stock

Opus One, Napa Valley

$700.00Out of stock

Bottle Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00Out of stock

Dos Equis XX

$6.00Out of stock

Guiness

$6.00

Heineken

$6.00

Heineken 0 N/A

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00Out of stock

Moretti Lager

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00Out of stock

Red Stripe

$6.00

White Claw

$5.00Out of stock

Yuengling

$5.00

Bourbon / Whiskey

Angel's Envy Rye

$35.00+

Angel’s Envy

$18.00+

Basil Hayden

$20.00+

Blanton's

$20.00+Out of stock

Buffalo Trace

$15.00+

Bulleit Bourbon

$15.00+

Bulleit Rye

$18.00+

Canadian Club

$13.00+

Chattanooga Whiskey

$15.00+

Chattanooga Whiskey 111 Proof

$20.00+

Crown Apple

$13.00+

Crown Reserve

$17.00+

Crown Royal

$13.00+

EH Taylor Rye

$22.00+

EH Taylor Single Barrel

$18.00+

EH Taylor Small Batch

$15.00+

Elijah Craig BP

$25.00+

Elijah Craig 18

$45.00+Out of stock

Elijah Craig SB

$15.00+

Elijah Craig Toasted Barrel

$25.00+

Elmer T. Lee

$15.00+Out of stock

Four Roses

$15.00+

Heaven Hill 7yr Bib

$18.00+

High West Campfire

$20.00+

High West Double Rye

$15.00+

Jack Daniels

$13.00+

Jameson

$12.00+

Jameson Black

$14.00+

Jim Beam Black

$14.00+

Knob Creek

$16.00+

Knob Creek Rye

$18.00+Out of stock

Larceny Barrel Proof

$25.00+

Larceny Bourbon

$15.00+

Maker's 46

$20.00+

Maker's Cask

$16.00+

Maker's Mark

$15.00+

Michter's Rye

$15.00+

Michter's SB

$15.00+

Mitcher's 10yr

$45.00+Out of stock

Old Fitzgerald

$40.00+Out of stock

Old Fitzgerald 17yr Spring

$45.00+

Old Forester Rye

$15.00+Out of stock

Old Soul 13yr

$45.00+

Old Soul Lake & Oak BBQ

$18.00+

Old Soul SB

$15.00+

Pikesville Rye

$15.00+

Pinhook Bourbon

$14.00+Out of stock

Pinhook Rye

$14.00+Out of stock

Rebel Yell

$12.00+

Rittenhouse

$12.00+

Sagamore Signature Rye

$18.00+

Seagram's VO

$12.00+

Smoke Wagon SB Bourbon

$18.00+

Smoke Wagon Uncut Bourbon

$22.00+

Suntory Hibiki

$35.00+

Suntory Toki

$15.00+

Tenjaku Japanese Whiskey

$18.00+

The Irishman

$14.00+

Thomas Handy Rye

$45.00+Out of stock

Uncle Nearest 1884 SB

$20.00+

Wathen's Bourbon

$40.00

Well Bourbon

$10.00+

Weller Reserve 7yr

$15.00+

Whistle Pig Piggyback 6yr

$16.00+

Wild Turkey 101

$14.00+

Willet Small Batch

$18.00+

Willett 8yr

$52.00+Out of stock

Willett Family Estate

$18.00+

Willett RSV

$35.00+Out of stock

Woodford Batch PR

$45.00+Out of stock

Woodford Double Oaked

$20.00+Out of stock

Woodford Master

$45.00+Out of stock

Woodford Reserve

$17.00+

Woodinville

$15.00+

Cordials / Brandy

Absinthe

$14.00+

Amaretto

$10.00+

Amaretto diSaronno

$16.00+

Amaro Montenegro

$15.00

Aperol

$12.00

B&B

$15.00

Bailey's

$15.00+

Bailey's Pumpkin

$12.00

Brandy

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Chambord

$11.00

Cointreau

$12.00

Courvosier VS

$18.00+

Courvosier VSOP

$25.00+

D'usse

$26.00+

Dissarono

$14.00+

Drambuie

$12.00

Fernet Branca

$12.00

Fireball

$9.00+

Frangelico

$12.00

Godiva

$15.00+

Goldschlager

$15.00+

Grand Gala

$9.00

Grand Marnier

$15.00+

Grappa Moscato

$18.00

Hennessy VS

$16.00+

Hennessy VSOP

$25.00+

Hennessy XO

$50.00+

Hine VSOP

$15.00+

Honey Liqueur

$12.00

Irish Cream

$9.00

Jager

$9.00+

Kahlua

$12.00

Lazaroni Amare

$10.00

Limoncello

$10.00

Maison VSOP

$15.00Out of stock

Midori

$12.00

Remy 1738

$26.00+

Remy Martin VSOP

$20.00+

Romana Sambuca

$14.00+

Rumplemintz

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$10.00

St. Germaine

$12.00

Strega

$12.00

Draft Beer

Stella Artois

$8.00

Tropicalia

$8.00Out of stock

Sweetwater 420

$8.00

Blue Moon

$8.00

MN Slap Fight IPA

$8.00

Peroni Draft

$8.50

Gin

Aviation

$14.00+

Beefeater

$13.00+

Bombay

$13.00+

Engine

$14.00+

Hendrick's

$15.00+

Roxor

$14.00+

Sapphire

$14.00+

Sipsmith

$14.00+

Tanqueray

$13.00+

Well Gin

$12.00+

Empress 1908

$18.00+

Rum

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Cruzan Coconut

$10.00

Myers's

$13.00

Well Rum

$10.00

Bacardi Anejo

$14.00

Scotch

Chivas 12

$15.00+Out of stock

Chivas 18

$20.00+Out of stock

Cragganmore 12

$22.00+

Dalmore 12yr

$22.00+

Dalmore 15yr

$28.00+

Dalmore Sherry 12 YR.

$28.00+Out of stock

Dalwhinnie 15 YR.

$28.00+

Dalwhinnie 15yr

$17.00+

Dewar's 18

$18.00+Out of stock

Dewar’s 12

$15.00+

Glenfiddich 12

$20.00+

Glengoyne 10

$15.00+

Glengoyne 15

$18.00+

Glengoyne 17

$18.00+

Glengoyne 18

$28.00+

Glenlivet 12

$18.00+Out of stock

Glenlivet 12 Double Oak

$20.00+

Glenlivet 15

$22.00+

Glenlivet 16 "Nadurra"

$25.00+

Glenlivet 18

$27.00+

Glenmorangie 18

$30.00+Out of stock

Glenmorangie 10

$18.00+

Glenmorangie 12 "Lasanta"

$22.00+Out of stock

Glenmorangie 18yr

$30.00+

Glenrothes

$25.00+

Jonnie Walker Black

$18.00+

Jonnie Walker Blue

$60.00+

Jonnie Walker Red

$13.00+

Lagavulin 16 YR.

$25.00+

Lagavulin 6 YR.

$22.00+

Macallan 12 Double Cast

$28.00+

Macallan 12

$22.00+

Macallan 15

$45.00+Out of stock

Macallan Cut

$45.00+Out of stock

Macallen 15 Double Cast

$45.00+Out of stock

Oban 14

$18.00+

Oban 18

$30.00+

Well Scotch

$10.00+

Tequila

1800 Reposado

$15.00+

1800 Silver

$15.00+Out of stock

818 Tequila Blanco

$18.00+

Adictivo Anejo

$40.00+

Casamigo Blanco

$18.00+

Casamigos Mezcal

$25.00+

Casamigos Reposado

$28.00+

Cincoro Anejo

$40.00+Out of stock

Cincoro Reposado

$22.00+Out of stock

Cincoro Silver

$18.00+

Clase Azul

$40.00+

Corazon

$13.00+

Cuervo Gold

$13.00+

Don Julio 1942

$50.00+

Don Julio Anejo

$25.00+

Don Julio Reposado

$22.00+

Don Julio Silver

$20.00+

Herradura Anejo

$18.00+

Herradura Reposado

$18.00+

Herradura Silver

$18.00+

Lobos Joven

$18.00+

Lobos Reposado

$18.00+Out of stock

Ocho Plata

$15.00+

Patron Silver

$18.00+

San Matias X Anejo

$20.00+

Teremana Blanco

$18.00+

Teremana Reposado

$22.00+

Well Tequila

$12.00+

SIGNATURE DRINKS

Prosecco Fresco

$13.00

CUTS Manhattan

$15.00

CUTS Rye Old Fashion

$15.00

Green with Envy

$15.00

Queen's Gambit

$15.00

Georgia Peach Tea

$15.00

Island Breeze

$13.00

Sexy 7 Sangria

$13.00

Tropical Rum Punch

$14.00

Birthday Champagne

Summer Sangria

$13.00Out of stock

Aviation Bramble

$14.00

Blueberry Lemon Drop

$15.00

A to L Cocktails

Absolut Stress

$15.00

Amaretto Sour

$12.00

Apple of my Eye

$14.00

Bahama Mama

$12.00

Bama Slammer

$12.00

Band on the Rum

$14.00

Bay Breeze

$13.00

Bellini

$15.00

Black Russian

$13.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Blue Hawaiian

$12.00

Blue Rita

$12.00

Cape Cod

$13.00

Cucumber Mint Martini

$16.00

Cucumber Mint Mojito

$15.00

Cupid's Arrow

$15.00

French 75

$14.00

French Connxn

$22.00

Fuzzy Navel

$13.00

Georgia Peach

$15.00

Godiva Martini

$12.00

Grasshopper

$11.00

Hollywood

$13.00

Irish Coffee

$14.00

Island Breeze

$13.00

Kahlua Coffee

$15.00

Kamikaze

$12.00

LIT

$15.00

Long Beach

$15.00

Love Struck

$14.00

French Martini

$15.00

M to Z Cocktails

Mai Tai

$15.00

Margarita

$11.00

Martini Classic

$15.00

Mimosa

$13.00

Mind Eraser

$13.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$11.50

Negroni

$13.00

Rum Punch

$15.00

Rum Runner

$12.50

Rye OFS

$15.00

Salty Dog

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sex on the Beach

$13.00

Sexy 7 Sangria

$13.00

Slow Gin Fizz

$12.00

Spice Old Fashion

$15.00

Strawberry Basil Pal

$14.00Out of stock

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Texas Rita

$18.00

Tom Collins

$13.00

Top Shelf LIT

$20.00

Top Shelf Margarita

$25.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Russian

$14.00

N/A Beverages

Americano

$4.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.75

Cappuccino

$5.50

Cappuccino DCF

$5.50

Cherry Coke

$3.75

Cherry Sprite

$3.75

Cherry Sprite

$3.75

Coke

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$4.50

DCF Americano

$4.50

DCF Espresso Latte

$5.50

DCF Exp Macchiato

$5.50

Diet Coke

$3.75

Double Cappuccino

$7.25

Double Espresso

$7.25

Double Espresso DCF

$7.00

Espresso

$4.50

Espresso DCF

$4.50

Espresso Latte

$5.50

Espresso Macchiato

$5.50

Fresh Lemonade

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.50

Hot Tea

$3.75

Iced Macchiato

$5.50

Juice Punch

$4.50

LG Acqua Panna

$8.00

LG Pellegrino

$8.00

Milk

$3.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Peach Lemonade

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.50

Redbull

$5.00Out of stock

SM Acqua Panna

$5.00

SM Pellegrino

$5.00

Soda Water

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$2.95

Tonic

$3.25

Unsweet Tea

$2.95

Water

Coke Zero

$3.25

Kids Entrees

Kids Hamburger

$12.00

Kids Steak

$16.00

Kids Chicken

$12.00

STEAK KNIFE or WINE GLASS

Single Knife

$25.00

Set of 4 Knifes

$80.00

Wine Glass

$8.00

Set Of 4 Wine Glasses

$28.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFamily-Friendly
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markIntimate
check markRomantic
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTV
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

60 Andrew Young International Blvd NE, Atlanta, GA 30303

Directions

Gallery
Cuts Steakhouse image

Similar restaurants in your area

Big Kahuna
orange starNo Reviews
303 Peachtree Center Ave. Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
The Original Hot Dog Factory - Midtown
orange starNo Reviews
75 PIEDMONT AVE NE STE 150 Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Restaurant 10
orange starNo Reviews
10 Northside Dr NW Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Hudson Grille - Tucker - 2075 Northlake Parkway
orange starNo Reviews
2075 Northlake Parkway Tucker, GA 30084
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Grant Park
orange starNo Reviews
275 Memorial Dr. Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Stoners Pizza Joint - Atlanta Downtown
orange star4.3 • 507
120 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Mr. Fries Man - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 14
30 decatur st se atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Refuge Coffee Sweet Auburn
orange star4.5 • 9
145 Auburn Ave Atlanta, GA 30303
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Westside / Home Park
review star
Avg 4 (15 restaurants)
Buckhead
review star
Avg 4.4 (41 restaurants)
Old Fourth Ward
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Kirkwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Grant Park
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Inman Park
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Morningside / Lenox Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Atlantic Station
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston