- Home
- /
- Alexandria
- /
- Pizza
- /
- Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
1,000 Reviews
$
7113 U.S. Hwy 431
Alexandria, AL 36250
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Starters
Garlic Knots
Mozzarella Sticks
Cheese Fries
Cheese Bread
Side of Fries
Bacon Cheese Fries
Stuffed Mushrooms
Cheese Quesadilla
Chicken Quesadillas
Loaded Cheese Bread
Loaded Cheesebread has 3 cheeses, jalapeños, pepperoni, and bacon on it!
Buffalo Chicken Garlic Knots
Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries
Spinach Artichoke Pizza
Meatballs
One Toppings
Specialty Pizza
The Holy Smoke
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and double the cheese.
The Buffalo Chicken
Grilled Chicken, Bell peppers, and onions with mild sauce base. (Hot sauce base at request)
The Supreme
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.
The Vegetarian
Olive oil base with tomatoes, spinach, feta, and black olives.
The Meat Lover
Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.
The Hawaiian
Grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, with BBQ base.
The Belt Buster
Pepperoni, beef, sausage, bacon, chicken, bell peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, mozzarella blend, and feta cheese
Cutter's Favorite Mix
Cutter's favorite mix of toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, banana peppers, and mushrooms. This flavorful mix of toppings are everything that a pizza lover wants.
1/2 Specialty OPTION
Chicken Alfredo Noodle Pizza
Alfredo base with penne noodles, spinach, cheese, and tomatoes
Mexican Pizza
Chorizo with a mix of onions and peppers.
Margherita Pizza
Red sauce base with fresh mozzarella, spinach, and tomatoes
Alabama Pizza
Alabama Favorite with red sauce base and onion, tomatoes, black olives, and bacon.
Paradise Pizza
Our homemade red sauce with spinach, feta, and a sprinkle of ricotta cheese. Substitute fresh mozzarella for the ricotta to try it another way.
Build Your Own Pizza
Calzones
Build Your Own
The Meat Lovers
Holy Smoke
Buffalo Chicken
The Supreme
The Hawaiian
The Vegetarian
Belt Buster
Cheese Calzone
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken Cheddar Ranch Pizza is a delicious remake of the bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza. It gives a delicious taste with every bite and hit perfectly for any meal.
Mexican Mix
Paradise Mix
Chicken Alfredo Noodles
Alabama Favorite
Spinach and Ricotta Cheese
Specials
Game Day Special - PARTY
Game Day Special - FAMILY Size
Get a Large Hand Tossed One Topping, 12 Wings, and a dessert for $25.99
Four for $30
TWO large hand tossed upto 3 toppings and pick any TWO appetizers, desserts, or a house salad.
Pizzas and an App Deal
Pie Special (6.99 Large One Topping w/Pie)
Large Hand Tossed One Topping
TWO for $20
One Calzone Deal
TWO Calzone Deal
Salads
Drinks
Extra Sauces
Gift Cards
Desserts
New Fall Items
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home of the Pie. We strive to offer unlimited options, delicious taste, and superior customer service at an affordable rate!
7113 U.S. Hwy 431, Alexandria, AL 36250