Pizza

Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria

$

7113 U.S. Hwy 431

Alexandria, AL 36250

Popular Items

Bone In Wings
Four for $30
Cheese Bread

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.99
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99
Cheese Quesadilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99
Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99
Loaded Cheese Bread

Loaded Cheese Bread

$8.99

Loaded Cheesebread has 3 cheeses, jalapeños, pepperoni, and bacon on it!

Buffalo Chicken Garlic Knots

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$7.99
Spinach Artichoke Pizza

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$8.99

Meatballs

$9.99

Wings

Bone In Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99+

One Toppings

Hand Tossed 10" Brat

Hand Tossed 10" Brat

$8.99
Hand Tossed 14" L

Hand Tossed 14" L

$13.99
Hand Tossed 18" XL

Hand Tossed 18" XL

$16.99

Deep Dish

$19.99

Pie

$19.99
Chicago

Chicago

$19.99

Cracker Crust

$14.99

Gluten Free 10"

$9.99

Calzone

$7.99

Gluten free 14"

$14.99

Specialty Pizza

The Holy Smoke

The Holy Smoke

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and double the cheese.

The Buffalo Chicken

The Buffalo Chicken

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken, Bell peppers, and onions with mild sauce base. (Hot sauce base at request)

The Supreme

The Supreme

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$10.99+

Olive oil base with tomatoes, spinach, feta, and black olives.

The Meat Lover

The Meat Lover

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$10.99+

Grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, with BBQ base.

The Belt Buster

The Belt Buster

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, sausage, bacon, chicken, bell peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, mozzarella blend, and feta cheese

Cutter's Favorite Mix

$10.99+

Cutter's favorite mix of toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, banana peppers, and mushrooms. This flavorful mix of toppings are everything that a pizza lover wants.

1/2 Specialty OPTION

$10.99+

Chicken Alfredo Noodle Pizza

$10.99+

Alfredo base with penne noodles, spinach, cheese, and tomatoes

Mexican Pizza

$10.99+

Chorizo with a mix of onions and peppers.

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Red sauce base with fresh mozzarella, spinach, and tomatoes

Alabama Pizza

$10.99+

Alabama Favorite with red sauce base and onion, tomatoes, black olives, and bacon.

Paradise Pizza

$10.99+

Our homemade red sauce with spinach, feta, and a sprinkle of ricotta cheese. Substitute fresh mozzarella for the ricotta to try it another way.

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99+

Calzones

Build Your Own

$10.99

The Meat Lovers

$10.50

Holy Smoke

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

The Supreme

$10.50

The Hawaiian

$10.50

The Vegetarian

$10.50

Belt Buster

$11.50

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.50

Chicken Cheddar Ranch Pizza is a delicious remake of the bacon Cheddar Ranch Pizza. It gives a delicious taste with every bite and hit perfectly for any meal.

Mexican Mix

$10.50

Paradise Mix

$10.50

Chicken Alfredo Noodles

$10.50

Alabama Favorite

$10.50

Spinach and Ricotta Cheese

$10.50

Pasta

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

$8.99+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99+

Pasta Salad

$6.99+

Specials

Game Day Special - PARTY

$55.99
Game Day Special - FAMILY Size

Game Day Special - FAMILY Size

$32.99

Get a Large Hand Tossed One Topping, 12 Wings, and a dessert for $25.99

Four for $30

$30.00

TWO large hand tossed upto 3 toppings and pick any TWO appetizers, desserts, or a house salad.

Pizzas and an App Deal

$15.99

Pie Special (6.99 Large One Topping w/Pie)

$31.99
Large Hand Tossed One Topping

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

$9.99

TWO for $20

$20.00

One Calzone Deal

$15.99

TWO Calzone Deal

$21.99

Salads

House Salad

$3.50+

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Chef Salad has pepperoni and Ham added to our house salad toppings.

Custom Salad

$7.99+

Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Greek Salad

$3.99+

Drinks

Pepsi

$2.25

Mountain Dew

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.25

Sierra Mist

$2.25

Sweet Tea

$1.99

Water

$0.25

Unsweet Tea

$1.99

Extra Sauces

Sauce

$0.55

Spices

$0.10

Shirts

Black M

$15.00

Black L

$15.00

Black XL

$15.00

Black XXL

$17.00

Hoodie

$25.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

$10.00+

ENSURE THAT YOU PUT GIFT CERTIFICATE NUMBER IN OUR SYSTEM IN SPECIAL REQUESTS!

Desserts

Cutter's Beignets

$5.99

Cutter's Apple Pizza

$6.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Cutter's Strawberry Pizza

$7.99
Stranger Dessert

Stranger Dessert

$8.99

Binge your the new season with our Stranger Things themed dessert, Strawberry Chocolate Pizza.

New Fall Items

Meatballs

$9.99

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99+

Fried Chicken House Salad

$9.99

Greek Pasta Salad

$6.99+

LUNCH

One topping slice

$3.99

Custom One Topping Slice

$3.99

Specialty Slice

$5.99

Combo

$7.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Home of the Pie. We strive to offer unlimited options, delicious taste, and superior customer service at an affordable rate!

7113 U.S. Hwy 431, Alexandria, AL 36250

