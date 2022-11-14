Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Popular Items

Build Your Own Pizza
Large Hand Tossed One Topping
Bone In Wings

Starters

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$6.99
Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.99
Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Cheese Bread

Cheese Bread

$6.99
Side of Fries

Side of Fries

$2.99
Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$5.99
Stuffed Mushrooms

Stuffed Mushrooms

$7.99

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99
Chicken Quesadillas

Chicken Quesadillas

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Bread

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Bread has 3 cheeses, jalapeños, pepperoni, and bacon

Buffalo Chicken Garlic Knots

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

$7.99

Spinach Artichoke Pizza

$8.99

Meatballs

$9.99

Wings

Bone In Wings

$7.99+

Boneless Wings

$6.99+

Cauliflower Bites

$6.99+

One Toppings

Hand Tossed 10" Brat

$8.99

Hand Tossed 14" L

$13.99

Hand Tossed 18" XL

$16.99

Deep Dish

$19.99

Pie

$19.99

Chicago

$19.99

Cracker Crust 14"

$14.99

Gluten Free 10"

$9.99

Calzone

$7.99

Crustless

$9.99

14" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust

$14.99

Specialty Pizzas

Please select a speciality option here OR if you want to Build your Own pizza then please do that from the Build Your Own category.
The Holy Smoke

The Holy Smoke

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, mushrooms, and double the cheese.

The Buffalo Chicken

The Buffalo Chicken

$10.99+

Grilled Chicken, Bell peppers, and onions with mild sauce base. (Hot sauce base at request)

The Supreme

The Supreme

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, bell peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms.

The Vegetarian

The Vegetarian

$10.99+

Olive oil base with tomatoes, spinach, feta, and black olives.

The Meat Lover

The Meat Lover

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, bacon, sausage, and Canadian bacon.

The Hawaiian

The Hawaiian

$10.99+

Grill chicken, bacon, pineapple, cheddar cheese, with BBQ base.

The Belt Buster

The Belt Buster

$10.99+

Pepperoni, beef, sausage, bacon, chicken, bell peppers, black olives, onions, mushrooms, banana peppers, cheddar cheese, jalapeño peppers, mozzarella blend, and feta cheese

1/2 Specialty OPTION

$10.99+

Cutter's Favorite

$10.99+

Cutter's favorite mix of toppings includes pepperoni, sausage, bacon, bell peppers, banana peppers, and mushrooms. This flavorful mix of toppings are everything that a pizza lover wants.

Chicken Alfredo Noodle

$10.99+

Paradise Pizza

$10.99+

Alabama Favorite

$10.99+

Mexican Pizza

$10.99+

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

Build Your Own Pizza

Build Your Own Pizza

$10.99+

Calzones

Build Your Own

$10.99

The Meat Lovers

$10.50

Holy Smoke

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken

$10.50

The Supreme

$10.50

The Hawaiian

$10.50

The Vegetarian

$10.50

Belt Buster

$10.99

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Mexican Mix

Paradise Mix

Chicken Alfredo Noodles

Alabama Favorite

Spinach and Ricotta Cheese

Pasta

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

Spaghetti - Red Sauce

$8.99+
Chicken Alfredo

Chicken Alfredo

$8.99+

Greek Pasta Salad

$6.99+

Salads

House Salad

$3.50+

Chef Salad

$6.99+

Chef Salad has pepperoni and Ham added to our house salad toppings.

Custom Salad

$7.99+

Chicken Salad

$9.99+

Greek Salad

$8.99

Desserts

Cutter's Beignets

$5.99

Cinnamon Rolls

$5.99

Cutter's Apple Pizza

$6.99

Cutter's Strawberry Pizza

$7.99
Stranger Dessert

Stranger Dessert

$8.99

Binge the new season with our Stranger Things inspired dessert, the Strawberry Chocolate Pizza.

Drinks

Coke

$2.25

Mellow Yellow

$2.25

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25

Minute Maid

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Tea

$2.25

Water

$0.25

20oz Coke

$2.50

20oz Mellow Yellow

$2.50

20oz Dr. Pepper

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Water

$1.99

20 Oz Diet Coke

$2.50

2 liter Coke

$3.25

2 Liter Sprite

$3.25

Extra Sauces

Sauce

$0.55

Spices

$0.10

Extra Cheese

$1.00

Specials

Game Day Special - Party Size

$55.99
Game Day Special - Family Size

Game Day Special - Family Size

$32.99

Large Hand Tossed One Topping, 12 wings, and a dessert for 25.99

FOUR for $30

$30.00

TWO large hand tossed up to 3 toppings and and pick any two Appetizers, Desserts, or House Salad.

Two for $20

$20.00

One Calzone Special

$15.99

ONE 3 topping calzone and two side salads

Two Calzone Special

$21.99

Two up to 3 topping calzones and two side salads

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

Large Hand Tossed One Topping

$9.99

$6.99 L One Topping With Pie, DD, or Chi

$31.99

Pizza and App Family Deal

$15.99

Gift Cards

Gift Cards

$10.00+

Shirts

Shirt

$15.00

XXL

$17.00

SweatShirt

$25.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford is a local, family owned pizzeria dedicated to our community, quality ingredients, supreme taste, and customizable options. We hope you enjoy!

Website

Location

1781 Hamric Dr E, Oxford, AL 36203

Directions

