Cutwater Spirits
230 Reviews
$$
9750 Distribution Ave
San Diego, CA 92121
FOOD
Fries
Cacio e Pepe Fries
Loaded Fries
Chicken Wings
Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Roasted Garlic Salt and Pepper
Grilled Carrots
Fried Brussels
Smoked Beef Sliders (3)
Cutwater Bourbon BBQ sauce, smoked beef, backyard coleslaw
Falafel Sliders (3)
Tzatziki sauce, pickled red onions
Autumn Apple Salad
Fig Pomegranate Salad
Miso Beet Salad
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Italian Torpedo Sandwich
Whiskey Smash Burger
Whiskey glazed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and burger spread. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.
Devil Share Burger
Arugula, crispy fried onions, aged white cheddar, Devil's Share Bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli. Served with your choice of Fries or Salad.
Pepperoni Flatbread
Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis
Olive & Feta Flatbread
Smoked Beef & Mushroom Flatbread
Spaghetti Alla Caprese
White Choc Cookies
Two large cookies.
Persimmon Butterscotch Cake
Dark Chocolate Tart
CANNED COCKTAILS
Vodka Lime 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sparkling and tart, our Lime Vodka Soda is a delicious cocktail that’s simply refreshing. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Vodka Grapefruit 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sometimes a hint of bitterness can be sweet, especially in this refreshing citrus cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Vodka Cucumber 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cool, fresh, and effervescent, our Cucumber Vodka Soda is a new take on the classic cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Frozen Margarita Pops
Vodka Orange Smash 4 Pack
Huckleberry Spritz 4 Pack
Vodka Mule 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Natural ginger, a splash of bitters and hint of lime, makes for an unforgettable Moscow Mule. Enjoy it straight from our copper colored can. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Frozen Cocktail Pops
Paloma 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements the sweet flavors of our house-made grapefruit soda. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Tequila Soda 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Tequila made from blue agave combines with soda water and a hint of lime for a refreshing cocktail that’s ready-to-enjoy anywhere. 7% alc. by vol. || Available in 12oz cans
Lime Margarita 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements our house-made mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar, and a subtle hint of orange. 12.5% alc. by vol. (4) 12oz cans
Peach Margarita 4 Pack
Strawberry Margarita 4 Pack
Mango Margarita 4 Pack
Long Island 4 Pack
White Russian 4 Pack
Pina Colada 4pk
Mint Mojito 4 Pack
Mai Tai 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum, Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, pineapple, coconut, and citrus combine to balance this bright cocktail with an aged depth. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Whiskey Mule 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Ginger Beer, a hint of lime, aromatic bitters, and our Cutwater Black Skimmer Bourbon makes for the perfect whiskey mule. Spicy, bold, and ready-to-enjoy. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Horchata Cold Brew 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our creamy Fugu Horchata Vodka combines with roasty medium-bodied cold brew coffee for a spirited spin on a traditional morning favorite. Contains dairy. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Bloody Mary Mild 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. This veggie-forward cocktail features ripe tomatoes and exotic spices for a classic Bloody Mary that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Bloody Mary Spicy 4 Pack
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our signature Fugu Vodka with our awardwinning Bloody Mary mix to make a spicy cocktail that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
Huckleberry Spritz
Vodka Orange Smash
White Russian RTE
Mango Margarita
Peach Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
Long Island Iced Tea
Gin & Tonic
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve blended our Old Grove London Dry Gin with our housemade grapefruit cucumber tonic for a modern spin on an old classic. 6.2% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans
BOTTLED SPIRITS
Fugu Vodka
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our gluten free Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled six times and filtered 15 times for a smooth finish to create an award-winning premium spirit. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof
Hibiscus Vodka
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Inspired by local flavors, our gluten free Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled and combined with a delicate hint of hibiscus to create a bright spirit with a soft, floral aroma. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof
Horchata Vodka
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled and combined with cream, vanilla, and cinnamon to create a unique award-winning horchata spirit. *Contains dairy. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof
Habanero Vodka
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Inspired by local flavors, our meticulously distilled gluten free Fugu Vodka is infused with fresh habanero peppers to create an award-winning spirit with heat. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof
Black Skimmer Bourbon
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A custom blend of straight bourbon whiskeys with notes of honeysuckle, caramel, and vanilla that was selected, curated, and blended in house. 750mL bottles 45% ABV || 90 proof
Skimmer Rye
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A blend of rye whiskeys with notes of honey, almond, black pepper and a hint of clove that was meticulously selected, curated, & blended in house. 750mL bottles 45% ABV || 90 proof
D.S. Bourbon Whiskey
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Distilled in small batches in-house, our bourbon is a distinctly sweet whiskey, rich in woody caramel notes with hints of cinnamon and cardamom. 750mL bottles 46% ABV || 92 proof
D.S. American Whiskey (SALE Reg. 89.99)
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Distilled in small batches in-house, our American Whiskey is rich with aromas of cinnamon, tobacco, oak, and vanilla. 750mL bottles 46% ABV || 92 proof
Devil Share Moonshine
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Smooth and devilishly drinkable, our moonshine is sweet and floral with a distinct malty profile and hints of tropical fruit. 750mL bottles 49.3% ABV || 98.6 proof
Blanco Tequila
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Tequila begins with 100% blue agave that’s harvested from Jalisco. It’s slow cooked in traditional brick ovens, open fermented, and double distilled in traditional stills, giving it a sweet agave finish. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof
Reposado Tequila (Tequila of the Year Award)
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Tequila Blanco begins with 100% blue agave from Jalisco and is meticulously crafted according to tradition. After resting for 90 days in our own whiskey barrels, it draws notes of vanilla and oak and emerges as an exceptional Reposado. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof
Tequila Anejo
Cutwater Gin
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A San Diego twist on the classic London Dry style, our Old Grove Gin is vapor distilled with juniper, rose petals, lemon grass, and coriander among its eleven botanicals. 750mL 44% ABV, 88 proof
Barrel Rested Gin
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Old Grove Gin is vapor distilled with eleven botanicals and rested for at least two months in a new American oak barrel for a subtle warm finish. 750mL bottles 44% ABV || 88 proof
White Rum
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Crafted from organic pure cane sugar, our Three Sheets Rum is distilled in a hybrid pot-and-column still to create a crisp spirit with hints of fruit and grassy sugarcane. 750mL, 40% ABV || 80 proof
Aged Rum
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Crafted from organic pure cane sugar, our Three Sheets Rum ages for at least two years in virgin American oak barrels, introducing hints of toffee, caramel & vanilla. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof
Cask Strength Rum
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Harvested in a single barrel at a time at its full cask strength, this limited-edition rum is a flavorful journey worthy of a strong spirit. Limited in 750mL bottles 60%+ abv (varies by cask) 120+ proof (varies by cask)
Bali Hai Dark Rum
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our barrel aged rum, aged four years, along with our white rum to bring out the buttery rich flavors of caramel, toffee, and vanilla in this Tiki spirit. It’s ready for your next beachside cocktail. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof
Bali Hai Gold Rum
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum is distilled from pure cane sugar and combined with pineapple and coconut flavors to create the perfect tropical spirit. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof
Bali Hai Tiki Monkey
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our rum with cream, natural banana, cold brew coffee, and cocoa nib flavors for a decadent Tiki spirit that will put you in vacation mode. 750mL bottles 18.5% ABV || 37 proof
Opah
*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our herbal liqueur is the perfect way to honor any occasion with warm licorice flavors and notes of cinnamon that will quickly put you in high spirits. Opah! 750mL bottles 36% ABV || 72 proof
Mezcal
Banquet Food
House Salad
Peach Mai Tai Salad
Baked Goat Cheese
Meat & Cheese Board
Falafel Sliders
Smoked Beef Sliders
Chicken Wings
Sauteed Shrimp
Potato Bread
Focaccia Flabread
Bourbon Smoked Brisket
Seared Salmon
Pad Thai
Baked Caprese Pasta
Grilled Chicken Breast
Lemon Pepper Shrimp Risotto
Brownies
Blondies
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Our Tasting Room & Kitchen is the heart and soul of the Cutwater distillery, however the health and safety of our patrons, team, and community will always be our number one priority. To comply with the most recent direction from government and health officials, our Miramar Tasting Room & Kitchen is only open for DELIVERY until further notice. In 2017 we opened what has quickly been touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Check out our award-winning spirits and canned cocktails.
