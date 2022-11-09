Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cutwater Spirits

230 Reviews

$$

9750 Distribution Ave

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Whiskey Smash Burger
Italian Torpedo Sandwich

FLAT BREADS

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis

Beef & Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Olive Feta Flatbread

$13.00

FOOD

Fries

$6.00

Cacio e Pepe Fries

$12.00

Loaded Fries

$15.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Choice of Buffalo Sauce or Roasted Garlic Salt and Pepper

Grilled Carrots

$12.00

Fried Brussels

$14.00

Smoked Beef Sliders (3)

$12.00

Cutwater Bourbon BBQ sauce, smoked beef, backyard coleslaw

Falafel Sliders (3)

$12.00

Tzatziki sauce, pickled red onions

Autumn Apple Salad

$13.00

Fig Pomegranate Salad

$14.00

Miso Beet Salad

$14.00

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$15.99

Italian Torpedo Sandwich

$15.99
Whiskey Smash Burger



$15.99

Whiskey glazed onions, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle chips, and burger spread. Served with your choice of fries or a salad.

Devil Share Burger

$15.99

Arugula, crispy fried onions, aged white cheddar, Devil's Share Bourbon bacon jam, garlic aioli. Served with your choice of Fries or Salad.

Pepperoni Flatbread

$12.00

Pomodoro sauce, mozzarella, and pepperonis

Olive & Feta Flatbread

$13.00

Smoked Beef & Mushroom Flatbread

$13.00

Spaghetti Alla Caprese

$16.99

White Choc Cookies

$8.00

Two large cookies.

Persimmon Butterscotch Cake

$11.00

Dark Chocolate Tart

$12.00

CANNED COCKTAILS

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits.

Vodka Lime 4 Pack

$9.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sparkling and tart, our Lime Vodka Soda is a delicious cocktail that’s simply refreshing. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Grapefruit 4 Pack

$9.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sometimes a hint of bitterness can be sweet, especially in this refreshing citrus cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Cucumber 4 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cool, fresh, and effervescent, our Cucumber Vodka Soda is a new take on the classic cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Frozen Margarita Pops

$23.99

Vodka Orange Smash 4 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

Huckleberry Spritz 4 Pack

$12.99

Vodka Mule 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Natural ginger, a splash of bitters and hint of lime, makes for an unforgettable Moscow Mule. Enjoy it straight from our copper colored can. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Frozen Cocktail Pops

$23.99Out of stock

Paloma 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements the sweet flavors of our house-made grapefruit soda. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Tequila Soda 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Tequila made from blue agave combines with soda water and a hint of lime for a refreshing cocktail that’s ready-to-enjoy anywhere. 7% alc. by vol. || Available in 12oz cans

Lime Margarita 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements our house-made mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar, and a subtle hint of orange. 12.5% alc. by vol. (4) 12oz cans

Peach Margarita 4 Pack

$12.99

Strawberry Margarita 4 Pack

$12.99

Mango Margarita 4 Pack

$12.99

Long Island 4 Pack

$12.99

White Russian 4 Pack

$12.99

Pina Colada 4pk

$12.99

Mint Mojito 4 Pack

$12.99

Mai Tai 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum, Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, pineapple, coconut, and citrus combine to balance this bright cocktail with an aged depth. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Whiskey Mule 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Ginger Beer, a hint of lime, aromatic bitters, and our Cutwater Black Skimmer Bourbon makes for the perfect whiskey mule. Spicy, bold, and ready-to-enjoy. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Horchata Cold Brew 4 Pack

$9.99Out of stock

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our creamy Fugu Horchata Vodka combines with roasty medium-bodied cold brew coffee for a spirited spin on a traditional morning favorite. Contains dairy. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Bloody Mary Mild 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. This veggie-forward cocktail features ripe tomatoes and exotic spices for a classic Bloody Mary that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Bloody Mary Spicy 4 Pack

$12.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our signature Fugu Vodka with our awardwinning Bloody Mary mix to make a spicy cocktail that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Grapefruit

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sometimes a hint of bitterness can be sweet, especially in this refreshing citrus cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Soda Cucumber

$4.00Out of stock

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cool, fresh, and effervescent, our Cucumber Vodka Soda is a new take on the classic cocktail. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Lime

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Sparkling and tart, our Lime Vodka Soda is a delicious cocktail that’s simply refreshing. 5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Vodka Mule

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Natural ginger, a splash of bitters and hint of lime, makes for an unforgettable Moscow Mule. Enjoy it straight from our copper colored can. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Huckleberry Spritz

$4.00

Vodka Orange Smash

$4.00Out of stock

White Russian RTE

$4.00

Tequila Soda

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Tequila made from blue agave combines with soda water and a hint of lime for a refreshing cocktail that’s ready-to-enjoy anywhere. 7% alc. by vol. || Available in 12oz cans

Tequila Margarita

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements our house-made mix of tart lime, pure cane sugar, and a subtle hint of orange. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Mango Margarita

$4.00

Peach Margarita

$4.00

Strawberry Margarita

$4.00

Paloma

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. The tequila gives a floral aroma with a smooth finish that complements the sweet flavors of our house-made grapefruit soda. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Whiskey Mule

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Ginger Beer, a hint of lime, aromatic bitters, and our Cutwater Black Skimmer Bourbon makes for the perfect whiskey mule. Spicy, bold, and ready-to-enjoy. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Long Island Iced Tea

$4.00

Gin & Tonic

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve blended our Old Grove London Dry Gin with our housemade grapefruit cucumber tonic for a modern spin on an old classic. 6.2% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Mint Mojito

$4.00

Pina Colada

$4.00

Mai Tai

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Cutwater Barrel Aged Rum, Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum, pineapple, coconut, and citrus combine to balance this bright cocktail with an aged depth. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Rum & Cola

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our smooth Three Sheets White Rum blends with earthy cardamom in our house-made cola to create a uniquely exotic, yet inviting flavor. 7% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Bloody Mary Spicy

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our signature Fugu Vodka with our awardwinning Bloody Mary mix to make a spicy cocktail that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Bloody Mary Mild

$4.00

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. This veggie-forward cocktail features ripe tomatoes and exotic spices for a classic Bloody Mary that is dangerously drinkable. 10% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

Horchata Cold Brew

$4.00Out of stock

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our creamy Fugu Horchata Vodka combines with roasty medium-bodied cold brew coffee for a spirited spin on a traditional morning favorite. Contains dairy. 12.5% alc. by vol. Available in 12oz cans

BOTTLED SPIRITS

Fugu Vodka



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our gluten free Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled six times and filtered 15 times for a smooth finish to create an award-winning premium spirit. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof

Hibiscus Vodka



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Inspired by local flavors, our gluten free Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled and combined with a delicate hint of hibiscus to create a bright spirit with a soft, floral aroma. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof

Horchata Vodka



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Fugu Vodka is meticulously distilled and combined with cream, vanilla, and cinnamon to create a unique award-winning horchata spirit. *Contains dairy. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof

Habanero Vodka



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Inspired by local flavors, our meticulously distilled gluten free Fugu Vodka is infused with fresh habanero peppers to create an award-winning spirit with heat. 750mL 40% ABV 80 Proof

Black Skimmer Bourbon



$49.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A custom blend of straight bourbon whiskeys with notes of honeysuckle, caramel, and vanilla that was selected, curated, and blended in house. 750mL bottles 45% ABV || 90 proof

Skimmer Rye



$39.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A blend of rye whiskeys with notes of honey, almond, black pepper and a hint of clove that was meticulously selected, curated, & blended in house. 750mL bottles 45% ABV || 90 proof

D.S. Bourbon Whiskey



$129.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Distilled in small batches in-house, our bourbon is a distinctly sweet whiskey, rich in woody caramel notes with hints of cinnamon and cardamom. 750mL bottles 46% ABV || 92 proof

D.S. American Whiskey (SALE Reg. 89.99)



$69.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Distilled in small batches in-house, our American Whiskey is rich with aromas of cinnamon, tobacco, oak, and vanilla. 750mL bottles 46% ABV || 92 proof

Devil Share Moonshine

$29.99Out of stock

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Smooth and devilishly drinkable, our moonshine is sweet and floral with a distinct malty profile and hints of tropical fruit. 750mL bottles 49.3% ABV || 98.6 proof

Blanco Tequila



$34.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Tequila begins with 100% blue agave that’s harvested from Jalisco. It’s slow cooked in traditional brick ovens, open fermented, and double distilled in traditional stills, giving it a sweet agave finish. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof

Reposado Tequila (Tequila of the Year Award)



$39.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Tequila Blanco begins with 100% blue agave from Jalisco and is meticulously crafted according to tradition. After resting for 90 days in our own whiskey barrels, it draws notes of vanilla and oak and emerges as an exceptional Reposado. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof

Tequila Anejo

$49.99
Cutwater Gin



$24.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. A San Diego twist on the classic London Dry style, our Old Grove Gin is vapor distilled with juniper, rose petals, lemon grass, and coriander among its eleven botanicals. 750mL 44% ABV, 88 proof

Barrel Rested Gin



$29.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Old Grove Gin is vapor distilled with eleven botanicals and rested for at least two months in a new American oak barrel for a subtle warm finish. 750mL bottles 44% ABV || 88 proof

White Rum



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Crafted from organic pure cane sugar, our Three Sheets Rum is distilled in a hybrid pot-and-column still to create a crisp spirit with hints of fruit and grassy sugarcane. 750mL, 40% ABV || 80 proof

Aged Rum



$29.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Crafted from organic pure cane sugar, our Three Sheets Rum ages for at least two years in virgin American oak barrels, introducing hints of toffee, caramel & vanilla. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof

Cask Strength Rum



$89.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Harvested in a single barrel at a time at its full cask strength, this limited-edition rum is a flavorful journey worthy of a strong spirit. Limited in 750mL bottles 60%+ abv (varies by cask) 120+ proof (varies by cask)

Bali Hai Dark Rum



$19.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our barrel aged rum, aged four years, along with our white rum to bring out the buttery rich flavors of caramel, toffee, and vanilla in this Tiki spirit. It’s ready for your next beachside cocktail. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof

Bali Hai Gold Rum



$29.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our Bali Hai Tiki Gold Rum is distilled from pure cane sugar and combined with pineapple and coconut flavors to create the perfect tropical spirit. 750mL bottles 40% ABV || 80 proof

Bali Hai Tiki Monkey



$29.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. We’ve combined our rum with cream, natural banana, cold brew coffee, and cocoa nib flavors for a decadent Tiki spirit that will put you in vacation mode. 750mL bottles 18.5% ABV || 37 proof

Opah



$29.99

*6 Cans Maximum per order OR 3 bottles of spirits. Our herbal liqueur is the perfect way to honor any occasion with warm licorice flavors and notes of cinnamon that will quickly put you in high spirits. Opah! 750mL bottles 36% ABV || 72 proof

Mezcal

$59.99

Banquet Food

House Salad

$95.00

Peach Mai Tai Salad

$100.00

Baked Goat Cheese

$150.00

Meat & Cheese Board

$145.00

Falafel Sliders

$195.00

Smoked Beef Sliders

$195.00

Chicken Wings

$175.00

Sauteed Shrimp

$250.00

Potato Bread

$115.00

Focaccia Flabread

$150.00

Bourbon Smoked Brisket

$325.00

Seared Salmon

$325.00

Pad Thai

$275.00

Baked Caprese Pasta

$235.00

Grilled Chicken Breast

$300.00

Lemon Pepper Shrimp Risotto

$325.00

Brownies

$100.00

Blondies

$130.00

Holiday Spirit Launch Items

Tiki S'mores Slush

$7.00

Tiki Lava Cake

$12.00

Dessert + Shot Special

$20.00

Tiki Holiday Spirit Bottle

$24.99

Tiki Holiday Spirit 1.5 oz.

$10.00

Seals Deals

Pineapple Marg

$4.00

Transfusion

$4.00

Vodka Spritz

$4.00

PFG Mojito

$4.00

Seals Cocktail

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Tasting Room & Kitchen is the heart and soul of the Cutwater distillery, however the health and safety of our patrons, team, and community will always be our number one priority. To comply with the most recent direction from government and health officials, our Miramar Tasting Room & Kitchen is only open for DELIVERY until further notice. In 2017 we opened what has quickly been touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Check out our award-winning spirits and canned cocktails.

Website

Location

9750 Distribution Ave, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

Gallery
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image
Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen image

