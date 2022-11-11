- Home
Cuz's Uptown Barbeque
15746 Gov Gc Peery Highway
Pounding Mill, VA 24637
Popular Items
Appetizer
1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters
Cold water Cheasapeake Bay oysters
Catfish App & Tartar Sauce
4 pieces of fried catfish
Cheese Dip
Crab Cheese Dip with Chips
Cheezed Egg Roll
Cuz's egg roll with velveeta. Served with sweet & sour sauce
Cold Asparagus
Cold steamed asparagus
Cold Asparagus with Blue Cheese
Asparagus cold with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing on the side
Crab Cake App
Bluefin crab cake with chili hollandaise
Crab Soup cup
Creamy crab soup in bowl or cup, same size
Creamed Mushroom on Garlic Croutons
Sliced mushrooms in cream gravy. Served on garlic croutons
Dozen Raw Oysters
Dozen plump & juicy Cheasapeake Bay oysters
Egg Roll
Cuz's famous egg roll: Cabbage, carrots, eggs, sweet & sour sauce
Filet K Bob App
Filet morsels with Pepper, Onion and Mushroom
Hot Asparagus with Crabmeat
Asparagus topped with crabmeat, mushrooms and onions
Mac & Cheese
Woodbaked in cream
Mushroom Caps
Sauteed in butter
Oyster K Bob
Grilled oyster skewer
Prime Strip App
Stir fried prime rib slices with tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, garlic mayo
Rib App
Pork ribs simmered in bbq sauce
Satays
6 small skewers of filet satays coated in peanut seasonig
Seafood K Bob App
Shrimp, scallops, catfish pieces on a skewer
Skanky Mac & Cheese
Add blue cheese to Mac & Cheese
Wild Mushrooms in Saffron Cream
Wild mushrooms with few morels in a saffron cream sauce
Wild Mushrooms with few morels
Seasonal wild mushrooms, 3 morels on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes
Small side of wild mushrooms no morels
Specials Appetizers
Specials Dinner
Pork Tenderloin, Apples & Onions
Grilled Halibut
Grilled Halibut with Crab
Fried Halibut
Grilled Walleye
Walleye Crabbed
Half Rotisseried Chicken, Garlic
Half Rotisseried Chicken, BBQ
whole Rotisseried Chicken, Garlic
Whole Rotisseried Chicken, BBQ
Small Seafood Fried Rice
Large Seafood Fried Rice
Hong Kong Seafood Basket
Dinner
Crab Cake Dinner
Two bluefin crab cakes with chili hollandaise
Filet K Bob Dinner
Two skewers of filet morsels with green pepper, onion & mushroom
Seafood K Bob Dinner
Two skewers of shrimp, scallops, catfish with green pepper, onion & mushroom
Stir Fry
Shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crawfish and vegetable stir fry
Curry
Thai green curry with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crawfish & veggies, plus 3 satays
Filet & Seafood Combo K Bob
One skewer each of filet and seafood k bob
Fried Shrimp Dinner
12 shrimp fried in beer batter
Spiced Shrimp In Shell
13 Shimp in shell boiled in beer & Cajun Spices
Peeled Spiced Shrimp
13 peeled shrimp cooked in beer & Cajun spices
Satay Dinner
12 skewers of filet satay coated in peanut seasoning
Vegetable Stir Fry
Broccoli, squash, mushrooms & tomatoes
Steaks & Prime Ribs
Filet
15 oz handcut seasoned filet mignon
Peppercorn Filet
15 oz handcut seasoned filet with peppercorn gravy on top
Acapulco Filet
Our award winning filet sits on a soft taco, a slice of grilled onion, topped with mole sauce, side of refried beans
Ribeye
20 oz handcut choice ribeye steak
Smoked Ribeye
20 oz steak cut from a whole loin that has been lightly smoked in the pit, and grilled
Small Prime
20 oz choice prime rib from the smoker. Served with Burgundy gravy on the side
Large Prime
Our Hunka Hunka 30 oz Elvis cut prime rib Comes with Burgundy gravy on the side
Fish
Fried Catfish Dinner
6 pieces of farm raised catish deep fried in beer batter, tartar sauce
Grilled Tuna
10 oz grilled tuna steak, chili hollandaise
Tuna Crab
Grilled tuna topped with lump crabmeat
Rare Tuna
Cooked rare, then sliced and served with veggies in a teriyaki sauce
Grilled Salmon
Grilled salmon in herb bread crumbs, dill cream and hollandaise
Salmon Crab
Grilled salmon topped with lump crabmeat. Bits of mushrooms & green onions
Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon
Grilled salmon finished in the woodoven with a sweet chili lime glaze
Grilled Grouper
Grilled Grouper, lightly dusted with herb bread crumbs. Hollandaise.
Grouper Crab
Grilled Grouper topped with lumpcrab, bits of mushrooms & green onions
BBQ
Pulled Pork
Slow cooked smoked pork butt, hand pulled
BBQ Pork
Smoked, chopped pork butt simmered in sweet bbq sauce
BBQ Beef
Smoked, sliced beef simmered in sweet bbq sauce
BBQ Ribs
Smoked pork ribs simmered in sweet bbq sauce
Beef Brisket
Slow cooked smoked beef brisket served in slices. Red & white bbq sauce on the side
Pint BBQ Pork To Go
Pint of chopped pork butt in sweet bbq sauce
Pint BBQ Beef To Go
Pint of smoked & sliced top round in sweet bbq sauce
Pint Pulled Pork To Go
Pint of pulled pork bbq sauce on the side
Warm Salads
Warm Mushroom Salad
Shitaki & Portabella mushrooms grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce
Warm Chicken Salad
Chicken pieces grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce
Warm Salmon Salad
8 oz grilled salmon with veggies on lettuce
Warm Filet Salad
8 oz filet grilled & sliced, with veggies on lettuce
Warm Seafood Salad
Shrimp, scallops, tilapia & crawfish grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce
Pizza
Cheese Pizza
Woodoven pizza with cheese only
Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza
woodoven pizza with cheese and pepperoni
Veggie & Cheese Pizza
Broccoli, squash, tomato, cheese pizza
Curry Satay Pizza
Peanut coated filet satays on curry sauced pizza
BBQ Pork Pizza
Barbeque pork in sweet bbq sauce on pizza
BBQ Beef Pizza
Barbeque beef in sauce on pizza
Pulled Pork Pizza
Pulled pork on pizza
Seafood Pizza
shrimp, scallops, fish, crawfish and cheese
Kid's Menu
Kid's Steak on a Stick
One Filet K Bob
Kid's Catfish
Two pieces of Catfish
Child's Filet
8 oz small filet
Child's Prime
10 oz prime rib
Chicken Nuggets
Five Chicken Nuggets
Cheese Pizza
Woodoven pizza with cheese only
Child 's Stir Fry
Small stir fry of prime slices, seafood and veggies
Extra Side
Baked Potato
Sweet Potato
French Fries
Steamed Veggies
Grilled Veges
Broccoli
Rice
Twice Baked
Cole Slaw
Small Fried Rice with Sliced Mushrooms & Green Onions
Small Mac & Cheese
Small Skanky Mac & Cheese
Hot Asparagus
Mushroom Caps
Small Wild Mushrooms no morels
Peppers & Onions
Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions
Salad
Desserts
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Filet K Bob App
Gluten Free Seafood K Bob App
Gluten Free Satays
Gluten Free Filet Salad
Gluten Free Seafood Salad
Gluten Free garden Salad
Gluten Free Chef's Salad
Gluten Free Pulled Pork
Gluten Free Boiled Plain Shrimp
Gluten Free Seafood Curry with Satays
Gluten Free Filet
Gluten Free Ribeye
Gluten Free Smoked Ribeye
Gluten Free Grilled Salmon
Gluten Free Salmon Crab
Gluten Free Grilled Grouper
Gluten Free Grouper Crab
Gluten Free Grilled Tuna
Gluten Free Tuna Crab
Gluten Free Grilled Shrimp
Gluten Free Filet K Bob Dinner
Gluten Free Seafood K Bob Dinner
Gravy & Sauces
Peppercorn Gravy
Burgundy Gravy
Au Jus
Horseradish
Horseradish Cream
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Tartar Sauce
Hollandaise
Chili Hollandaise
Light Peanut Sauce
Dark Peanut Sauce
A1 Sauce
Pint of Vinaigrette To Go
Pint of Ranch To Go
Pint of Thousand Island To Go
Pint of Blue Cheese To Go
Pint of Tartar Sauce To Go
4 oz TV
4 oz Ranch
4 oz Blue Cheese
4 oz TI
ketchup
Xtra Bread & Butter
Xtra Rolls & Butter
4 oz Alabama White BBQ Sauce
4 oz Sweet Red BBQ Sauce
Honey Mustard
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
American restaurant serving huge steaks, fresh seafood, barbeque, and Asian dishes. Established in 1979 in Southwest Virginia
15746 Gov Gc Peery Highway, Pounding Mill, VA 24637