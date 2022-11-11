Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cuz's Uptown Barbeque

No reviews yet

15746 Gov Gc Peery Highway

Pounding Mill, VA 24637

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheezed Egg Roll
Garden Salad
Egg Roll

Appetizer

1/2 Dozen Raw Oysters

$12.00

Cold water Cheasapeake Bay oysters

Catfish App & Tartar Sauce

Catfish App & Tartar Sauce

$9.50

4 pieces of fried catfish

Cheese Dip

$8.00

Crab Cheese Dip with Chips

Cheezed Egg Roll

Cheezed Egg Roll

$5.50

Cuz's egg roll with velveeta. Served with sweet & sour sauce

Cold Asparagus

$8.00

Cold steamed asparagus

Cold Asparagus with Blue Cheese

$10.00

Asparagus cold with blue cheese crumbles and blue cheese dressing on the side

Crab Cake App

$9.00

Bluefin crab cake with chili hollandaise

Crab Soup cup

$8.00

Creamy crab soup in bowl or cup, same size

Creamed Mushroom on Garlic Croutons

$8.00

Sliced mushrooms in cream gravy. Served on garlic croutons

Dozen Raw Oysters

$22.00

Dozen plump & juicy Cheasapeake Bay oysters

Egg Roll

Egg Roll

$5.00

Cuz's famous egg roll: Cabbage, carrots, eggs, sweet & sour sauce

Filet K Bob App

$8.50

Filet morsels with Pepper, Onion and Mushroom

Hot Asparagus with Crabmeat

$14.00

Asparagus topped with crabmeat, mushrooms and onions

Mac & Cheese

$8.50

Woodbaked in cream

Mushroom Caps

$7.50

Sauteed in butter

Oyster K Bob

$6.00

Grilled oyster skewer

Prime Strip App

$10.00

Stir fried prime rib slices with tomatoes, mushrooms & onions, garlic mayo

Rib App

$11.00

Pork ribs simmered in bbq sauce

Satays

$8.00

6 small skewers of filet satays coated in peanut seasonig

Seafood K Bob App

$8.50

Shrimp, scallops, catfish pieces on a skewer

Skanky Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Add blue cheese to Mac & Cheese

Wild Mushrooms in Saffron Cream

$20.00

Wild mushrooms with few morels in a saffron cream sauce

Wild Mushrooms with few morels

$16.00

Seasonal wild mushrooms, 3 morels on a bed of lettuce with tomatoes

Small side of wild mushrooms no morels

$12.00

Specials Appetizers

Avocado Stuffed with Shrimp & Crab

$10.00

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

$12.00

Duck Liver Pate

$9.00

Broccoli & Cheese Beignets

$10.00

French Onion Soup

$9.00

Specials Dinner

Pork Tenderloin, Apples & Onions

$24.00

Grilled Halibut

$23.00

Grilled Halibut with Crab

$31.00

Fried Halibut

$23.00

Grilled Walleye

$22.00

Walleye Crabbed

$30.00

Half Rotisseried Chicken, Garlic

$18.00

Half Rotisseried Chicken, BBQ

$18.00

whole Rotisseried Chicken, Garlic

$33.00

Whole Rotisseried Chicken, BBQ

$33.00

Small Seafood Fried Rice

$16.00

Large Seafood Fried Rice

$28.00

Hong Kong Seafood Basket

$24.00

Dinner

Crab Cake Dinner

$20.00

Two bluefin crab cakes with chili hollandaise

Filet K Bob Dinner

$19.00

Two skewers of filet morsels with green pepper, onion & mushroom

Seafood K Bob Dinner

$19.00

Two skewers of shrimp, scallops, catfish with green pepper, onion & mushroom

Stir Fry

$22.00

Shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crawfish and vegetable stir fry

Curry

$22.00

Thai green curry with shrimp, scallops, tilapia, crawfish & veggies, plus 3 satays

Filet & Seafood Combo K Bob

$19.00

One skewer each of filet and seafood k bob

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$22.00

12 shrimp fried in beer batter

Spiced Shrimp In Shell

$19.00

13 Shimp in shell boiled in beer & Cajun Spices

Peeled Spiced Shrimp

$19.00

13 peeled shrimp cooked in beer & Cajun spices

Satay Dinner

$18.00

12 skewers of filet satay coated in peanut seasoning

Vegetable Stir Fry

$14.00

Broccoli, squash, mushrooms & tomatoes

Steaks & Prime Ribs

Filet

$33.00

15 oz handcut seasoned filet mignon

Peppercorn Filet

$35.00

15 oz handcut seasoned filet with peppercorn gravy on top

Acapulco Filet

$37.00

Our award winning filet sits on a soft taco, a slice of grilled onion, topped with mole sauce, side of refried beans

Ribeye

$33.00

20 oz handcut choice ribeye steak

Smoked Ribeye

$34.00

20 oz steak cut from a whole loin that has been lightly smoked in the pit, and grilled

Small Prime

$34.00

20 oz choice prime rib from the smoker. Served with Burgundy gravy on the side

Large Prime

$48.00

Our Hunka Hunka 30 oz Elvis cut prime rib Comes with Burgundy gravy on the side

Fish

Fried Catfish Dinner

$18.00

6 pieces of farm raised catish deep fried in beer batter, tartar sauce

Grilled Tuna

$20.00

10 oz grilled tuna steak, chili hollandaise

Tuna Crab

$28.00

Grilled tuna topped with lump crabmeat

Rare Tuna

$22.00

Cooked rare, then sliced and served with veggies in a teriyaki sauce

Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Grilled salmon in herb bread crumbs, dill cream and hollandaise

Salmon Crab

$28.00

Grilled salmon topped with lump crabmeat. Bits of mushrooms & green onions

Sweet Chili Glazed Salmon

$22.00

Grilled salmon finished in the woodoven with a sweet chili lime glaze

Grilled Grouper

$20.00

Grilled Grouper, lightly dusted with herb bread crumbs. Hollandaise.

Grouper Crab

$28.00

Grilled Grouper topped with lumpcrab, bits of mushrooms & green onions

BBQ

Pulled Pork

$14.00

Slow cooked smoked pork butt, hand pulled

BBQ Pork

$13.00

Smoked, chopped pork butt simmered in sweet bbq sauce

BBQ Beef

$13.00

Smoked, sliced beef simmered in sweet bbq sauce

BBQ Ribs

$19.00

Smoked pork ribs simmered in sweet bbq sauce

Beef Brisket

$19.00

Slow cooked smoked beef brisket served in slices. Red & white bbq sauce on the side

Pint BBQ Pork To Go

$12.00

Pint of chopped pork butt in sweet bbq sauce

Pint BBQ Beef To Go

$12.00

Pint of smoked & sliced top round in sweet bbq sauce

Pint Pulled Pork To Go

$12.00

Pint of pulled pork bbq sauce on the side

Warm Salads

Warm Mushroom Salad

$17.00

Shitaki & Portabella mushrooms grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce

Warm Chicken Salad

$17.00

Chicken pieces grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce

Warm Salmon Salad

$22.00

8 oz grilled salmon with veggies on lettuce

Warm Filet Salad

$24.00

8 oz filet grilled & sliced, with veggies on lettuce

Warm Seafood Salad

$24.00

Shrimp, scallops, tilapia & crawfish grilled with veggies on a bed of lettuce

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Woodoven pizza with cheese only

Pepperoni & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

woodoven pizza with cheese and pepperoni

Veggie & Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Broccoli, squash, tomato, cheese pizza

Curry Satay Pizza

$18.00

Peanut coated filet satays on curry sauced pizza

BBQ Pork Pizza

$18.00

Barbeque pork in sweet bbq sauce on pizza

BBQ Beef Pizza

$18.00

Barbeque beef in sauce on pizza

Pulled Pork Pizza

$18.00

Pulled pork on pizza

Seafood Pizza

$24.00

shrimp, scallops, fish, crawfish and cheese

Kid's Menu

Kid's Steak on a Stick

$12.00

One Filet K Bob

Kid's Catfish

$8.50

Two pieces of Catfish

Child's Filet

$24.00

8 oz small filet

Child's Prime

$26.00

10 oz prime rib

Chicken Nuggets

$8.50

Five Chicken Nuggets

Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Woodoven pizza with cheese only

Child 's Stir Fry

$16.00

Small stir fry of prime slices, seafood and veggies

Extra Side

Baked Potato

$3.50

Sweet Potato

$3.50

French Fries

$3.50

Steamed Veggies

$3.50

Grilled Veges

$3.50

Broccoli

$3.50

Rice

$3.50

Twice Baked

$5.50

Cole Slaw

Small Fried Rice with Sliced Mushrooms & Green Onions

$8.50

Small Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Small Skanky Mac & Cheese

$8.00

Hot Asparagus

$8.00

Mushroom Caps

$7.50

Small Wild Mushrooms no morels

$12.00

Peppers & Onions

$4.00

Mushrooms, Peppers & Onions

$5.00

Garden Salad

$4.50

Lettuce with cucumber, tomato, carrot, cheese & croutons

Chef's Salad

$12.00

Big garden salad with deli ham and chicken

Desserts

Coconut Creme Brulee

$8.00

Vanilla Creme Brulee

$8.00

Special Creme Brulee

$8.00

French Silk

$8.00

Fudge Pie, Ice Cream

$8.00

Special dessert

$8.00

Blackberry Beignets

$10.00Out of stock

Gluten Free

Gluten Free Filet K Bob App

$8.50

Gluten Free Seafood K Bob App

$8.50

Gluten Free Satays

$8.00

Gluten Free Filet Salad

$24.00

Gluten Free Seafood Salad

$24.00

Gluten Free garden Salad

$4.50

Gluten Free Chef's Salad

$12.00

Gluten Free Pulled Pork

$14.00

Gluten Free Boiled Plain Shrimp

$19.00

Gluten Free Seafood Curry with Satays

$22.00

Gluten Free Filet

$33.00

Gluten Free Ribeye

$33.00

Gluten Free Smoked Ribeye

$33.00

Gluten Free Grilled Salmon

$20.00

Gluten Free Salmon Crab

$28.00

Gluten Free Grilled Grouper

$20.00

Gluten Free Grouper Crab

$28.00

Gluten Free Grilled Tuna

$20.00

Gluten Free Tuna Crab

$28.00

Gluten Free Grilled Shrimp

$22.00

Gluten Free Filet K Bob Dinner

$19.00

Gluten Free Seafood K Bob Dinner

$19.00

Gravy & Sauces

Peppercorn Gravy

$3.00

Burgundy Gravy

$3.00

Au Jus

Horseradish

Horseradish Cream

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Hollandaise

$0.50

Chili Hollandaise

$0.50

Light Peanut Sauce

$0.50

Dark Peanut Sauce

$0.50

A1 Sauce

Pint of Vinaigrette To Go

$10.00

Pint of Ranch To Go

$10.00

Pint of Thousand Island To Go

$10.00

Pint of Blue Cheese To Go

$12.00

Pint of Tartar Sauce To Go

$10.00

4 oz TV

$0.50

4 oz Ranch

$0.50

4 oz Blue Cheese

$0.50

4 oz TI

$0.50

ketchup

Xtra Bread & Butter

$3.50

Xtra Rolls & Butter

$3.50

4 oz Alabama White BBQ Sauce

$0.50

4 oz Sweet Red BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

NA Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Mr. pibb

$3.50

Mello Yellow

$3.50

Pink Lemonade

$3.50

Sweet Tea

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Half & Half Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Sparkling Water

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.50
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 9:00 pm
American restaurant serving huge steaks, fresh seafood, barbeque, and Asian dishes. Established in 1979 in Southwest Virginia

15746 Gov Gc Peery Highway, Pounding Mill, VA 24637

