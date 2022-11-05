A map showing the location of CvicheBar - Hollywood 939 North Federal HwyView gallery

CvicheBar - Hollywood 939 North Federal Hwy

No reviews yet

939 North Federal Hwy

Hollywood, FL 33020

Chifa

Egg Roll

$3.99

Wonton Frito

$5.99

Chancho Asado Con Nabo

$11.99

Chicharron de Pollo

$11.99

Nado Encurtido

$5.00

Tacacho

$6.00

Sopa Wonton

$13.99

Fuchifu's Soup

$12.99

7 Sabores (Pap Row)

$13.99

Special Chicken Cristal Noodles

$13.99

Seafood Soup Rice

$16.99

Chicken with Assorted Oriental Vegies

$15.99

Chicken with Mushrooms

$16.99

Chicken with Garlic

$15.99

Chicken with Black Salted Black Beans (Tausi)

$16.99

Chicken with Tamarind Sauce

$15.99

Chicken with Pineapple

$15.99

Chicken Chunks with Oriental Veggies

$16.99

Chicken Noddles

$15.99

Roasted Pork Noodles

$16.99

Sam Sen Noodles

$17.99

Beef Noodles

$17.99

Seafood Noodles

$23.99

Chicken in Trozos Noddles

$16.99

Veggie Noddles

$14.99

Fideos Con Camaron Chifa

$17.99

Special Tay Pay Fried Rice

$17.99

Chicken Fried Rice

$13.99

Roasted Pork Fried Rice

$14.99

Sam Sem (Mixed) Fried Rice

$15.99

Shrimp Fried Rice

$18.99

Seafood Fried Rice

$19.99

Beef Fried Rice

$18.99

Veggie Fried Rice

$12.99

Cerdo Asado with Assorted Oriental Veggies

$15.99

Cerdo Asado con Garlic

$15.99

Cerdo Asado con Pineapple

$15.99

Cerdo Asado con Tamarind Sauce

$16.99

Cerdo Asado con BALCK Salted, Black Beans (TAUSI)

$15.99

Taypa Especial

$21.99

Kam Lu Wantan

$21.99

Pollo Enrollado Con Esparragus

$18.99

Limonkay

$17.99

Pollo Yin Yong

$18.99

Chijaukay

$14.99

Tipakay

$14.99

Fish Saltado

$16.99

Mariscos Saltado Tay Pay

$21.99

Juanes

$15.99

Taypa Especial Con Tallarin

$23.99

Aperitivos Frios

Papa a La Huancaina

$8.99

Choros A La Chalaca

$11.99

Leche de Tigre

$11.99

Coctel de Conchas Negras

$16.99

Combo Aperitvo Frio

$17.99

Causa de Pollo

$13.99

Causa de Cangrejo

$13.99

Causa de Camaron

$13.99

Causa de Atun

$13.99

Anticuchos de Pollo

$13.99

Anticuchos Con Rachi

$17.99

Tamal Criollo

$5.99

Lomo Con Camarones

$22.99

Aperitivos Calientes

Tostones Fritos

$4.99

Yuca Frita Con Salsa Huancaina

$7.99

Wantanes Rellenos De Aji De Gallina

$10.99

Chicharron de Pescado

$13.99

Chicharron de Calamar

$16.99

Pulpo Parrillero

$21.99

Anticuchos Tradicional

$14.99

Anticucho Con Rachi

$17.99

Chicharron De Pollo

$13.99

Chicharron De Corvina

$40.00

Anticucho De Pollo

$13.99

Vegetarianos

Tallarin Saltado de Vegetales

$13.99

Chaufa de Vegetales

$13.99

Enchilado de Vegetales

$14.99

Ceviche

Ceviche de Pulpo

$21.99

Ceviche de Pescado

$14.99

Ceviche Carretillero

$17.99

Ceviche Mixto

$17.99

Ceviche de Camarones

$17.99

Ceviche de Conchas Negras

$19.99

Trilogia de Ceviches

$21.99

Ceviche Viagra

$24.99

Trilogia Ceviches Corvina

$34.99

Ceviche De Corvin

$24.99

Trilogia De Corvina Y Mariscos

$38.99

Ceviche Mariscos

$19.99

Ceviche De Corvina Y Mixto

$28.99

Ceviche De Pescado En Aji Amarillo

$14.99

Ceviche De Camaron Y Pulpo

$24.99

Ceviche De Camaron Y Pescado

$18.99

Pollo

Chaufa de Pollo

$13.99

Tallarin Saltado de Pollo

$15.99

Tallarin Verde con Pollo A La Parrilla

$16.99

Tacu Tacu Con Pollo

$16.99

Pollo Saltado

$14.99

Aji de Gallina

$13.99

Pollo Con Champinones

$14.99

Pechuga de Pollo A La Plancha

$13.99

Milanesa De Pollo

$18.99

Carnes

Lomo Saltado

$17.99

Lomo Saltado A Lo Pobre

$21.99

Tacu Tacu Con Lomo Saltado

$20.99

Seco de Cordero

$21.99

Chaufa de Carne

$18.99

Tallarin Verde Con Churrasco

$20.99

Bistec A Lo Pobre

$19.99

Churrasco A La Parrilla

$18.99

Tallarin Saltado de Carne

$18.99

Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Churrasco

$19.99

Churrasco Con Risotto Al La Huancaina

$24.99

Lomo Saltado Con Risotto A La Huancaina

$24.99

Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Lomo Saltado

$21.99

Mar Peruano

Pescado A Lo Macho

$23.99

Chaufa de Camarones

$18.99

Pescado Sudado

$13.99

Picante de Mariscos

$19.99

Pescado A La Parrilla

$13.99

Pescado En Salsa Verde Con Camarones

$18.99

Pescado A La Chorillana

$14.99

Jalea Mixta

$18.99

Jalea Mixta Familiar

$32.99

Chaufa de Pescado

$14.99

Chaufa de Mariscos

$19.99

Tacu Tacu Con Mariscos

$20.99

Tallarin Saltado Con Mariscos

$19.99

Pulpo Parrillero Con Risotto A La Huancaina

$24.99

Pescado Parrilla Con Risotto A La Huancaina

$20.99

Pargo Entero Frito

$21.99

Arroz Con Mariscos

$23.99

Pargo Entero Frito Con Crema De Mariscos

$34.99

Chaufa Mar Y Tierra

$24.99

Jalea Con Risotto

$28.00

Pescado Al Ajo

$15.99

Menu de Ninos

Chicken Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Fish Tenders with Fries

$9.99

Salchipapa

$9.99

Fettuccine Alfredo

$9.99

Ensaladas

Ensalada Casera

$4.99

Ensalada Cesar

$10.99

Sopas

Chupe de Camarones

$16.99

Chupe de Pescado

$14.99

Sopa de Mariscos

$17.99

Chupe Arequipeno

$17.99

Sopa Criolla

$10.99

Aguadito de Pollo

$10.99

Aguadito de Pescado

$10.99

Aguadito de Mariscos

$16.99

Parihuela

$16.99

Sopa A La Minuta

$9.99

Sopa De Pollo

$11.99

Postres Peruanos

Suspiro Limeno

$5.99Out of stock

Torta de Chocolate

$5.99Out of stock

Flan

$5.99Out of stock

Passion Fruit Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Lucuma Cheesecake

$5.99Out of stock

Mango Cheesecake

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99Out of stock

Desayunos

Desayuno Lurin

$13.99

Lomo Al Jugo

$9.99

Desayuno Americano

$7.99

Empanada de Carne

$3.99

Empanada de Pollo

$3.99

4.99

Sopa del Dia

$3.50

Side de Huancaina

$3.00

Side de Arroz Blanco

$3.00

Salsa Criolla

$3.00

Side de Papas Fritas

$5.99

Canchita

$3.50

Camote

$3.50

Pasta A La Mantequilla

$7.99

Tomates

$3.00

Frijoles Negros

$3.50

Maduros

$4.99

Chpis

$3.50

Guacamola

$3.00

Frijol Blanco

$4.50

Pollo Adicional

$4.00

Pacn Con Chichrron

$8.99

Papa Rellena

$6.00

Huevo Extra

$3.00

Yuca

$4.99

Pescado Adicional

$5.00

Pescado A Lo Macho Con Rissto

$34.99

Sopa De Gallina

$14.99

Alfahor

$1.25

Alfajor x

$5.00

Ensalada Cesar Con Pollo

$15.99

Ceviche Corvina Y Conchas Negras

$38.99

Chef Mains

Pargo Entero Frito en Crema de Mariscos

$35.99+

Corvina a Lo Macho

$34.99

Pargo Entero Relleno Deshuesado en Mariscos

$58.00+

Trilogia Marina

$32.99

Diablito Marino

$36.99

Aeropuerto

$19.90

Chaufa Mixto Carne Y Pollo

$20.99

Tallarin Verde Con Pescado A La Plancha

$18.00

Corvina A La Parrilla (2 Acompanantes)

$28.00

Conchas A La Parmesana

$25.00

Corvina En Salsa De Mariscos

$34.00

Trilogia Marina Con Corvina

$38.99

Tallarin Verde

$12.99

Bucket Menos Pilsen

$25.00

Shot Pisco

$10.00

Tacu Tacu Con Chancho Asado

$20.99

Bucket Pilsen

$24.00

SalmonnPapas Doradas Y Ensalada

$25.00

Pescado Saltado

$17.99

Adicional

$8.00

Corvina Bechamel Y Camarones

$34.99

Salmon Con Vegetal Salteado

$28.99

Ceviche De Corvina Y Camarones

$26.99

Corvina A La Chorrillana

$29.99

Risotto Con Mariscos

$28.00

Tallarin saltado Con Camaron Y Pollo

$20.00

Tallarin A La Huancaina Con Pollo A La Parrilla

$20.00

Corvina En Salsa Verde Con Camarones

$38.00

Shop Pisco

$13.00

Tacu Tacu Con Huevos

$12.99

Corvina A La Plancha Con Risotto

$34.99

Arroz Con Leche

$7.50

Arroz Con Leche Convinado

$7.50

Masamorra

$7.50

Tallarin Verde Con Chancho Asado

$20.99

LM - Tacu Tacu con Pollo Saltado

$13.99

Jugos Naturales

Maracuya

$5.50+

Limonada

$5.50+

Chicha Morada

$5.50+

Buket Pilsen

$26.00

Bebidas Frias

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.99

Perrier Bottle

$3.00

Inka Kola

$3.00Out of stock

Kola Inglesa

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.50

Bebidas Calientes

Cafe Expreso

$3.99

Te

$1.99

Expresso

$2.45

Cafe Con Leche

$2.45

Licores

Cuzquena

$5.00

Cristal

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00Out of stock

Corona

$5.00Out of stock

Pisco Sour

$12.50

Pisco Sour Passion Fruit

$12.50

Pilsen

$6.50

Copa de Vino

$12.50

Bottle of Wine

$29.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

939 North Federal Hwy, Hollywood, FL 33020

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

