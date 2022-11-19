Restaurant header imageView gallery

CW's Wings and Ribs

117A Rivertown Blvd

Conway, SC 29526

Popular Items

10 Wings Traditional
20 Wings Traditional
10 Wings Boneless

Munchies

CW's Chicken Quesadilla

$9.49

Sliders

$8.49

Mac N Cheese Bites

$8.49

Loaded Wing Chips

$7.49

Loaded Cheese Fries

$7.49

Cheese Sticks

$8.49

Fried Mushrooms

$8.49

Salads

CW's Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Dinner Baskets

BBQ Basket

$10.99

Hamburger Steak

$11.99

Large Wing Basket aTraditional

$15.99

Large wing Basket Boneless

$15.99

Ribeye

$19.99

Salmon

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner Basket

$14.99

Sirloin

$15.99

Small Wing Basket aTraditional

$8.99

Small Wing Basket Boneless

$8.99

Burgers

CW's Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Smokehouse

$11.49

The Intimidator

$14.99

Cardiac Arrest

$14.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bacon Chicken Melt

$9.49

BBQ Sandwich

$9.49

BLT

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Wraps

$9.49

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Philly Dip

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$18.99

Small Rack Ribs

$15.99

Wings

5 Wings Traditional

$7.49

5 Wings Boneless

$5.30

10 Wings Traditional

$12.49

10 Wings Boneless

$9.80

15 Wings Traditional

$17.50

15 Wings Boneless

$13.95

20 Wings Traditional

$21.99

20 Wings Boneless

$18.30

Chicken Tenders

5 Tenders

$8.59

10 Tenders

$12.99

Bulk

50 Wings Traditional

$54.99

50 Wings Boneless

$40.00

Baby Back Ribs

$79.99

Wings and Ribs

$91.99

BBQ by the Pound

$8.99

Wing Chip Pan

$10.99

French Fry Pan

$15.99

Coleslaw Pint

$5.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$4.50

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.50

Kid Wings

$4.50

Sidelines Al a Carte

Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Side Fried Mushrooms

$3.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Loaded Bake Potato

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Side Mac n Cheese Bites

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Side Loaded Wing Chips

$3.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side of Chips

$3.99

Full order of Fries

$5.99

Full order of Chips

$5.99

Mac n Cheese

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$4.99

Side Shrimp (4)

$4.00

Baked Potato

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Up Charge

Ex Ranch

$0.59

Ex Sauce

$0.59

Ex Blue Cheese

$0.59

Ex Celery

$0.59

Ex Salad Dressing

$0.59
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:45 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:45 pm
Wings - Ribs - Burgers and much much more....................... Owned and operated by Mike and Elaine Sheffer since 2015

117A Rivertown Blvd, Conway, SC 29526

