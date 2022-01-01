Restaurant header imageView gallery

CW's Wings and Ribs - Aynor

No reviews yet

1676 Hwy 501

Galivant Ferry, SC 29511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Large Wing Basket aTraditional
Large wing Basket Boneless
10 Wings Traditional

Munchies

CW's Chicken Quesadilla

$10.99

Sliders

$9.99

Mac N Cheese Bites

$9.99

Loaded Wing Chips

$8.99

Loaded Cheese Fries

$8.99

Cheese Sticks

$9.99

Salads

CW's Salad

$9.99

Caesar Salad

$9.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Dinner Baskets

BBQ Basket

$10.99

Large Wing Basket aTraditional

$15.99

Large wing Basket Boneless

$15.99

Ribeye

$19.99

Salmon

$11.99

Shrimp Dinner Basket

$14.99

Sirloin

$15.99

Small Wing Basket aTraditional

$8.99

Small Wing Basket Boneless

$8.99

Burgers

CW's Burger

$9.99

Cheeseburger

$10.49

Mushroom Swiss

$11.99

Smokehouse

$11.49

The Intimidator

$14.99

Cardiac Arrest

$14.99

Sandwiches & Wraps

Bacon Chicken Melt

$9.49

BBQ Sandwich

$9.49

BLT

$7.99

Buffalo Shrimp Wrap

$9.99

Chicken Ceasar Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Wraps

$9.49

Philly Wrap

$8.99

Philly Dip

$10.99

Steak Sandwich

$15.99

Baby Back Ribs

Full Rack Ribs

$18.99

Small Rack Ribs

$15.99

Wings

5 Wings Traditional

$7.49

5 Wings Boneless

$6.30

10 Wings Traditional

$12.49

10 Wings Boneless

$9.80

15 Wings Traditional

$17.50

15 Wings Boneless

$13.95

20 Wings Traditional

$21.99

20 Wings Boneless

$18.30

Chicken Tenders

5 Tenders

$8.59

10 Tenders

$12.99

Bulk

50 Wings Traditional

$54.99

50 Wings Boneless

$40.00

Baby Back Ribs (5)

$79.99

(50)Wings and (2 1/2)Ribs

$91.99

BBQ by the Pound

$8.99

Wing Chip Pan

$10.99

French Fry Pan

$15.99

Coleslaw Pint

$5.99

Kids

Kids Burger

$4.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$4.50

Kids Mac & Cheese Bites

$4.50

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$4.50

Kid Wings

$4.50

Sidelines Al a Carte

Full order of Fries

$5.99

Side of Fries

$3.99

Side Loaded Fries

$3.99

Full order of Chips

$3.99

Side of Chips

$3.99

Side Loaded Wing Chips

$3.99

Coleslaw

$3.99

Side Onion Rings

$3.99

Side Veggies

$3.99

Side Salad

$3.99

Side Caesar Salad

$3.99

Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$3.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$3.99

Side Shrimp (4)

$4.00

Up Charge

Ex Ranch

$0.59

Ex Sauce

$0.59

Ex Blue Cheese

$0.59

Ex Celery

$0.59

Ex Salad Dressing

$0.59

Lunch

Bacon Chicken Melt Lunch

$8.49

BBQ Sandwich Lunch

$8.49

Cheeseburger Lunch

$8.49

Chicken Wrap Lunch

$8.49

CW Burger Lunch

$8.49

Shrimp Basket Lunch

$8.49

Tender Basket Lunch

$8.49
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Wing and Rib restaurant/sports bar. Call to check out our entertainment on Fri and Sat Nights.

Website

Location

1676 Hwy 501, Galivant Ferry, SC 29511

Directions

