Mexican & Tex-Mex
Bars & Lounges

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

1,217 Reviews

$$

3720 Palm Way #170

Austin, TX 78758

Order Again

Popular Items

Quesadillas
Jumbo House Margarita
Texas Queso

Alcoholic Drinks

1/2 Gallon House Margarita and Wings

$49.99

Our Famous House Margarita Frozen or on the rocks along with 20 Hot Wings

1/2 Gallon House Margarita

$39.99

Our Famous House Margarita Frozen or on the Rocks (Food Purchase Required)

Import Beer

$4.99

A Selection of Import Beer (Food Purchase Required)

Domestic Beer

$3.99

A selection of Domestic Beer (Food Purchase Required)

Craft Beer

$5.99

A Selection of Craft Beer (Food purchase Required)

White Claw Hard Seltzer

$6.99

Black cherry or Mango (Food Purchase Required)

Jumbo House Margarita

$11.99

Our Famous House Margarita Served Frozen or on the Rocks or add flavor (Food Purchase Required)

1/2 Gallon Frozen Paloma

$39.99

El Jimador Silver Tequila, Mexican Grapefruit Soda, Agave Nectar and a Splash of Lime Juice

Brunch

Huevos Rancheros

$11.72

Two large eggs any style with our special ranchero salsa on house made corn tortillas.

Huevos con Chorizo

$12.79

Eggs scrambled with cheese and Mexican sausage.

Chilaquiles

$13.86

Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature salsa or tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado.

Carne Guisada and Eggs

$20.28

Our Carne Guisada with two large eggs any style and Fresh house made corn or flour tortillas

Migas

$14.93

Eggs scrambled with cheese, tortilla chips and your choice of chorizo, beef or chicken fajita.

Breakfast Quesadillas

$10.55

House made flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese.

Breakfast Tacos

$11.72

Trio of potato, egg and beans, chorizo, egg and beans and applewood smoked bacon, egg and beans tacos.

Texas Breakfast

$11.72

Two large eggs any style with two slices of applewood smoked bacon and chipotle roasted potatoes.

Hotcakes

$9.58

Two pancakes served with maple syrup and applewood smoked bacon (not served with sides of rice or beans).

French Toast

$9.58

Texas toast, Cinnamon and caramelized seasonal fruit and whipped cream (not served with rice or beans).

Omelet (Built your own)

$9.58

Two large eggs and cheese. Add applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, green onions, mushrooms, spinach, onions, potato, pico de gallo, poblano pepper, tomatoes or jalapeños (.73 each)

All day Breakfast

Breakfast Tacos

$11.72

Trio of potato, egg and bean, chorizo, egg and bean and applewood smoked bacon, egg and bean tacos

Chilaquiles

$13.86

Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature salsa or tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado

Quesos

Texas Queso

$9.58

Chile con queso made with local white cheese.

Texas loaded Queso

$10.65

Our Texas queso with jalapeños, pico de gallo and your choice of spinach or ground taco beef.

Appetizers

Nachos

$13.90

Smashed beans, melted cheese, beef or chicken fajita served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños.

Chipotle Deviled Eggs (6 Halves)

$6.41

Guacamole - Made from the kitchen

$11.76

Quesadillas

$12.83

Melted cheese, pulled brisket, beef or chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp filled in a home-made flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo

Seafood Ceviche

$16.04

Lime and herb-cured seafood served with avocado and crispy plantains.

Specialty Tacos

Rotisserie Chicken Tacos (2)

$14.93

Our signature rotisserie chicken served with grilled poblano and red bell pepper blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle.

Guisada Tacos (2)

$14.93

Our carne guisada served with pico de gallo.

Slow Roasted Brisket Tacos (2)

$13.86

Slow roasted beef brisket served with spicy coleslaw.

Seared Tuna Tacos (2)

$16.00

Seared tuna with fresh avocado, mango and tomato.

Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2)

$14.93

Crispy negra modelo beer batter fried shrimp served with spicy coleslaw.

Fish Tacos (2)

$14.93

Grilled or crispy fish, pico de gallo and chunks of avocado. Served with spicy coleslaw and cilantro lime dressing.

Favorites

Tacos Al Carbon

$22.42

Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas. Your choice of beef or chicken fajita served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.

Classic Tamales

$14.93

Three home-made tamales with melted cheese, onions and your choice of pork topped with Chile con carne or rotisserie chicken topped with a tomatillo sauce.

Flautas de Pollo

$16.00

Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken, topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, cotija cheese and crushed red pepper.

Northside Soft Tacos

$13.86

Served enchilada style - two flour or corn tortillas filled with beef or rotisserie chicken, rolled and topped with our special sauce, lettuce, cheese and tomato (rotisserie chicken taco is served with sour cream).

House Specialties

Rotisserie Chicken Chile Relleno

$17.07

Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese, topped with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.

ATX Loop 1 Burrito

$17.07

A large home-made flour tortilla filled with smashed beans, carne guisada, pico de gallo and melted Mexican cheese rolled and topped with our home-made chili con carne, Texas queso, melted Mexican cheese and sliced jalapenos. Served with fresh guacamole and Mexican rice.

Enchiladas de Espinaca

$14.93

Two flour tortillas filled with fresh sautéed spinach, mushroom and Mexican white cheese topped with chardonnay cream sauce and roasted pine nuts.

Enchiladas Deluxe

$17.07

Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushrooms, onions and topped with smokey Chile ancho sauce and melted cheese.

Pollo Vienna

$18.14

Chicken breast sautéed in our special cilantro butter topped with a mushroom chipotle chardonnay cream sauce. Served with avocado slices and grilled vegetables.

Enchilada del Mar

$18.14

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, poblano pepper and Mexican white cheese topped with melted cheese, chardonnay cream sauce, avocado, tomato and roasted pine nuts.

Carne Guisada

$16.00

A traditional Mexican slow simmered blend of beef and pork chunks in our savory sauce served with Mexican rice, smashed beans and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.

Tex-Mex Combinations

Summer Special

$14.93

Beef enchilada, beef crispy taco and a smashed bean chalupa served with guacamole.

Del Rio Dinner

$16.00

Crispy beef taco, classic pork or rotisserie chicken tamale and a beef enchilada. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans.

Fronnie's Superior

$17.07

A large beef or chicken fajita taco, cheese enchilada, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of beans.

Rotisserie Chicken

One Half Chicken

$18.14

Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob

Whole Chicken

$25.63

Served with chipotle smashed potatoes and roasted corn on the cob

Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

$14.93

Two beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.

Chicken Enchiladas

$16.00

Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.

Brisket Enchiladas

$16.00

Two chipotle roasted beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne and melted cheese.

Cheese Enchiladas

$13.86

Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.

From The Grill

Fajitas al Carbon Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak

$26.70

Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.

Fajitas al Carbon Marinated Chicken Breast

$21.35

Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.

Camarones Parilla

$29.91

Six jumbo char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Mexican cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with smashed beans, grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices.

Fajitas y Camarones

$29.91

A combination of beef or chicken fajitas and four camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.

Spicy Grilled Salmon

$26.70

Grilled Atlantic salmon with a spicy habañero mango salsa served with grilled vegetables.

Soup and Salads

Pozole

$9.58

Pork and hominy soup with red cabbage, cilantro and fresh salsa verde.

Sopa de Tortilla

$9.58

A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips.

Rico's Taco Salad

$13.86

Green salad topped with guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, taco meat or rotisserie chicken and tortilla strips in a taco bowl, with cilantro lime dressing.

Seared Tuna Salad

$20.28

Mixed greens with seared tuna, avocado, mango, tomato and cilantro lime dressing.

Grilled Shrimp Salad

$20.28

Mixed greens with grilled shrimp, avocado, jicama, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.

Grilled Salmon Salad

$20.28

Grilled salmon on a bed of greens with cucumber, tomatoes, avocados, red onion and charred tomato vinaigrette.

Rotisserie Chopped Salad

$16.00

Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, cheese, tomatoes and rotisserie chicken, blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing.

Sides

Side Smashed Beans (Topped with Cotija Cheese)

$4.27

Charro Beans

$4.27

Chipotle Smashed Potatoes

$4.27

Pico de Gallo

$3.20

Mexican Rice

$4.27

Sheredded Cheese

$2.13

Sour Cream

$2.13

Side de Guacamole - From The Kitchen

$6.37

Beverages

Fountain Sodas

$3.52

Freshly Brewed Iced Tea

$3.52

Mexican Sodas

$4.27

Topo Chico

$4.27

Panna Water

$4.27Out of stock

Desserts

Tres Leches

$8.51

Flan

$8.51Out of stock

Sopapillas

$6.37

Daily Promos

2 Burritos and a 1/2 gallon Margarita or Frozen Paloma

$59.99

Get 2 Gigantic Burritos (Choice of our ATX Burrito or our Rotisserie Chicken and a 1/2 Gallon of Margarita or Frozen Paloma

Built your own Plate

One Item Lunch

$11.76

Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso

Two Item Lunch

$12.83

Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso

Two Item Lunch/Margarita for Two

$35.99

Two Jumbo House Margaritas and Two Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso

Two Item Lunch/Margarita for one

$19.99

One House Margarita and one Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso

Daily Specials

Monday Special

$11.72

One pork and one rotisserie chicken tamale

Tuesday Special

$17.07

A large Home made Flour tortilla, Filled with smashed beans, rotisserie chicken, grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sauted mushrooms, onions, chipotle and Mexican white cheese rolled and topped with tomatillo sauce and Texas queso avocado pico de gallo and sour cream

Wednesday Special

$16.00

Negra modelo beer batter fried lobster and shrimp-filled avocado with tomato relish and lime cilantro sour cream.

Thursday Special

$18.14

Grilled 1/2 rack baby back ribs in an ancho honey barbecue sauce served with spicy coleslaw.

Friday Special

$14.93

Two shrimp and fish tacos (grilled or crispy) filled with pico de gallo, chunks of avocado and served with spicy coleslaw, cilantro lime dressing

Express Pak

Whole Rotisserie Chicken

$25.63

Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)

Fajita Pak Serves 4

$106.95

Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)

Fajita Pak Serves 6

$160.45

Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)

Fajita Pak Serves 8

$205.39

Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)

Fajita Pak Serves 10

$256.75

Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)

6-Tacos Meal Deal

$32.09

One Pounds of Ground Beef or Rotisserie Chicken, One Pint each of Mexican Rice, Beans, Shredded Lettuce, One Half Pint each of Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and a Half Dozen House Made Flour or Corn Tortillas or Taco Shells, Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)

12-Tacos Meal Deal

$59.91

Two Pounds of Ground Beef or Rotisserie Chicken, One Quart each of Mexican Rice, Beans, Shredded Lettuce, One Pint each of Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and a Dozen House Made Flour or Corn Tortillas or Taco Shells, Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)

6-Enchiladas Meal Deal

$42.79

Six Ground Beef with Cheese and Chili con Carne Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken with Cheese and Tomato or Tomatillo Sauce or Cheese with Chili con Carne sauce Enchiladas, One Pint each of Mexican Rice and Beans. Onions Available on Request, Sour cream W/Chicken Enchiladas Available on Request. Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)

12 - Enchiladas Meal Deal

$64.19

Twelve Ground Beef with Cheese and Chili con Carne Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken with Cheese and Tomato or Tomatillo Sauce or Cheese with Chili con Carne sauce Enchiladas, One Quart each of Mexican Rice and Beans. Onions Available on Request, Sour cream W/Chicken Enchiladas Available on Request. Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)

Appetizer Pak

$22.41

One Pint each of Texas Queso, Guacamole and Chips and Salsa (No Changes or Substitutions)

Attributes and Amenities
check markHappy Hour
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

3720 Palm Way #170, Austin, TX 78758

Directions

Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina image

