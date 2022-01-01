Cyclone Anaya's Tex-Mex Cantina

- Home
Popular Items
Alcoholic Drinks
1/2 Gallon House Margarita and Wings
Our Famous House Margarita Frozen or on the rocks along with 20 Hot Wings
1/2 Gallon House Margarita
Our Famous House Margarita Frozen or on the Rocks (Food Purchase Required)
Import Beer
A Selection of Import Beer (Food Purchase Required)
Domestic Beer
A selection of Domestic Beer (Food Purchase Required)
Craft Beer
A Selection of Craft Beer (Food purchase Required)
White Claw Hard Seltzer
Black cherry or Mango (Food Purchase Required)
Jumbo House Margarita
Our Famous House Margarita Served Frozen or on the Rocks or add flavor (Food Purchase Required)
1/2 Gallon Frozen Paloma
El Jimador Silver Tequila, Mexican Grapefruit Soda, Agave Nectar and a Splash of Lime Juice
Brunch
Huevos Rancheros
Two large eggs any style with our special ranchero salsa on house made corn tortillas.
Huevos con Chorizo
Eggs scrambled with cheese and Mexican sausage.
Chilaquiles
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature salsa or tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado.
Carne Guisada and Eggs
Our Carne Guisada with two large eggs any style and Fresh house made corn or flour tortillas
Migas
Eggs scrambled with cheese, tortilla chips and your choice of chorizo, beef or chicken fajita.
Breakfast Quesadillas
House made flour tortillas filled with scrambled eggs, applewood smoked bacon and cheese.
Breakfast Tacos
Trio of potato, egg and beans, chorizo, egg and beans and applewood smoked bacon, egg and beans tacos.
Texas Breakfast
Two large eggs any style with two slices of applewood smoked bacon and chipotle roasted potatoes.
Hotcakes
Two pancakes served with maple syrup and applewood smoked bacon (not served with sides of rice or beans).
French Toast
Texas toast, Cinnamon and caramelized seasonal fruit and whipped cream (not served with rice or beans).
Omelet (Built your own)
Two large eggs and cheese. Add applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, green onions, mushrooms, spinach, onions, potato, pico de gallo, poblano pepper, tomatoes or jalapeños (.73 each)
All day Breakfast
Breakfast Tacos
Trio of potato, egg and bean, chorizo, egg and bean and applewood smoked bacon, egg and bean tacos
Chilaquiles
Two large eggs any style with tortilla chips simmered in your choice of our signature salsa or tomatillo sauce, topped with sour cream, cotija cheese, red onions, cilantro and avocado
Quesos
Appetizers
Nachos
Smashed beans, melted cheese, beef or chicken fajita served with sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and jalapeños.
Chipotle Deviled Eggs (6 Halves)
Guacamole - Made from the kitchen
Quesadillas
Melted cheese, pulled brisket, beef or chicken fajita, spinach or shrimp filled in a home-made flour tortilla. Served with guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo
Seafood Ceviche
Lime and herb-cured seafood served with avocado and crispy plantains.
Specialty Tacos
Rotisserie Chicken Tacos (2)
Our signature rotisserie chicken served with grilled poblano and red bell pepper blended with sautéed mushrooms, onions and chipotle.
Guisada Tacos (2)
Our carne guisada served with pico de gallo.
Slow Roasted Brisket Tacos (2)
Slow roasted beef brisket served with spicy coleslaw.
Seared Tuna Tacos (2)
Seared tuna with fresh avocado, mango and tomato.
Crispy Shrimp Tacos (2)
Crispy negra modelo beer batter fried shrimp served with spicy coleslaw.
Fish Tacos (2)
Grilled or crispy fish, pico de gallo and chunks of avocado. Served with spicy coleslaw and cilantro lime dressing.
Favorites
Tacos Al Carbon
Two of our original tacos rolled in large flour tortillas. Your choice of beef or chicken fajita served with pico de gallo, sour cream, guacamole and shredded cheese.
Classic Tamales
Three home-made tamales with melted cheese, onions and your choice of pork topped with Chile con carne or rotisserie chicken topped with a tomatillo sauce.
Flautas de Pollo
Two crispy corn tortillas filled with rotisserie chicken, topped with sour cream, tomatillo sauce, melted cheese, lettuce, guacamole, tomato, cotija cheese and crushed red pepper.
Northside Soft Tacos
Served enchilada style - two flour or corn tortillas filled with beef or rotisserie chicken, rolled and topped with our special sauce, lettuce, cheese and tomato (rotisserie chicken taco is served with sour cream).
House Specialties
Rotisserie Chicken Chile Relleno
Poblano pepper stuffed with rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese, topped with sour cream and tomatillo sauce.
ATX Loop 1 Burrito
A large home-made flour tortilla filled with smashed beans, carne guisada, pico de gallo and melted Mexican cheese rolled and topped with our home-made chili con carne, Texas queso, melted Mexican cheese and sliced jalapenos. Served with fresh guacamole and Mexican rice.
Enchiladas de Espinaca
Two flour tortillas filled with fresh sautéed spinach, mushroom and Mexican white cheese topped with chardonnay cream sauce and roasted pine nuts.
Enchiladas Deluxe
Our own gourmet enchiladas. Two red corn tortillas filled with beef or chicken fajita in a tasty blend of cheese, mushrooms, onions and topped with smokey Chile ancho sauce and melted cheese.
Pollo Vienna
Chicken breast sautéed in our special cilantro butter topped with a mushroom chipotle chardonnay cream sauce. Served with avocado slices and grilled vegetables.
Enchilada del Mar
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled shrimp, poblano pepper and Mexican white cheese topped with melted cheese, chardonnay cream sauce, avocado, tomato and roasted pine nuts.
Carne Guisada
A traditional Mexican slow simmered blend of beef and pork chunks in our savory sauce served with Mexican rice, smashed beans and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.
Tex-Mex Combinations
Summer Special
Beef enchilada, beef crispy taco and a smashed bean chalupa served with guacamole.
Del Rio Dinner
Crispy beef taco, classic pork or rotisserie chicken tamale and a beef enchilada. Served with guacamole, Mexican rice and your choice of beans.
Fronnie's Superior
A large beef or chicken fajita taco, cheese enchilada, guacamole and pico de gallo. Served with Mexican rice and your choice of beans.
Rotisserie Chicken
Enchiladas
Beef Enchiladas
Two beef and cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
Chicken Enchiladas
Two roasted rotisserie chicken and Mexican white cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with sour cream and your choice of tomato or tomatillo sauce with melted Mexican white cheese and onions.
Brisket Enchiladas
Two chipotle roasted beef brisket filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne and melted cheese.
Cheese Enchiladas
Two cheese filled red corn tortillas topped with chili con carne, melted cheese and onions.
From The Grill
Fajitas al Carbon Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.
Fajitas al Carbon Marinated Chicken Breast
Served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream and fresh home-made corn or flour tortillas.
Camarones Parilla
Six jumbo char-grilled shrimp stuffed with jalapeño and Mexican cheese wrapped in applewood smoked bacon served on a bed of Mexican rice with smashed beans, grilled vegetables, avocado and tomato slices.
Fajitas y Camarones
A combination of beef or chicken fajitas and four camarones a la parrilla served with shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Spicy Grilled Salmon
Grilled Atlantic salmon with a spicy habañero mango salsa served with grilled vegetables.
Soup and Salads
Pozole
Pork and hominy soup with red cabbage, cilantro and fresh salsa verde.
Sopa de Tortilla
A superb soup with rotisserie chicken, avocado, cheese, sour cream and crispy tortilla strips.
Rico's Taco Salad
Green salad topped with guacamole, shredded cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, taco meat or rotisserie chicken and tortilla strips in a taco bowl, with cilantro lime dressing.
Seared Tuna Salad
Mixed greens with seared tuna, avocado, mango, tomato and cilantro lime dressing.
Grilled Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens with grilled shrimp, avocado, jicama, tomatoes and cilantro lime dressing.
Grilled Salmon Salad
Grilled salmon on a bed of greens with cucumber, tomatoes, avocados, red onion and charred tomato vinaigrette.
Rotisserie Chopped Salad
Chopped mixed greens, applewood smoked bacon, cheese, tomatoes and rotisserie chicken, blended with our special balsamic ranch dressing.
Sides
Beverages
Daily Promos
Built your own Plate
One Item Lunch
Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso
Two Item Lunch
Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso
Two Item Lunch/Margarita for Two
Two Jumbo House Margaritas and Two Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso
Two Item Lunch/Margarita for one
One House Margarita and one Built your own Lunch Plate Choose from Taco al Carbon, Quesadilla, Enchilada, Chalupa, Classic Tamale, Flauta de pollo, North Soft Taco, Crispy Taco or cup or queso
Daily Specials
Monday Special
One pork and one rotisserie chicken tamale
Tuesday Special
A large Home made Flour tortilla, Filled with smashed beans, rotisserie chicken, grilled poblano, red bell peppers blended with sauted mushrooms, onions, chipotle and Mexican white cheese rolled and topped with tomatillo sauce and Texas queso avocado pico de gallo and sour cream
Wednesday Special
Negra modelo beer batter fried lobster and shrimp-filled avocado with tomato relish and lime cilantro sour cream.
Thursday Special
Grilled 1/2 rack baby back ribs in an ancho honey barbecue sauce served with spicy coleslaw.
Friday Special
Two shrimp and fish tacos (grilled or crispy) filled with pico de gallo, chunks of avocado and served with spicy coleslaw, cilantro lime dressing
Express Pak
Whole Rotisserie Chicken
Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)
Fajita Pak Serves 4
Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)
Fajita Pak Serves 6
Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)
Fajita Pak Serves 8
Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)
Fajita Pak Serves 10
Charbroiled Beef Skirt Steak, Marinated Chicken Breast, or Combination Fajitas, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Pico de gallo, Sour cream and Fresh Homemade Flour or Corn Tortillas, Served with Mexican Rice, your choice of Smashed or Charro Beans, Salsa and Chips (No Changes or Substitution)
6-Tacos Meal Deal
One Pounds of Ground Beef or Rotisserie Chicken, One Pint each of Mexican Rice, Beans, Shredded Lettuce, One Half Pint each of Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and a Half Dozen House Made Flour or Corn Tortillas or Taco Shells, Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)
12-Tacos Meal Deal
Two Pounds of Ground Beef or Rotisserie Chicken, One Quart each of Mexican Rice, Beans, Shredded Lettuce, One Pint each of Shredded Cheese, Diced Tomatoes and a Dozen House Made Flour or Corn Tortillas or Taco Shells, Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)
6-Enchiladas Meal Deal
Six Ground Beef with Cheese and Chili con Carne Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken with Cheese and Tomato or Tomatillo Sauce or Cheese with Chili con Carne sauce Enchiladas, One Pint each of Mexican Rice and Beans. Onions Available on Request, Sour cream W/Chicken Enchiladas Available on Request. Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)
12 - Enchiladas Meal Deal
Twelve Ground Beef with Cheese and Chili con Carne Sauce, Rotisserie Chicken with Cheese and Tomato or Tomatillo Sauce or Cheese with Chili con Carne sauce Enchiladas, One Quart each of Mexican Rice and Beans. Onions Available on Request, Sour cream W/Chicken Enchiladas Available on Request. Includes one Gallon of Freshly Brewed Iced Tea (No Changes or Substitution)
Appetizer Pak
One Pint each of Texas Queso, Guacamole and Chips and Salsa (No Changes or Substitutions)
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
3720 Palm Way #170, Austin, TX 78758