Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market 5805 N Knoxville

473 Reviews

$$

5805 N Knoxville

peoria, IL 61614

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markCorkage Fee
check markBuffet
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Cyd’s in the Park very own Take Away Market for great, casual food packed picnic style, to enjoy on our patio, out in Donovan Park or wherever you’re heading. Party trays and Catering available as well!

Location

5805 N Knoxville, peoria, IL 61614

Directions

Gallery
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market image
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market image
Cyd's in the Park - downstairs Take Away Market image

Similar restaurants in your area

Cyd’s in the Park Grill
orange starNo Reviews
5805 North Knoxville Avenue Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
The Noshery
orange starNo Reviews
6035 N Knoxville Ave. Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
FaireCoffee - Peoria
orange starNo Reviews
5201 W War Memorial Peoria, IL 61615
View restaurantnext
One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Faire Coffee - Eureka
orange starNo Reviews
128 N Main Street Eureka, IL 61530
View restaurantnext
COFFEE CAN - 224 N 2nd Street
orange starNo Reviews
224 N 2nd Street Hanna City, IL 61536
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in peoria

One World
orange star4.7 • 7,336
1245 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
The Fieldhouse Bar and Grill
orange star4.4 • 3,688
1200 W Main St Peoria, IL 61606
View restaurantnext
Sugar Wood Fired Bistro and Gourmet Treats
orange star4.4 • 1,357
826 SW Adams Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
Childers Eatery - University
orange star4.4 • 1,186
3312 N University St Peoria, IL 61604
View restaurantnext
Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beers
orange star4.5 • 1,067
736 SW Washington Peoria, IL 61602
View restaurantnext
The Spotted Cow
orange star4.4 • 648
718 W Glen Ave Peoria, IL 61614
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near peoria
Peoria Heights
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
East Peoria
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Washington
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Morton
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Normal
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Bloomington
review star
Avg 4.6 (31 restaurants)
Peru
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Pontiac
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Ottawa
review star
Avg 4.9 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston