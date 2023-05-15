A map showing the location of Cymo Pizzeria Corp 7924 16th AvenueView gallery

Cymo Pizzeria Corp 7924 16th Avenue

No reviews yet

7924 16th Avenue

Brooklyn, NY 11214

Popular Items

Chicken, Avocado, Mozzarella, & Tomato Hero

$8.99

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bagel with Butter

$2.50

Roll with Butter

$2.50

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Roll with Cream Cheese

$3.75

Bagel with Peanut Butter

$3.25

Roll with Peanut Butter

$3.25

Grilled Cheese Toast

$3.25

Grilled Cheese Toast with Turkey

$3.75

Grilled Cheese Toast with Chicken

$3.75

Plain Croissant

$2.50

Croissant Filled with Chocolate

$3.50

Croissant Filled with Jelly and Peanut Butter

$3.50

Breakfast - Beverages

Coffee

$1.50+

Hot Chocolate

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.50

Lunch

Hot Heros or Panini

Meatball Parmesan

$8.99

Meat & Pepper

$8.99

Meat & Spinach

$8.99

Chicken Parmesan

$8.99

Chicken Spinach

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Mozzarella & Eggs

$8.99

Cold Heros

Chicken, Lettuce, & Tomato Hero

$8.99

Chicken, Avocado, Mozzarella, & Tomato Hero

$8.99

Tuna, Onion, & Tomato Hero

$8.99

Burgers

Beef Burger

$5.99

Cheese Burger

$6.99

Double Cheese Burger

$7.99

Texas Burger

$6.99

Turkey Burger

$7.99

Side Orders

French Fries

$2.99+

Onion Rings

$2.99+

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.25+

Mozzarella Stick

$4.99

5 pieces

Chicken Tender

$5.99

4 pieces

Chicken Wings

$5.99

4 pieces

Chicken Shawarma

$10.99

Roasted strips of marinated chicken. Served on pita or wrap with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, pickles, tahini or garlic sauce

Salad

Caesar Salad

$8.99

Chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, and bread crumbs

Green Salad

$7.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, red onion, and cucumber

Pizza

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$9.99+

Mushroom Pizza

$10.99+

Meatball Pizza

$11.99+

Pepperoni Pizza

$10.99+

Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$11.99+

Chicken Broccoli Pizza

$11.99+

Margherita Pizza

$10.99+

White Pizza Pizza

$9.99+

Vegetarian Pizza

$11.99+

Caesar Pizza

$11.99+

Shrimp Pizza

$15.00+

Sicilian Square (8 Slices)

$14.99

Tomato sauce

Sicilian Square (12 Slices)

$23.99

Slices

Slice of Pizza

$2.99

Round Slice Pizza

$2.99

Sicilian Square Slice

$3.49

Beverage

Water

$1.00

Coca-Cola

$1.50

Pepsi

$1.50

7 Up

$1.50

Sprite

$1.50

Fanta

$1.50

Iced Tea

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7924 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

