Cymo Pizzeria Corp 7924 16th Avenue
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
7924 16th Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11214
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Chacra Restaurant - Bath Beach - 1928 bath ave
No Reviews
1928 bath ave brooklyn, NY 11214
View restaurant