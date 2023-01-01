Cyndy's Food-Lish-Us 25161 E Archer Dr

  • Home
Sandwiches

Burger

$10.00

Cubano

$13.00

Hot Dog

$6.00

Brat

$9.00

Italian Sausage with Peppers and Onions

$10.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

BLT

$9.00

Mesquite Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Reuben

$13.00

Appetizers

Wings

$14.00

Chicken Tenders in Waffle Cone

$13.00

Nachos

$11.00

Fried Macaroni and Cheese

$8.00

Breaded Mushrooms

$8.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Combo Basket - Mushrooms, Poppers, Sticks

$14.00

Sides

Onion Rings

$8.00

Fries

$4.00

Tots

$4.00

Desserts

Deep Fried Cheesecake

$6.00

Drinks

Soda

$2.00

Water

$2.00

Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

25161 E Archer Dr, Aurora, CO 80018

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

