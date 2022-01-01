Cypress by The Revenir
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Cypress by the Revenir is the second concept by the team bringing you The Revenir and Every Man a King Distillery. We are a Southern inspired restaurant that focuses on tapas in an energetic and lively environment. We pride ourselves on using local ingredients in new and innovative ways. Not only are we serving innovative and delicious food, but we also offer craft cocktails, craft beer, and a unique wine list. We hope you will join us soon.
Location
6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Dillas Quesadillas - Shreveport
4.6 • 490
855 Pierremont Rd Ste 135 Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Shreveport
Dillas Quesadillas - S. Shreveport
4.6 • 490
440 E. Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Shreveport, LA 71106
View restaurant