Restaurant info

Cypress by the Revenir is the second concept by the team bringing you The Revenir and Every Man a King Distillery. We are a Southern inspired restaurant that focuses on tapas in an energetic and lively environment. We pride ourselves on using local ingredients in new and innovative ways. Not only are we serving innovative and delicious food, but we also offer craft cocktails, craft beer, and a unique wine list. We hope you will join us soon.

Website