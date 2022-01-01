Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cypress by The Revenir

6104 Line Avenue

Shreveport, LA 71106

Order Again

Bread Service- Dinner

Buttermilk Biscuits

$8.00Out of stock

Buttermilk Herb Biscuits, Seasonal Herb Butter, House Jam

Custom Dinner

Custom Dinner

$120.00

Dessert- Dinner

Apple and Carrot Pave

$16.00

Banana Pudding

$14.00

Buttermilk Pie

$14.00Out of stock

Ice Cream Flight

$10.00

Ice Cream Sandwich

$16.00Out of stock

Entree- Dinner

Chef's Selection Steak

$58.00

Chef's Selection local farm raised steak with seasonal sides and sauces

Double Cut Mahaffey Pork Chop

$34.00Out of stock

Juniper Brined Mahaffey Farms Pork, Roast Corn Puree, Crispy Leek, Shaved Fennel & Argula Salad

Gulf Shrimp

$32.00

Wood Fired Gulf Shrimp, Fontina Grits, Red Pepper Aioli, Crispy Okra Chips

Heirloom Rice Risotto

$27.00

Louisiana Heirloom Rice, Foraged Mushrooms, Seasonal Vegetables, Parmesan

Whole Wood Fired Fish

$58.00

Citrus and Herb Stuffed Red Snapper, Green Tomato Chutney, Braised Collards, Coconut Cilantro Rice Steen's Glaze, Fresh Herb Salad

Wood Fired Chicken

$32.00

Wood Fired Airline Chicken Breast, Cracked Black Pepper Veloute, Root Vegetable Hash, Crispy Chicken Skin

Sides

Carrots

$9.00Out of stock

Heirloom Fire Roasted Carrots, Miso Aioli, Presevered Lemon and Parsley Salad, Whipped Goat Cheese

Corn

$9.00

Fire Roasted Corn Cob, Confit Garlic Aioli, Black Sesame Salt, Greem Garlic Powder Grits

Eggplant

$9.00Out of stock

Crispy Fried Eggplant, Tabasco Aioli, Pickled Okra

Greens

$9.00

Stewed Collard Greens, Cracklins, Bacon Jam

Grits

$9.00

Fontina Grits, Chili Chimichurri, Crisped Chicken Skin

The Blue Cheese

$11.00

Kale, Brussel Sprouts, Pecans, Crispy Pork Belly, Cherry Tomato, Shaved Cucumber, House Blue Cheese Dressing

The Ranch

$11.00

Bibb Lettuce, Pea Shoots, Radish, Shaved Cucumber, Heirloom Carrots, Herb Goat Cheese, Pecans, Garden Herbs, Szechuan Buttermilk Ranch

Tapas- Dinner

Bone Marrow Gnocchi

$21.00

House Made Gnocchi, Bone Marrow, Fines Herb Salad, Parmesan

Chargrilled Gulf Oysters

$18.00

Herb Butter, French Bread

Fire Roasted Cauliflower

$18.00

Butter Poached & Fire Roasted Cauliflower, Chow Chow, Parmesan, Cauliflower Puree

Fire Roasted Shishitos

$14.00Out of stock

Fire Roasted Shishito Peppers, Trinity Seasoning, Szechuan Peppercorn Ranch

Galbi Short Ribs

$21.00

Grilled Short Rib, Collard Green Kimchi, Steen's Glaze, Coconut Cilantro Rice

Jumbo Lump Crabcakes

$27.00

Tabasco Aioli, Green Tomato Chutney, Crispy Okra Chips

Pork Belly Bao

$17.00Out of stock

Collards, Steens Glaze, Pickled Vegetables, Crunchy Chili Garlic

Seared Scallops

$24.00

Diver Scallops, Braised Collards, Bacon Jam, Sweet Potato Puree, Crispy Leeks

Southern Charcuterie

$32.00

Chef's Selection of Meats, Cheeses, Pickled Items, Jams, and Crackers

Tomahawk Ribeye

$135.00

Wood Fired Ribeye, Chimichurri, Rosemary Pepper Salt

Vindaloo Hot Chicken

$18.00

Crispy Chicken Thighs, Vindaloo Lacquer, Remoulade Raita, House Naan, House Pickles

Children's Menu

Kids Chicken

$12.00

Crispy Chicken Bites with Fire Roasted Peach Ketchup, House Made Applesauce, Trinity Fries

Kids Shrimp

$12.00

Seared Lousiana Gulf Shrimp, Fontina Grits, Lemon Butter Sauce

Kids Burger

$12.00

Cypress Cheeseburger with Fire Roasted Peach Ketchup, House Made Applesauce, Trinity Fries

Kids Gnocchi

$12.00

House Made Potato Gnocchi, Seasonal Vegetables, Brown Butter, Parmesan

Beer

CAN Great Raft Commotion

$6.00

GR Corrupt

$6.00

CAN 7th Tap Seasonal

$8.00

CAN Trellis Buster

$8.00

GR Creature Of Habit

$9.00

Jk Scrumpy Cider

$6.00

CAN Michelob Ultra

$6.00Out of stock

CAN Coors Banquet

$6.00

Sam Smith Oat Stout

$8.00

Ghost In The Machine

$9.00

Classic Cocktails

Bee's Knees

$11.00

Boulevardier

$12.00

Corpse Reviver #2

$14.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$12.00

Dark and Stormy

$12.00

French 75

$12.00

Gimlet

$13.00

Manhattan

$14.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$14.00

Mint Julep

$12.00

Mojito

$13.00

Moscow Mule

$12.00

Negroni

$14.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$13.00

Pimm's Cup

$12.00

Sazerac

$14.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Espresso Martini

$16.00

Dr. P Tini

$14.00

Liquor

Wheatley

$9.00+

Tito's

$8.00+

Ketel One

$8.00+Out of stock

Stolichnaya Gold

$8.00+

Grey Goose

$9.00+

DSPCA Citrus Hystrix

$8.00+Out of stock

Absolut Elyx

$10.00+

Absolut Citron

$8.00+

Hayman's London Dry

$8.00+

Hayman's Old Tom

$8.00+

Bols Genever

$7.00+Out of stock

Beefeater

$8.00+

Citadelle

$7.00+

Hendrick's

$7.00+Out of stock

Monkey 47

$13.00+

Occitan

$9.00+

Greenhouse

$7.00+

Wonderbird

$11.00+

Wonderbird Magnolia

$15.00+

Denizen White

$7.00+

Denizen 8yr

$10.00+

Wildcat Fifolet

$7.00+

Wildcat Noire

$8.00+

Agua Viva Cachaça

$7.00+

Flor De Caña 25

$33.00+

Smith & Cross

$7.00+

Flor De Caña 18

$18.00+

123 Uno

$10.00+

123 Dos

$14.00+

Del Maguey Chichicapa

$17.00+

La Gritona Reposado

$11.00+

Banhez Mezcal

$10.00+

Olmeca Altos

$7.00+

Leyenda Wixarika

$65.00+

Fortaleza Reposado

$12.00+

Rey Compero Espadin

$9.00+

Fortaleza Anejo

$16.00

Famous Grouse

$7.00+

RedBreast 12

$22.00+

Nikka Taketsuru

$23.00+

Nikka FTB

$29.00+

Compass Box Glasgow

$12.00+

Macallan 12

$22.00+

Jameson

$10.00+

Glenlivit 12

$23.00+

Suntory Toki

$9.00+

Crown Royal

$9.00

Old Gran-Dad Bonded

$9.00+

Buffalo Trace

$9.00+

Rittenhouse Rye

$8.00+

Old Forrester

$7.00+

Smooth Ambler Contradiction Rye

$8.00+

Uncle Nearest

$18.00+

Rowans Creek

$13.00+

Noahs Mill

$15.00+

River Basin Rye

$10.00+

Barrell Seagrass

$22.00+

Barrell Infinite

$16.00+

Barrell BCS Gray Label

$60.00+

Michters Small Batch

$13.00

Malört

$6.00+

Aperol

$7.00+Out of stock

Campari

$8.00+

Cointreau

$9.00+

Fernet-Branca

$7.00+

Bordiga Bianca Vermouth

$4.00+

Bordiga Rosso Vermouth

$7.00+

Cocchi Vermouth Di Torino

$6.00+

Cartron Pomplemousse

$7.00+

Jagermeister

$8.00+Out of stock

Giffard Menthe Pastille

$8.00+

Cynar

$8.00+Out of stock

Lazzaroni Maraschino

$7.00+

Ramazzoti Amaro

$7.00+

Montenegro

$8.00+

Elderflower

$8.00+

Yellow Chartreuse

$19.00+

Green Chartreuse

Out of stock

TF Creme De Cacao

$11.00+

Capaletti

$6.00+

Rothman Winter Peach

$6.00+

Salers

$6.00+

Pimms

$8.00+

Forthave Genepy

$11.00+

Letherbee Absinthe

$16.00+

Lazzaroni Amaretto

$7.00+

Alpe LYS Amaro

$7.00+

Midori

$7.00+Out of stock

Galliano Ristretto

$8.00+

Taylor Port

$8.00

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.25

Diet Coke

$2.25Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$2.25

Sprite

$2.25

Sparkling Water

$2.25

Bottled Water

$2.25

Tonic

$2.25

NA Cocktail - Bartender's Choice

$6.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$5.00

Coffee

$2.25

Decaf Coffee

Out of stock

Wine

GLS Stolpman Crunchy Roastie Syrah

$16.00

GLS Ridge Three Valleys Blend

$16.00

GLS Luberri Rioja Biga

$14.00

GLS Slam Dunk Red Blend

$12.00

GLS Copain Pinot Noir

$15.00

GLS Obsidian Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$21.00

GLS San Simeon Petite Sirah

$15.00

GLS Domaine de Billards Beaujolais

$16.00

GLS Far Niente Post & Beam

$24.00

BTL Arcadian Clos Pepe Pinot Noir

$96.00

BTL Atteca Calatayud Garnacha Armas

$74.00

BTL Beronia Rioja Reserva

$40.00

BTL Copain Pinot Noir

$37.00

BTL Damilano Barolo

$52.00

BTL Domaine de Billards Beaujolais

$38.00

BTL Domaine du Meix-Fuolot 1er Cru Burgundy

$85.00

BTL Etienne Becheras Crozes-Hermitage Rouge

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Far Niente Post & Beam

$56.00Out of stock

BTL Finca Adalgisa Malbec

$65.00

BTL Frog's Leap Merlot

$65.00Out of stock

BTL Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$38.00

BTL Luberri Rioja Biga

$35.00

BTL Mayacamas Mt Vedeer Cabernet 2005

$500.00

BTL Mayacamas Mt Vedeer Cabernet 2006

$500.00

BTL Mayacamas Mt Vedeer Cabernet 2007

$500.00

BTL Molldooker Two Left Feet

$60.00

BTL Obsidian Ridge Estate Cabernet Sauvignon

$45.00

BTL Pax Syrah, Sonoma Hillsides

$81.00

BTL Penfolds Bin 389

$72.00

BTL Penfolds Grange 2014

$1,200.00

BTL Ridge Geyserville

$80.00

BTL Ridge Three Valleys Blend

$37.00

BTL San Simeon Petite Sirah

$37.00

BTL Saxon Brown Fighting Brothers Pinot Noir

$45.00

BTL Slam Dunk Red Blend

$24.00

BTL Stolpman Combe Trousseau Syrah

$38.00

BTL Stolpman Crunchy Roastie Syrah

$38.00

BTL Stolpman Estate Syrah

$42.00

BTL Truchard Pinot Noir Carneros

$45.00

BTL Xavier Vignon Gigondas

$65.00

BTL Ridge Monte Bello 2019

$450.00

BTL Continuum 2019

$495.00

BTL Chateau Montelena Estate 2018

$375.00

BTL Pilcrow Ghost Block 2019

$225.00

BTL Shafer Relentless Syrah 2018

$175.00

BTL Chapellet Pritchard Hill Estate 2019

$495.00

BTL Lail Vineyards J Daniel Cuvee 2019

$385.00

GLS Dr. G Riesling Dry

$14.00

GLS Obsidian Chardonnay

$18.00

GLS Sonnhof Social Club Gruner Vetliner

$14.00

GLS Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

$14.00

GLS Vietti Cascinetta Moscato D'Asti

$12.00

BTL Arcadian Clos Pepe Chardonnay

$82.00

BTL Domaine Weinbach Alsace Pinot Blanc

$42.00

BTL Dr. G Riesling Dry

$36.00

BTL Fritz Muller Muller Thurgau

$32.00Out of stock

BTL Frog's Leap Sauvignon Blanc

$37.00

BTL Hendry Napa Valley Albarino

$55.00

BTL Obsidian Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Patrick Noel Sancerre

$55.00Out of stock

BTL Penfolds Bin 311 Chardonnay

$65.00

BTL Sonnhof Social Club Gruner Vetliner

$35.00

BTL Stout Winery Granny Rae's Sauvignon Blanc

$46.00

BTL Three Brooms Sauvignon Blanc

$35.00

BTL Trimbach Alsace Gewurztraminer

$46.00Out of stock

BTL Trimbach Alsace Riesling

$42.00

BTL Vietti Cascinetta Moscato D'Asti

$28.00

BTL Weinbach Pinot Blanc

$42.00

GLS Elk Cove Rose

$13.00

GLS Where's Linus Orange Viognier

$15.00

GLS Love You Bunches

$14.00

BTL Elk Cove Rose

$32.00

BTL Where's Linus Orange Viognier

$37.00

BTL Chateau Pradeaux Bandol Rose

$52.00

BTL Love You Bunches

$36.00

GLS Planet Oregon Fizz Sparkling Rose

$14.00

GLS Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne

$15.00

GLS Clotilde Grand Cru Champagne

$32.00Out of stock

GLS Breaking Bread Pet Nat

$18.00

GLS Drappier Carte d'Or Brut Champagne

$24.00

BTL Planet Oregon Fizz Sparkling Rose

$35.00

BTL Albert Bichot Cremant de Bourgogne

$45.00Out of stock

BTL Clotilde Grand Cru Champagne

$84.00Out of stock

BTL Breaking Bread Pet Nat

$42.00

BTL Jacquesson Champagne Extra Brut

$96.00

BTL Drappier Carte d'Or Brut Champagne

$65.00

Perrier-Jouet Blanc de Blanc Champagne

$165.00

Charcuterie Boards

Charcuterie Board for 6-8

$95.00

Charcuterie Board for 10-15

$135.00

Charcuterie Display for 20+

$250.00

Private Events

Restaurant Lunch Booking

Restaurant Dinner Booking

Off Site Events

Off Site Event

Pennington Patient Meals

Individual Meal

$15.00

Set of 10 Meals

$130.00

Delivery Fee

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Cypress by the Revenir is the second concept by the team bringing you The Revenir and Every Man a King Distillery. We are a Southern inspired restaurant that focuses on tapas in an energetic and lively environment. We pride ourselves on using local ingredients in new and innovative ways. Not only are we serving innovative and delicious food, but we also offer craft cocktails, craft beer, and a unique wine list. We hope you will join us soon.

Website

Location

6104 Line Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71106

Directions

