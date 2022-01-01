Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hudson and Essex

review star

No reviews yet

51 East Fourth St.

Mansfield, OH 44906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

TO GO

Aussie Blend

Aussie Blend

$27.00

Cabernet/Shiraz blend. Plum black cherry & pepper.

Barbera

Barbera

$29.00

Slightly acidic w/ well balanced tannins. Subtle flavors of black berries & raspberries.

Blueberry

Blueberry

$18.00

A local favorite. Boasting ripe blueberry flavor and delightful color.

Cabernet Sauvignon

Cabernet Sauvignon

$29.00

Luscious oak. Hearty and well balanced w/ spice black currant & cedar.

Church Bloc

Church Bloc

$29.00

Syrah, Petite Sirah, Zinfandel and Alicante Bouschet field blend. Well balanced fruit and tannins w/ intense flavors of leather notes & blackraspberry.

Dry Riesling

Dry Riesling

$24.00

Similar profile as our sweet Riesling, yet is dry w/ a flinty backbone & floral undertones.

Fortified Wine

Fortified Wine

$32.00

Dark ruby color, crushed berry aroma’s , ripe fruit flavors, and a smooth nutty finish.

French Columbard

French Columbard

$23.00

Semi-sweet w/ balanced minerality & aroma’s of honey crisp apple.

Gamay Rose

Gamay Rose

$21.00

Light-bodied & semi-sweet w/ candied tropical fruit.

Gewurztraminer

Gewurztraminer

$24.00

Incredible fragrance. Rose petals & a hint of a minerality at the finish.

Grenache Rose

Grenache Rose

$24.00

Perfect for summer. Crisp, light, & refreshing w/ amazing depth.

Kerner

Kerner

$24.00

Kerner, Riesling, & Bacchus grapes marry to form a slightly acidic & sweet wine.

Malbec

Malbec

$29.00

Smooth and peppery w/ dark berries, plum, and apple.

Merlot

Merlot

$27.00

Medium-bodied w/ currant, raspberry, and cherries. Smooth finish.

Peach

Peach

$18.00

Sipping this wine is just like biting into a fresh juicy peach.

Petite Sirah

Petite Sirah

$29.00

Fruit forward and smooth on the palate. Black cherry notes w/ a hint of leather.

Petite Verdot

Petite Verdot

$29.00

Subtle flavors of anise and sassafras. Complex w/ expressive tannins.

Pinot Noir

Pinot Noir

$29.00

Light and bright w/ notes of cherry, raspberry, and violet.

Reformatory Red

Reformatory Red

$27.00

Dry complex red named after one of Mansfield’s most historic landmarks.

Sangiovese

Sangiovese

$27.00

Spiced strawberry w/ high balanced acidity & a medium tannin structure.

Sauvignon Blanc

Sauvignon Blanc

$24.00

Notes of grapefruit w/ honeydew and kiwi. Herbaceous qualities of grass, mint, and green pepper.

Sweet City Red

Sweet City Red

$23.00

Crisp and refreshing sweet red loaded w/ luscious berries.

Sweet Riesling

Sweet Riesling

$18.00

Sweet w/ notes of orange blossom and other tropical flavors.

Syrah

Syrah

$29.00

Full-bodied w/ flavors of pepper, blackberry, and cinnamon.

Trio Blend

Trio Blend

$27.00

Sangiovese, Petite Verdot, and Zinfandel. A well rounded fruit forward blend.

Vermentino

Vermentino

$24.00

Lively aroma’s of pear, white peace, lime, and pink grapefruit. Dry & slightly acidic.

Zinfandel

Zinfandel

$29.00

Bold and bright w/ cherry, blackberry, and spices.

Cypress ‘14 Merlot BTL

Cypress ‘14 Merlot BTL

$32.00

Lodi 2014

Cypress '18 Lodi Cab BTL

Cypress '18 Lodi Cab BTL

$32.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, Lodi 2018

Cypress Grenache BTL

Cypress Grenache BTL

$32.00

A medium-bodied wine, w/ juicy red ripe fruit & a spicy cinnamon, violet nose.

Cypress Viognier BTL

Cypress Viognier BTL

$24.00

Light flavors of mango and honeysuckle w/ a touch of bitterness on the finish.

Cypress Vintner's Reserve Cabernet BTL

Cypress Vintner's Reserve Cabernet BTL

$55.00

Cabernet Sauvignon anniversary edition, Lodi 2018

Napa '16 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Napa '16 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$35.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, NAPA 2016

Napa '17 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Napa '17 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$42.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, NAPA 2017

Napa ‘18 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

Napa ‘18 Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$37.00

Cabernet Sauvignon, NAPA 2018

Aurantis Prosecco BTL

$28.00

Alexana Pinot Noir BTL

$45.00Out of stock

Austin Hope Cab BTL

$69.00

Belle Glos BTL

$65.00

Bonfadini Saten BTL

$45.00

Bonfadini Veritas BTL

$45.00

Conundrum White BTL

$30.00Out of stock

Doelas Albarino BTL

$32.00

Epifanio Ribera Del Duero BTL

$39.00

Il Roverone Amarone Reserve BTL

$129.00

Intenso BTL

$35.00

Jean-Michel Vouvray BTL

$40.00

Martino Malbec BTL

$45.00

Obsidian Ridge BTL

$55.00

Quilt Chardonnay BTL

$42.00Out of stock

Silver Oak Napa Cabernet BTL

$149.00Out of stock

Villa Le Prata Brunello Sangiovese BTL

$69.00Out of stock

X Canxa BTL

$32.00

Bonfadini Victus Nature

$110.00

H&E Kombucha

$15.00

Tannat BTL

$27.00

GMS Bottle

$29.00

GMS BTL

$29.00

Chardonnay BTL

$21.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 4:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Don't forget to grab a bottle of wine.

Website

Location

51 East Fourth St., Mansfield, OH 44906

Directions

Gallery
Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex image
Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex image
Cypress Cellars at Hudson & Essex image

Similar restaurants in your area

Dairy Land - 800 Springmill St
orange star4.5 • 820
800 Springmill St Mansfield, OH 44903
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Southside
orange star4.1 • 175
948 S Main St Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
V & M Restaurant - Mansfield
orange star4.5 • 394
1120 Lexington Ave Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Westside
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Park Ave West Mansfield, OH 44906
View restaurantnext
Rancho Fiesta
orange star4.0 • 102
1360 S Trimble Rd Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Mansfield
orange star3.0 • 47
2140 W 4th St Ontario, OH 44906
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Mansfield

Dairy Land - 800 Springmill St
orange star4.5 • 820
800 Springmill St Mansfield, OH 44903
View restaurantnext
Chinatown Restaurant - Mansfield
orange star4.2 • 588
283 Ashland Rd Mansfield, OH 44905
View restaurantnext
V & M Restaurant - Mansfield
orange star4.5 • 394
1120 Lexington Ave Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Southside
orange star4.1 • 175
948 S Main St Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Rancho Fiesta
orange star4.0 • 102
1360 S Trimble Rd Mansfield, OH 44907
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mansfield
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Oberlin
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Medina
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Johnstown
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Wadsworth
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston