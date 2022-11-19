Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar - New Bern

review star

No reviews yet

219 Middle St.

New Bern, NC 28562

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Brisket Burger
Strawberry Cake Slice
Spicy Chicken Sandwich

Small Plates

Beets

$13.00

goat cheese mousse, pistachio brittle, citrus

Bibb Salad

$12.00

heirloom tomato, bacon, pickled onion, bleu cheese

Pimento Cheese

$11.00

pork rinds + green onion

Deviled Eggs

$7.00+

bacon, chicharrones, chive

Charred Octopus

$17.00

'nduja aioli, arugula, marcona, olive, saffron citronette

Smoked Wings

$11.00+

choose 6 or 12 | Alabama white sauce + celery

Big Plates

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

fried chicken breast, Nashville hot sauce, ranch, lettuce, pickles

Brisket Burger

$16.00

247 sauce, pickles, cheddar, bacon jam

Cider Braised Pork Cheeks

$28.00

Carolina Gold rice grits, collards + smoked ham

Hanger Steak Big Plate

$32.00

sweet potato souffle, greens, vincotto, bleu cheese + sage butter

Pizza

Bianco

$16.00

mushroom, garlic, chevre, herbs

Duck Pastrami

$17.00

mozzarella, mustard seed, everything spice, arugula

Margherita

$15.00

san marzano, basil, mozzarella

Sweet + Spicy

$18.00

speck, burrata, onion jam, jalapeno

OBX Tuna Tartare

$18.00

jalapeno, cucumber, radish, sriracha aioli, sesame

Fall Harvest

$18.00

chorizo, roasted roots, taleggio, cranberry mostarda

Dessert

Strawberry Cake Slice

$8.00

Mema’s famous strawberry cake

Proteins + Sides

1/2 ORDER FOCACCIA BREAD

$4.00

2 pieces + mustard vinaigrette

Add Chicken

$8.00

grilled or fried chicken breast

Add Hanger Steak

$16.00

6 oz. grilled

Add Scallops

$18.00

6 oz. seared

Add Seared Tuna

$19.00

6 oz. seared

Add Shrimp

$13.00

6 oz. seared

Collards + Smoked Ham

$8.00

Crispy Smashed Potatoes

$8.00

Focaccia Bread

$8.00

4 pieces + mustard vinaigrette

Frites

$8.00

Half Salad

$8.00

Wood Roasted Carrots

$8.00

Pork Belly Maque Choux

$8.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Fresh, local and seasonal

Website

Location

219 Middle St., New Bern, NC 28562

Directions

Gallery
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image
Cypress Hall Kitchen + Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Capt. Bob Beck's Marina Cafe
orange star4.3 • 529
110 S Marine Blvd, Jacksonville, NC 28540
View restaurantnext
The Chelsea Restaurant-New Bern - 335 Middle Street
orange starNo Reviews
335 Middle Street New Bern, NC 28560
View restaurantnext
Tap That Craft Beer & Wine Bar New Bern - 901b Pollock St
orange starNo Reviews
901b Pollock St New Bern, NC 28562
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near New Bern
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
Morehead City
review star
Avg 4.8 (9 restaurants)
Greenville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Goldsboro
review star
No reviews yet
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
review star
Avg 3.7 (10 restaurants)
Wilmington
review star
Avg 4.5 (99 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston