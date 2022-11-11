Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rumbergers Cypress Cypress TX

review star

No reviews yet

7019 Barker Cypress Road

Cypress, TX 77433

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Combos/Meals

7 Piece Wing Combo

$11.99

3 Piece Chicken Tender

$9.99

5 Piece Chicken Tender

$12.99
Gold Rush

Gold Rush

$12.99

Seasoned fries topped with Hot Cheese, our Honey Gold Sauce, Chicken tossed in our rub/sauce of choice, topped with our dirty rub.

Wings

10 Piece Wing

$13.99

15 Piece Wing

$20.99

20 Piece Wing

$25.99

30 Piece Wing

$36.99

40 Piece Wing

$46.99

50 Piece Wing

$56.99

Sides

French Fries

$4.99+

Buffalo Cheese Fries

$6.99

Jerk Cheese Fries

$6.99

Rum Buns

$3.50+

Dirty Broccoli Bites

$5.59

Corn Bites

$4.50

Dirty Okra

$6.99

Onion Rings

$5.99+

Dirty Celery

$3.99

Celery

$2.50

Extras

Wing Sauces

$1.00

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Cup of Cheese

$1.00

Dirty Slaw

$1.99

Bottle of Spicy BBQ Sauce

$4.99

Bottle of Honey Gold Sauce

$4.99

Drinks

20 oz Fountain Drink

$2.50

Bottled Water/Botella de Agua

$1.49

Can Soda/Lata de Soda

$1.25

Rumberger Cups

$6.00

Water Cup/Vaso para Agua

Sweet Tea w/Flavor

$3.00

Handhelds

Catfish Sandwich

$9.99

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.99

The Rumberger

$12.99

Brisket Sandwich

$12.99

Salads

Rumberger Signature Salad

$6.99

Seafood

6 PC Shrimp

$7.99

12 PC Shrimp

$13.99

2 PC Catfish

$9.99

Apparel

Rumberger T-Shirt

$20.00

Rumberger BBQ

$5.00

Rumberger Honey Gold

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Rumberger's is a family owned and operated business. Our sauces and dry rubs are made from scratch. All of our food is prepared to order to ensure that each customer is satisfied. Try our wings and you will see why we are famous for the saying, "FLAVOR TO THE BONE!"

Location

7019 Barker Cypress Road, Cypress, TX 77433

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Triple S Pho & Grill - Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
7955 BARKER CYPRESS SUITE 900 CYPRESS, TX 77443
View restaurantnext
Sucking Good Crawfish & More - 19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K
orange star3.0 • 80
19128 W. Little York Rd. Ste. K Katy, TX 77449
View restaurantnext
Aguirres Tex Mex - Copperfield
orange starNo Reviews
6166 Texas Highway 6 Houston, TX 77084
View restaurantnext
Voodoo Doughnut - Cypress
orange starNo Reviews
9320 Barker Cypress Rd Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Ostioneria La Reyna #2
orange starNo Reviews
6031 Highway 6 North, Suite 170 Houston, TX 77084
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 1,328
10535 Fry Road Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Cypress

The Frio Grill
orange star4.3 • 2,634
16410 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Salata - F - 052 - Cypress
orange star4.7 • 1,864
17515 Spring Cypress Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Season's Harvest Cafe
orange star4.6 • 1,605
17303 Shaw Road Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
BB's Tex-Orleans
orange star4.5 • 1,419
26010 Hempstead Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Local Table - Cypress
orange star4.6 • 1,328
10535 Fry Road Cypress, TX 77433
View restaurantnext
Mo's Irish Pub & Grill
orange star4.2 • 726
14102 Mueschke Rd Cypress, TX 77429
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cypress
Tomball
review star
Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)
Katy
review star
Avg 4.3 (93 restaurants)
Magnolia
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Spring
review star
Avg 4.3 (100 restaurants)
Fulshear
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Houston
review star
Avg 4.4 (994 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Richmond
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston