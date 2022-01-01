Restaurant header imageView gallery
Dessert & Ice Cream
American
Bars & Lounges

Cyrano's

review star

No reviews yet

603 E Lockwood Ave.

Webster Groves, MO 63119

Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hi-Pointe Single Burger

Appetizers

Cheese Board

$15.00

Brie, Manchego, Aged Cheddar, Grapes, Apples, Brandied Fig Jam, Port-Bloomed Dried Cherries, Assorted Crackers

Buttermilk Fried Chicken

$13.00

Hand-Breaded Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast Strips, Served With Honey Hot Sauce

House-Made Hummus

$11.00

Grilled Pita, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Carrot, Sweet Red Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes

New Orleans BBQ Shrimp

$15.00

Spicy Ale, Worcestershire, Crystal Hot Butter Sauce, Side of French Bread

Sugarfire Smoked Pork Sliders

$10.00

Slaw, St. Louie Sweet BBQ Sauce, American Cheese on Cyrano's Special Rolls

Rare Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna

Rare Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna

$15.00

Asian Vegetable Slaw, Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Ginger

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Crisp Pita Chips

House-Smoked Chicken Wings

$13.00

Served with Jalapeno and Bleu Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauces

Chesapeake Style Crab Cakes

$16.00

Served with Remoulade Sauce and Slaw

Grilled Pita

$2.00

Pita Chips

$2.00

Bread

$1.00

Soups

Cup Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Bowl Tomato Bisque

$7.00

French Onion Soup Au Gratin

$8.00

Sandwiches

Choice of Superfood Slaw or French Fries

Sugarfire Cubano

$14.00

Sugarfire Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo

Cyrano's Special Roast Beef

$12.00

With Mortadella and Swiss on Cyrano's Special Rolls, (Horseradish and Au Jus Upon Request)

Hi-Pointe Single Burger

$10.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

Hi-Pointe Double Burger

$13.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle

House-Made Veggie Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Russian Dressing

Sugarfire Turkey Ruben

$14.00

Sugarfire Smoked Turkey Breast, Bavarian Kraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese On Companion Seeded Rye Bread

Curried Chicken Salad

$12.00

With Grapes and Walnuts on Cyrano's Special Rolls

Vegetarian Sandwich

$12.00

Goat Cheese Spread, Avocado, Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato, Baby Spinach, Roasted Sweet Pepper, English Cucumber, Sweet Onion on Griddled Companion 5 Grain Bread

Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque

$13.00

Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche

Triple Decker Turkey Club

$14.00

Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on White Bread

Salads

Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed Greens, Asiago Cheese, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00

With Tapenade and Goat Cheese Toast

Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crisp Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Roasted Beet Salad

Roasted Beet Salad

$12.00

Truffled Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Pickled Onions, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Greek Salad

$14.00

Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Oregano Dressing

Baby Spinach Salad

$14.00

Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Strawberries, Pineapple, Grapes, Feta, Citrus-Poppyseed Dresssing

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$16.00

Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing

Entrees

Beef Tenderloin Steak (6oz)

$26.00

Bearnaise Butter and Crispy Tobacco Onions with Choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes or French Fries

Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon

$24.00

Three Mustard Balsamic-Herb Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli

Lemon Rosemary Chicken

$22.00

Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets Over Choice Of: Linguine with Spinach and Grape Tomatoes OR Mashed Potatoes

Parmesan Chicken

$22.00

Herb Crumb Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Marinara Sauce, Melting Of Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses Over Linguine

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$20.00

Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Bordelaise Sauce

Seafood Ravioli

$24.00

Rose Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Shrmip, Chiffonade of Spinach, Asiago

Bone In Pork Chop

$25.00

Sides

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$8.00

With Bacon, Walnuts, Mint and Pomegranate Molasses-Citrus Glaze

Flash Fried Zucchini

$8.00

Dusting of Parmesan, Garlic Aioli

Roasted Broccoli

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

French Fries

$2.00

Family Meals

2 Family Lemon Chicken

$40.00

4 Family Lemon Chicken

$76.00

6 Family Lemon Chicken

$108.00

2 Family Meatloaf

$36.00

4 Family Meatloaf

$68.00

6 Family Meatloaf

$96.00

2 Family Parmesan Chicken

$40.00

4 Family Parmesan Chicken

$76.00

6 Family Parmesan Chicken

$108.00

2 Family Scottish Salmon

$44.00

4 Family Scottish Salmon

$84.00

6 Family Scottish Salmon

$120.00

Quart Hummus

$30.00

with crispy pita chips

Quart Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$30.00

with crispy pita chips

Quart Curried Chicken Salad

$40.00

with 8 Cyrano's Special Rolls

Quart Tomato Bisque

$20.00

Family House Salad Per Person

$3.00

Family Caesar Salad Per Person

$3.00

Ice Cream Desserts

Chocolate Sundae

$8.00

two scoops french vanilla ice cream, gold brick chocolate, whipped cream

Strawberry Sundae

$8.00

two scoops french vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, whipped cream

Old-Fashioned Root Beer Float

$8.00

three scoops french vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of Fitz's Root Beer

Creamsicle Float

$8.00

three scoops of french vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of Fitz's Orange Soda

Ice Cream - One Scoop

$3.00

Raspberry Sorbet - One Scoop

$3.00

Pint Of Ice Cream

$8.00

Pint of Raspberry Sorbet

$8.00

Continental Pastries

Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding

$10.00

with cherry bourbon sauce *Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$9.00

with toasted coconut cream cheese icing

Chocolate Layer Cake

$9.50

with chocolate ganache

Brown Shugga Pie

$8.50

brown sugar gooey butter with cookie crust

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Apple Crumb Pie

N/A Drinks

Iced Tea

$2.95

Pepsi

$1.95

Diet Pepsi

$1.95

Sierra Mist

$1.95

Root Beer

$1.95

Mt. Dew

$1.95

Fitzs Orange Soda

$3.50

Fitzs Root Beer

$3.50

San Pellegrino

$4.50

$20 Bottle Carryout Specials

Red- Chasing Lions Pinot Noir

$20.00

California 2018

Red - Badia Chianti

$20.00

Napa Valley, CA 2019

Red - Novelty Hill Merlot

$20.00

Italy 2017

Red- Bliss Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

White - Antonutti Fruilano

$20.00

Italy 2017

White - Matteo Pinot Grigio

$20.00

Spain 2017

White - Mer Soleil Chardonnay

$20.00

South Africa 2019

Red Wine

Btl- Justin Cabernet Sauvginon

$50.00

Btl- Aquinas Cabernet Sauvignon

$34.00

Btl- Ammunition Equalizer Blend

$32.00

Btl- Haraszthy Zinfandel

$30.00

Btl- Zolo Malbec

$30.00

Btl- Domaine Rose Dieu Syrah/Grenache

$32.00

Btl- Venta Morales Tempranillo

$28.00

Btl- The Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$32.00

Rsrv Btl- Manzone Barbera D'Alba 2016

$36.00

Rsrv Btl- Chateau Blaignan Bordeaux 2016

$45.00

Rsrv Btl- Joseph Drouhin LaForet Burgundy 2019

$38.00

Rsrv Btl- Route Stock Cabernet Sauvignon 2020

$42.00

Rsrv Btl- Substance Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

$30.00

Rsrv Btl- Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc 2020

$55.00Out of stock

Rsrv Btl- Savignola Ora Chianti Classico 2015

$38.00

Rsrv Btl- Cristia Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020

$60.00

Rsrv Btl- Meiomi Cellar Select Pinot Noir

$36.00

Rsrv Btl- Roco Pinot Noir

$36.00

Rsrv Btl- Jackalope Pinot Noir 2019

$44.00

Rsrv Btl- Sidus Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2016

$36.00

Rsrv Btl - La Casella Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017

$55.00Out of stock

1/2 Btl-Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess “Allomi” 2018

$32.00

1/2 Btl-Zinfandel, Wild Thing 2017

$26.00

1/2 Btl-Chianti Classico, Felsina 2018

$28.00

1/2 Btl-Pinot Noir, Martin Ray 2019

$24.00

White Wine

Btl- Bianca della Badia Blend

$30.00

Btl-Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Btl- Wine by Joe Pinot Gris

$32.00

Btl- Collevento 921 Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Btl- Matchbook Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl- Chamisal Unoaked Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl-Proust Riesling

$30.00

Btl-Featured Rose

$30.00

Rsrv Btl-La Spinona Chardonnay 2018

$46.00

Rsrv Btl-Nicolas Potel Chardonnay 2020

$36.00

Rsrv Btl-Rombauer Vineyards Chardonnay 2020

$70.00

Rsrv Btl-Sancerre, Saget Domaine De La Perierre 2019

$60.00

Rsrv Btl-Raeburn Chardonnay 2019

$40.00

Rsv Btl-Antonutti Pinot Grigio Ramato 2020

$36.00

1/2 Btl-Chardonnay, Steele Cuvee 2018

$22.00Out of stock

1/2 Btl-Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder 2019

$20.00

Sparkling Wine

Btl-Prosecco, Scarpetta

$30.00

Btl-Moscato, Blengio "La Morosa"

$30.00

Btl-Cava, Mercat

$28.00

Btl-Rose of Pinot Noir, Marques de Gelida

$34.00

Btl-Blanc de Blanc, Gruet “Sauvage”

$38.00

Btl-Blanc de Noir, Gloria Ferrer

$44.00

Packaged Beer

Budweiser 6-Pack

$12.00

Bud Light 6-Pack

$12.00

Bud Select 6-Pack

$12.00

Civil Life Brown Ale 6-Pack

$18.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weiss 6-Pack

$18.00

2nd Shift Art of Neurosis IPA 4-Pack

$14.00

4 Hands City Wide Pils 4-Pack

$14.00

Modern Citrapolis IPA 4-Pack

$14.00

Urban Chesnut Zwickel 4-Pack

$14.00

Perennial Southside Blonde 4-Pack

$14.00

Six Mile Bridge Irish Red 4-Pack

$14.00

Old Bakery Organic Porter 4-Pack

$14.00

Founder's Breakfast Stout 4-Pack

$14.00

Brick River Cornerstone Cider 4-Pack

$14.00

Stem Pear-Apple Cider 4-Pack

$12.00

Beer Cans and Bottles

2nd Shift Art Of Neurosis

$6.00

4 Hands City Wide Pils

$6.00

Brick River Cornerstone Cider

$6.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Bud Select

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Chimay Tripel White

$9.00

Civil Life Brown Ale

$6.00

Founder's Breakfast Stout

$6.00

Modern Citrapolis IPA

$6.00

Old Bakery Porter

$6.00Out of stock

Perennial Southside Blonde

$6.00

Saison Dupont

$8.00

Six Mile Irish Red

$6.00

Stem Pear Cider

$6.00

Urban Chesnut Zwickel Lager

$6.00

Weihenstephaner Hefe Weiss

$6.00

Well Being Wheat N/A

$4.00

Coffee & Espresso

Regular Coffee

$3.50

Decaf Coffee

$3.50

Can Linear Cold Brew

$6.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.50

brewed coffee and steamed milk

Espresso (1.5 oz)

$2.50

Espresso Macchiato

$3.00

espresso "marked" with milk foam

Americano

$2.75

espresso and hot water

Latte

$4.00

espresso and steamed milk

Cappuccino

$4.00

espresso and frothed milk

Espresso Tonic

$4.00

Espresso Tonic

$4.00

Flavored Espresso Drinks

Almond Mudslide

$4.50

latte with almond and chocolate

Cafe Caramel

$4.25

latte with caramel

Full Moon

$4.25

latte with vanilla and hazelnut

Mocha

$4.50

latte with chocolate

Raspberry Mocha

$4.50

latte with raspberry and chocolate

Turlte Latte

$4.50

latte with chocolate, caramel and hazelnut

Tea and Other Beverages

Hot Tea - Black

$3.50

Hot Tea - Green

$3.50

Hot Tea - Herbal/Decaf

$3.50

Republic of Tea Iced Tea Bottle

$4.50

Chai Latte

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Mint Cocoa

$3.50

hot chocolate with mint syrup

Hot Cinnamon Robert

$3.25

steamed milk with vanilla and cinnamon

Italian Soda

$2.50

club soda with your choice of syrup flavor

French Cream Soda

$2.75

club soda and cream with your choice of syrup flavor

Cup of Tomato Bisque

$5.00

Kids Salad

$5.00

romaine with buttermilk ranch dressing

Side of French Fries

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Kids Hummus And Grilled Pita

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.00

with American Cheese, side of fries

Kids Turkey Sandwich

$8.00

on Companion bakehouse white bread, choice of cheese, side of fries

Kids Ham Sandwich

$8.00

on Companion bakehouse white bread, choice of cheese, side of fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

on Companion bakehouse white bread with American cheese

Kids Chicken Strips & Fries

$8.00

served with ranch

Kids Buttered Penne Noodles

$8.00

with Parmesan Cheese

Kids Penne Noodles in Marinara Sauce

$8.00

with Parmesan Cheese

Bottled Barrel-Aged Manhattan

$20.00

bulleit bourbon, contratto sweet vermouth and angostura bitters aged 4 weeks in a charred white oak barrel

Bottled Uptown Manhattan

$22.00

four roses small batch, lazzaroni amaro, orange bitters, clear creek cherry liqeur

Bottled New Fashioned

$22.00

maker's mark, clear creek cherry liqueur, grand marnier

Bottled Sazerac

$20.00

bulleit rye, peychaud's bitters, angostura bitters, simple syrup, absinthe, lemon twist

Bottled Millionaire's Margarita

$24.00

made with don julio blanco, cointreau and grand marnier

Bottled Peach Jalapeno Margarita

$20.00

made with cimarron blanco tequila and heirloom peach jalapeno syrup

Bottled Jungle Bird

$18.00

kraken black spiced rum, campari, pineapple juice, lime, simple syrup

Bottled Blackberry Bramble

$20.00

rieger's gin, heirloom blackberry lemon mint shrub, simple syrup, club soda

Bottled Green Chili Gimlet

$18.00

st. george green chili vodka, simple syrup, lime

Bottled Sweet Peel

$18.00

tito's vodka, st. germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, lime, orange, fever tree sparkling pink grapefruit

Bottled French Martini

$16.00

vanilla vodka, chambord liqueur, pineapple juice

Bottled Lemontini

$16.00

citrus vodka, caravella limoncello, sweet and sour, fresh lemon

Bottled Pomegranate Kiss

$16.00

pomegranate vodka, cointreau, POM pomegranate juice

Bottled Raspberry Cosmo

$16.00

raspberry vodka, chambord, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice

Bottled Chocolate Martini

$16.00

360 chocolate vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, bailey's, creme de cacao

Bottled Espresso Martini

$16.00

vanilla vodka, bailey's, kahlua, frangelico, shot of espresso

Bottled Salted Carameltini

$16.00

caramel vodka, salted caramel bailey's, frangelico

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119

