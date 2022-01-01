- Home
Cyrano's
603 E Lockwood Ave.
Webster Groves, MO 63119
Appetizers
Cheese Board
Brie, Manchego, Aged Cheddar, Grapes, Apples, Brandied Fig Jam, Port-Bloomed Dried Cherries, Assorted Crackers
Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Hand-Breaded Buttermilk-Brined Chicken Breast Strips, Served With Honey Hot Sauce
House-Made Hummus
Grilled Pita, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumber, Carrot, Sweet Red Pepper, Cherry Tomatoes
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp
Spicy Ale, Worcestershire, Crystal Hot Butter Sauce, Side of French Bread
Sugarfire Smoked Pork Sliders
Slaw, St. Louie Sweet BBQ Sauce, American Cheese on Cyrano's Special Rolls
Rare Seared Sesame Encrusted Tuna
Asian Vegetable Slaw, Wasabi Aioli, Pickled Ginger
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
Crisp Pita Chips
House-Smoked Chicken Wings
Served with Jalapeno and Bleu Cheese-Ranch Dipping Sauces
Chesapeake Style Crab Cakes
Served with Remoulade Sauce and Slaw
Grilled Pita
Pita Chips
Bread
Sandwiches
Sugarfire Cubano
Sugarfire Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss, Pickles, Mustard, Mayo
Cyrano's Special Roast Beef
With Mortadella and Swiss on Cyrano's Special Rolls, (Horseradish and Au Jus Upon Request)
Hi-Pointe Single Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
Hi-Pointe Double Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle
House-Made Veggie Burger
Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Side of Russian Dressing
Sugarfire Turkey Ruben
Sugarfire Smoked Turkey Breast, Bavarian Kraut, Russian Dressing, Swiss Cheese On Companion Seeded Rye Bread
Curried Chicken Salad
With Grapes and Walnuts on Cyrano's Special Rolls
Vegetarian Sandwich
Goat Cheese Spread, Avocado, Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato, Baby Spinach, Roasted Sweet Pepper, English Cucumber, Sweet Onion on Griddled Companion 5 Grain Bread
Grilled Four Cheese & Tomato Bisque
Provolone, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Swiss and Local "Tony Tomato" Tomato on Thick Cut Companion Brioche
Triple Decker Turkey Club
Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Ham, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise on White Bread
Salads
House Salad
Mixed Greens, Asiago Cheese, Red Onion, Cherry Tomato, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
With Tapenade and Goat Cheese Toast
Baby Iceberg Wedge Salad
Crisp Bacon, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Hard Cooked Egg, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Roasted Beet Salad
Truffled Goat Cheese, Toasted Walnuts, Pickled Onions, Pesto, Balsamic Vinaigrette
Greek Salad
Mixed Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Kalamata Olives, Feta Cheese, Cucumbers, Chickpeas, Oregano Dressing
Baby Spinach Salad
Dried Cherries, Candied Walnuts, Strawberries, Pineapple, Grapes, Feta, Citrus-Poppyseed Dresssing
Cobb Salad
Mixed Greens, Sugarfire Smoked Turkey, Bacon, Avocado, Egg, Bleu Cheese, Cherry Tomato, Buttermilk Ranch Dressing
Entrees
Beef Tenderloin Steak (6oz)
Bearnaise Butter and Crispy Tobacco Onions with Choice of: Garlic Mashed Potatoes or French Fries
Pan Roasted Scottish Salmon
Three Mustard Balsamic-Herb Glaze, Garlic Mashed Potatoes and Roasted Broccoli
Lemon Rosemary Chicken
Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets Over Choice Of: Linguine with Spinach and Grape Tomatoes OR Mashed Potatoes
Parmesan Chicken
Herb Crumb Breaded Chicken Breast Cutlets, Marinara Sauce, Melting Of Provolone and Mozzarella Cheeses Over Linguine
Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf
Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Roasted Broccoli, Bordelaise Sauce
Seafood Ravioli
Rose Tomato Cream Sauce, Sauteed Shrmip, Chiffonade of Spinach, Asiago
Bone In Pork Chop
Sides
Family Meals
2 Family Lemon Chicken
4 Family Lemon Chicken
6 Family Lemon Chicken
2 Family Meatloaf
4 Family Meatloaf
6 Family Meatloaf
2 Family Parmesan Chicken
4 Family Parmesan Chicken
6 Family Parmesan Chicken
2 Family Scottish Salmon
4 Family Scottish Salmon
6 Family Scottish Salmon
Quart Hummus
with crispy pita chips
Quart Spinach & Artichoke Dip
with crispy pita chips
Quart Curried Chicken Salad
with 8 Cyrano's Special Rolls
Quart Tomato Bisque
Family House Salad Per Person
Family Caesar Salad Per Person
Ice Cream Desserts
Chocolate Sundae
two scoops french vanilla ice cream, gold brick chocolate, whipped cream
Strawberry Sundae
two scoops french vanilla ice cream, strawberry sauce, fresh strawberries, whipped cream
Old-Fashioned Root Beer Float
three scoops french vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of Fitz's Root Beer
Creamsicle Float
three scoops of french vanilla ice cream served with a bottle of Fitz's Orange Soda
Ice Cream - One Scoop
Raspberry Sorbet - One Scoop
Pint Of Ice Cream
Pint of Raspberry Sorbet
Continental Pastries
Caramel Brioche Bread Pudding
with cherry bourbon sauce *Carryout bread pudding comes cold to be heated at home. Please indicate "hot" if you would like us to heat it up for you.
Carrot Cake
with toasted coconut cream cheese icing
Chocolate Layer Cake
with chocolate ganache
Brown Shugga Pie
brown sugar gooey butter with cookie crust
Pecan Pie
Apple Crumb Pie
$20 Bottle Carryout Specials
Red- Chasing Lions Pinot Noir
California 2018
Red - Badia Chianti
Napa Valley, CA 2019
Red - Novelty Hill Merlot
Italy 2017
Red- Bliss Cabernet Sauvignon
White - Antonutti Fruilano
Italy 2017
White - Matteo Pinot Grigio
Spain 2017
White - Mer Soleil Chardonnay
South Africa 2019
Red Wine
Btl- Justin Cabernet Sauvginon
Btl- Aquinas Cabernet Sauvignon
Btl- Ammunition Equalizer Blend
Btl- Haraszthy Zinfandel
Btl- Zolo Malbec
Btl- Domaine Rose Dieu Syrah/Grenache
Btl- Venta Morales Tempranillo
Btl- The Pinot Project Pinot Noir
Rsrv Btl- Manzone Barbera D'Alba 2016
Rsrv Btl- Chateau Blaignan Bordeaux 2016
Rsrv Btl- Joseph Drouhin LaForet Burgundy 2019
Rsrv Btl- Route Stock Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Rsrv Btl- Substance Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Rsrv Btl- Lieu Dit Cabernet Franc 2020
Rsrv Btl- Savignola Ora Chianti Classico 2015
Rsrv Btl- Cristia Chateauneuf-du-Pape 2020
Rsrv Btl- Meiomi Cellar Select Pinot Noir
Rsrv Btl- Roco Pinot Noir
Rsrv Btl- Jackalope Pinot Noir 2019
Rsrv Btl- Sidus Montepulciano d'Abruzzo 2016
Rsrv Btl - La Casella Vino Nobile di Montepulciano 2017
1/2 Btl-Cabernet Sauvignon, Hess “Allomi” 2018
1/2 Btl-Zinfandel, Wild Thing 2017
1/2 Btl-Chianti Classico, Felsina 2018
1/2 Btl-Pinot Noir, Martin Ray 2019
White Wine
Btl- Bianca della Badia Blend
Btl-Marlborough Estate Sauvignon Blanc
Btl- Wine by Joe Pinot Gris
Btl- Collevento 921 Pinot Grigio
Btl- Matchbook Chardonnay
Btl- Chamisal Unoaked Chardonnay
Btl-Proust Riesling
Btl-Featured Rose
Rsrv Btl-La Spinona Chardonnay 2018
Rsrv Btl-Nicolas Potel Chardonnay 2020
Rsrv Btl-Rombauer Vineyards Chardonnay 2020
Rsrv Btl-Sancerre, Saget Domaine De La Perierre 2019
Rsrv Btl-Raeburn Chardonnay 2019
Rsv Btl-Antonutti Pinot Grigio Ramato 2020
1/2 Btl-Chardonnay, Steele Cuvee 2018
1/2 Btl-Pinot Grigio, Alois Lageder 2019
Sparkling Wine
Packaged Beer
Budweiser 6-Pack
Bud Light 6-Pack
Bud Select 6-Pack
Civil Life Brown Ale 6-Pack
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weiss 6-Pack
2nd Shift Art of Neurosis IPA 4-Pack
4 Hands City Wide Pils 4-Pack
Modern Citrapolis IPA 4-Pack
Urban Chesnut Zwickel 4-Pack
Perennial Southside Blonde 4-Pack
Six Mile Bridge Irish Red 4-Pack
Old Bakery Organic Porter 4-Pack
Founder's Breakfast Stout 4-Pack
Brick River Cornerstone Cider 4-Pack
Stem Pear-Apple Cider 4-Pack
Beer Cans and Bottles
2nd Shift Art Of Neurosis
4 Hands City Wide Pils
Brick River Cornerstone Cider
Bud Light
Bud Select
Budweiser
Chimay Tripel White
Civil Life Brown Ale
Founder's Breakfast Stout
Modern Citrapolis IPA
Old Bakery Porter
Perennial Southside Blonde
Saison Dupont
Six Mile Irish Red
Stem Pear Cider
Urban Chesnut Zwickel Lager
Weihenstephaner Hefe Weiss
Well Being Wheat N/A
Coffee & Espresso
Regular Coffee
Decaf Coffee
Can Linear Cold Brew
Cafe Au Lait
brewed coffee and steamed milk
Espresso (1.5 oz)
Espresso Macchiato
espresso "marked" with milk foam
Americano
espresso and hot water
Latte
espresso and steamed milk
Cappuccino
espresso and frothed milk
Espresso Tonic
Espresso Tonic
Flavored Espresso Drinks
Tea and Other Beverages
Hot Tea - Black
Hot Tea - Green
Hot Tea - Herbal/Decaf
Republic of Tea Iced Tea Bottle
Chai Latte
Hot Chocolate
Mint Cocoa
hot chocolate with mint syrup
Hot Cinnamon Robert
steamed milk with vanilla and cinnamon
Italian Soda
club soda with your choice of syrup flavor
French Cream Soda
club soda and cream with your choice of syrup flavor
Starters/Sides
Lunch/Dinner
Kids Cheeseburger
with American Cheese, side of fries
Kids Turkey Sandwich
on Companion bakehouse white bread, choice of cheese, side of fries
Kids Ham Sandwich
on Companion bakehouse white bread, choice of cheese, side of fries
Kids Grilled Cheese
on Companion bakehouse white bread with American cheese
Kids Chicken Strips & Fries
served with ranch
Kids Buttered Penne Noodles
with Parmesan Cheese
Kids Penne Noodles in Marinara Sauce
with Parmesan Cheese
Bottled Cocktails - 2 Servings Each
Bottled Barrel-Aged Manhattan
bulleit bourbon, contratto sweet vermouth and angostura bitters aged 4 weeks in a charred white oak barrel
Bottled Uptown Manhattan
four roses small batch, lazzaroni amaro, orange bitters, clear creek cherry liqeur
Bottled New Fashioned
maker's mark, clear creek cherry liqueur, grand marnier
Bottled Sazerac
bulleit rye, peychaud's bitters, angostura bitters, simple syrup, absinthe, lemon twist
Bottled Millionaire's Margarita
made with don julio blanco, cointreau and grand marnier
Bottled Peach Jalapeno Margarita
made with cimarron blanco tequila and heirloom peach jalapeno syrup
Bottled Jungle Bird
kraken black spiced rum, campari, pineapple juice, lime, simple syrup
Bottled Blackberry Bramble
rieger's gin, heirloom blackberry lemon mint shrub, simple syrup, club soda
Bottled Green Chili Gimlet
st. george green chili vodka, simple syrup, lime
Bottled Sweet Peel
tito's vodka, st. germain elderflower liqueur, lemon, lime, orange, fever tree sparkling pink grapefruit
Bottled French Martini
vanilla vodka, chambord liqueur, pineapple juice
Bottled Lemontini
citrus vodka, caravella limoncello, sweet and sour, fresh lemon
Bottled Pomegranate Kiss
pomegranate vodka, cointreau, POM pomegranate juice
Bottled Raspberry Cosmo
raspberry vodka, chambord, fresh lime juice, cranberry juice
Bottled Chocolate Martini
360 chocolate vodka, godiva chocolate liqueur, bailey's, creme de cacao
Bottled Espresso Martini
vanilla vodka, bailey's, kahlua, frangelico, shot of espresso
Bottled Salted Carameltini
caramel vodka, salted caramel bailey's, frangelico
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
603 E Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, MO 63119