A map showing the location of D'Allesandro's -Greenville 17 Mohawk DriveView gallery

D'Allesandro's -Greenville 17 Mohawk Drive

review star

No reviews yet

17 Mohawk Drive

Greenville, SC 29609

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

Hand Tossed Pizza

10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

10" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$8.50

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

10" Pepperoni

$9.50
10" The Amy

10" The Amy

$13.50

Olive oil & garlic base, golden beets, artichoke hearts, mushrooms and rosemary, no cheese.

10" Bare Naked

10" Bare Naked

$12.00

Olive oil & garlic base, pepperoni, roasted red peppers, fresh mozzarella.

10" Beetnick

10" Beetnick

$12.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, goat cheese, bacon, golden beets, rosemary.

10" Big Cheesy (v)

10" Big Cheesy (v)

$11.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, feta, parmesan, oregano.

10" Buffalo Chicken

10" Buffalo Chicken

$11.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, blue cheese crumbles, buffalo chicken.

10" Chauncinator

10" Chauncinator

$11.50

Red sauce, double pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

10" Chicken Ranch

10" Chicken Ranch

$11.50

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

10" Drunk Hawaiian

10" Drunk Hawaiian

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, button mushrooms, pineapples.

10" Get Gnarly

10" Get Gnarly

$11.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic chicken, blue cheese crumbles.

10" Greek Pizza (v)

10" Greek Pizza (v)

$13.50

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese.

10" In Bianco (v)

10" In Bianco (v)

$9.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, oregano.

10" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

10" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

$11.50

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

10" Luau

10" Luau

$11.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, feta, bacon, red onions, pineapples, drizzle of BBQ sauce.

10" Margherita (v)

10" Margherita (v)

$9.50

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.

10" Meat Lovers

10" Meat Lovers

$12.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, bacon.

10" Mushroom Madness (v)

10" Mushroom Madness (v)

$11.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, feta, button mushrooms, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers.

10" Om Pizza (vegan)

10" Om Pizza (vegan)

$13.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, balsamic tempeh, peppadew peppers.

10" Parms

10" Parms

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, oregano. CHOOSE: meatballs, breaded chicken, portabella mushrooms, or sausage.

10" Pesto Pollo

10" Pesto Pollo

$11.00

Pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, roasted red peppers.

10" Public Educator

10" Public Educator

$12.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, goat cheese. CHOOSE: sausage or tempeh. *A portion of the sale of this pizza will be donated to neighborhood public schools.

10" Red Headed Salami

10" Red Headed Salami

$11.50

Red sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, Genoa salami, ricotta.

10" Spicy Benny

10" Spicy Benny

$11.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, feta.

10" Supreme

10" Supreme

$12.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

10" Nicky Spicy

10" Nicky Spicy

$11.50

Red sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, bacon, jalapenos.

10 HYPED

$12.00

10" VEGAN PEP

$12.00
12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

12" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$11.00

Red sauce and mozzarella cheese.

12" Pepperoni

$13.00
12" Amy (vegan)

12" Amy (vegan)

$17.50

Olive oil & garlic base, golden beets, artichoke hearts, button mushrooms and rosemary, no cheese.

12" Bare Naked

12" Bare Naked

$15.50

Olive oil & garlic base, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers.

12" Beetnick

12" Beetnick

$14.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, goat cheese, bacon, golden beets, rosemary.

12" Big Cheesy (v)

12" Big Cheesy (v)

$14.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, ricotta, provolone, feta, parmesan, oregano.

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$13.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles.

12" Chauncinator

12" Chauncinator

$14.00

Red sauce, double pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

12" Chicken Ranch

12" Chicken Ranch

$14.00

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

12" Drunk Hawaiian

12" Drunk Hawaiian

$13.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapples, button mushrooms.

12" Get Gnarly

12" Get Gnarly

$14.00

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic chicken, blue cheese crumbles.

12" Greek (v)

12" Greek (v)

$16.00

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, feta cheese.

12" In Bianco (v)

12" In Bianco (v)

$12.00

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, oregano.

12" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

12" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

$14.00

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

12" Luau

12" Luau

$14.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapples, red onions, feta, BBQ sauce drizzle.

12" Margherita (v)

12" Margherita (v)

$12.00

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.

12" Meat Lovers

12" Meat Lovers

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.

12" Mushroom Madness (v)

12" Mushroom Madness (v)

$13.50

Olive oil & garlic, mozzarella, button mushrooms, portabella mushrooms, feta, roasted red peppers.

12" Om (vegan)

12" Om (vegan)

$17.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, balsamic tempeh, peppadew peppers.

12" Parms

12" Parms

$14.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, oregano. CHOOSE: meatballs, breaded chicken, portabella mushrooms, or sausage.

12" Pesto Pollo

12" Pesto Pollo

$13.50

Pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, roasted red peppers.

12" Public Educator

12" Public Educator

$14.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, goat cheese. CHOOSE: Italian sausage or tempeh.

12" Red Headed Salami

12" Red Headed Salami

$14.00

Red sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, Genoa salami, ricotta.

12" Spicy Benny

12" Spicy Benny

$13.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, feta.

12" Supreme

12" Supreme

$15.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

12" Nicky Spicy

12" Nicky Spicy

$15.00

Red sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, bacon, jalapenos.

12 HYPED

$14.50

12" VEGAN PEP

$15.50
16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

16" Cheese Pizza (Build Your Own)

$16.50

Red sauce and mozzarella.

16" Pepperoni

$18.50
16" Amy (vegan)

16" Amy (vegan)

$22.50

Olive oil & garlic base, golden beets, artichoke hearts, button mushrooms, rosemary, no cheese.

16" Bare Naked

16" Bare Naked

$20.00

Olive oil & garlic base, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers.

16" Beetnick

16" Beetnick

$20.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, goat cheese, golden beets, bacon, rosemary.

16" Big Cheesy (v)

16" Big Cheesy (v)

$20.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, provolone, feta, parmesan, oregano.

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$19.50

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, buffalo chicken, blue cheese crumbles.

16" Chauncinator

16" Chauncinator

$20.00

Red sauce, double pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil.

16" Chicken Ranch

16" Chicken Ranch

$20.50

Ranch base, mozzarella, chicken, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

16" Drunk Hawaiian

16" Drunk Hawaiian

$19.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, pineapples, button mushrooms.

16" Get Gnarly

16" Get Gnarly

$20.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, balsamic chicken, blue cheese crumbles.

16" Greek (v)

16" Greek (v)

$22.50

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, tomatoes, black olives, banana peppers, feta.

16" In Bianco (v)

16" In Bianco (v)

$17.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, mozzarella, ricotta, oregano.

16" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

16" It’s Too Easy Being Green (v)

$20.50

Red sauce, spinach, mozzarella, green peppers, red onions, button mushrooms.

16" Luau

16" Luau

$20.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, bacon, pineapples, red onions, feta, BBQ sauce drizzle.

16" Margherita (v)

16" Margherita (v)

$17.50

Red sauce, fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil.

16" Meat Lovers

16" Meat Lovers

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, bacon, ham.

16" Mushroom Madness (v)

16" Mushroom Madness (v)

$20.00

Olive oil & garlic base, mozzarella, button mushrooms, portabella mushrooms, roasted red peppers, feta.

16" Om (vegan)

16" Om (vegan)

$22.50

Olive oil & garlic base, spinach, balsamic tempeh, peppadew peppers.

16" Parms

16" Parms

$20.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, provolone, parmesan, oregano. CHOOSE: meatballs, breaded chicken, portabella mushrooms, or Italian sausage.

16" Pesto Pollo

16" Pesto Pollo

$19.50

Pesto base, mozzarella, chicken, roasted red peppers.

16" Public Educator

16" Public Educator

$19.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, roasted red peppers, goat cheese. CHOOSE: Italian sausage or tempeh.

16" Red Headed Salami

16" Red Headed Salami

$20.50

Red sauce, sun dried tomatoes, mozzarella, Genoa salami, ricotta.

16" Spicy Benny

16" Spicy Benny

$19.50

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, jalapenos, feta.

16" Supreme

16" Supreme

$22.00

Red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, green peppers, button mushrooms, red onions.

16" Nicky Spicy

16" Nicky Spicy

$20.50

Red sauce, roasted garlic, mozzarella, bacon, jalapenos.

16 HYPED

$20.50

16" VEGAN PEP

$20.00

Salads

Small Caprese Salad

$7.50

Large Caprese Salad

$10.50

Catering Caprese Salad

$25.00

Small Ceasar Salad

$7.50

Large Ceasar Salad

$10.50

Catering Ceasar Salad

$20.00

Small Chef Salad

$7.50

Large Chef Salad

$10.50

Catering Chef Salad

$28.00

Small Beet Salad

$8.00

Large Beet Salad

$10.50

Catering Beet Salad

$25.00

Small Greek Salad

$7.00

Large Greek Salad

$9.00

Catering Greek Salad

$26.00

Small House Salad

$6.00

Large House Salad

$8.00

Catering House Salad

$20.00

Small Italian Salad

$7.50

Large Italian Salad

$10.50

Catering Italian Salad

$28.00

Small Spin N Chic

$7.50

Large Spin N Chic

$10.50

Catering Spin N Chic

$28.00

Calzones

1 Topping Calzone

$12.00

2 Topping Calzone

$13.50

3 Topping Calzone

$14.50

Caljoes

Italian Caljoe

$13.00

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, provolone, red onions, green peppers, tomatoes, oil, vinegar, salt & pepper, and oregano.

Jersey Devil Caljoe

$13.00

Genoa salami, ham, pepperoni, fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, basil, oil & vinegar, salt & pepper.

Turkey Club

$13.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, tomatoes, green pepper, red onion, provolone.

Veggie Caljoe

$13.00

Spinach, red onion, black olives, artichoke hearts, provolone, garlic, salt & pepper.

Sides

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

side of Anchovies

$1.50

Side of Banana Peppers

$0.50

Side of BBQ Sauce

$0.25

Side of 1000 Island

$0.25

Side of Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.75

Side of Buffalo Sauce

$0.25

Side of Ceasar

$0.25

Side of Greek

$0.25

Side of Honey

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.25

Side of Italian Dressing

$0.25

Side of Jalapenos

$0.50

Side of Marinara

$0.75

Side of Oil & Vin

$0.25

Side of Oregano

Side of Parmesan

Side of Pesto

$1.50

Side of Ranch

$0.25

Side of Red Pepper Flakes

Side of Sriracha

$0.50

Side of Icing

$0.50

Paper Product Add Ons

Bring Plates

Bring Napkins

Bring Cups

Bring Plastic Ware

Bring Ice

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17 Mohawk Drive, Greenville, SC 29609

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Methodical - Stones Point
orange starNo Reviews
207 Wade Hampton Blvd Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Lewis Barbecue - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
214 Rutherford St Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurantnext
Willy Taco - WT Feed & Seed
orange star4.6 • 1,390
217 Laurens Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack - Greenville
orange starNo Reviews
420 Laurens Road Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Methodical -The Commons
orange starNo Reviews
147 Welborn St b3 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston