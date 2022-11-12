D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe
466 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe is a modern bakery with a Southern sensibility -- and we make and bake everything in house. We specialize in desserts and pastries - including croissants, eclairs, cakes, and cookies - as well as coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, build-your-own salads, and a soup of the day. We also do catering and custom gift baskets.
Location
555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville, TN 37219
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Oscar's Taco Shop - Downtown Nashville
4.6 • 1,003
530 Church Street Nashville, TN 37219
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Nashville
007 - Nashville - Lower Broadway - 5th & Broadway
4.5 • 19,601
5069 Broadway Place Nashville, TN 37203
View restaurant