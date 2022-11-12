Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe

466 Reviews

$$

555 Church Street Suite #101

Nashville, TN 37219

Order Again

Popular Items

Bacon Egg Sandwich
Chicken & Avocado Sandwich
Roasted Turkey & Bacon

Breakfast Sandwiches

Bacon Egg Sandwich

Bacon Egg Sandwich

$10.75

Berkshire bacon, free range egg, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll

Veggie Egg Sandwich

Veggie Egg Sandwich

$10.75

Free range egg, smashed avocado, white cheddar, roasted tomato, mixed greens, roasted tomato mayo on a homemade focaccia roll

Egg And Cheese Sandwich

$9.75
Chicken Sausage

Chicken Sausage

$10.75

Free range egg, chicken sausage, sauteed greens, white cheddar, roasted tomato mayonnaise on a homemade focaccia roll

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

Braised Short Rib Sandwich

$13.50

Free range egg, braised short rib, pickled veggies, mixed greens, black pepper aioli on a homemade focaccia roll

Yogurt / Fruit

Yogurt & Granola

Yogurt & Granola

$7.75

Greek yogurt, homemade granola with pecans, seasonal fruit

Sandwiches

BLT Sandwich

$10.50

Berkshire bacon, mixed greens, heirloom tomatoes, black pepper aioli on homemade focaccia bread

Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

Chicken & Avocado Sandwich

$10.75

pulled chicken, smashed avocados, roasted tomatoes, dijonnaise, mixed greens on homemade focaccia bread

Smoked Ham

Smoked Ham

$10.75

smoked ham, white cheddar, pickles, mixed greens, black pepper aioli on house made focaccia bread

Pimento Grilled Cheese

$9.25

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.75

crunchy peanut butter and house made jam

Falafel Sandwich

Falafel Sandwich

$10.75

carrot hummus, feta, pickles, mixed greens, tomato on house made focaccia bread

Roasted Turkey & Bacon

Roasted Turkey & Bacon

$10.75

Roasted turkey, bacon, mixed greens, white cheddar, pepper jelly, dijonnaise on homemade focaccia bread

Umaro BLT

$10.50

Build Your Own Salads

Hydroponic Mixed Greens

$10.25

Arugula

$10.25

Kale

$10.25

Small Side Salad

$5.50

Combos

Soup & 1/2 Sandwich

$10.75

Soup & Side Salad

$10.75

1/2 Sandwich & Side Salad

$10.75

Soups

Soup - 12 oz

$5.25

Soup - 16 oz

$6.25

Kids

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$7.50

Peanut Butter & Jelly Sandwich

$6.75

Chips

BBQ- Grippo's Chips
$2.50

BBQ- Grippo's Chips

$2.50
Classic - Grippo's Chips
$2.50

Classic - Grippo's Chips

$2.50

Baked Goods

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin
$3.75

Blueberry Cornmeal Muffin

$3.75
The D'onut

The D'onut

$5.25Out of stock

Sugar-covered brioche donut filled with vanilla pastry cream

Double Butter Croissant
$4.50

Double Butter Croissant

$4.50
Pain Au Chocolat
$5.50

Pain Au Chocolat

$5.50
Pecan Cinnamon Bunz

Pecan Cinnamon Bunz

$4.75Out of stock
Pop Tart

Pop Tart

$4.75
DA Fritter

DA Fritter

$4.25

Croissant dough with caramelized brown sugar, chocolate & orange zest

Jambon de Paris

$5.50

Chocolatine Creme Danish

$5.75

S'More Croissant

$5.50Out of stock

Frankfurter Croissant

$5.95

Raspberry Croissant

$5.75

Strawberry Milkshake Cruffin

$6.75Out of stock

Cookies

Chocolate Chunk Cookie
$2.95

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$2.95
Double Chocolate Dulcey Cookie
$3.95

Double Chocolate Dulcey Cookie

$3.95
Oatmeal Cherry Cookie
$2.95

Oatmeal Cherry Cookie

$2.95
Peanut Butter Cookie
$2.95

Peanut Butter Cookie

$2.95

Composed Pastries

Carrot Cake

Carrot Cake

$5.75
Jack Daniels Brownie
$5.75

Jack Daniels Brownie

$5.75
Strawberry Chouquette
$5.25

Strawberry Chouquette

$5.25
Mocha Petit Gateau
$6.25

Mocha Petit Gateau

$6.25

Matt

$7.25

Filbert

$6.75

Coffee (Hot)

Drip Coffee 12 oz

$2.75

Drip Coffee 16 oz

$3.25
Latte 12oz

Latte 12oz

$4.25

Latte 16oz

$4.75
Cappuccino 12oz
$4.25

Cappuccino 12oz

$4.25

Cappuccino 16oz

$4.75

Americano 12oz

$3.75

Americano 16oz

$4.25

Mocha 12oz

$5.00

Mocha 16oz

$5.50

Espresso

$2.75

Cortado

$4.00
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.00

Hot Chocolate 12oz

$5.00

Hot Chocolate 16oz

$6.25

Matcha Latte 12oz

$4.50

Matcha Latte 16oz

$5.25

Drip Coffee Refill

$1.50

Cafe Au Lait 12oz

$3.25

Cafe Au Lait 16oz

$4.00

Tea (Hot)

Briarpatch Brew 12oz

$3.50

Briarpatch Brew 16oz

$4.25

English Black 12oz

$3.50

English Black 16oz

$4.25

Passion Fruit Green 12oz

$3.50

Passion Fruit Green 16oz

$4.25

Sassafras Strawberry 12oz

$3.50

Sassafras Strawberry 16oz

$4.25

Chai 12oz

$3.50

Chai 16 oz

$4.25

Vanilla Chai Latte 12oz

$4.25

Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz

$4.75

Coffee (Iced)

Iced Coffee 16oz

$3.00

Iced Coffee 24oz

$3.50

Iced Latte 16oz

$4.50

Iced Latte 24oz

$5.00

Iced Matcha Latte 16oz

$4.75

Iced Matcha Latte 24oz

$5.50

Iced Mocha 16oz

$5.25

Iced Mocha 24oz

$5.75

Iced Americano 16oz

$4.00

Iced Americano 24oz

$4.50

Iced Hot Chocolate 16oz

$5.25

Iced Hot Chocolate 24oz

$6.50

Tea (Iced)

Iced Briarpatch Brew 16oz

$3.75

Iced Briarpatch Brew 24oz

$4.50

Iced English Black 16oz

$3.75

Iced English Black 24oz

$4.50

Iced Passion Fruit Green 16oz

$3.75

Iced Passion Fruit Green 24oz

$4.50

Iced Sassafras Strawberry 16oz

$3.75

Iced Sassafrasa Strawberry 24oz

$4.50

Iced Chai 16oz

$3.75

Iced Chai 24oz

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 16oz

$4.50

Iced Vanilla Chai Latte 24oz

$5.00

Draft

Nitro Coffee 16oz

$4.75

Nitro Coffee 24oz

$5.75

Milk / Water / Juice

Bottled Sparkling Water

$2.75

Bottle Spring Water

$2.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Milk 16oz

$3.00

Milk 24oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 16oz

$3.50

Chocolate Milk 24oz

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.50

7up

$3.50

Orange Fanta

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coffee Bag

D'Andrews Blend
$16.50

$16.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
Restaurant info

D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe is a modern bakery with a Southern sensibility -- and we make and bake everything in house. We specialize in desserts and pastries - including croissants, eclairs, cakes, and cookies - as well as coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, build-your-own salads, and a soup of the day. We also do catering and custom gift baskets.

Website

Location

555 Church Street Suite #101, Nashville, TN 37219

Directions

