D'Andrews Bakery & Cafe is a modern bakery with a Southern sensibility -- and we make and bake everything in house. We specialize in desserts and pastries - including croissants, eclairs, cakes, and cookies - as well as coffee, tea, artisanal sandwiches, build-your-own salads, and a soup of the day. We also do catering and custom gift baskets.

