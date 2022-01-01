Restaurant header imageView gallery

D'angelo's Bakery 25 W. Gutierrez

25 W. Gutierrez

Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Order Again

Egg Dishes

BlackStone Benedict

$24.00

French Toasted Baguette Layered With Bacon and Tomato, Poached Eggs and our Hoemade Hollandaise Sauce

Classica American Breakfast

$19.00

Two Eggs With Black Florest Ham, Bacon or Sausage With Your Choice of Toast

Colazione de Nonna

$19.00

Two Eggs any Style, Toasted Ciabatta with Avocado, Chili Flakes with Olive Oil and Bacon

Croissandt Egg Sandwich

$19.00

Egg With Bacon and your Choice of Cheese

Egg "Rose"

$19.00

Two Eggs on Kalamata Olive Toast topped with Homemade Mediterranean Artichoke Spread

Eggs Florentine

$19.00

Toasted Sourdough Bread Topped with Sauteed Spinach, Poached Eggs and Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

Huevos Rancheros de Los Angeles

$19.00

Corn Tortilla, Eggs, Refried Beans, Fresh Sausa, Cheddar Cheese

New York Fried Egg Sandwich

$19.00

One Fried Egg on a Fresh Kaiser Roll with Bacon or Ham, Tomato, and Your Choice of Cheese

One Egg

$12.00

One Egg any Style & Choice of Toast

One Egg ALA

$4.00

One Egg any Style

Smoke Salmon Benedict

$24.00

French Toasted Baguette Layered With Locally Smoked Scottish Salmon, Poached Eggs and Our Homemade Hollandaise Sauce

Steak and Eggs

$25.00

6oz Prime Top Sirloin Steak and Two Eggs

Sub Egg White

$3.00

Sunrise Surprise

$19.00

Brioch French Toast Topped with one Poached Egg

Two Eggs

$14.00

Two Eggs any Style & Choice of Toast

Two Eggs ALA

$6.00

Two Poached Free Range Eggs

$13.00

Choice of Toast

Omelet

Build Your Own Omelet

$19.00

Cheese Omelet

$16.00

Salmon Arugula Omelet

$24.00

Special Omelet

$19.00

Spicy Chicken Omelet

$22.00

Herb Rubbed Oven Roasted Chicken, Fontina Cheese and Homemade Sausa

Sub Egg White

$3.00

Specialties

Bananas Foster's French Toast

$18.00

Sliced Bananas & Brown Sugar Flambeed with Rum and Served on our French Toasted Baguette Slices

Buckwheat Waffle

$13.00

Buttermilk Waffle

$13.00

French Toast

$13.00

French Baguette Slices French Toast

Oatmeal

$13.00

Steel Cut

Salmon Croissant

$19.00

Salmon & Seigle

$24.00

Sandwiches

Chicken Club

$18.00

D'Angelo BLT

$18.00

On Ciabatta - Served with Salad

Egg Salad Sand

$18.00

Served Open Faced on our Pumpernickle Rye Bread - Served with Salad

Extraordinario Turkey Sandwich

$18.00

Sauteed Onions, Garlic & Mushrooms with Cramberry Sauce and Fontina Cheese Toasted on Honey Whole Wheat Bread - Served with Salad

Genoa Salami with Fontina Cheese

$13.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato - Does not come with Salad

Kids Grild Cheese

$9.00

MTB Ciabatta Sand

$18.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato & Roasted Peppers on Ciabatta - Served with Salad

Panino Ham

$7.00

Panino Prosciutto

$7.00

Panino Salami

$7.00

Parisian Ham with Gruyere

$13.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato - Does not come with Salad

Roasted Turkey & Fontina Cheese

$13.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato - Does not come with Salad

The Tuscan Batta

$18.00

Prosciutto, Fresh Mozzarella, Tomatoes on Toasted Ciabatta with Housemade Vinaigrette - Served with Salad

Top Sirloin Sandwich

$21.50

Served with Mushroom sauce - Does not come with Salad

Tuna Salad Sand

$18.00

Tuna Salad, Fresh Tomatos, Olive Tapanade on Toasted Country Wheat Levain Bread - Served with Salad

Tuna Sub Sandwich

$15.50

Served with Lettuce and Tomato - Does not come with Salad

Salads

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine Lettuce, House Made Croutons, Parmesan Cheese

D'Angelo Chopped Salad

$18.00

Romaine, Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Fontina Cheese, Turkey Tossed with House Honey Mustard Vinaigrette

Eggs Salad & Mixed Greens

$18.00

Mixed Green with our Homemade Egg Salad and Choice of Bread

Kale Salad

$14.95

Chopped Kale, Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Sunflower Seeds, Lemon Dressing

Mixed Greens with Avocado & Tomatoes

$16.00

With House Vinaigrette & Choice of Bread

Tuna & Mixed Greens

$18.00

Mixed Green with our Fresh Tuna Salad and Choice of Bread

Soup

Chicken Noudles Soup

$12.00

Chicken Tortilla Soup

$12.00

Clam Chowder Soup

$12.00

Minestrone Soup

$12.00

Sides

Poached Eggs one

$4.00

Poached Eggs two

$6.00

Salsa

$2.50

Sice Bacon

$6.50

Sice Cheese

$3.50

Side Atichk Sprd

$4.00

Side Avocado

$4.00

Side Butter

$1.00

Side Cup Fruit

$8.00

Side Fruit Plate

$12.00

Side Ham Steak

$7.00

Side Jam/ Marm

$1.50

Side Mozzarella

$6.00

Side Nutella

$2.00

Side Potatoes

$5.50

Side Prosciutto

$8.00

Side Salmn File

$13.00

Side Sausage

$5.00

Side Smoked Salmon

$10.00

Side Spinach

$5.00

Site Toast

$4.00

Split Plate

$5.00

Toast

Bagel

$9.00

Baguette

$9.00

Baguette Seeded

$9.00

Brioche Loaf

$9.00

Ciabatta

$9.00

Farmers Bread

$9.00

French Country Bread

$9.00

Honey WW Pullman

$9.00

Kalamata Olive

$9.00

Multigrain

$9.00

Pumpernickel

$9.00

Raisin Rye

$9.00

Rosemary Lemon

$9.00

Rudolph Stainer

$9.00

SD Baguette

$9.00

SD Levain

$9.00

Seigle

$9.00

Sourdough Multi

$9.00

Sourdough Walnut

$9.00

Sunflower Whole

$9.00

Walnut Rye

$9.00

WW Levain

$9.00

Bread

Bagel

$1.50

Baguette

$4.75

Baguette Seeded

$5.25

Brioche Loaf

$19.50

Ciabatta LG

$8.75

Ciabatta SM

$5.50

Cranberry Chocolate Rye

$11.00

Farmers Bread

$9.00

Focaccia 1/2 Sht

$15.00

French Country Bread

$6.25

Honey WW Pullman

$9.25

Kalamata Olive

$9.50

Multigrain

$7.25

Multigrain Pullman

$9.75

Pumpernickel

$8.25

Raisin Rye

$8.75

Rosemary Lemon

$6.25

Rudolph Steiner

$9.50

SD Baguette

$5.25

SD Grand Loaf

$18.00

SD Grand Loaf 1/2

$10.00

SD Levain

$6.25

Seigle

$7.75

Sourdough Multi

$6.25

Sourdough Seeded

$7.00

Sourdough Walnut

$11.00

Sunflower Whole

$11.00

Walnut Rye

$10.00

WW Levain

$6.25

WWLevain GL

$18.00

Brioche

Brioche

$2.25

Croissant

Almond Croissant

$4.75

Butter Croissant

$4.50

Chocolate Croissant

$4.75

Coffee Cake

$5.75

Croissant dough with pastry cream, coconut and almond

Ham & Cheese Croissant

$5.75

Danish

Apple Danish

$4.75

Cinnamon Bun

$4.50

Cream Cheese Danish

$4.50

Poppyseed Twist

$4.75

Raisin Snail

$4.75

Sour Cherry Danish

$4.75

Wild Blue Danish

$4.75

Holiday

Brownie

$5.00

Cookies

$10.00

Cup Cakes

$5.00

Easter Bunny

$4.50

Easter Cake

$38.00

Eclair

$4.75

Panettoncino

$6.00

Panettone

$31.00

Profiterole

$2.25

Pumpkin Bread

$9.50

Xmas Stollen

$38.00

Muffin

Banana Muffin

$4.75

Bran Muffin

$4.75

Chocolate Muffin

$4.75

Double Chocolate Muffin GF

$5.00

Wild Blue Muffin

$4.75

Rolls

Bolillo

$1.50

Ciabatta Pave

$1.75

Demi Baguette

$2.25

French Rolls

$0.75

Ham Burger Bun

$1.50

Kaiser Roll

$1.75

Pretzel

$3.75

Pretzel Cheese

$4.25

Pretzel Stick

$3.50

Sour Multi Roll

$0.85

Sub Roll

$1.75

WW Levain Roll

$0.75

Scone

Cramberry Scone

$4.75

Currant Scone

$4.75

Multigrain Scone

$4.75

Tri Berry Scone

$4.75

Tart

Fresh Fruit Tart

$10.50

Lemon Tart

$10.50

Pear Frangipane

$11.00

Pumpkin Tart

$10.50

Sour Cherry Tart

$10.50

Wild Blue Tart

$10.50

Coffee

Brewed House - Blend Coffee

$4.00

Brewed House - Blend Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

Cold Brewed House - Blended Coffee

$5.00

Cafe Au Lait

$5.00

Coffee with Steamed Milk

Macchiato

$4.00

Capuccino

$5.00

Red Eye

$5.00

Brewed Coffee top with a shot of espresso

Espresso

$4.00

Lattee

$5.00

Americano

$4.00

Caffee Mocha

$5.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Additional Espresso Shots

$1.00

Syrup

$1.50

Vanilla, Caramel, Hazenult, Coconut and Chocolate

Soy Milk

$1.50

Almond Milk

$1.50

Oat Milk

$1.50

Coffee $2.50

$2.50

Decaf

Tea

Substitute Soy, Almond or Oat

$1.50

Teas are Served in a French Press

Chai Latte

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Mate Latte

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

English Breakfast

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Earl Grey

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Earl Grey Decaf

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Tropical

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Jasmine

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

White Orchard

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

African Nectar

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Ginger Twist

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Chamomille Citrus Blossom

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Mint

$5.00

Teas are Served in a French Press

Beverage

Fresh Lemonade

$4.00

Freshly Squeezed Orange Juice

$8.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Soda employees

$1.00

Sodas

$3.50

Coke, Diet Coke, Sprite, Ginger Ale

Bottled Products

Acqua Panna

$6.00

25.3 FL OZ

Choc Milk

$4.25

Kombucha

$4.50

Kopu Sparkling Water

$4.00

Kopu Still Water

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Juice

$4.00

Martinelli's Apple Sparkling Juice

$4.00

Orangina

$4.50

S. Pellegrino Sparkling Water

$6.00

25.3 FL OZ

Sparkling French Lemonade

$4.50

Blood Orange, Lemon, Pomegrate

Alcohol

Glass - Red Wine - Pinot Noir

$12.00

Glass - White Wine - Chardonnay

$12.00

Glass - Rose Wine

$12.00

Glass - Prosecco

$12.00

Mimosa

$12.00

Beer

$6.00

Bottle - Red Wine - Pinot Noir

$38.00

Bottle - White Wine - Chardonnay

$38.00

Bottle - Rose Wine

$38.00

Bottle Prosecco

$38.00

Retail

1 LB Coffee

$22.00

Artichoke Spread

$18.00

1 Pint

Balsamic

$12.50

8.5 fl oz

Basil Olive Oil

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Black Currant Jam

$12.00

11.3 oz

Black Olive Oil Baked

$13.50

12.8 oz

Blueberry Jam

$12.00

9.52 oz

Bread Flour

$6.50

5 lb

Bruschetta Spread

$10.50

6.3 oz

Chocolate Spread

$12.00

7.1 oz

Coffee Set

$28.00

Dijon Truffle

$20.00

3.17 oz

Eggplant/Green Olive Cream

$14.00

Espresso Coffee 1LB

$42.00

Espresso Set

$22.00

8.5 fl oz

Fennel Olive Oil

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Garlic Olive OIl

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Granola 16 oz

$24.00

Hazelnut Chocolate Tube

$14.00

4 oz

Hot Sauce Miami

$10.00

7 oz

Latte Set

$28.00

Lemon Olive Oil

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Olive Green Mediterranean

$13.50

12.8 oz

Olive OIl Greek

$33.00

16.9 oz

Orange Marmalade

$11.50

9 oz

Peach Jam

$12.00

11.3 oz

Pear Vanilla Jam

$11.50

9.52 oz

Pepper Olive OIl

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Pesto Genovese

$10.50

6.3 oz

Raspberry Seedless Jam

$12.00

Rye Flour

$9.50

5 lb

Spread Black Olive

$10.50

6.3 oz

Spreadable Almond Cream

$14.00

Spreadable Choc Hazel Cream

$14.00

Spreadable Hazelnut Cream

$14.00

Strawberry Jam

$11.50

9 oz

Sugar Cube Box

$20.00

35.2 oz

Sun Dried Tomato

$10.50

9.9 oz

Tangerine Jam

$11.50

9.52 oz

Tangerine Olive Oil

$28.00

8.5 fl oz

Taralli

$6.50

Taralli with Olives

$7.00

Truffle Black Slice

$49.00

6.35 oz

Truffle Butter

$19.00

2.82 oz

Truffle Honey

$19.00

3.35 oz

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offers breakfast and lunch every day. There is also a bakery and a cafeteria.

Location

25 W. Gutierrez, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

